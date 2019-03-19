Encyclopedia of Ocean Sciences
3rd Edition
Description
The oceans cover 70% of the Earth’s surface, and are critical components of Earth’s climate system. This new edition of Encyclopedia of Ocean Sciences summarizes the breadth of knowledge about them, providing revised, up to date entries as well coverage of new topics in the field.
New and expanded sections include microbial ecology, high latitude systems and the cryosphere, climate and climate change, hydrothermal and cold seep systems.
The structure of the work provides a modern presentation of the field, reflecting the input and different perspective of chemical, physical and biological oceanography, the specialized area of expertise of each of the three Editors-in-Chief. In this framework maximum attention has been devoted to making this an organic and unified reference.
Key Features
- Represents a one-stop. organic information resource on the breadth of ocean science research
- Reflects the input and different perspective of chemical, physical and biological oceanography, the specialized area of expertise of each of the three Editors-in-Chief
- New and expanded sections include microbial ecology, high latitude systems and climate change
- Provides scientifically reliable information at a foundational level, making this work a resource for students as well as active researches
Readership
Researchers, university educators and students in ecology, biology and earth science; policy makers and managers of the marine environment.
Table of Contents
Abrupt Climate Change
Absorbance Spectroscopy for Chemical Sensors
Abyssal Currents
Accretionary Prisms
Acoustic Measurement of Near-Bed Sediment Transport Processes
Acoustic Noise
Acoustic Scattering by Marine Organisms
Acoustic Scintillation Thermography
Acoustics in Marine Sediments
Acoustics, Arctic
Acoustics, Deep Ocean
Acoustics, Shallow Water
Aeolian Inputs
Agulhas Current
Aircraft Remote Sensing
Air-Sea Gas Exchange
Air-sea gas transfer: Nitrous oxide and Methane
Air-Sea Interaction: Heat And Momentum Fluxes
Air-Sea Transfer: Dimethyl Sulfide, COS, CS2, NH4, Non-Methane Hydrocarbons, Organo-Halogens
Alcidae
Antarctic Circumpolar Current
Antarctic Fishes
Anthropogenic Trace Elements in the Ocean
Antifouling Materials
Aquatic Flow Cytometry
Arctic Ocean Circulation
Artificial radionuclides
Artificial Reefs
Atlantic Ocean Equatorial Currents
Atmospheric Input of Pollutants
Atmospheric Transport and Deposition of Particulate Matter to the Oceans
Authigenic Deposits
Bacterioplankton
Baleen Whales
Baltic Sea Circulation
Bathymetry
Benguela Current
Benthic Organisms Overview
Benthic-pelagic coupling
Bioacoustics
Bioirrigation
Biological Pump and Particulate Flux
Bioluminescence
Bio-optical Models
Bioturbation
Black Sea Circulation
Bottom Water Formation
Brazil and Falklands (Malvinas) Currents
Breaking Waves and Near-Surface Turbulence
Bubbles
Calcium Carbonates
California and Alaska Currents
Canary and Portugal Currents
Carbon Cycle
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Cycle
Carbon Sequestration via Direct Injection into the Ocean
Cenozoic Climate - Oxygen Isotope Evidence
Cephalopods
CFCs and SF6 as Tracers of Ocean Processes
Challenges For Future Salmonid Farming
Chemical Processes in Estuarine Sediments
Chlorinated Hydrocarbons
Clay Mineralogy
Coastal Circulation Models
Coastal Ocean acidification: Carbonate Chemistry and Ecosystem Effects
Coastal Trapped Waves
Coastal Zone Management
Cold Seep Ecosystems
Cold-Water Coral Reefs
Compound-specific Radiocarbon Measurements
