Like the first edition, the second edition of the Encyclopedia of Stress covers nearly every conceivable aspect and ramification of stress including a wide range of related topics such as neuroimmune interactions, cytokines, enzymatic disorders, effects on the cardiovascular system, immunity and inflammation, and physical illnesses. Over the last decade, scientists have presented convincing research showing that psychological stress increases vulnerability to disease. They now understand more clearly that stress may be the thread tying together illnesses that were previously believed to be unrelated. Bone loss, increased abdominal fat, and damaged memory cells in the hippocampus have been linked to elevated cortisol levels.
Building on the success of the first edition, this completely revised work surveys the vast amount of research generated in the past five years, resulting in a substantial revision with over 30% new material and over 100 new entries. Expanded sections include Animal Studies, Anxiety and Depression, Drugs, Depression, Disasters, and Psychological and Other Therapies.
- Timely update on the topic of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder taking into account events such as terrorism and middle east wars
- Includes expanded coverage on anxiety and depression
- Incorporates entries on the advances in our knowledge of immunology, cytokines and cell mediated immunity involved in stress responses and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis and Type I diabetes
Graduate and medical libraries, academic clinicians, neuroendocrinologists, neuropharmacologists, immunologists, molecular biologists, geneticists, professional psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, health workers, and researchers from graduate to senior scientific levels
George Fink
George Fink is a Neuroendocrinologist and Neuropharmacologist who has had a major interest in stress since the start of his career. He was recently appointed Vice President and Director of Research of the Pharmos Corporation in Israel and the United States, and is the former Director of the Medical Research Council's Brain Metabolism Unit and honorary professor in the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. Dr. Fink has published over 340 neuroendocrine papers and several authoritative books, and is past president of the European Neuroendocrine Association.
Director, Mental Health Research Institute, Parkville, Victoria, Australia