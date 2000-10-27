Encyclopedia of Nationalism, Two-Volume Set

Motyl;s Encyclopedia - a Guide to Good Global Practices

The author has absolutely no intention in passing a judgement on the only encyclopedic work on Nationalism available so far... As things go nowadays,, that would be utterly stupid and counter - productive.

However, there are serious reasons to believe that a "derivative" of the said Encyclopedia - a Course Textbook focusing on the RECOGNITION OF NATIONALISM - as an ACTIVE PART of Human Behavior - followed by a Sanction - Manual for those who indulge too much in the "Mood" -might give a real aim and scope to Professor Motyl's ENCYCLOPEDIA.

To cut the long story short - this Work of Reference should become the inspiration of further explanatory Textbooks meant to be the makeshift - tools of politicians and historians alike - in their struggle to explain Nationalism and contain its deviations. All with the single aim of avoiding the tragic misinterpretations of Nationalism during the last century - and to create a sane and human - friendly climate into the XXI - st Century, free of the toxic emanations that did cost our parents and grand - parents their lives and well- being... In other words, all upcoming "derivatives" of this great work of reference - The Encyclopedia - should be be provided with a surgical precision approach in treating NATIONALISM - wherever and whenever a political trend or doctrine will approach it and bring it to life... Hopefully - with the help of this exhaustive work - the global social and political scene will, eventually contain Nationalism to its philosophic definition - and will never put on the war-clothes again. Nationalism - I took it from my Mentor - is a Concept, - and not a Sword , a Flame-thrower or a Gas-chamber ! It is a tool to fit us together in strong Nations, working and fighting together, side by side, to overcome hardships - and not a lethal weapon of a Tribe against another, less fortunate Tribe... That's what I understood, folks !