Conservative Elements
Contamination of our oceans by plastics
Continuous Plankton Recorders
Copepods
Coral Reef and Other Tropical Fisheries
Coral Reef Fishes
Corals and Human Disturbance
Cosmogenic Isotopes
Crustacean Fisheries
CTD (Conductivity, Temperature, Depth) Profiler
Current Systems in the Atlantic Ocean
Current Systems in the Indian Ocean
Current Systems in the Mediterranean Sea
Current Systems in the Southern Ocean
Data Assimilation in Models
Deep Convection
Deep Sea Sediment: Pore Water Chemistry
Deep Submergence, Science of
Deep-Sea Benthic Foraminifera
Deep-Sea Bottom Currents: Their Nature And Distribution
Deep-Sea Contourites Drifts, Erosional Features And Bedforms
Deep-Sea Contourites: Sediments and Cycles
Deep-Sea Fauna
Deep-Sea Fishes
Deep-Sea Mining and Environmental Management
Deep-Sea Ridges, Microbiology
Determination of Past Sea Surface Temperatures
Determining Marine Sediment Chronologies with Radionuclides
Differential Diffusion
Dispersion and Diffusion in the Deep Ocean
Dispersion from Hydrothermal Vents
Diversity of Marine Species
Dolphins and Porpoises
Double-Diffusive Convection
Drifters and Floats
Dynamics of Exploited Marine Fish Populations
East Australian Current
Economics of Sea Level Rise
Ecosystem Effects of Fishing
Eels
Effects of Climate Change on Marine Mammals
El NiÃ±o Southern Oscillation (ENSO)
El NiÃ±o Southern Oscillation (ENSO) Models
Electrical Properties of Sea Water: Theory and Applications
Elemental Distribution: Overview
Energetics of Ocean Mixing
Equatorial Waves
Estimates of Mixing
Estuarine Circulation
Eutrophication
Evaporation and Humidity
Exotic Species, Introduction of
Expendable Sensors
Fiord Circulation
Fish Ecophysiology
Fish Feeding and Foraging
Fish Larvae
Fish Locomotion
Fish Migration, Horizontal
Fish Migration, Vertical
Fish Predation and Mortality
Fish Reproduction
Fish Vision
Fish: Demersal Fish (Life Histories, Behavior, Adaptations)
Fish: General Review
Fish: Hearing, Lateral Lines (Mechanisms, Role in Behavior, Adaptations to Life Underwater)
Fisheries and Climate
Fisheries Economics
Fisheries Overview
Fisheries: Pacific Salmon Fisheries
Fisheries: Multispecies Dynamics
Fishery Management
Fishery Management, Human Dimension
Fishery Manipulation Through Stock Enhancement or Restoration
Fishing Methods and Fishing Fleets
Floc Layers
Florida Current, Gulf Stream, and Labrador Current
Flow through Deep Ocean Passages
Flows in Straits and Channels
Fluorometry for Biological Sensing
Fluorometry for Chemical Sensing
Food Webs
Forward Problem in Numerical Models
Fossil Turbulence
Gas Exchange in Estuaries
General Circulation Models
Geochemistry of Mercury in the Marine Environment
Geomagnetic Polarity Timescale
Geophysical Heat Flow
Glacial Crustal Rebound, Sea Levels and Shorelines
Gliders
Global Marine Pollutionâ€”A Brief History
Gravity
Gulls
Harmful Algal Blooms
Heat Transport and Climate
History of Ocean Sciences
Holocene Climate Variability
Hydrothermal Vent Biota
Hydrothermal Vent Ecology
Hydrothermal vent fauna
Hydrothermal Vent Fauna, Physiology of
Hydrothermal Vent Fluids, Chemistry of
Ice shelf Stability
Icebergs
Ice-Induced Plowing of the Seafloor
Ice-Ocean Boundary Layer. Part 1: Structure
Ice-Ocean Boundary Layer. Part 2: Variability
In Situ Planar Optical Sensors For Sediment Diagenesis Study
Indian Ocean Equatorial Currents
Indonesian Throughflow
Inherent Optical Properties and Irradiance
Internal Gravity Waves
Internal Solitary Waves and Mixing
Internal Tidal Mixing
Internal Tides
Internal wave breaking dynamics and associated mixing in the coastal ocean
International Organizations
Intertidal Fishes
Intra-Americas Sea
