Encyclopedia of the Eye

Article Title Lead Author

1 Adaptive immune system and the eye: mucosal immunity, Austin Mircheff

2 Adaptive Immune System and the eye: T Cell-mediated immunity, Kyle McKenna

3 Innate Immune System and the eye, Meredith Gregory-Ksander

4 Role of Complement in Ocular Immune Response, Nalini Bora

5 Dynamic Immunoregulatory Processes that Sustain Immune Privilege in the Eye, Jerry Niederkorn

6 Immunosuppressive and Anti-Inflammatory Molecules that maintain Immune privilege of the Eye, Andy Taylor

7 Antigen Presenting Cells in the Eye and Ocular Surface, Pedram Hamrah

8 Angiogenesis in the Eye, Claus Cursiefen

9 Dry Eye: An Immune-Based Inflammation, Michael E. Stern

10 Penetrating Keratoplasty, D F P Larkin

11 Immunopathogenesis of HSV Keratitis, Robert Hendricks

12 Immunopathogenesis of Onchocerciasis (River Blindness), Eric Pearlman

13 Immunopathogenesis of Pseudomonas Keratitis, Linda Hazlett

14 Pathogenesis and Immunology of Bacterial Endophthalmitis, Mike Gilmore

15 Immunobiology of Acanthamoeba Keratitis, Jerry Niederkorn

16 Immunopathogenesis of Experimental Uveitic Diseases, Rachel Caspi

17 Pathogenesis of Uveitis in Humans, John Forrester

18 Immunobiology of Age-related Macular Degeneration, Rafael Ufret-Vincenty

19 Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms in Allergic Conjunctivitis, Virginia Calder

20 Immunobiology of Uveal Melanoma, Martine Jager

22 Pathogenesis of Fungal Keratitis, Eric Pearlman

23 Lens Structure, David Beebe

24 Lens determination and induction, Richard Lang

25 Lens fiber cell differentation, Michael Robinson

28 Normal age-related changes - crystallin modifications, lens hardening, Kirsten Lampi

30 Lens regeneration, Panagiotis Tsonis

31 Structure and evolution of the crystallins, Graeme Wistow

32 Ionic Permeability and Currents in the Lens, Paul Donaldson

33 Gap junctions, Eric Beyer

36 Accommodation Adrian, Glasser

37 Genetics of congenital cataract, J. Fielding Hejtmancik

38 Cortical cataracts, Ralph Michael

39 Nuclear cataracts, Roger Truscott

40 Posterior subcapsular and anterior polar cataracts, Choun-ki Joo

42 Genetics of age-related cataracts, Alan Shiels

43 Posterior Capsule Opacification, I.M. Wormstone

45 Presbyopia, Adrian Glasser

46 The Epidemiology of Cataract, Sheila West

47 Tear film overview, Kazuo Tsubota

48 Meibomian glands and lipid layer, Thomas J. Millar

49 Lacrimal gland overview, Sarah Hamm-Alvarez

50 Lacrima gland hormonal regulation, Austin Mircheff

51 Lacrimal gland signaling - neural, Driss Zoukhri

52 Overview of Electrolyte and Fluid Transport across the Conjunctiva, Oscar Candia

53 Conjunctival Goblet Cells, Robin Hodges

54 OCULAR MUCINS, Monica Berry

55 Conjunctiva Immune Surveillance, Erich Knop

56 Tear drainage, Friedrich Paulsen

57 Defense mechanisms of tears and ocular surface, Alison McDermott

58 Cornea Overview, Penny Asbell

59 The Corneal Epithelium: Cell Biology and Basic Science, Mary Ann Stepp

60 Corneal Epithelium: Wound Healing Junctions, Attachment to Stroma Receptors, Matrix Metalloproteinases, Intracellular Communications, Elizabeth Fini

