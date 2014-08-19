Encyclopedia of Meat Sciences
A
ADDITIVES | Extenders
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Functional Properties
Extender Addition to Meat Products
Functional Components of Extender Ingredients
Ingredients Used as Meat Extenders
ADDITIVES | Functional
Abstract
Glossary
Regulations
Adding Functional Ingredients to Meat Products
Functional Ingredients
ANIMAL BREEDING AND GENETICS | DNA Markers and Marker-Assisted Selection in the Genomic Era
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Role of Molecular Markers on Genetic Improvement of Carcass and Meat Quality Traits
Markers and Quantitative Trait Loci
QTL and Genes Affecting Carcass and Meat Quality
Identification of QTL and Genes
Genomic Selection
Genome-Wide Association Studies and Functional Genomics
ANIMAL BREEDING AND GENETICS | Traditional Animal Breeding
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Differences among Breeds
Carcass Composition
Meat Quality
Crossbreeding
Differences within Breeds
Genetic Parameters for Carcass Composition and Meat Quality Traits
Selection Programs
Major Genes
Future Considerations
ANIMAL HEALTH RISK ANALYSIS
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Transparency
Uncertainty and Variability
Qualitative and Quantitative Methods
International Obligations
Hazard Identification
Risk Assessment
Risk Management
Risk Communication
AUTOMATION IN THE MEAT INDUSTRY | Cutting and Boning
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Opportunities and Challenges
Pork Cutting and Boning
Automatic Cutting of Pork Middles
Beef Carcass Cutting and Boning
Ovine Cutting and Boning
AUTOMATION IN THE MEAT INDUSTRY | Slaughter Line Operation
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Opportunities and Challenges
Automation of Pig Slaughter Lines
Beef Slaughter Automation
Ovine Slaughter Automation
B
BACON PRODUCTION | Bacon
Abstract
Introduction
Belly Bacon
History of Bacon
The Raw Material Used for Bacon Production
Curing Methods
Post-Cook Chilling
Tempering
Pressing/Forming
Slicing and Packaging of Bacon
Microbiology, Color, and Flavor Development
BACON PRODUCTION | Wiltshire Sides
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Bacon Pigs
Wiltshire Bacon Processing
Microbiology of Wiltshire Bacon
Microbial Spoilage of Wiltshire Bacon
Color and Color Problems in Bacon
Flavor Development in Wiltshire Bacon
Packaging and Transport of Bacon Sides
Cutting of Sides and Smoking
Conclusion
BIOFILM FORMATION
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Formation of Biofilms
Cellular Control of Biofilms – The Role of Cell-to-Cell Signaling Molecules and the Molecular Basis of Biofilm Formation
Studying Biofilms
Biofilms in the Food Industry
BIOMETHANE PRODUCTION AND CLEANUP
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Methane Production in Livestock
Factors Related to Methane Production in Ruminants
Manure Management to Reduce Methane Emission and Using Techniques to Generate Energy
Conclusion
BIOPRESERVATION
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Lactic Acid Bacteria and Their Antimicrobial Activities
Bacteriocin Production
The Application of Bacteriocins to Meats
Fresh Meat
Bacteriophage Control of Bacteria in Meats
Consumer Acceptance of Biopreservation
BIOTECHNOLOGY IN MEAT ANIMAL PRODUCTION | Cloning
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Methods of Cloning
Nuclear Cloning Methodology
Current Efficiency of Nuclear Transfer
Complete Reprograming
Incomplete Reprograming
Conclusions
BIOTECHNOLOGY IN MEAT ANIMAL PRODUCTION | Genetically Modified Organisms in Meat Animal Production
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Methods to Produce Transgenic Animal Production
Use of Genetically Engineered Animals in Meat Production
Current Examples of Genetic Engineering of Animals
Future Direction of Genetic Engineering
Food Safety/Approval of Genetically Engineered Animals
BOAR TAINT: BIOLOGICAL CAUSES AND PRACTICAL MEANS TO ALLEVIATE IT
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Boar Taint: Description and Causes
Alternatives to Castration for Control of Boar Taint
Strategies to Control Boar Taint
BY-PRODUCTS | Edible, for Human Consumption
Abstract
Introduction
Products
Mechanically Separated Meat
BY-PRODUCTS | Hides and Skins
Abstract
Introduction
Trade in Hides and Leather
Classification
Hide Composition
Hide Harvesting
Hide Curing
Fleshing
Trimming
Sorting
Quality of Cure
Tanning
Soaking
Dehairing
Deliming
Bating
Pickling
Tanning
Wringing/Setting
Splitting and Shaving
Retanning
Dyeing/Coloring
Fatliquoring
Setting Out
Drying
Conditioning
Staking
Buffing
Finishing
Planning
Area Measurement
Physical Properties of Leather
Tanning Effluent and Waste
Summary
BY-PRODUCTS | Inedible
Abstract
Introduction
Inedible By-Products
Processing
The Rendering Process
Processing of Feathers and Pig Hair
Statutory Requirements for Rendering
Industrial Uses of Animal By-Products
Animal By-Product Feed Ingredients
Major Animal-Derived Fats
Major Animal-Derived Proteins
Summary
C
CANNING
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Microbial Population and Process Severity
Thermal Resistance of Microorganisms
Heat and Mass Transfer during Canning
Meat Canning Operations
Heat Treatment
Implications for Meat Quality
Conclusion
CARCASS CHILLING AND BONING
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Carcass Boning and Hot Boning
Other Options of Hot Boning
Chilling
CARCASS COMPOSITION, MUSCLE STRUCTURE, AND CONTRACTION
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Meat Carcasses
Carcass Muscle
Muscle Connective Tissue
Muscle Fiber Structure and Physiology
Muscle Fiber Metabolism
Muscle Contraction
Carcass Fat
Carcass Bone
CHEMICAL ANALYSIS | Analysis of Final Product Composition for Labeling
Abstract
Introduction
Current Labeling Requirements
Nutritional Databases
Chemical Analysis
Calculations
CHEMICAL ANALYSIS | Physicochemical Analysis Methods
Abstract
Introduction
Classical Methods
Electrochemical Methods
Electronic Sensing; ‘Noses’ and ‘Tongues’
Flow Injection Analysis
Mass Spectrometric Techniques
Miscellaneous Techniques
Quality Assurance
CHEMICAL ANALYSIS | Raw Material Composition Analysis
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Composition of Meat as a Raw Material
Performance of Analytical Methods
Methods of Fat Analysis
Methods for Protein Analysis
Methods of Analysis for Moisture
Multicomponent Methods
Summary
CHEMICAL ANALYSIS | Sampling and Statistical Requirements
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Statistical Requirements of Analysis Techniques
Survey Sampling
Acceptance Sampling
CHEMICAL ANALYSIS | Standard Methods
Abstract
Glossary
Use of Standard Methods
Standard Developing Organizations
How a Method Becomes a Standard
Performance Characteristics Examined
Determination of Performance Characteristics
The Codex Alimentarius' Guidelines for Numeric Values for Method Performance Criteria
How Methods Come into Being
Chemical Standards and Official Methods on Meat and Meat Products
Collaboration
CHEMICAL ANALYSIS FOR SPECIFIC COMPONENTS | Curing Agents
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Definitions
Legal Requirements
Reasons for Addition
Chemistry of Curing Agents
Concentrations of Nitrite and Nitrate in Meat Products
Changes of Nitrite during Storage
Analysis of Nitrite and Nitrate
Effects of Nitrite in Meat Products
Nitrosamine Formation
Toxicological Aspects
CHEMICAL ANALYSIS FOR SPECIFIC COMPONENTS | Major Meat Components
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Protein
Amino Acids
CHEMICAL ANALYSIS FOR SPECIFIC COMPONENTS | Micronutrients and Other Minor Meat Components
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Fat-Soluble Vitamins
Water-Soluble Vitamins
Minerals
Cholesterol
Enzymes
CHEMICAL ANALYSIS FOR SPECIFIC COMPONENTS | Veterinary Drug Residue Analysis
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Sample Preparation
Analytical Methodologies
Future Trends in Residue Analysis
CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF MEAT | Adipose Tissue
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Sources of Lipid in Meat
Lipid Accumulation in Adipose Tissue
Fatty Acid Composition of Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, and Muscle Lipids
Lipid Accumulation in Meat
Conjugated Linoleic Acid
Desaturation of Fatty Acids
Contribution of Intramuscular Adipose Tissue to the Concentration of Cholesterol in Meat
Fatty Acid Composition and Melting Point of Lipids
CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF MEAT | Chemical Composition
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Major Chemical Components of Meat Tissues
Specific Chemical Components
CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF MEAT | Color and Pigment
Abstract
Introduction
Myoglobin
Amino Acid Sequence of Myoglobin
Pigments in Fresh Meats
Lipid Oxidation-Induced Myoglobin Oxidation
Pigments in Cooked Meats
Premature Browning
Pink Color Defect
Pigments in Cured Meats
CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF MEAT | Palatability
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Fat or Lipids: Effects on Meat Palatability
Four Theories of Marbling or Lipid Contribution to Meat Tenderness
Use of Marbling or Intramuscular Fat to Segment Meat for Expected Palatability Differences
Marbling or Intramuscular Fat as an Indirect Measure of Meat Tenderness
Muscle Fiber or Lean Components Contribution to Meat Palatability
Connective Tissue Influences on Meat Palatability
Chemical Development and Reactions of Meat Flavor
Cooked Meat Flavor Development
Basic Tastes in Meat
Species-Specific Flavor of Meat
Lipids and Off-Flavor Development
Measuring Meat Flavor
CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF MEAT | pH Measurement
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
What is pH?
