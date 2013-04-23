Encyclopedia of Quaternary Science
2nd Edition
Description
The second revised edition of the Encyclopedia of Quaternary Science, provides both students and professionals with an up-to-date reference work on this important and highly varied area of research. There are lots of new articles, and many of the articles that appeared in the first edition have been updated to reflect advances in knowledge since 2006, when the original articles were written. The second edition will contain about 375 articles, written by leading experts around the world. This major reference work is richly illustrated with more than 3,000 illustrations, most of them in colour.
Key Features
- Research in the Quaternary sciences has advanced greatly in the last 10 years, especially since topics like global climate change, geologic hazards and soil erosion were put high on the political agenda. This second edition builds upon its award-winning predecessor to provide the reader assured quality along with essential updated coverage
- Contains 357 broad-ranging articles (4310 pages) written at a level that allows undergraduate students to understand the material, while providing active researchers with a ready reference resource for information in the field. Facilitates teaching and learning
- The first edition was regarded by many as the most significant single overview of Quaternary science ever, yet Editor-in-Chief, Scott Elias, has managed to surpass that in this second edition by securing even more expert reviews whilst retaining his renowned editorial consistency that enables readers to navigates seamlessly from one unfamiliar topic to the next
Readership
Researchers, professionals and students studying Earth processes and history over the last 1-2 million years
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION | History of Dating Methods
INTRODUCTION | History of Quaternary Science
INTRODUCTION | Societal Relevance of Quaternary Research
INTRODUCTION | Understanding Quaternary Climatic Change
PALEOCLIMATE | Introduction
PALEOCLIMATE | Time Scales of Climate Change
PALEOCLIMATE MODELING | Data-Model Comparisons
PALEOCLIMATE RECONSTRUCTION | Approaches
GLACIATION, CAUSES | Tectonic Uplift-Continental Configurations
PALEOCLIMATE RECONSTRUCTION | Historical Climatology
PALEOCLIMATE RECONSTRUCTION | Paleodroughts and Society
PALEOCLIMATE RECONSTRUCTION | Paleotempestology
PALEOCLIMATE RECONSTRUCTION | Pliocene Environments
PALEOCLIMATE RECONSTRUCTION | Sub-Milankovitch (DO/Heinrich) Events
PALEOCLIMATE RECONSTRUCTION | The Last Millennium
PALEOCLIMATE RECONSTRUCTION | Younger Dryas Oscillation, Global Evidence
PALEOCLIMATE RELEVANCE TO GLOBAL WARMING
GLACIAL CLIMATES | Biosphere Feedbacks
GLACIAL CLIMATES | Effects of Atmospheric Dust
GLACIAL CLIMATES | Thermohaline Circulation
GLACIAL CLIMATES | Volcanic and Solar Forcing
GLACIATION, CAUSES | Astronomical Theory of Paleoclimates
PALEOCLIMATE MODELING | Last Glacial Maximum GCMs
PALEOCLIMATE MODELING | Paleo-ENSO
PALEOCLIMATE MODELING | Quaternary Environments
PALEOCLIMATE MODELING | The Last Interglacial
Modern-analog Approaches in Paleoclimatology
Global Younger Dryas
Paleoclimate History of the Arctic
ICE CORES | Dynamics of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet
ICE CORES | Dynamics of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet
COSMOGENIC NUCLIDE DATING | Cosmic Ray Interactions in Minerals
COSMOGENIC NUCLIDE DATING | Exposure Geochronology
COSMOGENIC NUCLIDE DATING | Landscape Evolution
COSMOGENIC NUCLIDE DATING | Methods
COSMOGENIC NUCLIDE DATING | Overview
DATING TECHNIQUES
FISSION-TRACK DATING
K/Ar and 40Ar/39Ar dating
LUMINESCENCE DATING | Electron Spin Resonance Dating
LUMINESCENCE DATING | Optically-Stimulated Luminescence
LUMINESCENCE DATING | Thermoluminescence
RADIOCARBON DATING | AMS Method
RADIOCARBON DATING | Calibration
RADIOCARBON DATING | Causes of Temporal Variations
RADIOCARBON DATING | Charcoal
RADIOCARBON DATING | Conventional Method
RADIOCARBON DATING | Plant Macrofossils
RADIOCARBON DATING | Sources of Error
