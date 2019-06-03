Encyclopedia of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128136997, 9780128137000

Encyclopedia of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Rui Reis
eBook ISBN: 9780128137000
Book ISBN: 9780128136997
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd June 2019
Page Count: 1418
Description

Encyclopedia of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine provides a comprehensive collection of personal overviews on the latest developments and likely future directions in the field. By providing concise expositions on a broad range of topics, this encyclopedia is an excellent resource. Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine are relatively new fields still in their early stages of development, yet they already show great promise. This encyclopedia brings together foundational content and hot topics in both disciplines into a comprehensive resource, allowing deeper interdisciplinary research and conclusions to be drawn from two increasingly connected areas of biomedicine.

Key Features

  • Provides a ‘one-stop’ resource for access to information written by world-leading scholars in the fields of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
  • Contains multimedia features, including hyperlinked references and further readings, cross-references and diagrams/images
  • Represents the most comprehensive and exhaustive product on the market on the topic

Readership

Academics, researchers and students at undergraduate level and above including biomedical engineers, biomedical researchers, medical scientists, molecular biologists, stem cell scientists, and students and researchers in molecular biology. Within industry, bioengineers, biologists and stem cell researchers will also be interested. Pathologists as well

Table of Contents

1. Overarching concepts in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
2. Stem cells of various kinds: provenance, classification and useful properties. (ESC, iPSC, tissue specific epithelia, mesenchymal, cord blood, etc.)
3. Stem cell niches in various tissues
4. Harnessing stem cells for tissue regeneration
5. Tissue engineering as a surgical discipline
6. Approaches to tissue engineering: matrix choices, organ decellularization
7. Creating artificial tissue niches for tissue engineering creating stem cell niches, bioreactors
8. Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine approaches and applications in various tissues: Brain, bone and joint, eye, gut, heart, kidney, lung, liver, muscle, pancreas, skin, tendon
9. Regulatory pathways and barriers to implementation of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
10. The value proposition for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine: how to get the job done

Details

No. of pages:
1418
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128137000
Book ISBN:
9780128136997

About the Editor-in-Chief

Rui Reis

Rui L. Reis, PhD, DSc, Hon. Causa MD, FBSE, FTERM, member of NAE, is the Director of the 3B’s Research Group and of the ICVS/3B´s Associate Laboratory of the University of Minho. He is also the CEO of the European Institute of Excellence on Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, the Global President of the Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine International Society (TERMIS) and the Editor-in-chief of the Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine. He is a recognized World expert, with almost a 1000 published works and more than 25000 citations to his work, in the development of biomaterials from natural origin polymers and their use in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, and in controlled drug delivery, in many cases in combination with different types of stem cells. He has been awarded many international prizes and is the PI of projects with a budget totalizing more than 40 million Euros.

Affiliations and Expertise

3B's Research Group, University of Minho, Headquarters of the European Institute of Excellence on Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Ratings and Reviews