pH Changes from Muscle to Meat
Buffering Capacity
Importance of pH Changes and Ultimate pH in Meat
Time of pH Measurement
Measurement of pH in Meat
Conclusion
CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF MEAT | Protein Functionality
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Water Binding
Solubility
Gelation
Emulsification
CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF MEAT | Water-Holding Capacity
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Contractile Proteins – Actin and Myosin
Effect of pH
Effect of Rigor
Postmortem Glycolysis Rate
Effect of Temperature
Effect of Ageing
Effect of Salt (NaCl)
Effect of Phosphates
Effect of Ionic Strength
Effect of High-Pressure Processing
Effect of Ammonium Hydroxide
Effect of Calpain
CHEMISTRY AND PHYSICS OF COMMINUTED PRODUCTS | Emulsions and Batters
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Meat Proteins
Meat Emulsion Matrix
Emulsion/Batter Stability
Emerging Trends
CHEMISTRY AND PHYSICS OF COMMINUTED PRODUCTS | Nonmeat Proteins
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Functions of Nonmeat Proteins in Comminuted Meat Products
Composition for Nutrition and Health Purposes
Animal Proteins
Plant Protein Sources
Microbial Proteins
CHEMISTRY AND PHYSICS OF COMMINUTED PRODUCTS | Other Ingredients
Abstract
Introduction
Salt
Nitrite or Nitrate
Reducing Compounds
Cure Accelerators
Sodium (or Potassium) Lactate
Phosphates
Water or Ice
Binders, Emulsifiers, Extenders, or Fillers
Breading
Flavoring Agents
Nucleotides
Spices
Coloring
Starter Cultures (Lactic Acid Bacteria) or Added Acids
Antioxidants
Enzymes
Preservatives
Miscellaneous
CHEMISTRY AND PHYSICS OF COMMINUTED PRODUCTS | Spices and Flavorings
Abstract
Introduction
Characteristics and Components of Spices and Flavoring Agents
Applications of Spices
Usage
Labeling (United States)
CLASSIFICATION OF CARCASSES | Beef Carcass Classification and Grading
Abstract
Glossary
Purpose of Beef Carcass Classification
Beef Carcass Classification in Europe
Grading in the United States
Grading in Australia
Grading in Japan
CLASSIFICATION OF CARCASSES | Pig Carcass Classification
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Reference
Online Instruments
Summary
CONNECTIVE TISSUE: STRUCTURE, FUNCTION, AND INFLUENCE ON MEAT QUALITY
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Distribution, Composition, and Structure of Muscle Connective Tissue
‘In vivo’ Function of Connective Tissue
Connective Tissue Properties Related to Meat Texture
Method of Measuring Meat Texture
Biological Factors, Connective Tissue, and Meat Tenderness
Postmortem Changes in Connective Tissue
Changes in Connective Tissue with Cooking
Conclusion
CONVERSION OF MUSCLE TO MEAT | Aging
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Mechanism of Aging
When Does Aging Start?
Effects of Temperature on Aging
Variability in Tenderness and Aging
Physical Factors Influencing Aging
Biochemical Factors Influencing Aging
Other Factors Influencing Aging
Hot Boning
Electrical Stimulation
Different Species and Breeds
Factors That Reduce Aging
Injection of Calcium and Other Agents
Freezing and Thawing
Measurement of Aging
Packaging
CONVERSION OF MUSCLE TO MEAT | Color and Texture Deviations
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Effects of Rigor Mortis and Aging Conditions on Texture and Color
Pale, Soft, and Exudative Meat
Pork
Other Species
Dark, Firm, and Dry Meat
Cold Shortening
Double Muscling
Callipyge Sheep
Muscle Degeneration
CONVERSION OF MUSCLE TO MEAT | Glycogen
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Structure of Glycogen
Metabolism of Glycogen
Effect of Glycogen Content on Meat Quality
Concluding Remarks
CONVERSION OF MUSCLE TO MEAT | Glycolysis
Abstract
Glossary
Anabolism versus Catabolism
Catabolism Postmortem
Time Course of Glycolysis
Consequences for Water Retention and Tenderness
Consequences for Shelf Life and Flavor
Abnormal Postmortem Changes
Conditioning and Aging
CONVERSION OF MUSCLE TO MEAT | Rigor Mortis, Cold, and Rigor Shortening
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Relaxed State of Muscles
Contraction
Rigor Mortis
Influence of Temperature
Influence of Adenosine Triphosphate
Influence on Tenderness
Influence on Water-Holding Capacity
CONVERSION OF MUSCLE TO MEAT | Slaughter-Line Operation and Pig Meat Quality
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Stress and Meat Quality
Transport from the Farm to the Abattoir
On-Farm Handling and Loading
Transportation
Lairage at the Abattoir
Slaughtering
Carcass Dressing
Chilling
COOKING OF MEAT | Cooking of Meat
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Changes in Meat during Heating
The Heating Process in Meat
Main Cooking Methods
Other Cooking Methods
Temperature Control and Timetable
Resting Period after Cooking
Effects of Cooking Methods on the Eating Quality of Meat
Effect of Cooking on Color
Effect of Cooking on Odor and Flavor
Effect of Cooking on Texture
Effect of Cooking on Weight Loss
COOKING OF MEAT | Flavor Development
Abstract
Introduction
The Precursors of Meat Flavor
Makeup of Meat Flavor: Taste and Odor
Sources of Heat-Induced Meat Flavor
Desirable Meaty Aromas of Cooked Meat
Flavor of Nitrite-Cured Meat
COOKING OF MEAT | Heat Processing Methods
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Sterilization
Cooking (Pasteurization)
Hot Air
Steam
Hot Water
Hot Fat or Oil Frying
Radiant
Extrusion
Dielectric
Ohmic Heating
Thermal Surface Decontamination Processes
Hot Water
Steam
Scalding
Singeing
COOKING OF MEAT | Maillard Reaction and Browning
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Maillard Reaction
Meat Flavor Compounds from Maillard Reaction
Meat Flavor Compounds from Lipid-Maillard Interactions
Maillard Browning
Summary
COOKING OF MEAT | Physics and Chemistry
Abstract
Introduction
Chemical Changes in Meat Protein Systems
Water-Holding Capacity
Effects of Heating on Meat Microstructure
Texture and Tenderness of Heated Meat
COOKING OF MEAT | Warmed-Over Flavor
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Warmed-Over Flavor as a Consequence of Lipid Oxidation
Warmed-Over Flavor as a Consequence of Protein Oxidation
Sensory and Chemical Analysis in Relation to Warmed-Over Flavor
Preventive Strategies
Meat Quality and Handling
CURING | Brine Curing of Meat
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Chemistry of Meat Curing
Curing Ingredients and Their Role in Cured Meats
Summary
CURING | Dry
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Proteolysis
Lipolysis
Microbial Evolution
Sensory Characteristics
Processing Control
Salt Reduction
CURING | Natural and Organic Cured Meat Products in the United States
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Conventional Curing
Alternative Curing – Systems and Labeling
Alternative Curing – Manufacturing Ingredients
Alternative Curing – Manufacturing Procedures