61 Corneal epithelium: response to infection, Linda Hazlett

62 Corneal epithelium: transport and permeability, Peter Reinach

63 The Ocular Surface: The Surgical Treatment for Corneal Epithelial Stem Cell Deficiency, Corneal Epithelial Defect, and Peripheral Corneal Ulcer, Noriko Koizumi

64 Refractive surgery and inlays, Rudy Nuijts

65 Stem cells of ocular surface, James Funderburgh

66 Contact lenses, Fiona Stapleton

67 Imaging of the Cornea, Stephen Kaufman

68 Corneal nerves: anatomy, Carl Marfurt

69 Corneal nerves: function, Carlos Belmonte

70 Corneal stroma, James Funderburgh

71 Corneal dystrophies, Natalie Afshari

72 Corneal imaging - clinical, Roger Steinert

73 Corneal scars, Daniel Dawson

74 Corneal endothelium overview, David Whikehart

75 Corneal endothelium signaling mechanisms, Joseph Bonnano

76 Corneal endothelium regulation of proliferation, Ula Jurkunas

78 Artifical cornea, May Griffith

79 Blinking mechanism, Charles McMonnies

80 Drug delivery to cornea and conjunctiva - esterase and protease directed prodrug design, Ashim Mitra

81 Inflammation of conjunctiva, Teruo Nishida

82 Knock out mice models: cornea, conjunctiva, lacrimal gland, Winston Kao

83 Gene therapy, Rajiv Mohan

84 Lids: anatomy, pathophysiology and mucocutaneous junction, Ted Wojno

85 The role of the ciliary body in aqueous humor dynamics. Structural aspects, Ernst Tamm

86 Ion transport in the ciliary epithelium, Olaf Strauss

88 Neuroendocrine properties of the ciliary epithelium, Miguel Coca-Prados

89 Control of Aqueous Humor Flow, Jay McLaren

90 Ciliary blood flow and its role in aqueous humor formation, Jeffrey Kiel

91 Pharmacology of aqueous humor formation, Carol Toris

92 Functinal morphology of the trabecular meshwork, Ernst Tamm

93 Biomechanics of Aqueous Humor Outflow Resistance, Mark Johnson

94 The Biology of Schlemm Canal, Dan Stamer

95 The Fibrillar Extracellular Matrix of the Trabecular Meshwork, Donna Peters

96 The role of proteoglycans in the trabecular meshwork, Ted Acott

97 Regulation of Extracellular Matrix Turnover in the Aqueous Humor Outflow Pathways, Rudolf Fuchshofer

98 The Cytoskeletal Network Of The Trabecular Meshwork, Paul Kaufman

99 Steroid-Induced Ocular Hypertension and Effects of Glucocorticoids on the Trabecular Meshwork, Abbot Clark

100 Myocilin, Mike Fautsch

101 The role of oxidative stress in the trabecular meshwork, Pedro Gonzalez

102 Biological Properties of the Trabecular Meshwork Cells, Paul Russell

103 Uveoscleral outflow, Albert Alm

104 Pharmacology of the aqueous humour outflow, Kathryn Cracknell

106 The development of the aqueous humor outflow pathways, Ernst Tamm

108 Immunological Aspects of Aqueous Humor Turnover, Claus Cursiefen

110 Biomechanics of the optic nerve head, J. Crawford Downs

112 Structural Changes in the Trabecular Meshwork with POAG, Elke Luetjen-Drecoll

113 Primary Open Angle Glaucoma, Detlev Spiegel

114 Pseudoexfoliation syndrome and glaucoma, Ursula Schlotzer-Schrehardt

115 Pigment Dispersion Syndrome and Pigmentary, Glaucoma Robert Ritch

116 IOP and damage of ON axons, Robert Nickells

117 Retinal Ganglion Cell Apoptosis and Neuroprotection, Francesca Cordeiro

118 The Genetics of Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma, Rand Allingham

119 Molecular genetics of congenital and juvenile glaucoma, Michael Walter

