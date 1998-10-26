Encyclopedia of Reproduction

@inhd:PROJECTED LIST OF ARTICLES @context:S.J. Sondheimer, Abortion. D.W.T. Crompton, Acanthocephala. C. Gillott, Accessory Glands, Insects. G.S. Kopf, Acrosome Reaction. R.H. Schwall, Activin and Activin Receptors. C.B. Smikle, Adrenal Androgens. F. Gonzalez, Adrenarche. A.S. Raikhel, Aedes aegypti. D. Edwards, Aggressive Behavior (Aggression). S.A. Sower, Agnatha. F.W. Bazer, Allantochorion (Chorioallantois). F.W. Bazer, Allantoic Fluid. F.W. Bazer, Allantois. S.S. Tobe, Allatostatins. L.G. Moore, Altitude, Effects on Humans. C.A. Ducsay, Altitude, Effects on Reproduction. F.M.A. McNabb, Altricial and Precocial Birds. L. Packer, Altruism in Insect Reproduction. S. Berga, Amenorrhea. N.C. Rose, Amniocentesis. R.A. Brace, Amniotic Fluid. A. Polzonetti, Amphibian Ovarian Cycles. M.H. Wake, Amphibian Reproduction, Overview. R.K. Rastogi, Amphibian Reproductive System, Female. R. Pierantoni, Amphibian Reproductive System, Male. K. Selcer, Androgen Effects and Receptors, Subavian Species. V.L. Fuh, Androgen Inhibitors/Antiandrogens. B. Robaire, Androgens. C.F. Harding, Androgens, Effects in Birds. S. Bhasin, Androgens, Effects in Mammals. P. Troen, Andrology: Origins and Scope. D. McHugh, Annelida. R.B. Page, Anterior Pituitary. D. McDonnell, Anti-Estrogens. P. Van Look, Antiprogestins (Ru-486, etc.). J. Dancis, Apgar Score. J. Hardie, Aphids. S. Arch, Aplysia. P.F. Terranova, Apoptosis (Cell Death). R.D. Peppler, Armadillo. A.J. Conley, Aromatization, Mammals. G.V. Callard, Aromatization, Non-Mammals. G.V. Callard, Artificial Insemination, in Animals. G.V. Callard, Artificial Insemination, in Humans. K. Wasson, Asexual Reproduction. K. Wasson, Autonomic Nervous System and Reproduction. T.D. Williams, Avian Reproduction, Overview. M. Mendonca, Bats (Chiroptera). K.T. McVary, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). S.V. Edwards,Birds, Diversity of. R. Schultz, Blastocyst. B.P. Setchell, Blood-Testis Barrier. B.P. Setchell, Brachiopoda. L. Esserman, Breast Cancer. S. Jeffrey, Breast Diseases. C.D. Harris, Breast Feeding. G. Foxcroft, Breeding Strategies for Domestic Animals. G. Foxcroft, Breeding Strategies for Non-Mammals. A.M. Dufty, Jr., Brood Parasitism in Birds. P. Brennan, Bruce Effect. R. Woollacott, Bryozoa (Ectoprocta). D. Pilgrim, Caenorhabditis elegans. D. Pilgrim, Captive Breeding of Wildlife. M.K. McLaughlin, Cardiovascular Adaptation to Pregnancy. H.H.J. Hoekstra, Castration, Effects in Humans (Male). G.B. Martin, Castration, Effects in Other Animals. S. Legan, Castration, Effects in Other Mammals (Females). D. Wildt, Cats (Felidae). R. Fogwell, Cattle (Bovidae). G.L. Hammond, CBG (Corticosteroid-Binding Globulin). D. Stokes, Cephalochordata. K.S. Moghissi, Cervix. J. Roberts,Cervical Cancer. L.J. Heffner, Cesarean Delivery. G. Shinn,Chaetognatha. W.R. Kaufman, Chelicerate Arthropods. P.J. Sharp, Chickens, Control of Reproduction