RADIOCARBON DATING | Variations in Atmospheric 14C
U-SERIES DATING
GEOMAGNETIC EXCURSIONS AND SECULAR VARIATIONS
LICHENOMETRY
VARVED LAKE SEDIMENTS
VARVED MARINE SEDIMENTS
QUATERNARY STRATIGRAPHY | Tephrochronology
AMINO-ACID DATING
Continental Biostratigraphy
Chronostratigraphy
Climatostratigraphy
Lithostratigraphy
Morphostratigraphy-Allostratigraphy
Overview
Pedostratigraphy
Sequence Stratigraphy
GLACIAL LANDFORMS | Evidence of Glacier Recession
GLACIAL LANDFORMS | Glacial Land Systems
GLACIAL LANDFORMS | Glacifluvial Landforms of Erosion
GLACIAL LANDFORMS | Glacitectonic Structures and Landforms
GLACIAL LANDFORMS | Introduction
GLACIAL LANDFORMS | Moraine Forms and Genesis
GLACIAL LANDFORMS | Quaternary Vulcanism, Subglacial Landforms
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, EROSIONAL FEATURES | Major Scale Forms
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, EROSIONAL FEATURES | Micro to Macro Scale Forms
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, ICE SHEETS | Evidence of Glacier and Ice Sheet Extent
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, ICE SHEETS | Growth and Decay
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, ICE SHEETS | Paleo ELAs
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, ICE SHEETS | Trimlines and Palaeonunataks
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, SEDIMENTS | Clast Form Analysis
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, SEDIMENTS | Glacial Erratics and Till Dispersal Indicators
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, SEDIMENTS | Glacifluvial Landforms of Deposition
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, SEDIMENTS | Glacigenic Lithofacies
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, SEDIMENTS | Glacimarine Sediments and Ice-Rafted Debris
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, SEDIMENTS | Micromorphology of Glacial Sediments
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, SEDIMENTS | Till Fabric Analysis
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, SEDIMENTS | Tills
PERIGLACIAL LANDFORMS | Paraglacial Geomorphology
PERIGLACIAL LANDFORMS, ROCK FORMS | Talus Slopes
Permafrost and Periglacial Features | Thermokarst Topography
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, ICE SHEETS | Evidence of glacier flow directions
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, SEDIMENTS | Glacial sequence stratigraphy
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, SEDIMENTS | Glaciolacustrine
Permafrost and Periglacial Features | Active Layer Processes
Permafrost and Periglacial Features | Cryoturbation Structures
Permafrost and Periglacial Features | Ice Wedges and Ice Wedge Casts
Permafrost and Periglacial Features | Patterned Ground
Permafrost and Periglacial Features | Permafrost
Permafrost and Periglacial Features | Pingos and Pingo Scars
Permafrost and Periglacial Features | Slope Deposits and Forms
Permafrost and Periglacial Features | Block/Rock Streams
Permafrost and Periglacial Features | Blockfields (Felsenmeer)
Permafrost and Periglacial Features | Rock Glaciers and Protalus Forms
PERIGLACIAL LANDFORMS, ROCK FORMS | Rock Weathering
Yedoma Permafrost Deposits of Beringia
Permafrost and Glacier Interactions
Periglacial Fluvial Sediments and Forms
FLUVIAL ENVIRONMENTS | Deltaic Environments
FLUVIAL ENVIRONMENTS | Responses to Rapid Environmental Change
FLUVIAL ENVIRONMENTS | Sediments
FLUVIAL ENVIRONMENTS | Terrace Sequences
GLACIAL-INTERGLACIAL SCALE FLUVIAL RESPONSES
Paleohydrology
GLACIATIONS | Early Quaternary
GLACIATIONS | Late Pleistocene Events in Beringia
GLACIATIONS | Late Quaternary in Europe and Lowland Asia
GLACIATIONS | Late Pleistocene of the SW Pacific Region
GLACIATIONS | Late Quaternary in Highland Asia
GLACIATIONS | Late Quaternary in North America
GLACIATIONS | Late Quaternary in South America
GLACIATIONS | Late Quaternary of Antarctica
GLACIATIONS | Mid-Quaternary in Eurasia
GLACIATIONS | Mid-Quaternary in North America
GLACIATIONS | Mid-Quaternary in the Southern Hemisphere
GLACIATIONS | Neoglaciation in Europe
GLACIATIONS | Neoglaciation in the American Cordilleras
GLACIATIONS | Overview