120 Animal models of glaucoma, Stanislav Tomarev

121 Concept of angiogenic privilege, Claus Cursiefen

122 Angiogenesis in response to hypoxia, H Okano

123 Angiogenesis in inflammation, Zoltan Szekanecz

124 Angiogenesis in wound healing, Omaida Velazquez

125 Hemangiogenesis vs lymphangiogenesis, Diane Bielenberg

126 Innate immunity and angiogenesis, Ralph Kelly

128 Molecular mechanisms of angiostasis, Raghu Kalluri

129 Stability and functional integrity of new blood vessels, Akiyoshi Uemura

130 Vessel Regression, Hans-Peter Hammes

131 Blood:retinal barrier, Jose G. Cunha-Vaz

132 RPE barrier, Lawrence J Rizzolo

133 Properties and Functions of the vessels of the Ciliary Body, Susan Kidson

136 Anatomy and Regulation of the Optic Nerve Blood Flow, Alon Harris

137 BREAKDOWN OF THE BLOOD-RETINAL BARRIER, Stanley Vinores

138 Breakdown of the RPE blood-retinal barrier, Mary Elizabeth Hartnett

139 Macular edema, Robert Frank

140 Central retinal vein occlusion, Sohan Hayreh

141 Pathological retinal angiogenesis, Anthony Adamis

142 Development of the Retinal Vasculaure, Tailoi Chan-Ling

143 Choroidal Neovascularization, Scott Cousins

144 The Vascular Stem Cell, Maria Grant

145 CORNEAL ANGIOGENESIS, Dimitri Azar

146 Avascularity of the cornea, Jayakrishina Ambati

147 Retinal Pigment Epithelial - Choroid Interactions, Knatokie Ford

149 Pericytes and Microvascular Remodeling: Regulation of Retinal Angiogenesis, Ira Herman

150 Evolution of opsins, Todd Oakley

151 Genetic dissection of invertebrate phototransduction, Baruch Minke

152 Phototransduction in Limulus photoreceptors, Richard Payne

153 MICROVILLAR AND CILIARY PHOTORECEPTORS IN MOLLUSCAN EYES, Enrico Nasi

154 The Photoresponse in Squid, Jane Mitchell

155 The physiology of photoreceptor synapses and other ribbon synapses, Wallace B. Thoreson

157 Limulus eyes and their circadian regulation, Barbara Battelle

158 Circadian rhythms in the fly's visual system, Elzbieta Pyza

159 Fish retinomotor movements, Beth Burnside

160 The circadian clock in the retina regulates rod and cone pathways, Stuart Mangel

161 Circadian Regulation of Ion Channels in Photoreceptors, Gladys Ko

162 Circadian Metabolism in the Chick Retina, P. Michael Iuvone

163 The Colorful Visual World of Butterflies, Francesca Frentiu

164 Polarized-Light Vision in Land and Aquatic Animals, Tom Cronin

165 Zebra fish as a model for understanding retinal diseases, Susan Brockerhoff

166 Zebra fish - Retinal Development and Regeneration, David R. Hyde

167 Xenopus laevis as a model for understanding retinal diseases, Orson Moritz

168 Retinal Degeneration Through the Eye of the Fly, Nansi Colley

169 Developmental Anatomy of the Retinal and Choroidal Vasculature, Joe G Hollyfield

170 Post-Golgi trafficking and ciliary targeting of rhodopsin, Dusanka Deretic

171 PHYSIOLOGICAL ANATOMY OF THE RETINAL VASCULATURE, Sohan Hayreh

172 Physiological Anatomy of the Choroidal Vasculature, Sohan Hayreh

173 Rod and cone photoreceptor cells: inner and outer, David S Williams

175 Rod and cone photoreceptor cells: outer segment membrane renewal, David S Williams

176 Light-driven translocation of signaling proteins in vertebrate photoreceptors, Vadim Arshavsky; Peter Calvert

177 Rod photoreceptor cells: soma and synapse, Robert Smith

