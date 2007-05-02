The Encyclopedia of Security Management is a valuable guide for all security professionals, and an essential resource for those who need a reference work to support their continuing education. In keeping with the excellent standard set by the First Edition, the Second Edition is completely updated.

The Second Edition also emphasizes topics not covered in the First Edition, particularly those relating to homeland security, terrorism, threats to national infrastructures (e.g., transportation, energy and agriculture) risk assessment, disaster mitigation and remediation, and weapons of mass destruction (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives). Fay also maintains a strong focus on security measures required at special sites such as electric power, nuclear, gas and chemical plants; petroleum production and refining facilities; oil and gas pipelines; water treatment and distribution systems; bulk storage facilities; entertainment venues; apartment complexes and hotels; schools; hospitals; government buildings; and financial centers. The articles included in this edition also address protection of air, marine, rail, trucking and metropolitan transit systems.