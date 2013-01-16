Encyclopedia of the Alkaline Earth Compounds
1st Edition
Description
Encyclopedia of the Alkaline Earth Compounds is a compilation describing the physical and chemical properties of all of the alkaline earth compounds that have been elucidated to date in the scientific literature. These compounds are used in applications such as LEDs and electronic devices such as smart phones and tablet computers. Preparation methods for each compound are presented to show which techniques have been successful. Structures and phase diagrams are presented where applicable to aid in understanding the complexities of the topics discussed.
With concise descriptions presenting the chemical, physical and electrical properties of any given compound, this subject matter will serve as an introduction to the field. This compendium is vital for students and scientific researchers in all fields of scientific endeavors, including non-chemists.
Key Features
- 2013 Honorable Mention in Chemistry & Physics from the Association of American Publishers' PROSE Awards
- Presents a systematic coverage of all known alkaline earth inorganic compounds and their properties
- Provides a clear, consistent presentation based on groups facilitatating easy comparisons
- Includes the structure of all the compounds in high quality full-color graphics
- Summarizes all currently known properties of the transition metals compounds
- Lists the uses and applications of these compounds in electronics, energy, and catalysis
Readership
inorganic chemists, chemical engineers and material scientists in academia government and corporate research.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Chapter 1. The Alkaline Earths as Metals
1.1 General Properties
1.2 Properties of the Alkaline Earth Metals
Chapter 2. Group 17 (H, F, Cl, Br, I) Alkaline Earth Compounds
2.1 Hydride Compounds of the Alkaline Earths
2.2 Halogen Compounds of the Alkaline Earths
2.3 Oxy-Chlorine Compounds of the Alkaline Earths
2.4 Alkaline Earth Oxy-Bromine Compounds
2.5 Alkaline Earth Metals Oxy-Iodine Compounds
2.6 Actinium and the Alkaline Earths
Chapter 3. Group 16 (O, S, Se, Te) Alkaline Earth Compounds
3.1 Oxides and Hydroxides of the Alkaline Earths
3.2 Alkaline Earth Oxy-Sulfur Compounds
3.3 Alkaline Earth Selenides and Oxy-Selenium Compounds
3.4 Alkaline Earth Tellurium Compounds
3.5 Polonium-Based Alkaline Earth Compounds
Chapter 4. Group 15 (N, P, As, Sb and Bi) Alkaline Earth Compounds
4.1 Alkaline Earth Nitrides and Oxo-Nitrogen Compounds
4.2 Alkaline Earth Phosphides and Oxo-Phosphorous Compounds
4.3 Alkaline Earth Metal Oxo-Arsenic Compounds
4.4 Alkaline Earth Antimony Compounds
4.5 Alkaline Earth Bismuthate Compounds
Chapter 5. Group 14 (C, Si, Ge, Sn, and Pb) Alkaline Earth Compounds
5.1 Alkaline Earth Oxy-Carbon Compounds
5.2 Alkaline Earth Oxy-Silicon Compounds
5.3 Alkaline Earth Oxy-Germanium Compounds
5.4 Alkaline Earth Oxy-Tin (Stannum) Compounds
5.5 Alkaline Earth Oxy-Plumbate Compounds
Chapter 6. Group 13 (B, Al, Ga, In and Tl) Alkaline Earth Compounds
6.1 Group 13 Acids and Bases
6.2 Alkaline Earth Boron Compounds
6.3 Alkaline Earth Oxy-Boron Compounds
6.4 Aluminum Compounds of the Alkaline Earths
6.5 Alkaline Earth Gallium Compounds
6.6 Alkaline Earth Indium-Compounds
6.7 Alkaline Earth Thallium Compounds
Chapter 7. Group 3 (Sc, Y, and La) Alkaline Earth Compounds
7.1 Group 3 Transition Metals and Alkaline Earth Compounds
Chapter 8. Group 4 (Ti, Zr and Hf) Alkaline Earth Compounds
8.1 Alkaline Earth Titanium Compounds
8.2 Alkaline Earth Zirconium Compounds
8.3 Alkaline Earth Hafnium Compounds
Chapter 9. Group 5 (V, Nb and Ta) Alkaline Earth Compounds
9.1 Alkaline Earth Vanadium Compounds
9.2 Alkaline Earth Niobium Compounds
9.3 Alkaline Earth Tantalum Compounds
Chapter 10. Group 6 (Cr, Mo and W) Alkaline Earth Compounds
10.1 Alkaline Earth Chromium Compounds
10.2 Alkaline Earth Oxy-Chromium Compounds
10.3 Alkaline Earth Molybdenum Compounds
10.4 Alkaline Earth—Tungsten Compounds
Chapter 11. Group 7 (Mn, Tc and Re) Alkaline Earth Compounds
11.1 Alkaline Earth—Manganese Compounds
11.2 Alkaline Earth—Oxo-Manganese Compounds
11.3 Alkaline Earth—Technetium Compounds
11.4 Alkaline Earth—Rhenium Intermetallic Compounds
11.5 Alkaline Earth—Oxo-Rhenium Compounds
Chapter 12. Group 8 (Fe, Ru and Os) Alkaline Earth Compounds
12.1 Alkaline Earth—Iron Intermetallic Compounds
12.2 Alkaline Earth—Oxy-Iron Compounds
12.3 Alkaline Earth—Ruthenium Compounds
12.4 Alkaline Earth—Osmium Compounds
Chapter 13. Group 9 (Co, Rh and Ir) Alkaline Earth Compounds
13.1 Alkaline Earth Cobalt Compounds
13.2 Alkaline Earth Rhodium Compounds
13.3 Alkaline Earth Iridium Compounds
Chapter 14. Group 10 (Ni, Pd and Pt) Alkaline Earth Compounds
14.1 Alkaline Earth Nickel Compounds
14.2 Alkaline Earth Palladium Compounds
14.3 Alkaline Earth Platinum Compounds
Chapter 15. Group 11 (Cu, Ag and Au) Alkaline Earth Compounds
15.1 Alkaline Earth Copper Compounds
15.2 Alkaline Earth—Silver Compounds
15.3 Alkaline Earth Gold Compounds
Chapter 16. Group 12 (Zn, Cd and Hg) Alkaline Earth Compounds
16.1 Alkaline Earth Zinc Compounds
16.2 Alkaline Earth Cadmium Compounds
16.3 The Alkaline Earth Mercury Compounds
General References
Scopus
The Gmelin Handbook
Materials Database “MatNavi”
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 16th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444595539
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444595508
About the Author
