Encyclopedia of Microbiology, Four-Volume Set
2nd Edition
Description
The First Edition of the Encyclopedia of Microbiology was hailed by leading scientists and researchers around the world as "excellent," "outstanding," and "impressive." This Second Edition will serve as an up-to-date version of this reference which has been useful to academic, industrial, and personal libraries for years. The Encyclopedia of Microbiology, Second Edition both challenges and stimulates the reader, and illustrates the importance of microbiology, a field that cannot be over emphasized in this booming biotechnology age.
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Completely redesigned and revised approach with 65% new material
- Contains approximately 300 articles, 1000 illustrations, and 400 tables
- New design includes thematic table of contents, combined glossary of terms, and appendix
- Provides color plate sections in each volume
- 17 subject areas, including exciting coverage of microbes in extreme environments and microbes in emerging infections
Researchers, technicians, teachers and students of microbiology, biotechnology, and environmental sciences
Contents by Subject Area. Preface. From the Preface to the First Edition. Guide to the Encyclopedia. Acknowledgments.
VOLUME 1 - A-C: ABC Transport. Acetic Acid Production. Acetogenesis and Acetogenic Bacteria. Actinomycetes. Adhesion, Bacterial. Aerobic Respiration: Oxidases and Globins. Aerosol Infections.
Agrobacterium.
Agrobacterium and Plant Cell Transformation. AIDS, Historical. Airborne Microorganisms and Indoor Air Quality. Alkaline Environments. Amino Acid Function and Synthesis. Amino Acid Production. Aminoglycosides, Bioactive Bacterial Metabolites. Amylases, Microbial. Anaerobic Respiration. Antibiotic Biosynthesis. Antibodies and B Cells. Antifungal Agents. Antigenic Variation. Antisense RNAs. Antiviral Agents. Arboviruses.
Archaea. Arsenic. Attenuation, Transcriptional. Autotrophic CO2 Metabolism. Metabolism. Azotobacter.
Bacillus subtilis, Genetics. Bacteriocins. Bacterophages. Beer/Brewing. Beet Necrotic Yellow Vein Virus. Biocatalysis for Synthesis of Chiral Pharmaceutical Intermediates. Biocides. Biodegradation. Biodeterioration: In Wood, Architecture, Art, and Other Media. Biofilms and Biofouling. Biological Control of Weeds. Biological Nitrogen Fixation. Biological Warfare. Bioluminescence, Microbial. Biomonitors of Environmental Contamination by Microorganisms. Biopesticides, Microbial. Biopolymers, Production and Uses of. Bioreactor Monitoring and Control. Bioreactors. Bioremediation. Biosensors. Biosurfactants. Biotransformations. Carbohydrate Synthesis and Metabolism. Carbon and Nitrogen Assimilation, Regulation of. Careers in Microbiology.
Caulobacter, Genetics. Cell Division, Prokaryotes. Cell Membrane: Structure and Function. Cellular Immunity. Cellulases. Cell Walls, Bacterial. Chemotaxis. Chlamydia. Cholera. Cholera, Historical. Chromosome, Bacterial. Chromosome Replication and Segregation. Clostridia. Coenzyme and Prosthetic Group Biosynthesis. Conjugation, Bacterial. Conservation of Cultural Heritage. Continuous Culture. Cosmetic Microbiology. Crystalline Bacterial Cell Surface Layers. Cyanobacteria.
VOLUME 2 - D-K: Dairy Products. Detection of Bacteria in Blood: Centrifugation and Filtration. Developmental Processes in Bacteria. Diagnostic Microbiology. Dinoflagellates. Diversity, Microbial. DNA Repair. DNA Replication. DNA Restriction and Modification. DNA Sequencing and Genomics. Downy Mildews. Ecology, Microbial. Economic Consequences of Infectious Diseases. Education in Microbiology. Emerging Infections. Energy Transduction Processes: From Respiration to Photosynthesis. Enteropathogenic Bacteria. Enteroviruses. Enzymes, Extracellular. Enzymes in Biotechnology.
ErwiniaL Genetics of Pathogenicity Factors.
Escherchia coli, General Biology.
Escherchia coli, and Salmonella, Genetics. Evolution, Theory and Experiments. Exobiology. Exotoxins. Extremeophiles. Eyespot. Fermentation. Fermented Foods. Fimbriae, Pili. Flagella. Food-borne Illnesses. Food Spoilage and Preservation. Foods, Quality Control. Freeze-Drying of Microorganisms. Freshwater Microbiology. Fungal Infections, Cutaneous. Fungal Infections, Systemic. Fungi, Filamentous.
Gaeumannomyces graminis. Gastrointestinal Microbiology. Genetically Modified Organisms: Guidelines and Regulations from Research. Genomic Engineering of Bacterial Metabolisms. Germfree Animal Techniques. Global Burden of Infectious Diseases. Glycogen Biosynthesis. Glyoxylate Bypass in Escherichia coli. Gram-Negative Anaerobic Pathogens. Gram-Negative Cocci, Pathogenic. Growth Kinetics, Bacterial.
