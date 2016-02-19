Encyclopedia of Tribology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444884015, 9780080875798

Encyclopedia of Tribology

1st Edition

Authors: C. Kajdas E. Wilusz S. Harvey
eBook ISBN: 9780080875798
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 9th October 1990
Page Count: 477
Description

The multidisciplinary nature of tribology, the conflicting theories and approaches to it found in the literature, plus the fact that definitions of the same phenomenon often differ widely, prompted the authors to compile this work.
The aim of this encyclopedia is to provide information on specific tribological terms. The entire field of tribology encompassing lubrication, friction and wear, i.e. the science and technology of interacting surfaces in relative motion, is covered. An extensive description of the chemical and biological aspects of tribology is given, including a wide range of current references and authors. The reader is also referred to relevant literature for most of the terms listed. The information presented has been made as up-to-date as possible, taking into account both the theoretical and practical nature of the subject.

The encyclopedia will be an indispensable reference source in the work of engineers, chemists, physicists, metallurgists, materials and surface scientists, biotechnologists, as well as research workers in these fields.

Details

No. of pages:
477
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1990
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080875798

About the Author

C. Kajdas

E. Wilusz

Dr Eugene Wilusz works in the world-famous US Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center in Natick, Massachusetts. He is internationally-known for his research in materials for chemical and biological protective clothing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical University, Radom, Poland

S. Harvey

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Technology, Paisley, Scotland

Reviews

@from:Industrial Lubrication and Tribology @qu:...A compact and convenient source of information... @source:

Ratings and Reviews

