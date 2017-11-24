Encyclopedia of Marine Mammals
3rd Edition
Description
The Encyclopedia of Marine Mammals, Third Edition covers the ecology, behavior, conservation, evolution, form and function of whales, dolphins, seals, sea lions, manatees, dugongs, otters and polar bears. This edition provides new content on anthropogenic concerns, latest information on emerging threats such as ocean noise, and impacts of climate change.
With authors and editors who are world experts, this new edition is a critical resource for all who are interested in marine mammals, especially upper level undergraduate and graduate students, researchers, and managers, and is a top reference for those in related fields, from oceanographers to environmental scientists.
Key Features
- Significant content and topic updates, as well as the addition of new topics in such areas as anthropogenic disturbance
- Visual maps of the oceans and seas mentioned in contributions, helping to place the geographical features described in the text with clear, consistent species illustrations
- Written to help users learn new information or brush up on a topic quickly, with the references at the end of each entry to help guide readers into more specialist literature
Readership
Marine biologists, vertebrate zoologists, mammalogists, veterinary medicine researchers, ecologists, conservation biologists, fisheries biologists, and those interested in the anatomy, evolutionary biology, physiology, behavior, and morphology of marine mammals. Researchers, faculty, undergraduate and graduate students interested in these disciplines or teaching a class in marine biology, zoology or veterinary medicine. Field biologists and veterinarians who work with marine mammals in captivity or in coastal and off-shore environments. Those at NGOs, consultants, and academic libraries, environmentalists, members of marine industry, political managers, climate biologists
Table of Contents
Abundance Estimation
Aerial Behavior
Age Estimation
Aggressive Behavior
Albinism
Amazon River Dolphin
Ambergris
Antarctic Fur Seal
Antarctic Marine Mammals
Archaeocetes, Archaic
Arctic Marine Mammals
Atlantic Spotted Dolphin
Atlantic White-sided Dolphin
Australian Sea Lion
Australian Snubfin Dolphin
Baculum
Baiji
Baikal Seal
Balance
Baleen
Baleen Whales (Mysticeti)
Baleen Whales, Evolution
Barnacles
Basilosaurids and Kekenodontids
Beaked Whales, Overview
Bearded Seal
Behavior, Overview
Beluga Whale
Berardius Beaked Whales
Biogeography
Biotelemetry
Blubber
Blue Whale
Bones and Teeth, Histology of
Bottlenose Dolphin, Tursiops aduncus, Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin
Bottlenose Dolphin, Tursiops truncatus. Common bottlenose dolphin
Bottlenose Whales
Bowhead Whale
Bow-riding
Brain
Breathing
Bryde's Whale
Burmeister's Porpoise
Bycatch
California, Galapagos and Japanese Sea Lions
Callosities
Cape and Australian Fur Seals
Captivity
Caspian Seal
Cephalorhynchus Dolphins
Cetacea, Evolution
Cetacean Ecology
Cetacean Life History
Cetartiodactyla
Circulatory System
Climate Change
Clymene Dolphin
Coloration
Common Dolphin
Communication
Conservation
Crabeater Seal
Culture and Social Learning
Cuvier's Beaked Whale
Dall's Porpoise
Delphinids, Overview
Dental Morphology
Desmostylia
Dialects
Diet
Distribution
Diving Behavior
Diving Physiology
Dolphins, Porpoises, and Monodontids, Evolution
Dugong
Dusky Dolphin
Eared Seals (Otariidae)
Earless Seals (Phocidae)
Echolocation
Ecology
Elephant Seals
Embryology
Endangered Species and Populations
Endocrine Systems
Energetics
Entanglement of Whales in Fishing Gear
Epimeletic Behavior
Ethics
Evolutionary Patterns
Extinctions, Specific
False Killer Whale
Feeding Morphology
Feeding Strategy and Tactics
Filter Feeding
Fin Whale
Finless Porpoise
Fisheries Interactions
Folklore and Legends
Forelimb Anatomy
Franciscana
Fraser's Dolphin
Gastrointestinal Tract
Genetics & Genomics
Genetics, Forensics
Genetics, Management
Geographic Variation
Gray Seal
Gray Whale
Group Behavior
Guadalupe, Galapagos, and Juan Fernandez Fur Seals
Habitat Pressure
Hair and Fur
Hindlimb Anatomy
Harbor Porpoise
Harbor Seal
Harp Seal
Health
Hearing
History of Marine Mammal Research
Hooded Seal
Hourglass Dolphin
Humpback Dolphins
Humpback Whale
Hunting
Hybridism
Identification Methods
Indo-Pacific Beaked Whale
Intelligence
International Whaling Commission
Inuit and Marine Mammals
Irrawaddy Dolphin
Killer Whale
Krill and other Plankton
Language Learning and Cognitive Skills