178 Cone photoreceptor cells: soma and synapse, Robert Smith

179 Morphology of interneurons: horizontal cells, Leo Peichl

180 Morphology of interneurons: bipolar cells, Silke Haverkamp

181 Morphology of interneurons: amacrine cells, Enrica Strettoi

182 Morphology of interneurons: interplexiform cells, Doug Mcmahon

183 Phototransduction: rhodopsin, Kris Palczewski

184 RETINAL PIGMENT EPITHELIUM: CYTOKINE MODULATION OF EPITHELIAL PHYSIOLOGY, Sheldon Miller

185 Phototransduction: the visual cycle, Gabriel Travis

186 Phototransduction: Phototransduction in Rods, Yingbin Fu

187 Phototransduction: inactivation in rods, Vsevolod Gurevich

188 Phototransduction: adaptation in rods, Trevor Lamb

189 Phototransduction: phototransduction in cones, Vladimir Kefalov

190 Phototransduction: inactivation in cones, Vsevolod Gurevich

191 Phototransduction: adaptation in cones, Trevor Lamb

192 Circadian Photoreception, Ignacio Provencio

193 Retinal Cannabinoids, Stephen Yazulla

194 Information Processing in the Retina, Frank Werblin

195 Information processing: horizontal cells, Arlene A. Hirano

196 Information processing: bipolar cells, Samuel Wu

197 Information processing: amacrine cells, Robert Marc

198 Information processing: ganglion cells, Thomas Muench

199 Information processing: contrast sensitivity, Jonathan, B. Demb

200 Information processing: direction sensitivity, Z. Jimmy Zhou

201 Information processing: retinal adaptation, Kenneth Alexander

202 Glutamate Receptors in Retina, Malcolm Slaughter

203 GABA Receptors in the Retina, Stephen Yazulla

204 THE ROLE OF ACETYLCHOLINE AND ITS RECEPTORS IN RETINAL PROCESSING, Kent T Keyser

205 Neurotransmitters and receptors: dopamine receptors, P. Michael Iuvone

206 Neurotransmitters and receptors: melatonin receptors, Allan Wiechmann

207 Neuropeptides: localization, Nicholas Brecha

208 Neuropeptides: function, Nicholas Brecha

209 Primary photoreceptor degenerations: terminology, Richard G Weleber

210 Primary photoreceptor degenerations: retinitis pigmentosa, Richard G Weleber

211 Secondary photoreceptor degenerations: age-related macular degeneration, L Johnson

212 Secondary photoreceptor degenerations, Michael Gorin

213 Retinal Vasculopathies: Diabetic Retinopathy, Jayakrishina Ambati

214 Retinopathy of Prematurity, Mary Elizabeth Hartnett

215 Color blindness: inherited, Joseph Carroll

216 Color blindness: acquired, Joseph Carroll

217 Injury and repair: light damage, Robert Anderson

218 Injury and repair: neovascularization, Jayakrishina Ambati

219 Injury and repair responses: retinal detachment, Steven Fisher; Geoffrey Lewis

220 Injury and Repair: Retinal Remodeling, Robert Marc

221 Injury and repair: stem cells and transplantation, Michael Young

222 Injury and Repair: Prostheses, Gerald Chader

223 Anatomically Separate Rod and Cone Signalling Pathways, Steven Nusinowitz

224 Unique specializations - functional: dynamic range of vision systems, Aapakkam Sampath

225 The Photoreceptor Outer Segment as a Sensory Cilium, Joseph Besharse

226 Non-Invasive Testing Methods: Multifocal Electrophysiology, Erich Sutter

227 Phototransduction: Retina: Alternative Visual Cycle in Muller Cells, Gabriel Travis

229 EVALUATION OF THE TEAR FILM, Alan Tomlinson

230 Ocular Media Clarity and Straylight, Thomas JTP van den Berg