in. J.P. Wourms, Chondrichthyes. A.C. Evans, Jr., Choriocarcinoma. R.E. Canfield, Chorionic Gonadotropins, Humans. M. Barkley, Chorionic Gonadotropins, Other Mammals. F.W. Turek, Circadian Rhythms. I. Zucker, Circannual Rhythms. M.S. Esplin, Circumcision. U. Kuhnle, Clitoris. R. Prather, Cloning. D. Fautin, Cnidaria. P.A. Lee, Congenital Virilizing Adrenal Hyperplasia. P.J. Bruns, Conjugation in Ciliates. M. Potts, Contraceptive Methods and Devices, Female. W.J. Bremner, Contraceptive Methods and Devices, Male. R. Meisel, Copulation, Mammals. G. Chieffi, Corpora Lutea of Nonmammalian Species. S.S. Tobe, Corpus Allatum. B.G. Loughton, Corpus Cardiacum, Insects. G. Niswender, Corpus Luteum (CL). O.D. Sherwood, Corpus Luteum, Nonsteroids Produced by. R.L. Stouffer, Corpus Luteum of Pregnancy. S.P. Ford, Cotyledonary Placenta. B.D. Goldman, Cricetidae (Hamsters and Lemmings). D. Swaab, Critical Developmental Periods. L.C. Krey, Critical Period Hypothesis, Estrous Cycle. H. Laufer, Crustacea. M.Peterson, Cryopreservation of Embryos R.P. Amann, Cryopreservation of Sperm. G.W. Kaplan, Cryptorchidism. G.I.Matsumoto, Ctenophora. P. Funch, Cycliophora. S.A. Robertson, Cytokines. L.C. Giudice, Decidua. G. Gibori, Deciduoma, Induced. E. Plotka, Deer (Cervidae). J.E. Nestler, DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone). D.L. Denlinger, Diapause. S. Liao,Dihydrotestosterone. B. Stay, Diploptera punctata. J.J. Rasweiler, IV, Discoidal Placenta. C.S. Asa, Dogs (Canidae). M. Sokolowski, Drosophila. H.H. Hagedorn, Ecdysiotropins. H.H. Hagedorn, Ecdysteroids. M. Byrne, Echinodermata. C. Coutifaris, Ectopic Pregnancy. C.M. Vleck, Egg, Avian. M.P. Kambysellis, Egg Coverings, Insects. W.J. Silvia, Eicosanoids. K.E. McKenna, Ejaculation. T. Koob, Elasmobranch Reproduction. K. Hodges, Elephants. C. Burdsal, Embryogenesis, Mammalian. J. Woods, Embryogenesis, Birds. D.G. Whittingham, Embryo, Overview. G.E. Seidel, Jr., Embryo Transfer. J. Sumpter, Endocrine Disruptors in Non-Mammals. S. Saleuddin, Endocrine Dorsal Bodies in Mollusca. J. Russell, Endogenous Opiates, Overview. Camran Nezhat, Endometriosis. L.C. Giudice, Endometrium. V. Dantzer, Endotheliochorial Placentation. C. Carey, Energetics in Reproduction. G.N. Wade, Energy Balance, Effects on Reproduction. S.H. Safe, Environmental Estrogens. T.G. Cooper, Epididymis. V. Dantzer, Epitheliochorial Placentation. G.J. Christ, Erection. D. Dudley, Erythroblastosis Fetalis. K.S. Korach, Estrogen Action on the Female Reproductive Tract. L. Uphouse, Estrogen Action, Behavior. R. Marcus, Estrogen Action, Bone. S.E. Bulun, Estrogen Action, Breast. M. Paolucci, Estrogen Effects and Receptors, Subavian Species. B. Schlinger, Estrogen, Effects in Birds. R.A. Lobo, Estrogen Replacement Therapy. K. Yoshinaga, Estrogen Secretion, Regulation of. C.L. Smith, Estrogens, Overview. N.B. Schwartz, Estrous Cycle. J.E. Thornton, Estrus. V. Fujimoto, Eunuchoidism. M.P. Diamond, Fallopian Tube. A. Rosenfield, Family Planning. R.W. Rebar,Female Reproductive Disorders, Overview. P. Johnson, Female