Encyclopedia of Security Management
2nd Edition
Description
The Encyclopedia of Security Management is a valuable guide for all security professionals, and an essential resource for those who need a reference work to support their continuing education. In keeping with the excellent standard set by the First Edition, the Second Edition is completely updated.
The Second Edition also emphasizes topics not covered in the First Edition, particularly those relating to homeland security, terrorism, threats to national infrastructures (e.g., transportation, energy and agriculture) risk assessment, disaster mitigation and remediation, and weapons of mass destruction (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives). Fay also maintains a strong focus on security measures required at special sites such as electric power, nuclear, gas and chemical plants; petroleum production and refining facilities; oil and gas pipelines; water treatment and distribution systems; bulk storage facilities; entertainment venues; apartment complexes and hotels; schools; hospitals; government buildings; and financial centers. The articles included in this edition also address protection of air, marine, rail, trucking and metropolitan transit systems.
Key Features
- Completely updated to include new information concerning homeland security and disaster management
- Convenient new organization groups related articles for ease of use
- Brings together the work of more than sixty of the world's top security experts
Readership
Security professionals, particularly CPP applicants; homeland security administrators at the state and federal levels; military personnel. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies, college and university instructors and students
Table of Contents
Section A. Business Principles Section B. Emergency Management Practices Section C. Information Security Section D. Investigation Section E. Legal Aspects Section F. Physical Security Section G. Protection Practices Section H. Risk Analysis Section I. Security Fields Section J. Security Principles Section K. Terrorism Section L. Liaison
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 2nd May 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080546063
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123708601
About the Author
John Fay
Mr. Fay was a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and later the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute at the University of Louisville. He has held security management positions in the petroleum industry while teaching at the university level. He holds the Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Hawaii, and is a well-known and respected author of many books, including Butterworth's Security Dictionary: Terms and Concepts, Drug Testing, Encyclopedia of Security Management: Techniques and Technology, and Model Security Policies, Plans, and Procedures, all by Butterworth-Heinemann.Was a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and later the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute. Former manager of security for British Petroleum's operations in the Gulf of Mexico. He was previously an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida and the University of Houston.
Affiliations and Expertise
former Director of National Crime Prevention Institute, Atlanta, GA, USA
Reviews
"This book will save security professionals both phone calls and consultant fees, placing the experts' know-how within reach. Any security practitioner, regardless of experience, sector, or specialty, would benefit from this current and thorough reference. The work targets all levels of the security trade, from the novice looking at the diversity of entry-level security jobs and basic information to the seasoned executive suddenly confounded by the increasingly complex, technical terminology of today's security problems and solutions." --ASIS, Thomas W. Leo