Transition from Late Neogene to Early Quaternary environments
GLACIATIONS | Late Glacial Events in Northwest Europe
SEA LEVEL STUDIES | Coral Records of relative sea-level changes
SEA LEVEL STUDIES | Eustatic sea-level changes - last glacial maximum to present
SEA LEVEL STUDIES | Eustatic sea-level changes - glacial/interglacial cycles prior to LGM
SEA LEVEL STUDIES | Geomorphological indicators of relative sea-level changes
SEA LEVEL STUDIES | Sedimentary indicators of relative sea-level changes - high energy
"SEA LEVEL STUDIES | Geomorphological indicators of relative sea-level changes
Isostasy (including GIA modeling)
"
SEA LEVEL STUDIES |Sedimentary indicators of relative sea-level changes - low energy
SEA LEVEL STUDIES | Microfossil-based reconstructions of relative sea-level change
SEA LEVEL STUDIES | Overview
SEA-LEVELS, LATE QUATERNARY | Late Quaternary relative sea-level changes in high latitudes
SEA-LEVELS, LATE QUATERNARY | Late Quaternary relative sea-level changes in mid latitudes
SEA-LEVELS, LATE QUATERNARY | Tectonics and Relative Sea-level Change
SEA-LEVELS, LATE QUATERNARY | Late Quaternary relative sea-level changes in the tropics
Use of cave data in sea level reconstructions
Late Quaternary sea-level changes in Greenland
LOESS DEPOSITS, ORIGINS AND PROPERTIES
PALEOSOLS AND WIND-BLOWN SEDIMENTS | Mineral Magnetic Analysis
PALEOSOLS AND WIND-BLOWN SEDIMENTS | Nature of Paleosols
PALEOSOLS AND WIND-BLOWN SEDIMENTS | Overview
PALEOSOLS AND WIND-BLOWN SEDIMENTS | Soil Micromorphology
PALEOSOLS AND WIND-BLOWN SEDIMENTS | Soil Morphology in Quaternary Studies
PALEOSOLS AND WIND-BLOWN SEDIMENTS | Weathering Profiles
DUNE FIELDS | High Latitudes
DUNE FIELDS | Low Latitudes
DUNE FIELDS | Mid-Latitudes
EOLIAN RECORDS, DEEP-SEA SEDIMENTS
LOESS RECORDS | Central Asia
LOESS RECORDS | China
LOESS RECORDS | Europe
LOESS RECORDS | North America
LOESS RECORDS | South America
Biogeochemical role of dust in Quaternary climate cycles
LAKE LEVEL STUDIES | Africa
LAKE LEVEL STUDIES | Australia
LAKE LEVEL STUDIES | Asia
LAKE LEVEL STUDIES | Latin America
LAKE LEVEL STUDIES | Modeling
LAKE LEVEL STUDIES | North America
LAKE LEVEL STUDIES | Overview
LAKE LEVEL STUDIES | West-Central-Europe
PALEOBOTANY | Overview
PALEOBOTANY | Paleophytogeography
POLLEN ANALYSIS, PRINCIPLES
POLLEN METHODS AND STUDIES | The biomization approach to vegetation reconstruction
POLLEN METHODS AND STUDIES | Changing Plant Distributions and Abundances
POLLEN METHODS AND STUDIES | Databases and their Application
POLLEN METHODS AND STUDIES | Numerical Analysis Methods
POLLEN METHODS AND STUDIES | POLLSCAPE Model
POLLEN METHODS AND STUDIES | Reconstructing Past Biodiversity Development
POLLEN METHODS AND STUDIES | Stand-Scale Palynology
POLLEN METHODS AND STUDIES | Surface Samples and Trapping
POLLEN METHODS AND STUDIES | Use of Pollen as Climate Proxies
PALEOBOTANY | Charred Particle Analysis
POLLEN METHODS AND STUDIES | Archaeological Applications
POLLEN RECORDS, LAST INTERGLACIAL OF EUROPE
POLLEN RECORDS, LATE PLEISTOCENE | Africa
POLLEN RECORDS, LATE PLEISTOCENE | Australia and New Zealand
POLLEN RECORDS, LATE PLEISTOCENE | Northern Asia
POLLEN RECORDS, LATE PLEISTOCENE | Northern North America
POLLEN RECORDS, LATE PLEISTOCENE | South America
POLLEN RECORDS, LATE PLEISTOCENE | Southern Europe
POLLEN RECORDS, LATE PLEISTOCENE | Western North America
POLLEN RECORDS, POSTGLACIAL | Africa
POLLEN RECORDS, POSTGLACIAL | Australia and New Zealand
POLLEN RECORDS, POSTGLACIAL | Northeastern North America
POLLEN RECORDS, POSTGLACIAL | Northern Asia
POLLEN RECORDS, POSTGLACIAL | Northern Europe
POLLEN RECORDS, POSTGLACIAL | Northwestern North America
POLLEN RECORDS, POSTGLACIAL | South America
POLLEN RECORDS, POSTGLACIAL | Southeastern North America
POLLEN RECORDS, POSTGLACIAL | Southern Europe
POLLEN RECORDS, POSTGLACIAL | Southwestern North America
PHYTOLITHS
PALEOBOTANY | Ancient Plant DNA
PLANT MACROFOSSIL INTRODUCTION
PLANT MACROFOSSIL METHODS AND STUDIES | CO2 Reconstruction from Fossil Leaves
PLANT MACROFOSSIL METHODS AND STUDIES | Megafossils
PLANT MACROFOSSIL METHODS AND STUDIES | Mire and Peat Macros