Reproductive System, Birds. K. Aida, Female Reproductive System, Fish. B.R. Carr, Female Reproductive System, Humans. E. Huebner, Female Reproductive System, Insects. R.A. Dailey, Female Reproductive System, Non-Human Mammals. R. Soderstrom, Female Sterilization. P.J. Dziuk, Fertility and Fecundity. G. Schatten, Fertilization (Cell Biology). S.D. Perreault, Fertilization, Internal. R.B. Jaffe, Fetal Adrenals. N.C. Rose, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. E.A. Reece, Fetal Anomalies. C.P. Weiner, Fetal Assessment. W.W. Hay, Jr., Fetal Growth and Development. T. Siler-Khodr, Fetal Hormones. P.L. Ballard, Fetal Lung Development. J.F. Strauss, III, Fetal Membranes. I. Forouzan, Fetal Monitoring and Testing. B.R. Carr, Fetal-Placental Unit. N.S. Adzick, Fetal Surgery. J.A. Canick, Alpha-Fetoprotein and Triple Screening. T.A. Cudd, Fetus, Overview. J. Sumpter, Fish Reproduction, Overview. R. Reinboth, Fish, Modes of Reproduction in. J. Yeh, Follicular Atresia. B. Van Voorhis, Follicular Development, Control Of. B. Van Voorhis, Follicular Steroidogenesis. D.M. Robertson, Follistatin. S.E. Echternkamp, Freemartin. L.Reichert, Jr., FSH (Follicle-Stimulating Hormone). H. Zacur, Galactorrhea. J.M. Robl, Gametes, Overview. W. Hummon, Gastrotricha. M.M. Lee, Genitalia. J. Pearce, Germ Layers, Vertebrate. I. Callard, Gestation and Oviposition/Parturition, Subavian Species. F. Bronson, Global Zones and Reproduction. W. Sterrer, Gnathostomulida. P.M. Conn, Gn-RH (Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone). J.E. Levine, Gn-RH Pulse Generator. M.K. Skinner,Gonadogenesis, Female. M.M. Lee, Gonadogenesis, Male. G. Childs, Gonadotropes. R. Counis, Gonadotropin Biosynthesis. J.D. Puett, Gonadotropin Receptors. C.A. Blake, Gonadotropin Secretion, Control of. M.R. Sairam, Gonadotropins, Overview. J. Yeh, Graafian Follicle. K.H.H. Wong, Granulosa Cells. A.T. Fazleabas, Growth Factors. R.J. Hutz, Guinea Pig, Female. S. Smith, Gynecomastia. G.M. King, Hemichordata. J.F. Strauss, III, Hemochorial Placentation. K.G. Davey, Hemocoelic Insemination. K. Wasson, Hermaphroditism. B.M. Barnes, Hibernation. W.J. Butler, Hirsutism. P. Hitchcock, HIV (AIDS). R.T. Scott, HMG (Human Menopausal Gonadotropin). M. Potts, Hormonal Contraception (Oral Contraceptives, Injectables, and Implants). T.B. Hayes, Hormonal Regulation of Sex Differentiation in Amphibians, Reptiles, and Birds. A. Ergul and J.D. Puett, Hormone Receptors, Overview. H.H. Zakon, Hormones and Reproductive Behaviors, Fish. G.E. Hofmann, Hormones of Pregnancy. D.C. Sharp, Horses (Equidae). M. Freemark, Human Placental Lactogen (Human Chorionic Somatomammotropin). M.L. Arnold, Hybridization. S. Glickman, Hyena. H. Zacur, Hyperprolactinemia. A.J. Friedman, Hypogonadism. D.C. Johnson, Hypophysectomy. W.W. Hurd, Hypopituitarism. S.G. Docimo, Hypospadias. R.B. Page, Hypothalamic-Hypophysial Complex (Pituitary Portal System). H.T. Sharp,Hysterectomy. J.M. Hammond,IGF (Insulin-Like Growth Factors). W.C. Okulicz, Immunocytochemistry. J.S. Hunt, Immunology