‘Alternatively Cured’ Meat Product Challenges
CURING | Physiology of Nitric Oxide
Abstract
Introduction
Nitric Oxide Biochemistry and Physiology
Nitrite and Nitrate in Human Physiology
Sources and Estimates of Exposure to Nitrite and Nitrate
Human Nitrogen Cycle: Reductive Pathways to Produce NO from Nitrite and Nitrate
Conclusion
CURING | Production Procedures
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Regulations
Basic Ingredients Needed for Curing
Formulating Meat Products
Brine Preparation
Application of Cures
Specific Cured Products
Natural Nitrate- and Nitrite-Free Cured Meats
CUTTING AND BONING | Hot Boning of Meat
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Microbiology of Hot-Boned Meat
Quality of Hot Boned Meat
Hot and Warm Boning Operations
Beef
Lamb
Pork
Horse
Poultry
Conclusion
CUTTING AND BONING | Traditional
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Terminology of Cutting and Boning
Terms to Describe Wholesale Cuts of Meat
Beef Carcass Cutting
Forequarter Cutting
Forequarter Boning
Hindquarter Cutting
Hindquarter Boning
Pork Carcass Cutting
General Pork Carcass Cutting
Pork Shoulder Cutting
Pork Leg (Fresh Ham) Cutting
Pork Loin Cutting
Lamb Carcass Cutting
Carcass Primal Breaking
Lamb Foresaddle Component Cutting
Lamb Hindsaddle Component Cutting
Cutting and Boning Trends for the Future
D
DOUBLE-MUSCLED ANIMALS
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Genetic Background
Physiology and Metabolism
Reproduction, Growth, and Management
Carcass and Meat Quality
DRYING
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Drying of Solid Foods
Quality of Dried Products
E
ECONOMICS | Meat Business and Public Policy
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Animal Welfare
Environmental Stewardship and Regulation
Antibiotics
Dietary Guidelines
International Trade
Interaction with the Biofuel Industry
Internal Business Regulation
Conclusions
ELECTRICAL STIMULATION
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
History
Description
Factors That Influence Effectiveness of Stimulation
Scientific Basis for Tenderization Involving Electrical Stimulation
Conclusion
ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS
Abstract
Introduction
Pesticides
Dioxins and Polychlorinated Biphenyls
Legislation
Concentrations in Meat and Fish
Trace Elements
Radionuclides
Disclaimer
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT OF MEAT PRODUCTION | Primary Production/Meat and the Environment
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Impacts Related to Land Use
Biodiversity
Impacts Related to Nutrient Use
Nitrogen
Phosphorus
Eutrophication and Acidification
GHG Emissions and Global Warming
Methane
Nitrous Oxide
Carbon Dioxide
Indicators of a Changing Climate
Chemicals
Conclusion
EQUIPMENT CLEANING
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Soils, Surfaces, and Cleaning
Surface Energy
Composition of Soils
Soil Removal
Hygienic Design of Equipment and Facility
Cleaning Compounds
Biofilms
Assessing the Effectiveness of a Cleaning Program
Summary
ETHNIC MEAT PRODUCTS | Biltong: A Major South African Ethnic Meat Product
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Traditional Method of Making Biltong
Preservation, Storage, and Shelf Life of Biltong as an Intermediate Moisture Food
Commercialization of Biltong
ETHNIC MEAT PRODUCTS | Brazil and South America
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Regional Products
Sausages
Miscellaneous
ETHNIC MEAT PRODUCTS | China and Southeast Asia
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Product Characteristics
Classification of Traditional Chinese Meat Products
Chinese and Related Cuisines
Conclusion
ETHNIC MEAT PRODUCTS | France
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Braised Meat Courses
Charcuterie (Delicatessen)
Conclusion
ETHNIC MEAT PRODUCTS | Germany
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
ETHNIC MEAT PRODUCTS | India and Pakistan
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Tandoori
Tikka
Wazwan Meats
Kabab
Biryani
Haleem
Kolhapuri Mutton
Goan Vindaloo
Meat Pickles
Momo/Dumpling
Rapka
Pish Pash and Khicheri
Keema
Dry salted Meat
Kargyong
Conclusions
ETHNIC MEAT PRODUCTS | Japan and Korea
Abstract
Introduction
Japanese Meat-Based Cuisine in General
Korean Meat-Based Cuisine in General
ETHNIC MEAT PRODUCTS | Mediterranean
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Mediterranean Meat Products
ETHNIC MEAT PRODUCTS | Middle East
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Middle Eastern Meat Products
Sausages
Pastrami
Other Meat Products
Traditional Meat Dishes
ETHNIC MEAT PRODUCTS | North America
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Pemmican
Whole-Muscle Jerky
Restructured Jerky
Summer Sausage
ETHNIC MEAT PRODUCTS | Poland
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Polish Meat Products
EXSANGUINATION
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
EXTRUSION TECHNOLOGY
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Cold Extrusion
Extrusion Cooking
Coextrusion
Meat Analogs
Thermoplastic Starch
Quality of Extruded Food
Economics of Extrusion
F
FERMENTATION
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Processing of Fermented Sausages
Microorganisms Involved and the Use of Starter Cultures
Sausage Metabolism and pH
Development of Sensory Quality
Microbial Stability and Safety
Modeling the Nature and Dynamics of Ripening
Fermented Sausages as ‘Functional Meat Products’
FISH INSPECTION
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Freshness Assessment and its Evaluation
FOODBORNE ZOONOSES
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Emerging Foodborne Pathogens
FOREIGN BODIES
Abstract
Glossary
Definition and Implications of Foreign Bodies in Meat – Intrinsic Foreign Bodies
Definition and Implications of Foreign Bodies in Meat – Extrinsic Foreign Bodies
How to Assess the Risk of Foreign Bodies in a Production
Legislation and Customer Demands
Technologies for Detection of Foreign Bodies in Meat
X-Ray Contrast
Electromagnetic Contrast
Determination of the Specific Detection Limit
Emerging Technologies
FUNCTIONAL FOODS
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Overview of Functional Foods
Functional Meat Products
Meat-Based Bioactive Compounds
Development of Novel Functional Meat Products
Conclusions and Future Prospects
G
GENOME PROJECTS | Modern Genetics and Genomic Technologies and Their Application in the Meat Industry – Red Meat Animals, Poultry
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Meat Tenderness
Beef
Pork
Poultry
Marbling
Muscle Fiber Biochemistry
Candidate Genes
Genome-Wide Association Studies
Gene Expression Analysis
Linkage Disequilibrium
Proteomics
Traceability
GROWTH OF MEAT ANIMALS | Adipose Tissue Development
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Brown Adipose Tissue
White Adipose Tissue
Anabolic Lipid Metabolism