Leopard Seal
Locomotion, Terrestrial
Management and Conservation
Manatees
Marine Parks, Zoos, and Aquariums
Marine Protected Areas
Mark-Recapture
Mass Mortalities
Mating Systems
Melon-headed Whale
Mesoplodon Beaked Whales
Migration and Movement Patterns
Mimicry
Minke Whales
Molecular Ecology
Monk Seals
Musculature
Museums and Collections
Narwhal
Neoceti
New Zealand Fur Seal
New Zealand Sea Lion
Noise
Northern Fur Seal
Ocean Environments
Odobenocetops
Omura's Whale
Osmoregulation
Otters
Pacific White-sided Dolphin
Pantropical Spotted Dolphin
Parasites
Parental Behavior
Pathology
Peale's Dolphin
Pilot Whales
Pinniped Ecology
Pinnipedia, Evolution
Pinniped Life History
Pinniped Physiology
Pinnipeds
Playful Behavior
Polar Bear
Pollution
Popular Culture and Literature
Population Dynamics
Porpoises, Overview
Predation on Marine Mammals
Predator-Prey Relationships
Prey Consumption
Pygmy and Dwarf Sperm Whales
Pygmy Killer Whale
Pygmy Right Whale
Remoras
Reproductive Anatomy
Reproductive Behavior
Reproductive Physiology
Ribbon Seal
Right Whale Dolphins
Right Whales
Ringed Seal
Risso's Dolphin
River Dolphins
River Dolphins, Evolution
Ross Seal
Rough-toothed Dolphin
Scrimshaw
Sealing
Sei Whale
Sensory Biology
Sexual Dimorphism
Shepherd's Beaked Whale
Signature Whistles
Sirenian Life History
Sirenian Evolution
Skeleton
Skull
Sociobiology
Song
Sound
Sound Paths
South American Fur Seal
South American Sea Lion
Species & Subspecies
Spectacled Porpoise
Sperm and Beaked Whales, Evolution
Sperm Whale
Spinner Dolphin
Spotted Seal
Steller Sea Lion
Steller's Sea Cow
Stock Identity and Assessment
Strandings
Streamlining
Striped Dolphin
Subantarctic Fur Seal
Surveys
Sustainability
Susu and Bhulan
Swimming
Systematics
Territorial Behavior
Thermoregulation
Thorax and Abdomen, Anatomy
Tool Use
Toothed Whales (Odontoceti)
Tourism
Training
Tucuxi and Guiana Dolphins
Tuna-Dolphin Issue
Vaquita
Vision
Walrus
Weddell Seal
Whale Lice
Whaling, Illegal and Pirate
Whaling, Japanese
Whaling, Modern
Whaling, Traditional
Whiskers
White-beaked Dolphin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 24th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043813
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128043271
About the Editor
Bernd Würsig
Bernd Würsig, his students, and postdocs have studied marine mammals and sea birds on all continents, with present work mainly on dusky dolphins in diverse habitats of New Zealand, and beleaguered Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins of Hong Kong. His specialties are behavior and social strategies, especially as related to human disturbance. He has published and co-published about 180 peer review papers, over 50 popular articles, and 7 books. He is Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Department of Marine Biology of Texas A&M University at Galveston.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M University, Galveston, Texas, USA
J.G.M. Thewissen
J. G. M. ‘Hans’ Thewissen studies the evolution, anatomy and embryology of marine mammals, and has traveled the world to study fossil and living whales. Working in Pakistan and India, he discovered some of the earliest, amphibious, cetaceans and sirenians. His work with the sense organs of modern whales explores the impact of global change on marine mammal populations. A native of the Netherlands, he holds degrees in biology and geology from the University of Utrecht and the University of Michigan and teaches anatomy and embryology to medical students at Northeast Ohio Medical University. He also has appointments at Kent State University and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northeast Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, USA
Kit Kovacs
Kit M. Kovacs is the Biodiversity Research Program Leader for the Norwegian Polar Institute in Tromsø Norway and a Professor of Biology at University Studies on Svalbard (UNIS). She has worked with marine mammals in Polar Regions for the past 30 years, focusing primarily on studies in the fields of behavioral ecology and population biology. The impact of climate change on ice-associated species has been a topic of principal concern in recent years in her research projects. She is author/co-author of more than 200 primary publications and the author/editor of ten books and numerous popular articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biodiversity Research Section Leader, Norwegian Polar Institute, Tromsø, Norway, Professor of Biology, The University Centre in Svalbard (UNIS), Svalbard, Norway