Richard Ropp
Richard C. Ropp, Ph.D., holds a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Rutgers University (1971), an M.S. from Purdue University (1952), and the A.B. (Chem.) from Franklin College (IN). His career in chemistry spans over 60 years and he has been a consultant to industry during the past 40 years. Dr. Ropp has presented many seminars and talks and is the author of eight books (six by Elsevier). These books are based upon the properties of alkaline earth compounds. He began working with alkaline earth compounds in 1952, and was the originator and inventor of the red color TV phosphor in 1956 which is still being used today. He also created more than 25 new lamp and TV phosphors still being manufactured for the industry. Most of these were based upon alkaline earth compounds. He also developed more than 15 new chemical processes for raw materials used in the trade, many of which involved the manufacture of alkaline earth compounds. Fifty-five patents have been issued in his name (seven on glass) and he has published 63 technical papers. About 90% of the patents involved alkaline earth compounds. He is the inventor of a new type of alkaline earth phosphate glasses based on molecular polymerization. These glasses do not exhibit surface leaching by water and are more stable to hydrolysis than silicate-based glasses. These new glasses have unique applications in fiber-optics, high level nuclear waste disposal, high strength fibers, medical and dental implants, lasers, projection TV, and uses in optical and electronic components.
Dr. Ropp held appointments as Research Specialist and Member of the Faculty of the Department of Chemistry at Rutgers University in Newark, NJ from 1971 to 1981. His experience has been varied and he has acted as Consultant and Expert Witness to attorneys concerning the technological aspects of their ongoing cases from 1989 to 2011 (more than 155 cases).
From January 1990 to January 17, 1991, he served as Vice President of Technology for International Superconductor Corporation (ISC) of North Miami Beach, FL. During that time, he was responsible for all matters pertaining to technology and acquisition of patents in the field of high temperature ceramic superconductors. Due in part to his efforts, ISC now owns 16 patents for license or sale to the industry. He continued to aid in the marketing campaign and became a member of the Licensing Executives Society in September 1990. From May to December 1989, he served as Consultant to the Corporation and wrote all 32 patent applications subsequently filed in the US Patent Office.
From April 1988 to April 1989, he served as Director of Technical Affairs at Electro-Nucleonics in Fairfield, NJ (later called CPG, Inc.) where he was responsible for Quality Control during the manufacture of controlled pore glass, including the preparation of various types and grades of coated glass. Part of the work included improvement of existing manufacturing techniques, as well as new techniques for producing coated glass.
Dr. Ropp's other affiliations include: Staff Scientist for Allied Chemical (Morristown, NJ- 1973-1977); Westinghouse Electric as Manager of Special Products Group (Bloomfield, NJ- 1963-1967) and as Consultant (1967-1970); and Advanced Development Engineer for Sylvania Electric Products (Towanda, PA- 1952-1963). He was consultant to ITT (1973) for evaluation of their lamp manufacturing plant, production methods, and quality control at Champion Lamp Works in Salem, MA. He was invited in May 1996 to lecture for two days at ITRI (Hinchu, Taiwan) on phosphor properties. A New York City insurance company sent him to Taiwan to evaluate 4000+ cathode-ray tubes, said to be water-damaged (December1996). He also served as consultant from 1995 to 2003) to Light Sources of Orange, CT during their development and manufacture of superior “Blacklight” fluorescent lamps for tanning salon usage.
Dr. Ropp is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (London) and is a Chartered Chemist of the Society. He is also a member of the American Ceramic Society, American Chemical Society, AAAS, Materials Research Society, Sigma Xi, Licensing Executives Society, and served as the President of the New Jersey Institute of Chemists (1976-1980). He is listed in Who's Who in the East and Who's Who in the World-Registry of Business Leaders.
Affiliations and Expertise
FRSC, FAIC &BCFE, Warren, New Jersey, USA
Awards
2013 PROSE Awards - Honorable Mention, Chemistry and Physics: Association of American Publishers, Encyclopedia of the Alkaline Earth Compounds
PROSE Award 2013, Book: Chemistry and Physics, Honorable Mention, American Association of Publishers
Reviews
"Group 2 of the periodic table includes the…alkaline earth metals. With this reference book, Ropp…attempts to include all information from the scientific literature on compounds of these metals…this review of the accumulated literature features essays on each compound… It features many useful tables and figures. Summing Up: Recommended."--CHOICE Reviews Online, March 2014
"Ropp has compiled this comprehensive reference volume on alkaline-earth compounds, intended to aid researchers by reducing search-time in determining if given compounds are known to exist and providing starting points for expected properties. Chapters are systematically compiled by groups of the periodic table, with subsections for each element in the group and each alkaline-earth metal treated in order within the subsection."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013