of Reproduction. D.D. Carson, Implantation. I. Goldstein, Impotence. J. Ludmir, Infections in Pregnancy. L. Udoff,Infertility. R.H. Schwall, Inhibins. K.G. Davey, Insect Reproduction, Overview. T.L. Ott, Interferons. W. Hanke, Interrenal Gland, Stress Response and Reproduction, in Non-Mammals. R.H.F. Hunter, Intersexuality in Mammals. V. Han, Intrauterine Growth Retardation. F.S. vom Saal, Intrauterine Position Phenomenon. M. Bustillo, In Vitro Fertilization. G.R. Wyatt, Juvenile Hormone. L. Halvorson, Kallmann's Syndrome. K. Wasson, Kamptozoa (Entoprocta). F.I. Sharara, Klinefelter's Syndrome. P.W. Nathanielsz, Labor and Delivery, Human. A. Banulis, Lactational Amenorrhea. J.S. Stevenson, Lactational Anestrus. P. Neville, Lactation, Human. R.J. Collier, Lactation, in Other Species. R.M. Akers, Lactogenesis. T.E. Porter, Lactotrophs. L.C. Giudice, Leiomyoma. C.L. Stewart, Leukemia Inhibitory Factor. J. Pudney, Leydig and Sertoli Cells, Non-Mammalian. M.P. Hardy, Leydig Cells. G.R. Bousfield, LH (Luteinizing Hormone). J.A. McCracken, Local Control Systems. C. Gillott, Locusts. D.W. Pfaff, Lordosis. R.M. Kristensen, Loriciferans. A.J. Zeleznik, Luteinization. J.A. McCracken, Luteolysis. G. Greenwald, Luteotropic Hormones. W. Tuo, Lymphokines. R.J. Bicknell, Magnocellular System. I. Damjanov, Male Reproductive Disorders. T.R. Birkhead, Male Reproductive System, Birds. F. Le Gac, Male Reproductive System, Fish. J.F. Redman. Male Reproductive System, Human. C. Gillott, Male Reproductive System, Insects. L. Johnson, Male Reproductive System, Other Mammals. J. Russo, Mammary Gland Development. I.A. Forsyth, Mammary Gland, Overview. H. Laufer, Mandibular Organ, Crustacean. J. Pechenik, Marine Invertebrates, Modes of Reproduction in. C. Young, Marine Larvae. M. Renfree, Marsupials. L.W. Oring, Mating Behaviors, Birds. W. Cade, Mating Behaviors, Insects. M.J. Baum, Mating Behaviors, Mammals. J. Leonard, Mating Behaviors, Other Invertebrates. P.A. Gowaty, Mating Choice, Overview. A-J.. Silverman, Median Eminence. V. Polanski, Meiosis. D.C. Klein, Melatonin. H.H. Hatasaka, Jr., Menarche. L. Udoff, Menopause. S. Berga, Menstrual Cycle. I. Schiff, Menstrual Disorders. L. Nelson, Menstruation. F. Nijhout, Metamorphosis, Insects. T.M. Lee, Microtinae (Voles). R.D. Semlitsch, Migration, Amphibians. P. Berthold, Migration, Birds. G. Young, Migration, Fish. K. Wilson, Migration, Insects. D. Owens, Migration, Reptiles. H.M. Farrell, Jr., Milk, Composition and Synthesis. J.B. Wakerley, Milk-Ejection. A.S.M. Saleuddin, Mollusca. C. Thompson, Molt and Nuptial Color. M. Griffiths, Monotremes. M. Jackson, Morning Sickness and Hyperemesis Gravidarum. L.Y. Johnson, MŸllerian Ducts. Richard L. Hoffman, Myriapoda. C. Faulkes, Naked Mole Rats. D.J. Wright, Nematodes and Related Phyla. A. Schmidt-Rhaesa, Nematomorpha. J.M. Turbeville, Nemertea. M. Schwanzel-Fukuda, Nervus Terminalis. J. Burger, Nesting, Birds. J. Dulka, Neural Pathways Involved in Reproductive Behaviors. G. Fink, Neuroendocrine Systems. H.H. Zingg, Neurohypophysial