Catabolic Lipid Metabolism
GROWTH OF MEAT ANIMALS | Endocrinology
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Embryonic and Fetal Growth
Postnatal Growth
Recently Identified Factors Controlling Growth
Summary
GROWTH OF MEAT ANIMALS | Growth Patterns
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Measuring Patterns of Growth
Organ and Tissue Growth Patterns
Patterns of Carcass Growth
Patterns of Bone Growth
Patterns of Muscle Growth
Patterns of Fat Depot Deposition
Gender Differences in Growth Patterns of Body Constituents
Genetic Variation in Growth Patterns of Carcass Components
Nutrition Effects on Growth Patterns
GROWTH OF MEAT ANIMALS | Metabolic Modifiers
Abstract
Glossary
General Effects of Metabolic Modifiers
Beta-Adrenergic Agonists in Animal Production
Practical Considerations for Beta-Adrenergic Agonists Use
Comparative Efficacy of Steroids and Beta-Adrenergic Agonists
Effects of Growth Promotants on Palatability
Summary
GROWTH OF MEAT ANIMALS | Muscle
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Allometry
Myogenesis in Embryonic Development
Postnatal Development
Endocrinology
GROWTH OF MEAT ANIMALS | Physiology
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Physiology of Skeletal Muscle Growth
Physiology of Adipose Tissue Growth
Physiology of Bone Growth
Conclusion
H
HAM PRODUCTION | Cooked Ham
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Selection and Preparation of the Raw Material
Brine Preparation and Injection
Tenderization
Tumbling-Massaging
Stuffing and Molding
Cooking
Cooling
Preparation for Marketing
HAM PRODUCTION | Dry-Cured Ham
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Raw Material
Classification Methods
Salting
The Development of New Quick-Maturation Products
Commercial Presentation
HAZARD ANALYSIS CRITICAL CONTROL POINT AND SELF-REGULATION
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Self-Regulation
HUMAN NUTRITION | Cancer Health Concerns
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Diet and Cancer
Cancer Sites
Summary
HUMAN NUTRITION | Cardiovascular and Obesity Health Concerns
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Cardiovascular Disease
Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors
Diet Effects on Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors
Red Meat and Cardiovascular Disease
The Beef in an Optimal Lean Diet Study
The Role of Lean Beef in a Healthy Diet
Understanding Meat Labeling
Can the Composition of Meat be Modified?
Obesity and Weight-Reducing Diets
Conclusion
HUMAN NUTRITION | Macronutrients in Meat
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Macronutrient Content of Meat
Meat Consumption and Macronutrients in Meat from Various Countries
Meat Proteins
Meat Lipids
Fatty Acid Composition of Meat
Macronutrients and Oxidation
Summary
HUMAN NUTRITION | Meat and Human Diet: Facts and Myths
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Proteins
Micronutrients
Fat
Meat Intake and Cancer
Conclusion
HUMAN NUTRITION | Micronutrients in Meat
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Minerals
Vitamins
B Vitamins
Summary
Acknowledgement
HUMAN NUTRITION | Nutraceuticals
Abstract
Introduction
Government Regulations
Examples of Animal-Derived Nutraceuticals
HUMAN NUTRITION | Vegetarianism
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Definitions of and Motivations for Vegetarianism
Attitudes toward Meat
Values and Vegetarianism
Perceptions of Vegetarians
Vegetarianism and Health
Gender and Vegetarianism
Summary
I
IRRADIATION
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Ionizing and Nonionizing Radiation
Irradiation Compared to Pasteurization
Regulation of Food Irradiation
The Food Irradiation Process
Irradiation of Muscle Foods
Four Areas in Which Irradiation Is Most Useful
Nutritional Quality of Irradiated Foods
Effects of Irradiation on Biological Organisms
Microbiology Effects
Approved Uses for Food Irradiation
Applications for Food Irradiation
Industry Adoption of Meat Irradiation
L
LABORATORY ACCREDITATION
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Accreditation and Notification System
Laboratory Requirements
Prospects
M
MANURE/WASTE MANAGEMENT | Manure Management
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Manure Nutrients
Farm Nutrient Balance
Feed Influences Manure Nutrients
Manure Treatment
Land Application
MANURE/WASTE MANAGEMENT | Waste Management in Europe
Abstract
Legal Background
Municipal Solid Waste
Biowaste
Sewage Sludge
Animal By-Products
Waste Treatment
Waste Management and Hygiene
Summary
MEASUREMENT OF MEAT QUALITY | Measurements of Water-holding Capacity and Color: Objective and Subjective
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Water-holding Capacity Measurement
Color Measurement
MEAT, ANIMAL, POULTRY AND FISH PRODUCTION AND MANAGEMENT | Antibiotic Growth Promotants
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Efficacy of Antibiotic Growth Promotants
The Mechanism of Action of Antibiotic Growth Promotants
Antibiotic Growth Promotants and Their Role in Resistance Development
Antibiotics Allowed as Antibiotic Growth Promotants
Ionophore Antibiotics (Coccidiostats)
Impact on Resistance of Termination of the Use of Antibiotic Growth Promotants
Managing without Antibiotic Growth Promotants
MEAT, ANIMAL, POULTRY AND FISH PRODUCTION AND MANAGEMENT | Beta-Agonists
Abstract
Introduction
Nature of Beta-Agonists
Beta-Agonists as Feed Additives
Mode of Action of Beta-Agonists
Safety of Feeding Beta-Agonists to Meat Animals
MEAT, ANIMAL, POULTRY AND FISH PRODUCTION AND MANAGEMENT | Bovine and Porcine Somatotropin
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Somatotropin
Performance, Carcass Quality, and Health
Muscle Characteristics and Meat Quality
Final Remarks
MEAT, ANIMAL, POULTRY AND FISH PRODUCTION AND MANAGEMENT | Disease Control and Specific Pathogen Free Pig Production
Abstract
Infectious and Noninfectious Diseases
Methods for Reduction of Infectious Diseases
Infectious Disease Control
Infectious Disease Elimination
Specific Pathogen Free Production
Conclusions
MEAT, ANIMAL, POULTRY AND FISH PRODUCTION AND MANAGEMENT | Exotic and other Species
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Birds
Buffalo
Camelids
Deer
Game Animals
Goats
Rabbits
Rodents
Reptiles
Kangaroos
Yaks
Various Other Species
MEAT, ANIMAL, POULTRY AND FISH PRODUCTION AND MANAGEMENT | Meat Production in Organic Farming
Abstract
Introduction
Guidelines and Regulations in Organic Production
Pork Production
Cattle and Sheep Production
Broiler Production
Product Quality
Conclusion and Perspectives
MEAT, ANIMAL, POULTRY AND FISH PRODUCTION AND MANAGEMENT | Poultry
Abstract
Glossary
Chicken Meat Production Systems
Conclusion
MEAT, ANIMAL, POULTRY AND FISH PRODUCTION AND MANAGEMENT | Red Meat Animals
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Cattle Production Systems
Sheep and Goats Production Systems