231 Pupil, Paul Gamlin

232 Chromatic function of the cones, David H Foster

233 Photopic, mesopic and scotopic vision and changes in visual performance, John Barbur

234 Acuity, Michael Crossland

235 Contrast sensitivity, Peter Bex

236 Binocular Vergence Eye Movements and the Near Response, Cliff Schor

237 Fundamentals of Stereopsis, Laurie M. Wilcox

239 Astigmatism, Michael Cox

241 Myopia Fuensanta, A. Vera-Diaz

242 Refractive surgery, Susana Marcos

243 Amblyopia, Dennis Levi

244 Hyperopia, Elise Harb

245 Perimetry, David Henson

246 Adaptive optics, David Williams

247 Optical Coherence Tomography, Wolfgang Drexler

248 Eye field transcription factors, Michael Zuber

249 Embryology and early patterning, Paola Bovolenta

250 Coordinating Division and Differentiation in Retinal Development, Rod Bremner

251 Retinal Histogenesis, Thomas Reh

252 Histogenesis: cell fate: signaling factors, Valerie Wallace

253 Photoreceptor development: early steps/fate, Anand Swaroop

254 Ganglion cell development: early steps/fate, Nadean Brown

255 Intraretinal circuit formation, Rachel Wong

256 Anatomy, aging, and anomalous posterior vitreous detachment, Jerry Sebag

257 The molecular composition of the vitreous and aging changes, Paul Bishop

258 Vitreous: Cellular origin, formation and turnover of the vitreous, Willi Halfter

259 Formation and regression of the primary vitreous and hyaloid vascular system, Richard Lang

260 Hyalocytes, Tatsuro Ishibashi

261 Anti-angiogenic properties of vitreous, Gerard Lutty

262 Regulation of Intraocular Oxygen by the Vitreous, Gel Nancy Holekamp

264 Pharmacological vitreolysis, Arnd Gandorfer

265 Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment, David Charteris

266 Proliferative vitreoretinopathy, Paul Hiscott

267 The Role of the Vitreous in Macular Hole Formation, William Smiddy

268 Hereditary Vitreoretinopathies, Martin Snead

269 The physiologic consequences of vitreous composition, Mike Trese

270 The Bony Orbit: Bony Anatomy and Orbital Fracture, Andrew R. Harrison

271 The Bony Orbit: Orbital Imaging, Andrew R. Harrison

272 Eyelid Anatomy and the Pathophysiology of Blinking, Craig Evinger

273 Differentiation and Morphogenesis of Extraocular Muscles, Drew M. Noden

274 Extraocular Muscles: Extraocular Muscle Anatomy, Linda K. McLoon

275 Extraocular Muscles: Extraocular Muscle Metabolism, Francisco Andrade

276 Extraocular Muscles: Proprioception and Muscle Spindles, Roland Blumer

277 Extraocular Muscles: Strabismus and Nystagmus at the Muscle/Eye Movement Level, R. John Leigh; Alessandro Serra

278 Congenital Cranial Dysinnervation Disorders, Thomas Bosley

279 Extraocular Muscles: Extraocular Muscle Involvement in Disease, Fatima Pedrosa-Domellof

280 Extraocular Muscles: Thyroid Eye Disease, Rebecca Bahn; Marius N. Stan

281 The Active Pulley Hypothesis, Joseph Demer

282 Orbital Soft Tissue Biomechanics, Sander Schutte

283 Orbital Masses and Tumors, Ioannis Mavrikakis

284 Vascular Anatomy Michael, S Lee

285 Cranial Nerves and Autonomic Innervation, Linda K. McLoon

286 Optic Nerve: Optic Neuritis, Mathias Bahr; Katharina Hein

287 Ischemic optic neuropathy, Sohan Hayreh

288 Optic Nerve: Inherited Optic Neuropathies, Alfredo Sadun

289 Extraocular Muscles: Functional Assessment in the Clinic, Stephen Christiansen