Encyclopedia of Violence, Peace, and Conflict
1st Edition
The Encyclopedia of Violence, Peace, and Conflict, a three-volume set written by more than 200 eminent contributors from around the world, takes advantage of increasing, worldwide awareness in the public, private, commercial, and academic sectors about manifestations of violence in all segments of society. While the contributors do not use these volumes to make specific arguments, they do describe and clarify the developments in thought that have led to current theories about and positions on violence and peace. Our reviewers consistently note that while many in-depth studies of war, peace, and aggression exist, the attendant specialization keeps scholars from learning about related fields. No publication competing with the Encyclopedia of Violence, Peace, and Conflict can satisfy their need for a vast introductory work to such a diverse and socially-important field. This major work includes more than 190 multidisciplinary articles with over 1,000 cross-references and more than 2,000 bibliography entries for further reading which are arranged alphabetically for easy access.
- More than 190 multidisciplinary articles with over 1,000 cross-references
- Article outline and glossary of key terms begin each article
- Entries arranged alphabetically for easy access
- Three-volume set with subject index of over 750 entries
- Articles written by more than 200 eminent contributors from around the world
Undergraduates, graduates, and professors in social, life, and physical sciences. Government, non-profit, and commercial organizations whose work involves peace or aggression
- No. of pages:
- 2598
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 16th August 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080544144
Lester Kurtz
Lester R. Kurtz has served as Chair of the Peace Studies Association and of the Peace and War Section of the American Sociological Association. He is a Danforth Fellow and recipient of the Fulbright Research Fellowship, National Science Foundation Grant (Republic of China), American Institute of Indian Studies Fellowship, and the Indo-U.S. Subcommission Fellowship. He is a professor of sociology and Asian studies at the University of Texas at Austin and has been a visiting professor at the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, Tunghai University, and the University of Delhi. He holds a Ph.D in sociology from the University of Chicago and an M.A.R. in religion from Yale University. He has written widely on peace and conflict, world religions, Ghandi, nonviolence, and the arms race, and has lectured in Europe, Asia, and North America.
University of Texas, Austin, U.S.A.
"...the Encyclopedia is a thoroughly impressive work, well written, well organized and well presented. As a starting point for newcomers to the field, as a useful aid to those already involved but seeking to broaden their range of knowledge, as a useful guide to any non-scholars seeking information about what peace and conflict studies has currently to say about many important topics, it is thoroughly admirable. At times, reviewers can only revert to cliches to summarize a work's contribution but, in this case, it is true that this is a work that no library of any program on peace studies, conflict research or dispute resolution can afford to be without." --Christopher Mitchell, Institute for Conflict Analysis & Resolution, George Mason University in PEACE AND CONFLICT
"This mammoth set is a fascinating undertaking. It has well-written and well-researched articles, excellent cross-references, and a good index. The cast of contributors is truly impressive...the articles range widely (e.g., the impact of television on children, alliance behavior, the concept of evil, violence toward homosexuals) and because of the contributors' varied backgrounds, are variously based in anthropology, sociology, ethics, politics, and psychology, to mention a few. [It is] recommended highly for all academic libraries." --CHOICE
"The Encyclopedia of Violence, Peace and Conflict is an ambitious work, superbly executed (not a bad start)... It is clear that much thought has gone not only into the content, but also into the organization of the work. Comprehensiveness, diversity of viewpoint, scholarly rigor, clarity of presentation, and ease of access are the hallmarks of this encyclopedia. For this reason, it is of great value not only to students of the field, but also to practitioners and the generally curious." --COLLEGE AND RESEARCH LIBRARIES