Pig Production Systems
MEAT-BORNE HAZARDS, CONCEPTS AND METHODS FOR MITIGATING RISKS RELATED TO
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Concepts of Hazard Mitigation
Surveillance Systems
Interventions for Hazard Reduction
Economics of Hazard Mitigation
Future Directions
MEAT MARKETING | Cold Chain
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Elements of The Cold Chain
Transport
Retail Display
Chilled Wrapped Meat
Chilled Unwrapped Meat
Frozen Display
Domestic Handling
MEAT MARKETING | Market Requirements and Specifications
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Reasons for Specifications
Specification Attributes
Assessment of Adherence to Product Specifications
Recent Developments
MEAT MARKETING | Transport of Meat and Meat Products
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Sea Transport
Air Transport
Overland Transport
Types of Refrigeration System
Mechanical Units
Eutectic Plates
Liquid Nitrogen
Problems Particular to Local Delivery Vehicles
Design and Operation of Local Distribution Vehicles
Van Insulation
Infiltration
Door Openings
Initial Food Temperature
Length of Journey
Combination of Factors
MEAT MARKETING | Wet Markets
Abstract
Introduction
Meat Stalls
Poultry Stalls
Wet Market Strengths
Wet Market Weaknesses
Market Forces
Public Health Hazards
Modern Wet Markets
The Future
MEAT PRICING SYSTEMS
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Price Discovery
Pricing Efficiency
Meat Pricing Systems in Transition
Public Policy Issues in Meat Pricing Systems
Meat Pricing Systems of the Future
See also
MEAT RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS
Abstract
Introduction
MEAT SPECIES DETERMINATION
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Protein-Based Methods
Deoxyribonucleic Acid-Based Methods
Conclusion
MECHANICALLY RECOVERED MEAT
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Machines that Remove Meat from Bone
Names for Mechanically Recovered Meat and Pertaining Legislation
Uses for Mechanically Recovered Meat
Composition
Safety
Palatability
MICROBIAL CONTAMINATION | Decontamination of Fresh Meat
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Temperature-Based Treatments
Chemical Treatments
MICROBIAL CONTAMINATION | Decontamination of Processed Meat
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Thermal Technologies
Infrared Heating
Nonthermal Technologies
Chemical Antimicrobials
Clean Label Alternatives
Probiotic Bacteria and Bacteriocins
Bacteriophage
Plant Extracts
Active Packaging
High-Pressure Processing
Validation
MICROBIAL CONTAMINATION | Microbial Contamination of Fresh Meat
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Sources of Microbial Contaminants in Fresh Meat
Detection of Microbial Contaminants
Indicator Tests for Pathogen Contamination in Meat
Total Viable Counts
Generic E. coli
Coliforms
Microbiological Criteria
Processes to Reduce Microbial Contamination on Meat Carcasses and Cuts
MICROBIAL CONTAMINATION | Microbial Contamination of Processed Meat
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Sources of Microbial Contaminants in Meat Products
Some Microbial Contaminants of Processed Meat
Intervention against Microbial Contaminants of Processed Meat
Microbial Contamination Intervention and Processed Meat Quality
Conclusion
MICROBIOLOGICAL ANALYSIS | DNA Methods
Abstract
Glossary
Molecular Detection of Foodborne Pathogens
DNA Subtyping of Foodborne Pathogens
MICROBIOLOGICAL ANALYSIS | Indicator Organisms in Meat
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Historical Perspective
Objectives of Indicators
Qualities of a Good Indicator Organism
Common Uses of Indicator Organisms
Microbial Indicators and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control
Regulatory Issues
Conclusions
MICROBIOLOGICAL ANALYSIS | Standard Methods
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Types of Culture Media
Spoilage Bacteria
Meat-Borne Pathogens
Considerations for Specific Pathogens
Conclusion
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Aeromonas spp.
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Habitats
Occurrence of Aeromonas in Raw Meat and Poultry
Phenotypic Characteristics
Virulence Factors
Human and Veterinary Clinical Infections
Controlling the Numbers of Aeromonas in Foods
Antibiotic Sensitivity and Resistance
Isolation of Aeromonads
Molecular Characterization of Aeromonas Isolates
Polymerase Chain Reaction Detection of Aeromonas
Distribution of Aeromonas Virulence Genes
Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism Studies
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Bacillus cereus
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Characteristics of Bacillus cereus
Isolation and Identification
Characteristics of Foodborne/Meatborne Disease
Mechanism of Pathogenicity
Epidemiology
Control and Preventive Measures
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Clostridium botulinum and Botulism
Abstract
Botulism
Isolation and Characterization of C. botulinum
Botulinum Neurotoxin
Incidence of C. botulinum in Meats
Botulism Incidents Involving Meat Products
Control of C. botulinum in Meats
Refrigeration
Thermal Processing
Redox Potential and Atmosphere
pH
Water Activity
Preservatives
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Clostridium perfringens
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Characteristics of C. Perfringens
Isolation and Identification
Characteristics of C. Perfringens Foodborne Disease
Mechanism of Pathogenicity
Epidemiology
Control and Preventive Measures
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Emerging Pathogens
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Conclusion
See also
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Hurdle Technology
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Aspects of Hurdle Technology
Hurdle Technology and Food Quality
Application of Hurdle Technology in the Meat Industry
Design of Effective Hurdle Technology for Meats
Conclusion
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Listeria monocytogenes
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
General Characteristics of Listeria
Isolation and Identification
Listeriosis
Mechanism of Pathogenicity
Epidemiology of Meatborne Listeriosis
Control and Preventive Measures
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Pathogenic Escherichia coli
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Clinical Significance
Molecular Aspects of Pathogenicity
Ecology
Presence and Survival on Meat
Detection
Control
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Prions
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Biochemical and Biophysical Properties
Pathogenesis of Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies
Animal Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathiess
Human Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Salmonella spp.