Hormones. A.F. Negro-Vilar, Neuropeptides (Other Than GnRH and Neurohypophysial Hormones). H. Gainer, Neurosecretion. G.L. Williams, Nutritional Factors and Reproduction. M.J. VandeHaar, Nutritional Factors and Lactation. B.B. Gutsche, Obstetrical Anesthesia. M.T. Ghiselin, Onychophora. A. Byskov,Oocyte, Mammalian. T. Kishimoto, Oocyte Maturation and Spawning Hormones, Starfish. J.J. Eppig, Oocyte Maturation, Mammals. N. Dekel, Oocyte Maturation, Regulation of. R.G. Gosden, Oogenesis, in Mammals. C.A. Lessman, Oogenesis, in Non-Mammalian Vertebrates. K.J. Eckelbarger, Oogenesis, Marine Invertebrates. T.S. Adams, Oostatins, Folliculostatins, and Antigonadotropins, Insects. J.D. Harder, Opossums. W. Weidner, Orchitis. K.E. McKenna, Orgasm. C. Arnaud, Osteoporosis. M. Dodson, Ovarian Cancer, Epithelial. A.L. Johnson, Ovarian Cycle, Birds. I.A. Khan, Ovarian Cycle, Fish. M. Ferin, Ovarian Cycle, Mammals. E. Connell, Ovarian Function, Lack of. S-Y. Ying, Ovarian Hormones, Overview. S. Ojeda, Ovarian Innervation. J. Bahr, Ovary, Overview. J.L. Ram, Oviposition in Molluscs. J.P. Wourms, Ovoviparity/Viviparity. L.L. Espey, Ovulation. M.J. Klowden, Ovulation and Oviposition, Insects. H.B. Croxatto, Ovum Transport. L. Wilson, Jr., Oxytocics. C.S. Carter, Oxytocin. B.P. Setchell, Pampiniform Plexus. J.O'Brien, Parasites, Adaptation. J. O'Brien, Parasites, Effects On Hosts. N. Beckage, Parasitoids. A.N. Hodgson, Paraspermatozoa. G.A. Polis, Parental Behavior, Arthropods. J.D. Buntin, Parental Behavior, Birds. M. Numan, Parental Behavior, Mammals. R.C. Vrijenhoek, Parthenogenesis and Natural Clones. M. Fields, Parturition, Nonhuman Mammals. T.E. Snyder, Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID). K.J. Berkley, Pelvic Nerve. S. Parry, Pelvimetry. P.F. Schelhammer, Penis. J.G. Vandenbergh, Pheromones. N. Stacey, Pheromones, Fish. J.N. McNeil, Pheromones, Insect. R. Zimmer, Phoronida. R. Nelson, Photoperiodism, Vertebrates. R.F. Johnston, Pigeons. R.D. Geisert, Pigs (Suidae). S. Dryer, Pineal Gland, Birds and Others. F.W. Turek, Pineal Gland, Mammals. B. Haltsz, Pituitary Gland, Overview. M.P. Schreibman, Pituitary Gland, in Fish. W. Hamlett, Placenta and Placental Analog Structure and Function in Elasmobranchs. D. Blackburn, Placenta and Placental Analog Structure and Function in Reptiles and Amphibians. K. Benirschke, Placenta: Implantation and Development. J.P. Wourms, Placental Analogs in Teleosts. L.D. Longo, Placental Gas Exchange. F. Talamantes, Placental Lactogens. C.P. Sibley, Placental Nutrient Transport. S. Handwerger, Placental Proteins. E.D. Albrecht, Placental Steroidogenesis in Primate Pregnancy. V. Pearse, Placozoa. S. Tyler, Platyhelminthes. E. Freeman, PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome). J.F. Roser, PMSG (Pregnant Mare Syndrome Gonadotropin). G.D. Gibson, Poecilogony. R.S. Legro, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, R.H.F. Hunter, Polyspermy. N. Nur, Population Dynamics. P.E. Fell, Porifera. B.J. Koos, Post-Dates Pregnancy. J.F. Mortola, Postpartum