Encyclopedia of Mental Health, Volume 1
1st Edition
Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780080917757
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122266768
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th February 1998
Page Count: 786
Description
This encyclopedia presents a comprehensive overview of the many genetic, neurological, psychological and social factors that affect mental health. It also describes the impact of mental health on the individual and society.
About the Author
Author Unknown
