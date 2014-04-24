Encyclopedia of the Solar System

Preface

Foreword

I: The Solar System

1. The Solar System and its Place in the Galaxy

Paul Weissmann

2. The Origin of the Solar System

Alex Halliday and John Chambers

3. Solar System Dynamics: Regular and Chaotic Motion

Jack Lissauer and Carl Murray

II: Fundamental Planetary Processes and Properties

4. Planetary Impacts

Richard Grieve, Gordon Osinski and Leonardo Tornabene

5. Planetary Volcanism

Lionel Wilson

6. Magnetic Field Generation

Sabine Stanley

7. Planetary Magnetospheres

Margaret Kivelson and Fran Bagenal

8. Solar System Dynamics: Rotation of the Planets

Veronique Dehant

9. Evolution of Planetary Interiors

Nicola Tosi

10. Astrobiology

Chris McKay and Wanda Davis

III: The Sun

11. The Sun

Markus Aschwanden

12. The Solar Wind

John T. Gosling

IV: Earthlike Planets

13. Mercury

Robert Strom, Scott Murchie, Ronald Vervack and Carolyn Ernst

14. Venus Atmosphere

Fred W. Taylor

15. Venus: Surface and Interior

Suzanne Smrekar and Ellen Stofan

16. Mars Atmosphere: History and Surface Interactions

David Catling

17. Mars: Surface and Interior

Michael Carr and Jim Bell

18. Mars Interior

Tim Van Hoolst

19. Mars: Landing Site Geology, Minerology, and Geochemistry

Matthew Golombeck and Harry McSween

V: Earth and Moon as Planets

20. Atmosphere and Oceans

Adam Showman and Timothy Dowling

21. Surface and Interior

David Pieri and Adam Dziewonski

22. Space Weather

Janet Luhman and Stanley C. Solomon

23. The Moon

Harald Hiesinger and Ralf Jaumann

24. Lunar Interior

Renee Weber

25. Lunar Exploration

Ian Crawford, Mahesh Anand and Katherine Joy

VI: Asteroids and Comets

26. Main-Belt Asteroids

Daniel Britt and Guy Consolmagno

27. Near-Earth Objects

Alan William Harris and Line Drube

28. Meteorites

Michael Lipschutz and Ludolf Schultz

29. Solar System Dust

Eberhard Grün and Harald Krüger

30. Physics and Chemistry of the Comets

John Brandt

31. Comet Populations and Cometary Dynamics

Harold Levision and Luke Dones

VII: Giant Planets and their Satellites

32. Atmospheres of the Giant Planets

Robert West

33. Interiors of the Giant Planets

Mark Marley and Jonathan Fortney

34. Planetary Satellites

Bonnie Buratti and Peter Thomas

35. Io: The Volcanic Moon

Rosaly M.C. Lopes

36. Europa

Louise Prockter and Robert T. Pappalardo

37. Ganymede and Callisto

Geoffrey Collins and Torrence Johnson

38. Titan

Athena Coustenis

39. Enceladus

Carolyn Porco and Francis Nimmo

40. Triton

William B. McKinnon and Randolph Kirk

41. Planetary Rings

Matthew S. Tiscareno and Matt Hedman

VIII: Beyond the Planets

42. Pluto



43. Kuiper Belt: Dynamics

Alessandro Morbidelli and Harold Levision

44. Kuiper Belt Objects: Physical Studies

Steven Tegler

45. Extra Solar Planets

Michael Endl

IX: Exploring the Solar System

46. Strategies of Modern Solar System Exploration

Berndt Feuerbacher and Bernhard Hufenbach

47. A History of Solar System Studies

Ulrich Koehler

48. X-Rays in the Solar System

Anil Bhardwaj and Carey Lisse

49. The Solar System at Ultraviolet Wavelenghts

Amanda Hendrix, Robert Nelson and Deborah Domingue

50. Infrared Views of the Solar System from Space

Mark Sykes

51. New Generation Ground-Based Optical/Infrared Telescopes

Alan Tokunaga and Robert Jedicke

52. The Solar System at Radio Wavelengths

Imke de Pater

53. Planetary Radar

Catherine Neish and Lynn Carter

54. Remote Chemical Sensing Using Nuclear Spectroscopy

Thomas H. Prettyman

55. Probing the Interiors of Planets with Geophysical Tools

William Bruce Banerdt, Suzanne Smrekar, Veronique Dehant, Philippe Lognonne and Matthias Grott

56. Planetary Exploration Missions

James Burke

57. Stereophotogrammetry

Jürgen Oberst, Klaus Gwinner and Frank Preusker

Mission Table

Tilman Spohn

Physical Constants

Tilman Spohn

Planetary Data

Tilman Spohn

List of Satellites

Tilman Spohn