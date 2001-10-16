Encyclopedia of Women and Gender, Two-Volume Set
The study of gender differences began in earnest in the 1970s and has since increased dramatically to infiltrate virtually all fields of study in the social and behavioral sciences. Along the way, it was discovered that while women very often think and behave differently than do men, industrialized societies cater to masculine perspectives. The "Psychology of Women" emerged as a field of study focusing on just those areas in which women most often butted against assumed roles. And similarly, in the 1990s, the "Psychology of Men" emerged to focus on the same issues for men. The Encyclopedia of Gender covers all three areas under one cover, discussing psychological differences in personality, cognition, and behavior, as well as biologically based differences and how those differences impact behavior. Coverage includes studies of these differences in applied settings such as education, business, the home, in politics, sports competition, etc.
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Over 100 In-depth chapters by leading scholars in the psychology of women and gender
- Addresses critical questions of similarities and differences in gendering across diverse groups, challenging myths about gender polarization and the "Venus/Mars" distinction
- Broad coverage of topics from theory and method to development, personality, violence, sexuality, close relationships, work, health, and social policy
- Sensitive attention to multicultural and cross-cultural research
- Clearly written, readable, comprehensive, with helpful guides (outline, glossary, reference list)
- Raises difficult questions related to power, inequality, ethics, and social justice
- Challenges the reader to revise established "truths" and to seek further information
- Maintains a feminist and woman-centered focus
Libraries, departments of psychology and sociology. Academic researchers in fields of social psychology, personality, sociology, clinical psychology, and education. Psychologists, social workers, educators, historians, women's studies faculty, psychiatrists, possibly attorneys involved in litigation, medical personnel trying to understand some topic further, nurses in nursing education, etc
Abortion and its Health Effects. Academic Aspirations and Degree Attainment of Women. Academic Environments. Achievement. Addictions and Substance Abuse. Adolescent Gender Development. Affirmative Action. Aggression and Gender. Aging. Agoraphobia. AIDS/HIV. Androcentism (in theories, language, research, workplace, family). Anger. Anxiety. Assertiveness. Battering in Adult Relationships. Beauty Politics and Patriarchy: The Impact on Women's Lives. Biological Factors in Development. Body Image Concerns. Career Achievement: Opportunities and Barriers. Child Abuse: Physical and Sexual. Child Care: Options and Outcomes. Chronic Illness Adjustment. Classroom and School Climate. Computers and Technology. Counseling and Psychotherapy: Gender, Race, and Cultural Issues. Cross-Cultural Gender Roles. Cross-Cultural Sexual Practices. Depression. Diagnosis of Psychological Disorders: DSM and Gender. Disabilites and Women: Deconstructing Myths and Reconstructing Realities. Divorce and Child Custody. Eating Disorders. Emotional Abuse in Women. Empathy and Emotional Expressivity. Entitlement. Family Roles and Patterns, Contemporary Trends. Feminist Approaches to Psychotherapy. Feminist Family Therapy. Feminist Movement. Feminist Theories. Friendship Styles. Gender Development: Evolutionary Perspectives. Gender Development: Gender Schema Theories. Gender Development: Psychoanalytic Perspectives. Gender Development: Social Learning. Gender Difference Research: Cognitive Abilities. Gender Difference Research: Issues and Critique. Gender Difference Research: Personality. Gender Stereotypes. Gender, Race, Ethnicity, and Sexual Orientation. Hate Crimes. Health and Health Care: How Gender Makes Women Sick. Health Care Policy. Health Risks and Gender. History of the Psychology of Gender. Humor. Imprisonment. Individualism and Collectivism. Intimacy and Love. Leadership. Lesbians, Gays, and Bisexuals in Relationships. Life Satisfaction. Marriage: Hers and His. Media Influences. Media Stereotypes. Media Violence. Men and Masculinity. Menopause. Menstruation. Mentoring and Feminist Mentoring. Methods for Studying Gender. Midlife Transitions. Military Women. Moral Development. Motherhood: Decisions and Outcomes. Parenting. Play Patterns and Gender. Political Behavior. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Poverty. Power: Personal and Social Dimensions. Pregnancy and Childbirth. Prejudice. Prostitution and the Commercial Sex Industry. Rape. Recovered Memories. Reproductive Technologies. Safer Sex Behaviors. Self Esteem. Self-Fulfilling Prophesies. Sexual Concerns. Sexual Harassment. Sexual Misconduct by Psychotherapists. Sexuality and Sexual Desire. Sexuality Education. Sexually Transmitted Diseases and Their Consequences. Single Sex Schools. Social Construction Theory. Social Identity. Social Role Theory of Sex Differences and Similarities. Social Support Systems. Sport and Athletics. Stress and Coping. Test Bias. Torture and War Crimes. Trauma Across Diverse Settings. Women in Non-traditional Work Fields. Work-Family Balance. Working Environments.
- 1256
- English
- © Academic Press 2001
- 16th October 2001
- Academic Press
- 9780080548494
Judith Worell
Dr. Worell is the current president of the APA division on the psychology of women, and past editor of Psychology of Women Quarterly. She has also chaired the publication board of APA and is section editor of APA's Encyclopedia of Psychology on gender issues. Worell was the unanimous selection to head this encyclopedia by scholars in the field.I am a licensed clinical psychologist, recently retired as professor and department chair from the University of Kentucky, Department of Education and Counseling Psychology. I received my PhD at Ohio State University, have taught at Portland State University, Oklahoma State University, and was a research Associate in the department of Psychiatry at the University of Iowa. I have also been in private practice, seeing families with behaviorally-disturbed children. Most recently I regard myself as a feminist therapist with a focus on the issues that motivate women to seek professional help.I have been very active in psychological organizations-was President of the Kentucky Psych Association, the Southeastern Psych Association, and the Society for the Psychology of Women, (a division of the American Psychological Association). In APA, I have been a member and chair of the publications and communications board, which publishes all their books and journals. I was Associate Editor of their major clinical journal, the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, and for 6 years was editor of the major research journal on women, Psychology of Women Quarterly. I have had many awards for distinguished contributions, including Outstanding Graduate Professor at UK, Distinguished Leader for Women in Psychology, an honorary doctorate from Colby-Sawyer college, distinguished Kentucky psychologist, etc. I have over 100 publications and presentations in professional books, journals, and meetings. My previous books include:Beyond Appearance: A new look at adolescent girls (1999), Co-Edi
University of Kentucky, Lexington, U.S.A.
