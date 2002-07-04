Encyclopedia of the Human Brain

"Ramachandran, one of the world's leading brain researchers (Phantoms in the Brain, CH, March 1999; Encyclopedia of Human Behavior, CH, October 1994) has produced the most comprehensive, current, and authoritative reference in neuroscience. More than 350 experts contributed such chapters as "Visual and Auditory Integration," "Violence and the Brain," "Brain Anatomy and Networks," and "Neurodegenerative Disorders." Chapters are arranged alphabetically by topic, each beginning with an outline and glossary. Illustrations are excellent, and there are numerous tables and appendixes. A bibliography concludes each chapter. Essential for medical libraries, life science collections, and university libraries." --CHOICE

"This impressive set of volumes is a welcome, up-to-date summary of the rapidly expanding research done on the human brain over the past two decades... The style is accessible, rather than densely technical, and each article is intended to stand by itself... The stand-alone nature of the articles will clearly make the encyclopedia much more useful to a broad variety of people beyond the experts, as each article provides sufficient background information to represent individual topics in a cohesive way... The books are well printed and bound and should be useful as a major reference for many years to come." --Perceptual and Motor Skills

"An excellent and pithy distillation of the current knowledge in the field, presented without prejudice toward the view that the virus does or does not cause human psychiatric illness. Outstanding work!" --Michael Buchmeier, Scripps Research Institute (on the article Borna Disease Virus)

"Full coverage of the topic in a very well-organized, well-written article." --Ludmila S. Belayev, University of Miami School of Medicine (on the article Cerebral Edema)

"An article with excellent coverage by leading researchers in the field. Factual material is timely and accurate. Readable by the intelligent lay person." --Alan Wing, University of Birmingham, U.K. (on the article Hand Movements)

"... a fine article!" --Michael Kubovy, University of Virginia (on the article Pattern Recognition)

"Macmillan is a great scholar and the authority on Gage. Thankfully, he is also a very good writer. This is a superb article; you are lucky to have it!" --Stanley Finger, Washington University, St. Louis (on the article Phineas Gage)

"... well written and engaging." --Amy Learmonth, University of Arizona (on the article Spatial Cognition)

"An excellent comprehensive review by an acknowledged international expert." --Ronald R. Tasker, Toronto Hospital, Canada (on the article Thalamus and Thalamic Damage)

"This is an excellent article written clearly and at an appropriate level, in which coverage of the topic is complete. The author should be congratulated for a job extremely well done." --Bogdan Dreher, University of Sydney (on the article Visual Cortex)

"A clearly written article ... I especially like the case studies." --Russell M. Bauer, University of Florida (on the article Visual Disorders)