Haemophilus influenzae, Genetics. Heat Stress. Heavy Metal Pollutants: Environmental and Biotechnological Aspects. Heavy Metals, Bacterial Resistances.
Helicobacter pylori. Hepatitis Viruses. Heterotrophic Microorganisms. High-Pressure Habitats. History of Microbiology. Horizontal Transfer of Genes between Microorganisms. Identification of Bacteria, Computerized. Industrial Biotechnology, Overview. Industrial Effluents: Sources, Properties, and Treatments. Industrial Fermentation Processes. Infectious Waste Management. Influenza Viruses. Insecticides, Microbial. Interferons. International Law and Infectious Disease. Intestinal Protozoan Infections in Humans. Iron Metabolism.
VOLUME 3 - L-P: Lactic Acid Bacteria. Lactic Acid, Microbially Produced. Legionella.
Leshmania. Lignocellulose, Lignin, Ligninases. Lipases, Industrial Uses. Lipid Biosynthesis. Lipids, Microbially Produced. Lipopolysaccharides. Low-Nutrient Environments. Low-Temperature Environments. Luteoviridae. Lyme Disease. Malaria. Mapping Bacterial Genomes. Meat and Meat Products. Mercury Cycle. Metal Extraction and Ore Discovery. Methane Biochemistry. Methane Production/Agricultural Waste Management. Methanogenesis. Method, Philosophy of. Methylation of Nucleic Acids and Proteins. Methylotrophy. Microbes and the Atmosphere. Microscopy, Confocal. Microscopy, Electron. Microscopy, Optical. Mutagenesis. Mycobacteria. Mycorrhizae. Mycotoxicoses. Myxobacteria.
Myxococcus, Genetics. Natural Selection, Bacterial. Nitrogen Cycle. Nitrogen Fixation. Nodule Formation in Legumes. Nucleotide Metabolism. Nutrition of Microorganisms. Oil Pollution. Oncogenic Viruses. Oral Microbiology. Ore Leaching by Microbes. Origin of Life. Osmotic Stress. Outer Membrane, Gram-Negative Bacteria. Oxidative Stress. Paramyxoviruses. Patenting of Living Organisms and Natural Products. Pectinases. PEP: Carbohydrate Phosphotransferase Systems. Pesticide Biodegradation. Phloem-Limited Bacteria. Phosphorus Cycle. Photosensory Behavior. pH Stress.
Phytophthora infestans. Phytoplasma. Pigments, Microbially Produced. Plague. Plant Disease Resistance: Natural Mechanisms and Engineered Resistance. Plant Pathogens. Plant Virology, Overview. Plasmids, Bacterial. Plasmids, Catabolic.
Plasmodium. Polio. Polyketide Antibiotics. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). Potyviruses. Powderey Mildews. Prions. Protein Biosynthesis. Protein Secretion. Protozoan Predation.
Pseudomonas. Pulp and Paper.
VOLUME 4 - Q-Z: Quorum Sensing in Gram-Negative Bacteria. Rabies.
Ralstonia solanacearum.
recA: The Gene and Its Protein Product. Recombinant DNA, Basic Procedures. Refrigerated Foods. Retroviruses. Rhinoviruses. Rhizoctonia. Rhizosphere. Ribosome Synthesis and Regulation. Rickettsiae. RNA Splicing, Bacterial. Rumen Fermentation. Rust Fungi. Secondary Metabolites. Selenium. Sexually Transmitted Diseases. Skin Microbiology. Smallpox. Smuts, Bunts, and Ergot. Soil Dynamics and Organic Matter, Decomposition. Soil Microbiology. SOS Response. Space Flight, Effects on Microorganisms. Spirochetes. Spontaneous Generation. Sporulation.
Staphylococcus. Starvation, Bacterial. Stock Culture Collections and Their Databases. Strain Improvement.
Streptococcus pneumoniae.
Streptomyces, Genetics. Stringent Response. Sulfide-Containing Environments. Sulfur Cycle. Surveillance of Infectious Diseases. Symbiotic Microorganisms in Insects. Syphilis, Historical. Temperature Control. Tetrapyrrole Biosynthesis in Bacteria. Timber and Forest Products. T Lymphocytes. Tospoviruses. Toxoplasmosis. Transcriptional Regulation in Prokaryotes. Transcription, Viral. Transduction: Host DNA Transfer by Bacteriophages. Transformation, Genetic. Transgenic Animal Technology. Translational Control and Fidelity. Transposable Elements. Trypanosomes. Two-Component Systems. Typhoid, Historical. Typhus Fevers and Other Rickettsial Diseases. Vaccines, Bacterial. Vaccines, Viral. Verticillium. Viruses. Viruses, Emerging. Virus Infection. Vitamins and Related Biofactors, Microbial Production. Wastewater Treatment, Industrial. Wastewater Treatment, Municipal. Water-Deficient Environments. Water, Drinking. Wine.
Xanthomonas. Xylanases. Yeasts. Zoonoses. Contributors. Glossary. Index.
- 3848
- English
- © Academic Press 2000
- 10th February 2000
- Academic Press
- 9780080548487
Martin Alexander
Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, U.S.A.