PLANT MACROFOSSIL METHODS AND STUDIES | Paleolimnological Applications
PLANT MACROFOSSIL METHODS AND STUDIES | Rodent Middens
PLANT MACROFOSSIL METHODS AND STUDIES | Surface Samples, Taphonomy, Representation
PLANT MACROFOSSIL METHODS AND STUDIES | Treeline Studies
PLANT MACROFOSSIL METHODS AND STUDIES | Use in Environmental Archaeology
PLANT MACROFOSSIL METHODS AND STUDIES | Validation of Pollen Studies
PLANT MACROFOSSIL RECORDS | Arctic Eurasia
PLANT MACROFOSSIL RECORDS | Arctic North America
PLANT MACROFOSSIL RECORDS | Greenland
PLANT MACROFOSSIL RECORDS | Holocene North America
PLANT MACROFOSSIL RECORDS | Late Glacial Multidisciplinary Studies
DIATOM INTRODUCTION
DIATOM METHODS | d18O Records
DIATOM METHODS | DIATOMITES: THEIR FORMATION, DISTRIBUTION AND USES
DIATOM METHODS | Salinity Reconstructions from Continental Lakes
DIATOM METHODS | Use in Archaeology
DIATOM RECORDS | Antarctic Waters
DIATOM RECORDS | Freshwater Laminated Sequences
DIATOM RECORDS | Large Lakes
DIATOM RECORDS | Diatom Fossil Records from Marine Laminated Sediments
DIATOM RECORDS | North Atlantic and Arctic
DIATOM RECORDS | Pacific
Diatoms and sea ice biomarkers
Silicon isotopes in diatoms
Paleolimnology overview
Cladocera
Water Chemistry
Pigment Studies
Biogeographic implications
Near-infrared spectroscopy
Physical properties of lake sediments
Multi-proxy approaches
Freshwater molluscs
MID-PLEISTOCENE VERTEBRATE RECORDS | Australia
MID-PLEISTOCENE VERTEBRATE RECORDS | North America
VERTEBRATE OVERVIEW
VERTEBRATE RECORDS | Early Pleistocene
VERTEBRATE RECORDS | Late Pleistocene Megafaunal Extinctions
VERTEBRATE RECORDS | Late Pleistocene Mummified Mammals
VERTEBRATE RECORDS | Late Pleistocene of Africa
VERTEBRATE RECORDS | Late Pleistocene of North America
VERTEBRATE RECORDS | Early and Middle Pleistocene of Northern Asia
VERTEBRATE RECORDS | Late Pleistocene of South America
VERTEBRATE RECORDS | Late Pleistocene of Southeast Asia
VERTEBRATE RECORDS | Mid-Pleistocene of Africa
VERTEBRATE RECORDS | Mid-Pleistocene of Europe
VERTEBRATE RECORDS | Mid-Pleistocene of Southern Asia
VERTEBRATE STUDIES | Ancient DNA
VERTEBRATE STUDIES | Interactions with Hominids
Dwarfing and Gigantism in Quaternary Vertebrates
Speciation and Evolutionary Trends in Quaternary Vertebrates
Late Pleistocene of Australia
BEETLE RECORDS | Late Pleistocene of Europe
BEETLE RECORDS | Late Pleistocene of Japan
BEETLE RECORDS | Late Pleistocene of New Zealand
BEETLE RECORDS | Late Pleistocene of South America
BEETLE RECORDS | Late Tertiary and Early Quaternary
BEETLE RECORDS | Middle Pleistocene of Europe
BEETLE RECORDS | Overview
BEETLE RECORDS | Postglacial Europe
BEETLE RECORDS | Postglacial North America
Late Pleistocene of North America
Late Pleistocene of Northern Asia
CHIRONOMID OVERVIEW
CHIRONOMID RECORDS | Africa
CHIRONOMID RECORDS | Late Pleistocene of Europe
CHIRONOMID RECORDS | Postglacial Europe
CHIRONOMID RECORDS | Postglacial Southern Hemisphere
ORIBATID MITES
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, BIOLOGICAL PROXIES | Alkenone Paleothermometry from Coccoliths
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, BIOLOGICAL PROXIES | Benthic Foraminifera
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, BIOLOGICAL PROXIES | Biomarkers
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, BIOLOGICAL PROXIES | Coccoliths
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, BIOLOGICAL PROXIES | Corals, Sclerosponges and Mollusks
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, BIOLOGICAL PROXIES | Dinoflagellates
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, BIOLOGICAL PROXIES | Marine Diatoms
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, BIOLOGICAL PROXIES | Planktic Foraminifera
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, BIOLOGICAL PROXIES | Radiolarians and Silicoflagellates
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, BIOLOGICAL PROXIES | Temperature Proxies
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL PROXIES | Carbon Cycle Proxies
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL PROXIES | Dissolution of Deep-Sea Carbonates
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL PROXIES | Mg/Ca and Sr/Ca Paleothermometry