Depression. S. Minassian, Pader-Willi Syndrome. J.N. Martin, Preeclampsia/Eclampsia. J. Amico, Pregnancy, Behavioral Adaptations to. P.W. Concannon, Pregnancy in Dogs and Cats. T.L. Ott, Pregnancy, in Domestic Farm Animals. C.L. Regan, Pregnancy in Humans, Overview. L.L. Anderson, Pregnancy, in Other Mammals. F.W. Bazer, Pregnancy, Maintenance of. T.E. Spencer, Pregnancy, Maternal Recognition of. W.W. Hay, Jr., Pregnancy, Metabolic Changes in. D.A. Driscoll,Pre-Natal Genetic Screening. S.N. Caritis, Preterm Labor and Delivery. J. Hearn, Primates, Nonhuman (New World Species). B. Lasley, Primates, Nonhuman (Old World Species). P.J. Donovan, Primordial Germ Cells. A. Etgen, Progesterone Actions on Behavior. F. DeMayo, Progesterone Actions on Reproductive Tract. M. Paolucci, Progesterone Effects and Receptors, Subavian Species. T. Burris, Progestins. J.A. Rillema, Prolactin, Actions of. M. Selmanoff, Prolactin-Inhibiting Factors. E.G. Grau, Prolactin, in Non-Mammals. N. Binart, Prolactin, Overview. G. Nagy, Prolactin Secretion, Regulation of. J.M. Kozlowski, Prostate Cancer. C. Lee, Prostate Gland. J.E. Oesterling, Prostate-Specific Antigen. G.J. Pepe, Protein Hormones of Primate Pregnancy. O.R. Anderson, Protozoa. J.F. Mortola, Pseudocyesis. M.S. Erskine, Pseudopregnancy. J. Vandenbergh, Puberty Acceleration. T. Klein, Puberty, in Humans. T.M. Plant, Puberty, in Nonhuman Primates. D.L. Foster, Puberty, in Other Mammals. L. Plouffe, Jr., Puberty, Precocious. J.W. Riggs, Puerperal Infections. H.M. Sehdev, Puerperium. J.B. Miller, Rabbits (Lagomorpha). T.M. Nett, Radioimmunoassay. K.J. Catt, Receptors for Hormones, Overview. A.L. Goodman, Reflex Ovulation (Induced). R. Anthony, Relaxin, Mammalian. T. Koob, Relaxin, Non-Mammalian. A.N. Hirshfield, Reproductive Senescence, in Animals. C. Mobbs, Reproductive Senescence, in Humans. N. Burley, Reproductive Strategies, Nonmammalian. K. Sullivan, Reproductive Success. A.O. Trounson, Reproductive Technologies, Overview. R.E. Chapin, Reproductive Toxicology. D. Crews, Reptilian Reproduction, Overview. V. Lance, Reptilian Reproductive Cycles. V. Lance, Reptilian Reproductive System, Female. D. Gist, Reptilian Reproductive System, Male. R.A. Simmons, Respiratory Distress Syndrome. K.G. Davey, Rhodnius prolixus. P.P. Fong, Rhythms, Lunar and Tidal (Monthly). J. Pearse, Rhythms, Seasonal, Marine Invertebrates. F. Bronson, Rodentia (Rats, Mice, Etc.). R.Lee Wallace, Rotifera. W.W. Thatcher, Ruminants (Ruminantia). D.P. Costa, Seals (Pinnipedia). A. Dawson, Seasonal Reproduction, Birds. J.P. Nash, Seasonal Reproduction, Fish. R.L. Goodman, Seasonal Breeding, Mammals. J. Pearse, Seasonal Reproduction, Marine Invertebrates. J. Pearse, Sea Urchins. P.J. Chenoweth, Secondary Sex Characteristics, Mammalian. G. Prins, Semen. L.S. Ross, Seminal Vesicles. L. Hermo, Seminiferous Tubules. M. Griswold, Sertoli Cells, Function. L. Russell, Sertoli Cells, Overview. M. Griswold, Sertoli Cells, Regulation. B. Baccetti, Sex Chromosomes. J. Styrna, Sex