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Characteristics of Salmonella
Isolation and Identification of Salmonella
Characteristics of Salmonellosis
Mechanisms of Pathogenicity
Epidemiology
Control and Preventive Measures
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Staphylococcus aureus
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Characteristics of the Organism and its Toxin
Isolation and Identification
Characteristics of Foodborne Illness
Epidemiology
Control and Preventative Measures
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Thermotolerant Campylobacter
Abstract
Introduction
Characteristics of Thermotolerant Campylobacter
Isolation and Identification
Mechanism of Pathogenicity
Epidemiology
Control and Preventative Measures
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Viruses
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Hepatitis E Virus
Caliciviruses
Rotavirus
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Yeasts and Molds
Abstract
Introduction
Identification and Enumeration of Yeasts and Molds in Foods
Importance and Occurrence of Yeasts in Meats
Importance and Occurrence of Molds in Meats
Beneficial Aspects of Yeasts and Molds in Meat Systems
Spoilage and Food Safety Issues of Yeasts and Molds
Conclusions
Acknowledgment
MICROBIOLOGICAL SAFETY OF MEAT | Yersinia enterocolitica
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Characteristics of the Organism
Clinical Presentation
Mechanism of Pathogenicity
Isolation and Identification
Epidemiology
Control Measures
MICROORGANISMS AND RESISTANCE TO ANTIBIOTICS, THE UBIQUITY OF | Antibiotic Resistance by Microorganisms
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Zoonotic Bacteria
Aquaculture
Commensal Bacteria
Other Bacteria Associated with Food Animals
Other Factors to Consider
Conclusions and Summary
MICROORGANISMS AND RESISTANCE TO ANTIBIOTICS, THE UBIQUITY OF | Potential Environmental and Wildlife Sources of Microorganisms in Meat
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Role of Wildlife
Environmental Exposure to Antimicrobial-Resistant Organisms
Transmission of Antimicrobial-Resistant Organisms from Terrestrial Animals
Transmission of Antimicrobial-Resistant Organisms from Avian Species
Research Needs
Acknowledgment
MINCED MEATS
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Advantages of Mincing
Disadvantages of Mincing
Oxidative Changes
Microbial Spoilage
MODELING IN MEAT SCIENCE | Meat Quality
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
An Example Causal Model Framework
Component Models of Meat Quality Attributes
An Example Statistical Modeling Framework
The Future of Meat Quality Modeling
MODELING IN MEAT SCIENCE | Microbiology
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Need for Control of Microbial Activity in Meat and Meat Products
Preventive Measures and Intervention Strategies
Understanding of Microbial Dynamics in Muscle Foods
Limitations and Challenges
Databases and User-Friendly Predictive Software Packages
MODELING IN MEAT SCIENCE | Refrigeration
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Model Boundaries
Meat Product Chilling and Freezing Times
Meat Product Chilling and Freezing Heat Loads
MUSCLE FIBER TYPES AND MEAT QUALITY
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Muscle Fiber – General Structure and Composition
Muscle Fibers – Characteristics
Muscle Fibers – Methods of Identifying Fiber Type
Muscle Fiber Types – Factors of Variation
Influence of Fiber Type on Meat Quality Properties
Conclusion
N
NUTRIENT CLAIMS ON PACKAGING
Abstract
Introduction
Concern Over Fat
Role of Fat in Meat Products
Strategies for Fat Reduction
Nutritional Composition
Nutritional Enhancement of Meat Products
Labeling of Meat Products with Nutrient Claims
Summary
NUTRITION OF MEAT ANIMALS | Pigs
Abstract
Introduction
Retention of Protein and Lipid in Pigs
Response to Nutrient Supply
Feed Intake
Influence of Nutrition on the Eating Quality of Pig Meat
Dietary Energy in Pig Feeds
Dietary Amino Acids in Pig Feeds
Diet Ingredients
Mineral and Vitamin Requirements of pigs
Water Requirement of Pigs
Energy Requirement of Pigs
Protein Requirement of Pigs
Conclusion
Acknowledgment
NUTRITION OF MEAT ANIMALS | Poultry
Abstract
Introduction
Nutrient Requirements
Ingredients Used in Poultry Feed Formulations
Feed Additives Used in Poultry Feed Formulations
Feeding for Leaner Carcass Production
Nutrition and Carcass Quality
NUTRITION OF MEAT ANIMALS | Ruminants
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Anatomical Distinction
Feed Digestion in Ruminants
Classes of Meat-Producing Ruminants
General Aspects of Feeding Ruminants
O
ON-LINE MEASUREMENT OF MEAT COMPOSITION
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Performance of In-Line Methods
Optical Systems
Ultrasound
Near Infrared Spectroscopy
Total Body Electromagnetic Conductivity
Radioactive Isotopes
X-Ray Systems
Summary
ON-LINE MEASUREMENT OF MEAT QUALITY
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Optical Measurements
Measuring Fat Softness in Pork
Electrical Measurements
Microwaves
Dual-Energy X-Rays
Mechanical Measurements of Toughness in Beef and Lamb
Chemical Analysis of Odors
P
PACKAGING | Equipment
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Nonpreservative Packaging
Preservative Packaging
PACKAGING | Modified and Controlled Atmosphere
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Purposes of Modified Atmosphere Packaging and Controlled Atmosphere Packaging
Role of Gases in Packaging
Gas Effects on Bone Marrow
Gas Effects on Cooked Color
Film Composition and Gas Permeability
Enhancement of Meat
Key Factors for Success in Product Quality Using Modified Atmosphere Packaging and Controlled Atmosphere Packaging
PACKAGING | Overwrapping
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Meat Pigment Chemistry
Requirements for Overwrapped Packages
Microbial Effects
Management Practices and Systems to Enhance Overwrapping
PACKAGING | Technology and Films
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Functions of the Package
Film Chemistry
Multilayer Films
Quality Assurance in Film Production and in Packaging
Active Packaging
Conclusion
PACKAGING | Vacuum
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Measurement of Vacuum
Myoglobin Chemistry
Essential Film and Package Traits
Vacuum Packaging Operations
PARASITES PRESENT IN MEAT AND VISCERA OF LAND FARMED ANIMALS
Abstract
Introduction
Ecological Patterns of Meatborne Parasite Transmission and Maintenance of Life Cycle in Farmed Animals
Farmed Animals as Intermediate Hosts
Detection at Slaughter: New Approaches
Drivers for Transmission of Meatborne Parasites among Farmed Animals and to Humans
Public Health Impact of Zoonotic Meatborne Parasites from Domestic Animals
Disclaimer
PATENTING PRODUCTS, PROCESSES, AND APPARATUSES
Abstract
Introduction
Legal Requirements for Patentability of Inventions
Patent – An Exclusive Right
The Patenting Process
Patent Strategy
Patents as a Source of Information
Patenting in the Meat Technology Field
Examples of Patents
How to Prepare a Patent Application
The Patent Subsequent to Publication
PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS | Other Physical Measurements
Abstract
Glossary
Measurement of Humidity and Water Activity
Measurement of Product Moisture Content
Measurement of Air Velocity
PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS | Temperature Measurement
Abstract
Glossary
Types of Thermometers
Temperature Logging
Calibration and Use of Thermometers
POTENTIAL CHEMICAL HAZARDS ASSOCIATED WITH MEAT
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Veterinary Drug Residues
Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Other Chemical Risks
PREDICTION OF MEAT ATTRIBUTES FROM INTACT MUSCLE USING NEAR-INFRARED SPECTROSCOPY
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Near Infrared
Meat Microstructure and Near Infrared
Pre- and Postrigor Changes
Prerigor Changes
Postrigor Changes
Use of Near Infrared to Predict Meat Quality in Commercial Situations
PRESERVATION METHODS OF ANIMAL PRODUCTS
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Individual Techniques Utilized
Refrigeration
Freezing
Vacuum and Modified Atmosphere Packaging
Salt
Sweeteners
Smoking
Additives
Reducing Compounds
Binders
Spices
Color
Other Additives
Pickling
Canning
Irradiation
Pulsed Electric Fields Processing
High-Pressure Food Preservation
Biopreservation
Hurdle Technology
PRESLAUGHTER HANDLING | Behavior of Cattle, Pigs, Sheep, Bison, and Deer during Handling and Transport
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Behavior Is Important
Behavioral Indicators of Stress
Stress during Slaughter
Animal Perception
Behavioral Methods for Moving Livestock
Species Differences in Behavior between Sheep and Other Livestock
The Need and Impact of Understanding Animal Behavior
Conclusions
PRESLAUGHTER HANDLING | Design of Stockyards, Lairages, Corrals, Races, Chutes, and Loading Ramps
Abstract
Introduction
A Case Study of A Beef Plant
Stun Box and Restrainer Design for Cattle, Pigs, and Sheep
Layout Principles for Races, Chutes, and Crowd Pens
Design of Stockyards and Lairages
Design of Unloading Ramps
PRESLAUGHTER HANDLING | Preslaughter Handling
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Methods of Measuring Preslaughter Stress
Preparation for Transport
Loading and Unloading
Transportation
Lairaging at the Abattoir
Movement from Lairage to Stunning Pen
Effects of Preslaughter Handling on Meat Quality
PRESLAUGHTER HANDLING | Welfare Including Housing Conditions
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
What Is Animal Welfare?
