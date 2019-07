Encyclopedia of the Eye

Senior Scientist, The Harold F. Johnson Research Scholar, and Senior Scientist, Schepens Eye Research Institute; Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA. At the Schepens Eye Research Institute Dr. Dartt served as the Acting Director of Research and the Director of Scientific Affairs for ten years. She received her AB degree from Barnard College (Columbia University) in New York City and her PhD from the Department of Physiology at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. After post-doctoral fellowships at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Dr. Dartt joined the Schepens Eye Research Institute in 1985. Her primary research interest is the neural regulation of tear production. Her research focuses on the signaling pathways used by nerves and growth factors in the lacrimal gland and conjunctival goblet cells to induce secretion and proliferation and how dysregulation of these pathways can lead to dry eye syndromes in mouse models and humans, particularly after refractive surgery. She has been continuously funded by NIH since 1980 for this work. Dr. Dartt directs the Institute’s Department of Defense Research Program and chaired four Military Vision Research Symposia. She served on and chaired the ARVO Cornea Program Planning Committee and served on the Members in Training Committee. She was a founding member, a member of the organizing committee, and more recently Treasurer for the Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society. She has been on the organizing committee for the three Biennial Cornea Conferences in Boston, MA. She served as Vice-President for North America for the International Society for Eye Research and a Councilor for the International Society for Contact Lens Wear. She is on the Editorial Board for Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Experimental Eye Research, and The Ocular Surface. She served on the Review Panel for Fight For Sight and has been an Ad Hoc member of numerous NEI and NIAMS study sections. She received the Lew R. Wasserman Merit Award by Research to Prevent Blindness and is a Gold Fellow of ARVO.