Determination, Genetic. R. Pati-o, Sex Determination, in Fish. N.G. Forger, Sex Differentiation, Psychological. R.J. Ericsson, Sex Ratios. F.B. Bercovitch, Sex Skin. L.C. Drickamer, Sexual Attractants. S. Petak, Sexual Dysfunction. D.B. Miller, Sexual Imprinting. P. Summers, Sexually-Transmitted Diseases. A.P. Mšller, Sexual Selection. W. Rosner, SHBG (Sex Hormone-Binding Globulin). P.J. Snyder, Sheehan's Syndrome. D. Keisler, Sheep and Goats. M.E. Rice, Sipuncula. W. Engels, Social Insects, Overview. G.K. Morris, Song in Arthropods. E. Brenowitz, Songbirds and Singing. J.H. Himmelman, Spawning, Marine Invertebrates. J. Shepherd, Sperm Activation, Arthropods. C. Desjardins, Spermatogenesis, Disorders of. B.R. Zirkin, Spermatogenesis, Hormonal Control of. G.V. Callard, Spermatogenesis, in Non-Mammals. R.A. Hess, Spermatogenesis, Overview and Morphology. T. Miura, Spermatogenetic Cycle in Fish. H.C. Proctor, Spermatophores, Arthropods. C.. Millette, Spermatozoa. J.M. Bedford, Sperm Capacitation. R. Oko, Spermiogenesis. J.A. Piedrahita, Sperm-Mediated Gene Transfer. J.W. Overstreet, Sperm Transport. J. Shepherd, Sperm Transport, Arthropods. G. Lee, SRY Gene. B. Hurst, Sterility. T.R. Brown, Steroid Hormones, Overview. M.M. Hinshelwood, Steroidogenesis, Overview. N.H. Ing, Steroid Hormone Receptors. T.H. Welsh, Stress and Reproduction. M.A. Morgan, Substance Abuse and Pregnancy. E. Price, Suckling Behavior. R.Y. Moore, Suprachiasmatic Nucleus. A.B. Fisher, Surfactant. M.B. Saffo, Symbiosis. R. Bertolani, Tardigrada. H. Bergen, Temperature, Effects of. J. Kerr, Temperature, Effects on Testicular Function. R.L. Brent, Teratogens, Overview. J. Stamps, Territorial Behavior, Overview. G.D. Steinberg, Testicular Cancer. J.M. Orth, Testicular Development. J. Radhakrishnan, Testicular Developmental Anomalies. J. Aiman, Testicular Feminization Syndrome. L. Johnson, Testis, Overview. D. Stocco, Testosterone Biosynthesis and Actions. P.F. Terranova, Theca Cells, Ovarian. R. Leach, Theca Cell Tumor. Y. Nagahama, Theca/Granulosa Cells, Nonmammalian. D. Norris, Thyroid Hormones, in Subavian Species. G.A. Macones, Tocolytic Agents. J.A. Piedrahita, Transgenic Animals. H. Kliman, Trophoblast of the Human Placenta. R.H. Gooding, Tsetse Flies. A.H. DeCherney, Tubal Surgery. B.C. Tarlatzis, Tumors of the Reproductive System, Overview. A.T. Newberry, Tunicata (Urochordata). D. Barad, Turner's Syndrome. K. Benirschke, Twinning Process. J. Aiman, Ullrich's Syndrome. J.D. Veldhuis, Ultradian Hormone Rhythms. F.A. Chervenak, Ultrasonography. H. Kliman, Umbilical Cord. J. Rock, Uterine Anomalies. R.E. Garfield, Uterine Contraction. D. Grainger, Uterus, Human. F.F. Bartol, Uterus, Others. R. Papka, Vagina. T.T. Turner, Varicocele. S.J. Silber, Vasectomy. G.J. LaFleur, Jr., Vitellogenesis. M. Meredith, Vomeronasal Gland. D.P. Costa, Whales and Porpoises (Cetacea). J. Vandenbergh, Whitten Effect. T.W. Hensle, Wolffian Ducts. G.R. Wyatt, Yolk Proteins, Invertebrates. Robert W. McGaughey, Yolk Sac. C. Warner, Zygotic Genomic Activation. Subject Index.