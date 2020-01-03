Encyclopedia of Renewable and Sustainable Materials

Saleem Hashmi is Emeritus Professor in the School of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering at Dublin City University, Ireland. He founded the School in January 1987, in addition to setting up the Material Processing Research Centre (MPRC), a research centre of excellence in the field of material processing. In 1990, Professor Hashmi established Advances in Materials and Processing Technologies (AMPT), a much-needed international conference in materials processing. He continues to be the chairperson of the Steering Committee for this series of conferences. In 1998 he was appointed as editor-in-chief of Elsevier Journal of Material Processing Technology and continued in this role until 2008. In 1995, Professor Hashmi was awarded the higher doctorate degree of DSc, by the University of Manchester, the highest academic degree any university in the UK can award. Professor Hashmi has supervised or co-supervised 110 PhD and 55 MEng research students to successful completion. Over the years he has also acted as an external examiner and expert assessor for PhD candidates and engineering departments with universities in Ireland, the UK, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. He has published in excess of 430 papers and 12 books so far. He has been Editor-in-Chief on two MRWs with Elsevier, Comprehensive Materials Finishing and Comprehensive Materials Processing.