Intrusions
Inverse Modeling of Tracers and Nutrients
Inverse Problems, Inverse Methods, and Inverse Models
IR Radiometers
Island Wakes
Krill
Kuroshio and Oyashio Currents
Laboratory Studies of Turbulent Mixing
Lagrangian Biological Analysis
Landâ€“Sea Global Transfers
Langmuir Circulation and Instability
Large Igneous Provinces
Large Marine Ecosystems
Laridae: Gulls, Terns, Noddies, Skimmers
Law of the Sea
Leeuwin Current
Long-term Tracer Changes
Loss of coral reefs
Luxury Seafood Trade: Extinction vs Lavishness
Macrofauna
Magnetics
Manganese Nodules
Mariculture Diseases and Health
Mariculture of Aquarium Fishes
Mariculture Overview
Mariculture, Economic and Social Impacts
Marine Algal Genomics and Evolution
Marine Biogeochemical Data Assimilation
Marine Bioinvasions
Marine Biotechnology
Marine Chemical and Medicine Resources
Marine Cyanobacteria: Prochlorococcus and Synechococcus
Marine Fishery Resources, Global State of
Marine Mammal Diving Physiology
Marine Mammal Evolution and Taxonomy
Marine Mammal Migrations and Movement Patterns
Marine Mammal Overview
Marine Mammal Social Organization and Communication
Marine Mammal Trophic Levels and Interactions
Marine Mammals and Ocean Noise
Marine Mammals, History of Exploitation
Marine Mammals: At the intersection of ice, climate change and human interactions
Marine Mammals: Sperm Whales and Beaked Whales
Marine Mats
Marine Plankton Communities
Marine Policy Overview
Marine Protected Areas
Marine Shallow-water Hydrothermal Vents: Geochemistry
Marine Shallow-Water Hydrothermal Vents: Microbiology
Marine Snow
Maritime Archaeology
Meddies and Sub-Surface Eddies
Mediterranean Mariculture
Megafauna
Meiobenthos
Mesocosms: Enclosed Experimental Ecosystems in Ocean Science
Mesopelagic Fish
Mesoscale Eddies
Metal micronutrient stable isotopes
Metal Pollution
Metalloids and Oxyanions
Methane Hydrate and Submarine Slides
Methane Hydrates and Climatic Effects
Microbial Loops
Microphytobenthos
Mid-Ocean Ridge Geochemistry and Petrology
Mid-Ocean Ridge Hydrothermal Vent Deposits
Mid-Ocean Ridge Seismicity
Mid-Ocean Ridge Tectonics, Volcanism, and Geomorphology
Mid-Ocean Ridges: Mantle Convection and Formation of the Lithosphere
Millennial-Scale Ocean Climate Variability
Mineral Extraction, Authigenic Minerals
Mixing associated with submesoscale processes
Modelling the combined effects of physiological flexibility and micro-scale variability for plankton ecosystem dynamics
Molluskan Fisheries
Monsoons, History of
Moorings
Nekton
Nepheloid Layers
Network Analysis of Food Webs
Neutral Surfaces and the Equation of State
Nitrogen Cycle
Nitrogen Isotopes in the Ocean
Noble Gases and the Cryosphere
Non-Rotating Gravity Currents
North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO)
North Sea Circulation
Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing and Related Discharges
Ocean Biogeochemistry and Ecology, Modeling of
Ocean Carbon System, Modeling of
Ocean Circulation
Ocean Circulation: Meridional Overturning Circulation
Ocean Gyre Ecosystems
Ocean Iron Fertilization
Ocean Margin Sediments
Ocean Ranching
Ocean Subduction
Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC)
Ocean Wave-Energy Conversion
Ocean Zoning
Oceanic Particle Flux
Oceanographic Sampling and Measurements
Offshore Sand and Gravel Mining
Oil Pollution
Okhotsk Sea Circulation
Omics techniques in marine microbial ecology
One-Dimensional Models
Open Ocean Convection
Open Ocean Distribution and Applications of Natural and Bomb-Produced (uppercaseDelta)14C
Open Ocean Fisheries for Deep-Water Species
Open Ocean Fisheries for Large Pelagic Species
Optical Particle Characterization
