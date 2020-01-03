Encyclopedia of Renewable and Sustainable Materials
1st Edition
Description
Encyclopedia of Renewable and Sustainable Materials provides a comprehensive overview, covering research and development on all aspects of renewable, recyclable and sustainable materials. The use of renewable and sustainable materials in building construction, the automotive sector, energy, textiles and others can create markets for agricultural products and additional revenue streams for farmers, as well as significantly reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, manufacturing energy requirements, manufacturing costs and waste. This book will provide researchers, students and professionals in materials science and engineering with tactics and information as they face increasingly complex challenges around the development, selection and use of construction and manufacturing materials.
Key Features
- Covers a broad range of topics not available elsewhere in one resource
- Arranged thematically for ease of navigation
- Discusses key features on processing, use, application and the environmental benefits of renewable and sustainable materials
- Contains a special focus on sustainability that will lead to the reduction of carbon emissions and enhance protection of the natural environment with regard to sustainable materials
Readership
Academics, researchers, and postgraduate students in materials science and engineering, civil engineering, green chemistry/chemical engineering
Table of Contents
1. Natural Renewable Materials
2. Renewability of Synthetic Materials
3. Renewable Materials in Building, Construction, and Architecture
4. Recycling of Renewable Materials
5. Sustainable Materials and Technologies
6. Renewable and Sustainable Materials in Automotive and Consumer Products and Packaging
7. Sustainable Processing Technologies and Industrial Processes
8. Biodegradable and Bio-Based Materials
9. Mitigating Greenhouse Effect and Carbon Footprint Through Renewability Approach
10. Eco Friendly Materials and Technologies
11. Nanotechnology in Production and Application of Renewable and Sustainable Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 4195
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 3rd January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128131954
About the Editor-in-Chief
Imtiaz Choudhury
Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhury has degrees from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand, Arizona State University, USA and Dublin City University, Ireland. He has been teaching at undergraduate and postgraduate level in the University of Malaya since 1996. He conducts research in the field of traditional machining and non-traditional machining, and is investigating energy applications such as the use of nano-particle aided coolant in solar flat plate collectors to enhance heat transfer and improve collector efficiency. Professor Choudhury is a Fellow of Institution of Mechanical Engineers UK (IMecheE), and a life fellow of Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB). He is also a chartered Engineer UK (CEng). He has supervised PhD and Masters students and authored many ISI papers and several book chapters, including working as Section Editor on recent MRW Comprehensive Materials Finishing (Sept 2016).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of Malaya, Malaysia
Saleem Hashmi
Saleem Hashmi is Emeritus Professor in the School of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering at Dublin City University, Ireland. He founded the School in January 1987, in addition to setting up the Material Processing Research Centre (MPRC), a research centre of excellence in the field of material processing. In 1990, Professor Hashmi established Advances in Materials and Processing Technologies (AMPT), a much-needed international conference in materials processing. He continues to be the chairperson of the Steering Committee for this series of conferences. In 1998 he was appointed as editor-in-chief of Elsevier Journal of Material Processing Technology and continued in this role until 2008. In 1995, Professor Hashmi was awarded the higher doctorate degree of DSc, by the University of Manchester, the highest academic degree any university in the UK can award. Professor Hashmi has supervised or co-supervised 110 PhD and 55 MEng research students to successful completion. Over the years he has also acted as an external examiner and expert assessor for PhD candidates and engineering departments with universities in Ireland, the UK, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. He has published in excess of 430 papers and 12 books so far. He has been Editor-in-Chief on two MRWs with Elsevier, Comprehensive Materials Finishing and Comprehensive Materials Processing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, Dublin City University, Ireland