The Importance of Animal Welfare to Consumers
Threats to Animal Welfare
Assessing Animal Welfare
See also
PRESLAUGHTER HANDLING | Welfare of Animals
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Evolution of Philosophical Thinking about the Human–Animal Bond
Jeremy Bentham and Modern Utilitarianism
The Animal Rights Movement
The Definition of Animal Welfare
The Five Freedoms
Animal Welfare Science
Understanding Animal Welfare
The ‘Nature’ of Animals
Welfare Is about Biological Functioning
The Subjective Experience of Animals
The Welfare Continuum
Pain and Suffering
Abnormal Behaviors as Indicators of Poor Welfare
What Is Good Welfare
Using Animal Behavior to Explore Animal Welfare
Animal Welfare Legislation and Standards
Practical Assessment of Animal Welfare
PROCESSING EQUIPMENT | Battering and Breading Equipment
Abstract
Introduction
Common Line Configurations
Types of Coating Equipment
Measures of Coating Line Performance
Key Control Points in the Performance of a Coating Line
See also
PROCESSING EQUIPMENT | Brine Injectors
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Continuous Injectors
Solution Uptake Targets
Pump Pressure
Injection Time
Needle Design
Pumps
Accumulator Tanks
Product Temperatures
Maintenance and Sanitation
See also
PROCESSING EQUIPMENT | Mixing and Cutting Equipment
Abstract
Glossary
Mixing Equipment
Paddle Mixers
Ribbon Blenders
Cooking and Cooling
Vacuum
Other Types of Mixer/Blenders
Mincers/Grinders
Bone Separators
In-Line or Pump Mincer/Grinder
Bowl Choppers
Other Features
Vertical Cutter/Mixers
Emulsion Mills
Flaking Equipment
Frozen Meat Breakers
Slicers
Dicers
See also
PROCESSING EQUIPMENT | Smoking and Cooking Equipment
Abstract
Glossary
Cooking Equipment
Cooking Processes
Cooking and Smoking Processes
Smoking Equipment
Conclusion
PROCESSING EQUIPMENT | Tumblers and Massagers
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Mechanical Conditioning Cycles
Advantages of Mechanical Conditioning
Disadvantages of Mechanical Conditioning
PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATIONS
Abstract
Introduction
PROTEOMIC TECHNOLOGIES AND THEIR APPLICATIONS IN THE MEAT INDUSTRY
Abstract
Introduction
Tools in Proteomics
Role of Proteome in the Properties of Muscle as Food
Conversion of Muscle to Meat
Meat Tenderization
Meat Color Stability
Dry-Cured Meats
Conclusions
Q
QUALITY MANAGEMENT | Abattoirs and Processing Plants
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Quality Attributes of Meat and Meat Products
Quality Strategies in the Meat Production Chain
Standardized Quality Management and Certification
Quality Management in the Meat Production Chain
Prospect
QUALITY MANAGEMENT | Farm Level: Pork Quality
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Pork Quality
Pork Quality Assurance
Production Factors Affecting Pork Quality
Animal Welfare
Conclusion
QUALITY MANAGEMENT | Farm Level: Safety and Quality of Beef
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Definition of Beef Quality
Structure and Impact of Beef Quality Assurance Programs on Product Safety and Quality
Producers' Role in Beef Quality and Safety
Conclusion
R
REFRIGERATION AND FREEZING TECHNOLOGY | Applications
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Chilling Process
The Freezing Process
Designing Refrigeration Applications
REFRIGERATION AND FREEZING TECHNOLOGY | Equipment
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Basic Refrigeration System
Primary Chilling
Red Meat
Poultry Carcasses
Primary Freezing Equipment
Air Blast
Plate Freezing
Secondary Chilling and Freezing Systems
Air
Spray
Vacuum
Cryogenic
High Pressure
Storage
Transportation
Mechanical Units
Eutectic Plates
Liquid Nitrogen
Retail Display
Chilled Wrapped
Chilled Unwrapped
Frozen Wrapped
Domestic Storage
REFRIGERATION AND FREEZING TECHNOLOGY | Freezing and Product Quality
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Packaging Before Freezing
Freezing Process
Frozen Storage
Thawing
Appearance
Eating Quality
Microbiological Quality and Safety
Freezing of Other Flesh Foods
Storage Life of Frozen Foods
REFRIGERATION AND FREEZING TECHNOLOGY | Principles
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Fundamentals of Heat Transfer
Refrigeration Systems
REFRIGERATION AND FREEZING TECHNOLOGY | Thawing
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Physical Aspects of Thawing and Tempering
Meat Quality Aspects
Microbial Growth
Water Loss
Appearance and Eating Quality
Common Thawing Methods
External Heating Methods
Internal Heating Methods
Conclusions
RELIGIOUS SLAUGHTER
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Kosher Slaughtering (Shechita)
Halal Slaughtering (al-Dhabh)
Restraint
Stunned versus Conscious Slaughter
The Future
RESIDUES IN MEAT AND MEAT PRODUCTS | Feed and Drug Residues
Abstract
Glossary
Preamble
Terms of Reference and Definitions
Feed Residues
Residues of Feed Additives and Veterinary Drugs
Mandatory Residue Testing: National Residue Control Plans
Risk Mitigation, Risk Management, and Risk Communication
RESIDUES IN MEAT AND MEAT PRODUCTS | Residues Associated with Meat Production
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Biogenic Amines
Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Residual Additives
Nitrosamines
Heterocyclic Amines
RISK ANALYSIS AND QUANTITATIVE RISK MANAGEMENT
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Purpose and Role
Hazards and Risks
Risk Assessment
Risk Assessment of Chemical Hazards
Microbiological Risk Assessment
Risk Management
Quantitative Risk Management
Risk Communication
S
SAUSAGE CASINGS
Abstract
Glossary
Animal Casings
Laminated Casings
Manufactured Collagen Casings
Cellulose Casings
Plastic Casings
Fabric Casings
Coextrusion
SAUSAGES, TYPES OF | Cooked
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
List of Sausages
Cooked Sausage Production
Cured Sausage Products
Uncured Cooked Sausage Products
SAUSAGES, TYPES OF | Dry and Semidry
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Definitions of Dry and Semidry Fermented Sausages
Technology of Dry and Semidry Sausages
Processing Changes
Flavor Development
Color Development
Texture Development
Safety of Dry and Semidry Fermented Sausages
SAUSAGES, TYPES OF | Emulsion
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Comminution Methods
Emulsification Procedures
Types of Emulsified Sausages
SAUSAGES, TYPES OF | Fresh
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Definitions
Summary
See also
SENSORY AND MEAT QUALITY, OPTIMIZATION OF
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Visual Impact at Point of Sale
Species, Gender, and Genetics
Genetics
Production
Preslaughter
Processing
Evaluation of Meat Quality Sensory Properties
Cooking
Guaranteed Tenderness
Conclusions
SENSORY ASSESSMENT OF MEAT
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Factors to Be Considered before Performing a Sensory Analysis of Meat
Sensory Assessment of Pork, Beef, and Lamb
Sensory Assessment of Flavor of Lamb and Beef
Sensory Assessment of Meat Products
Physical and Chemical Measurements of Sensory Related Properties
SLAUGHTER, ETHICS, AND THE LAW
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Applied Ethics and Decision-Making
Stereotypes in Ethical Discussions on Animal Welfare and Slaughter