Optical remote sensing of coastal waters
Origin of the Oceans
Overflows and Cascades
Oxygen
Oxygen Isotopes in the Ocean
Oysters â€“ Shellfish Farming
Pacific Ocean Equatorial Currents
Paleoceanography
Paleoceanography, Climate Models in
Paleo-oceanography: Orbitally Tuned Timescales
Particle Aggregation Dynamics
Past Climate from Corals
Patch Dynamics
Pelagic Biogeography
Pelagic Fishes
Penetrating Shortwave Radiation
Peruâ€“Chile Current System
Phalaropes
Phosphorous Fluxes from Marine Sediments â€“Implications for the Near and Far-Future of Ocean â€œDead-Zones"
Phosphorus Cycle
Photochemical Processes
Phytoplankton Size Structure
Phytoplankton, calcareous nanoplankton â€“ The Coccolithophores
Phytoplankton-Bacteria Interactions
Plankton
Plankton and Climate
Plankton Viruses
Plankton: Gelatinous Zooplankton
Platforms: Autonomous Underwater Vehicles
Platforms: Benthic Flux Landers
Platinum Group Elements and their Isotopes in the Ocean
Plio-Pleistocene Glacial Cycles and Milankovitch Variability
Polar Ecosystems
Pollution, Solids
Pollution: Approaches to Pollution Control
Pollution: Effects on Marine Communities
Polynyas
Population Dynamics Models
Population Genetics of Marine Organisms
Primary Production Distribution
Primary Production Methods
Primary Production Processes
Procellariiformes
Propagating Rifts and Microplates
Protozoa, Planktonic Foraminifera
Protozoa, Radiolarians
Radiative Transfer in the Ocean
Radioactive Wastes
Radiocarbon as tracer of DOC/POC
Rare Earth Elements and their Isotopes in the Ocean
Red Sea Circulation
Redfield Ratio
Redox-sensitive metals
Refractory Metals
Regime Shifts, Ecological Aspects
Regime Shifts, Physical Forcing
Regime Shifts: Methods of Analysis
Regional and Shelf Sea Models
Remote Sensing of Coral Reefs
Reverse Weathering Reactions in Marine Sediments
River Inputs
Rogue/Freak Waves
Rossby Waves
Rotating Gravity Currents
Salmonids
Sampling Techniques for the Marine Benthos
Satellite Altimetry
Satellite Oceanography â€“ History and Introductory Concepts
Satellite Passive Microwave Measurements of Sea Ice
Satellite Remote Sensing of Sea Surface Temperatures
Satellite Remote Sensing SAR
Satellite Remote Sensing: Ocean Color
Satellite Remote Sensing: Salinity Measurements
Science of Ocean Climate Models
Scientific Ocean Drilling
Sea Ice
Sea Ice Dynamics
Sea ice in coupled climate models
Sea Ice: Overview
Sea Level Change
Sea Level Variations Over Geologic Time
Sea Otters
Sea Surface Exchanges of Momentum, Heat, and Fresh Water Determined by Satellite Remote Sensing
Sea Turtles
Seabird Conservation
Seabird Foraging Ecology
Seabird Migration
Seabird Population Dynamics
Seabird Reproductive Ecology
Seabird Responses to Climate Change
Seabirds and Fisheries Interactions
Seabirds as Indicators of Ocean Pollution
Seabirds: An Overview
Seals
Seamounts and Off-ridge Volcanism
Seas of Southeast Asia
Seaweed and Seagrasses
Seaweeds and their Mariculture
Sedimentary Record, Reconstruction of Productivity from the
Seiches
Seismic Reflection methods for study of the water column
Seismic Structure
Sensors for Mean Meteorology
Sensors for Micrometeorological and Flux Measurements
Shelf Sea and Shelf Slope Fronts
Shipping and Ports
Ships
Single Point Current Meters
Sirenians
Slides, slumps, debris flows, turbidity currents, hyperpycnal flows and bottom currents
Small Pelagic Species Fisheries
Small-scale Patchiness, Models of
Small-Scale Physical Processes and Plankton Biology
Somali Current
Sonar Systems
Southern Ocean Fisheries
Sphenisciformes
Storm Surges
Sub Ice-Shelf Circulation and Processes
Submarine groundwater discharge
Submesoscale Variability in the Upper Ocean