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL PROXIES | Nutrient Proxies
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL PROXIES | Oxygen Isotope Stratigraphy of the Oceans
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL PROXIES | Oxygen Isotopic Composition of Seawater
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL PROXIES | Radioisotope Proxies
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL PROXIES | Salinity Proxies d18O
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL PROXIES | Terrigenous Sediments
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, RECORDS | Early Pleistocene
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, RECORDS | Late Pleistocene North Atlantic
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, RECORDS | Late Pleistocene North Pacific
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, RECORDS | Late Pleistocene South Atlantic
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, RECORDS | Postglacial Indian Ocean
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, RECORDS | Postglacial North Atlantic
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, RECORDS | Postglacial North Pacific
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, RECORDS | Postglacial South Pacific
PALEOCEANOGRAPHY, PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL PROXIES | Magnetic proxies and susceptibility
ICE CORE METHODS | Biological Material
ICE CORE METHODS | Chronologie
ICE CORE METHODS | CO2 Studies
ICE CORE METHODS | Conductivity Studies
ICE CORE METHODS | Glaciochemistry
ICE CORE METHODS | Methane Studies
ICE CORE METHODS | Microparticle and Trace Element Studies
ICE CORE METHODS | Overview
ICE CORE METHODS | Stable isotopes
ICE CORES | History of Research, Greenland and Antarctica
ICE CORE METHODS | Borehole Temperature Records
ICE CORE RECORDS | Africa
ICE CORE RECORDS | Antarctic Stable Isotopes
ICE CORE RECORDS | Chinese, Tibetan Mountains
ICE CORE RECORDS | Correlations Between Greenland and Antarctica
ICE CORE RECORDS | Greenland Stable Isotopes
ICE CORE RECORDS | Ice Margin Sites
ICE CORE RECORDS | South America
ICE CORE RECORDS | Thermal Diffusion Paleotemperature Records
ICE CORES | Dynamics of the Greenland Ice Sheet
10Be and Cosmogenic isotopes in ice cores
Studies of firn air
History of Carbon Monoxide and ultra trace gases from ice cores
History of Nitrous Oxide from Ice Cores
CARBONATE STABLE ISOTOPES | Lake Sediments
CARBONATE STABLE ISOTOPES | Non-Lacustrine Terrestrial Studies
CARBONATE STABLE ISOTOPES | Nonmarine Biogenic Carbonates
CARBONATE STABLE ISOTOPES | Overview
CARBONATE STABLE ISOTOPES | Speleothems
CARBONATE STABLE ISOTOPES | Terrestrial Organic Materials
CARBONATE STABLE ISOTOPES | Terrestrial Teeth and Bones
ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORDS | 2.7 MYR-300,000 years ago in Africa
ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORDS | 2.7 MYR-300,000 years ago in Asia
ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORDS | Global Expansion 300,000-8000 years ago, Africa
ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORDS | Global Expansion 300,000-8000 years ago, Americas
ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORDS | Global Expansion 300,000-8000 years ago, Asia
ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORDS | Global Expansion 300,000-8000 years ago, Australia
ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORDS | Neanderthal Demise
ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORDS | Overview
ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORDS | Postglacial Adaptations
ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORDS | 1.9 MYR-300,000 years ago in Europe
Human evolution during the Quaternary
PLANT MACROFOSSIL METHODS AND STUDIES | Dendroarchaeology
DENDROCLIMATOLOGY
DENDROCHRONOLOGY
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, TREE RINGS | Dendrogeomorphology
GLACIAL LANDFORMS, TREE RINGS | Dendroglaciology
Diatoms
Soils and sediment
Macroscopic plant remains
Insects
Analysis Techniques in Forensic Palynology
Use of geology in forensic science
