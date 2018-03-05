Encyclopedia of Modern Optics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128092835, 9780128149829

Encyclopedia of Modern Optics

2nd Edition

Editors: Bob Guenther Duncan Steel
eBook ISBN: 9780128149829
Book ISBN: 9780128092835
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th March 2018
Page Count: 2250
Description

The Encyclopedia of Modern Optics, Second Edition, provides a wide-ranging overview of the field, comprising authoritative reference articles for undergraduate and postgraduate students and those researching outside their area of expertise. Topics covered include classical and quantum optics, lasers, optical fibers and optical fiber systems, optical materials and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Articles cover all subfields of optical physics and engineering, such as electro-optical design of modulators and detectors. This update contains contributions from international experts who discuss topics such as nano-photonics and plasmonics, optical interconnects, photonic crystals and 2D materials, such as graphene or holy fibers.

Other topics of note include solar energy, high efficiency LED’s and their use in illumination, orbital angular momentum, quantum optics and information, metamaterials and transformation optics, high power fiber and UV fiber lasers, random lasers and bio-imaging.

Key Features

  • Addresses recent developments in the field and integrates concepts from fundamental physics with applications for manufacturing and engineering/design
  • Provides a broad and interdisciplinary coverage of specialist areas
  • Ensures that the material is appropriate for new researchers and those working in a new sub-field, as well as those in industry
  • Thematically arranged and alphabetically indexed, with cross-references added to facilitate ease-of-use

Readership

Advanced undergraduate students, graduate students, engineering and technology professionals, academic researchers

Table of Contents

Cavity Quantum Physics
Displays
Fiber Optics, Fiber lasers, guided wave devices
Holography
Lasers
Laser Radar
Medical Applications
Medical and Non-medical Imaging
Metamaterials and Plasmonics
Microscopes
Nano Optics in the Life Sciences
Nonlinear Optical Spectroscopy
Nonlinear Optics
Optical Interconnects
Optics of semiconductors and 2d materials
Organic Materials
Photonics
Quantum Information
Quantum Optics
Transformation Optics

Details

No. of pages:
2250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128149829
Book ISBN:
9780128092835

About the Editor

Bob Guenther

Professor Bob D. Guenther is Adjunct Professor in the Department of Physics at Duke University, Durham, NC, USA. He uses femtosecond pulsed laser systems to study ultrafast phenomena. Current research includes characterization of quantum well devices, development of terahertz electronics, and analysis of bunched relativistic electron beams. Because these projects are of fundamental interest to physicists, engineers, and material scientists, Prof. Guenther's research involves collaboration with other departments at Duke and other major universities. He is presently working on the application of femtosecond technology to the study of solids, the development of terahertz sources, and new measurement techniques associated with electron beams. He has used a Michaelson Interferometer to observe the temporal characteristics of the electron-beam used in the FEL.

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University, Durham, USA

Duncan Steel

Professor Duncan Steel is Robert J. Hiller Professor of Engineering at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA. He received his undergraduate degree from UNC-Chapel and his graduate degrees in Electrical and Nuclear Science from the University of Michigan. Professor Steel has worked for General Electric, Exxon, and Hughes Research Labs (senior staff physicist) and joined the faculty of Electrical and Engineering and Computer Science and Physics at the University of Michigan in 1985. He was the Area Chair for Optical Science for 19 years, Chair and Director of Biophysics for 2 years. He currently leads two laboratories at the University, one focused on the use of lasers with quantum dots in quantum information and the other using advanced microscopy and spectroscopy to understand the molecular basis of cellular toxicity from amyloid beta in Alzheimer’s Disease. He is a Fellow of the Optical Society of America, the American Physical Society and the IEEE and received the 2010 Isakson Prize from APS for his work on laser spectroscopy in condensed matter physics.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan, USA