Sub-sea Permafrost
Surface Films
Surface Gravity and Capillary Waves
TECTONICS | Seismic Structure At Mid-Ocean Ridges
The Global Marine Silica Budget: Sources and Sinks
The Pelecaniform Birds
The Role of Surfactants in Air-Sea Exchange
The role of waves in ocean surface boundary |layer processes
The Sedimentary Deep Subseafloor Biosphere
The stable carbon isotopic composition of the oceans
Thermal Discharges and Pollution
Three-Dimensional (3D) Turbulence
Tidal Energy
Tides
Tomography
Topographic Eddies
Trace Element Nutrients
Tracer Release Experiments
Tracers of Ocean Productivity
Transition Metals and Heavy Metal Speciation
Transmissometry and Nephelometry
Tritiumâ€“Helium Dating
Tsunami
Turbulence in the Benthic Boundary Layer
Turbulence Sensors
Upper Ocean Heat and Freshwater Budgets
Upper Ocean Mean Horizontal Structure
Upper Ocean Mixing
Upper Ocean Structure: Ekman Transport and Pumping
Upper Ocean Structure: Responses to Strong Atmospheric Forcing Events
Upper Ocean Vertical Structure
Upwelling Ecosystems
Uranium-Thorium Decay Series in the Oceans: Overview
Uranium-Thorium Radionuclides in Ocean Profiles
Vehicles for Deep Sea Exploration
Viral and Bacterial Contamination of Beaches
Volcanic Helium
Vortical Motion
Water Types and Water Masses
Wave Generation by Wind
Wave-driven upper ocean processes
Waves on Beaches
Weddell Sea Circulation
Wet Chemical Analyzers
Whitecaps and Foam
Wind- and Buoyancy-Forced Upper Ocean
Wind Driven Circulation
Wind-driven mixing under Earth rotation
Zooplankton Sampling with Nets and Trawls
About the Editor-in-Chief
J. Kirk Cochran
Professor J. Kirk Cochran received his PhD in geochemistry from Yale University. Following two years on the scientific staff of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, he joined the faculty of Stony Brook University's Marine Sciences Research Center (now the School of Marine & Atmospheric Sciences) in 1983. He attained the rank of Professor in 1990 and served as Dean from September 1994 to January 1998. Professor Cochran's research interests include the use of naturally occurring radionuclides as tracers for oceanic processes and the fate of contaminants in the marine environment. He has studied biogeochemical processes in both the water column and bottom sediments, and has worked in coastal and open ocean environments as well as in lakes, rivers and groundwater. Professor Cochran has served as a consultant to the International Atomic Energy Agency and on numerous regional, national and international committees and advisory groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marine Sciences Research Center, Stony Brook University, USA
Henry Bokuniewicz
Henry Bokuniewicz is an internationally recognized expert on beach erosion, dredging, coastal groundwater issues, and pollution in the coastal ocean. He is involved with monitoring programs for ocean beaches to investigate shoreline changes, beach dynamics, and responses to storms. He also applies his research to practical problems of groundwater seepage at the sea floor, the dispersion of contaminants, dredging, and the disposal of the dredged sediments and marine mining.
Affiliations and Expertise
Stony Brook University, School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences
Patricia Yager
Patricia Yager currently works at the Department of Marine Sciences, University of Georgia. She explores how climate change impacts the marine biosphere. Her more recent work involves understanding the influence of glacial meltwater from ice sheets.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Marine Sciences, The University of Georgia