Barry Bloom
Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
David Hopwood
John Innes Centre and AFRC Institute of Plant Science Research, Norwich, UK
Roger Hull
Roger Hull graduated in Botany from Cambridge University in 1960, and subsequently studied plant virus epidemiology at London University’s Wye College, gaining a PhD in 1964. He lectured on agricultural botany there between 1960 and 1965.
He was seconded to Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda in 1964 where he taught, and learnt tropical agricultural botany and studied the epidemiology of groundnut rosette disease. By watching aphids land on groundnut plants he gained an understanding of the edge effect of spread of virus into the field. In 1965 Roger Hull joined Roy Markham at the ARC Virus Research Unit in Cambridge, UK where he worked on biophysical and biochemical characterization of a range of viruses, especially Alfalfa mosaic virus. This work continued when he moved to the John Innes Institute, Norwich with Roy Markham in 1968. There Dr Hull became a project leader and deputy head of the Virus Research Department. In 1974 he spent a sabbatical year with Bob Shepherd in the University of California, Davis where he worked on the characterization of cauliflower mosaic virus. There he was introduced to the early stages of molecular biology which changed the direction of his research. On returning to the John Innes Institute he applied a molecular biological approach to the study of cauliflower mosaic virus elucidating that it replicated by reverse transcription, the first plant virus being shown to do so. Involvement with the Rockefeller Rice Biotechnology Program reawakened his interest in tropical agricultural problems and he led a large group studying the viruses of the rice tungro disease complex. He also promoted the use of transgenic technology to the control of virus diseases and was in the forefront in discussing biosafety issues associated with this approach. Moving from rice to bananas (plantains) his group was among those who discovered that the genome of banana streak badnavirus was integrated into the host genome and in certain cultivars was activated to give episomal infection – another first for plant viruses. He retired at the statutory age in 1997.
Dr Hull is an Honorary Professor at Peking and Fudan Universities, a Doctoris Honoris Causa at the University of Perpignan, France, and a Fellow of the American Phytopathological Society. He is an Emeritus Fellow at the John Innes Centre where he continued research on banana streak virus for five or more years after retirement. He has published over 225 peer-reviewed papers on plant virology, many reviews and four books including the previous edition of Plant Virology and Comparative Plant Virology.
In retirement Roger Hull became involved in promoting the uptake of transgenic technology by developing countries as one approach to alleviating food insecurity. He is on the International faculty of e-learning diploma course training decision makers, mainly in developing countries, in plant biotechnology regulation. His other interests are gardening, bird watching, travelling and his children and grandchildren.
John Innes Center, Norwich, UK
Barbara Iglewski
The University of Rochester Medical Center, New York, U.S.A.
Allen Laskin
Ethigen Corporation, Somerset, NJ, USA
Stephen Oliver
UMIST, Manchester, U.K.
Moselio Schaechter
San Diego State University, CA, USA
William Summers
Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.
Joshua Lederberg
Dr. Joshua Lederberg is among the most eminent living biologists. He can be described as one of the founders of the field of bacterial genetics, which has become a crucial research area in modern biology. Leading genetics textbooks (e.g., Suzuki et al., Watson, et al.) will invariably begin the chapter on bacteria by describing the work of Lederberg and his colleagues, beacuse prior to their research, it had not even been established that bacteria had any means of exchanging genetic information, much less mechanisms by which this took place.In 1958, Joshua Lederberg received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine "for his discoveries concerning genetic recombination and the organization of the genetic material of bacteria." Drs. tatum and Beadle were co-recipients of the Prize.
The Rockefeller University, New York, U.S.A.
@qu:"The scope, detail, and organization of this four-volume set is truly remarkable...The complexity and array of subject matter covered in this book is awesome! Once the secret is out, this text should find itself on the office shelves of all professional microbiologists and in the library of every academic microbiology department throughout the world." @source:--CHOICE @qu:"Four well-designed volumes include 298 articles. ...users will undoubtedly make heavy use of the detailed subject index. ...the second edition appears to meet the basic criteria of an excellent encyclopedia in design, organization, usability, and accuracy of data." @source:—Laurel Grotzinger in CHOICE (September 2000) @from:Praise for the First Edition @qu:"This survey of microbiology, consisting of 204 articles that vary in length from 6 to 30 pages, is well organized and well written... The material complements both undergraduate and graduate study... There is no comparable work. Highly recommended for libraries that support study, teaching, or research in microbiology." @source:--CHOICE @qu:"Their [the articles']accuracy, as far as I can judge, is generally impeccable, and the level of clarity is commendably high." @source:--NATURE @qu:"Occasionally a monumental works appears in press for readers to absorb the wealth of information and knowledge. Encyclopedia of Microbiology fits this billing!... I believe it is an excellent investment for a department of microbiology, food science, or foods and nutrition or a consultant laboratory. Certainly the set should grace the shelves of all university and public libraries." @source:--JOURNAL OF RAPID METHODS AND AUTOMATION IN MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"There really is nothing else comparable in either coverage or currency on the market, and the encyclopedia is a valuable tool for both faculty and graduate students." @source:--LIBRARIES UNLIMITED