Ethics of Stunning
SLAUGHTER-LINE OPERATION | Cattle
Abstract
Introduction
Cattle Receiving and Animal Handling
Antemortem Inspection
Stunning
Shackling and Hoisting
Exsanguination (Sticking/Bleeding)
Blood Collection
Hide Washing/Dehairing
Hide Removal
Steam Vacuuming Stations
Pre-evisceration Washing
Tie and Separation of Weasand
Dentition Check
Head Removal
Tongue Removal
Head and Tongue Washing
Head and Tongue Inspection
Brisket Saw
Bung Bagging, Tying, and Separation
Oxtail Removal
Evisceration
Carcass Splitting
Spinal Cord Removal
Final Trimming
Final Postmortem Inspection
Measurement of Hot Carcass Weight
Hot Fat Trimming
Final Carcass Decontamination Interventions
Carcass Chilling
SLAUGHTER-LINE OPERATION | Other Species
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Deer
Camel
Buffalo
North American Bison
Horse
Various Other Species
SLAUGHTER-LINE OPERATION | Pigs
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
A Description of Current Pig Slaughter Practices
On-Farm Pig Quality Assurance Systems
Feed Withdrawal
Animal Transport, Receiving, and Antemortem Inspection
Holding
Weighing and Recording
Stunning and Shackling
Sticking and Bleeding
Dehiding
Scalding
Dehairing
Gambrelling
Singeing
Black Scraping, Carcass Brushing, White Scraping, and Polishing
Lean Meat Yield Estimation
Preevisceration Wash
Evisceration
Fin Cutting
Carcass Splitting
Head Removal
Spinal Cord Removal
Leaf Fat Removal and Exposure of the Kidneys
Final Trim
Carcass Grading, Weighing, and Stamping
Final Wash
Thermal Treatments
Chilling
SLAUGHTER-LINE OPERATION | Poultry
Abstract
Glossary
Poultry
Receiving and Weighing
Unloading
Stunning
Bleeding
Scalding
Feather Removal
Electrical Stimulation
Feet Removal
Rehanging
Evisceration
Inspection
Giblet Salvage
Lung, Head, and Crop Removal
Inside/Outside Bird Wash
Chilling
Grading, Weighing, and Packaging
SLAUGHTER-LINE OPERATION | Sheep and Goats
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Stunning
Bleeding
Pelt Removal
Evisceration
Head Processing
Mechanization
Sheep and Lamb Carcass Grading
Electrical Stimulation, Chilling, and Freezing
Future Trends
SMOKING | Liquid Smoke (Smoke Condensate) Application
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Methods for Smoke Condensate Production
Chemical Composition of Liquid Smoke Preparations
Smoke Condensate Application Methods
Use of Smoke Condensates
Properties of Smoke Condensates
Health Aspects Relating to the Use of Smoke Condensates
SMOKING | Traditional
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Wood Smoke
Deposition on Smoked Goods
Diffusion and Interactions in the Smoked Meats
The Effect of Smoking on the Shelf Life of Meat Products
Health Hazards Induced by Smoking of Foods
The Equipment
SPECIES OF MEAT ANIMALS | Cattle
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Biological Types of Beef Cattle
Traits of Importance in Finished Beef Cattle
Traits Determining the Value of Commercial Beef Animals
Conclusions
SPECIES OF MEAT ANIMALS | Finfish
Abstract
Introduction
Definitions
Capture (Wild) Production by Principal Species
World Aquaculture Production
Nutritional Content of Selected Groups of Finfish
Processing of Finfish
Potential Health Issues Associated with Finfish
Welfare Issues
Nonfinfish
Disclaimer
SPECIES OF MEAT ANIMALS | Game and Exotic Animals
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Game Production, Consumption, and Economics
Birds
Deer
African Ungulates
Wild Suids
Kangaroos
Rabbits and Hares
Bison
Camelids
Buffalo
SPECIES OF MEAT ANIMALS | Meat Animals, Origin and Domestication
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Origins of Domesticated Meat Animals
Domestication of Sheep
Changes in Species under Domestication
The Future of Domestication of Meat Animals
SPECIES OF MEAT ANIMALS | Pigs
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Growth and Carcass Composition
Carcass Classification
Dressing Percentage
Meat Quality
Fat Quality
SPECIES OF MEAT ANIMALS | Poultry
Abstract
Introduction
Chickens
Turkeys
Ducks
Geese
Ratite
Game Birds
SPECIES OF MEAT ANIMALS | Sheep and Goats
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
World Sheep and Goat Inventory
Biological Types of Sheep
Biological Types of Goats
Factors Affecting Growth, Carcass Composition, and Carcass Quality
Summary
SPECIES OF MEAT ANIMALS | Shellfish
Abstract
Introduction
Crustaceans or Crayfish
Shrimp/Prawn
Lobster and Spiny Lobster
Crab
Crayfish/Crawfish
Krill (Euphausia superba)
Molluscs
Bivalves (Two Piece Shells)
Single-Shell Molluscs
Welfare Issues
SPOILAGE, FACTORS AFFECTING | Microbiological
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Aerobic Spoilage of Raw Muscle Tissue
Aerobic Spoilage of Fat and Organ Tissues and Minced Meats
Anaerobic Spoilage
Spoilage in Modified and Controlled-Atmosphere Packagings
Bacterial Spoilage of Preserved Meats
Spoilage by Yeast and Molds
SPOILAGE, FACTORS AFFECTING | Oxidative and Enzymatic
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Peroxidation of Lipids
Normal Lipid Peroxidation
Warmed-Over Flavor (WOF)
Oxidation of Pigments
Oxidation of Proteins
Enzymatic Factors
STUNNING | CO2 and Other Gases
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Reason for Use of Gas Stunning
Gas Mixtures Evaluated for Stunning/Killing
Mechanisms of Induction of Unconsciousness
Time to Onset of Unconsciousness during Exposure to Gas Mixtures
Welfare Concerns of Gas Stunning
Commercial Implications
Conclusions
STUNNING | Electrical Stunning
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Brain Stimulation
Ethics
Meat Quality
Practical Application
STUNNING | Mechanical Stunning
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Practical Considerations
Abattoir Audits
STUNNING | Slaughter: Immobilization
Abstract
Glossary
Western World
Emerging Economies
Postslaughter Considerations
STUNNING AND KILLING OF FARMED FISH: HOW TO PUT IT INTO PRACTICE?
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Slaughter of Farmed Fish
Stunning and Killing
How to Assess Stunning and Killing
Physical Measurements
Product Quality
How to Control the Process of Stunning and Killing in Practice?
Conclusion
Acknowledgment
SUSTAINABLE MUSCLE FOODS INDUSTRY
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Livestock Production
Processing Optimization
New Product Development
Conclusions
T
TENDERIZING MECHANISMS | Chemical
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
TENDERIZING MECHANISMS | Enzymatic
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Enzymatic Tenderization
Conclusions
TENDERIZING MECHANISMS | Mechanical
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Carcass Methods
Cut Methods
TENDERNESS MEASUREMENT
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Descriptive Terms and Scales
Intrinsic Determinants of Meat Tenderness
Measurement of Tenderness of Cooked versus Uncooked Meat
Mechanical Methods of Tenderness Measurement
Sensory Methods of Tenderness Measurement
Other Methods of Tenderness Measurement or Prediction
THERMOPHYSICAL PROPERTIES
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Density
Freezing Temperature
Glass Transition
Enthalpy, Latent Heat, and Specific Heat Capacity
Thermal Conductivity
Moisture Diffusivity
Index
Authors
