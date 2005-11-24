Encyclopedia of Language and Linguistics
2nd Edition
Description
The first edition of ELL (1993, Ron Asher, Editor) was hailed as "the field's standard reference work for a generation". Now the all-new second edition matches ELL's comprehensiveness and high quality, expanded for a new generation, while being the first encyclopedia to really exploit the multimedia potential of linguistics.
- The most authoritative, up-to-date, comprehensive, and international reference source in its field
- An entirely new work, with new editors, new authors, new topics and newly commissioned articles with a handful of classic articles
- The first Encyclopedia to exploit the multimedia potential of linguistics through the online edition
- Ground-breaking and International in scope and approach
- Alphabetically arranged with extensive cross-referencing
- Available in print and online, priced separately. The online version will include updates as subjects develop
ELL2 includes:
- c. 7,500,000 words
- c. 11,000 pages
- c. 3,000 articles
- c. 1,500 figures: 130 halftones and 150 colour
- Supplementary audio, video and text files online
- c. 3,500 glossary definitions
- c. 39,000 references
- Extensive list of commonly used abbreviations
- List of languages of the world (including information on no. of speakers, language family, etc.)
- Approximately 700 biographical entries (now includes contemporary linguists)
- 200 language maps in print and online
Also available online via ScienceDirect – featuring extensive browsing, searching, and internal cross-referencing between articles in the work, plus dynamic linking to journal articles and abstract databases, making navigation flexible and easy. For more information, pricing options and availability visit www.info.sciencedirect.com.
Key Features
- The first Encyclopedia to exploit the multimedia potential of linguistics
- Ground-breaking in scope - wider than any predecessor
- An invaluable resource for researchers, academics, students and professionals in the fields of: linguistics, anthropology, education, psychology, language acquisition, language pathology, cognitive science, sociology, the law, the media, medicine & computer science.
- The most authoritative, up-to-date, comprehensive, and international reference source in its field
Readership
Students, researchers and professionals who are seeking an authoritative source of information about any particular aspect of linguistics or its applications.
Table of Contents
Section headings (section editors):
Phonetics (John H. Esling, University of Victoria, Canada).
Phonology (Richard Wiese, University of Marburg, Germany).
Morphology (Laurie Bauer, Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand).
Syntax (Jim P. Blevins, University of Cambridge, UK).
Typology & Universals (Bernd Heine, University of Cologne, Germany).
Historical & Comparative Linguistics (Mark Hale, Concordia University, Canada).
Sign Language (Bencie Woll, City University, England).
Foundations of Linguistics (Billy Clark, Middlesex University, UK).
Semantics - grammatical (Osten Dahl, Stockholm University, Sweden).
Semantics (logical & lexical) (Keith Allan, Monash University, Australia).
Pragmatics (Jacob Mey, University of Southern Denmark, Denmark).
Lexicography (Patrick Hanks, Akademie der Wissenschaften, Germany).
Philosophy & Language (Rob Stainton, University of Western Ontario, Canada; and Alex Barber, Open University, England).
Translation (Kirsten Malmkjaer, Middlesex University, England).
Text Analysis & Stylistics (Catherine Emmott, University of Glasgow, Scotland).
Spoken Discourse (Rosanna Sornicola, Universita di Napoli Federico II, Italy).
Linguistic Anthropology (Michael Silverstein, University of Chicago, USA).
Variation & Language (Miriam Meyerhoff, University of Edinburgh, Scotland).
Society & Language (Raj Mesthrie, University of Cape Town, South Africa).
Education & Language (Bernard Spolsky, Bar-Ilan University, Israel).
Applied Linguistics (Margie Berns, Purdue University, USA).
Law & Language (John Gibbons, Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong; and Dennis Kurzon, Haifa University, Israel).
Semiotics (Marcel Danesi, University of Toronto, Canada).
Media & Language (Sue McKay, University of Queensland, Australia).
Politics & Language (Ruth Wodak, University of Lancaster, UK).
Religion & Language (Erik Fudge, University of Reading, UK).
Medicine & Language (Francoise Salager-Meyer, Merida, Venezuela).
Psycholinguistics (Anne Anderson, University of Glasgow, Scotland).
Animal Communication (Marc Naguib, Universitat Bielefeld, Germany).
Language Acquisition (Elena Lieven, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Germany).
Cognitive Science (Jon Oberlander, University of Edinburgh, Scotland).
Language Pathology & Neurolinguistics (Harry A. Whitaker, Northern Michigan University, USA).
Natural Language Processing, Machine Translation and Computational Corpus Linguistics (Graeme Hirst, University of Toronto, Canada).
Speech Technology (Jennifer Lai, IBM Research, New York, USA).
Computational Linguistics (Allan Ramsay, UMIST, Manchester, UK).
Languages of the World (Sarah Ogilvie, Oxford English Dictionary, UK).
Countries & Languages (Lutz Marten, School of Oriental and African Studies, London).
Writing Systems (Peter T. Daniels, Bronx, New York, USA).
Biographies (Kurt Jankowsky, Georgetown University, USA).
History of Linguistics (Andrew Linn, The University of Sheffield, UK).
Glossary (Philip Durkin, Oxford English Dictionary, UK and Kathryn Allan, University of Salford, UK).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 9000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 24th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080448541
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080547848
About the Editor-in-Chief
Keith Brown
Read English at Cambridge, joined the British Council and worked in Uganda. He then taught at the University College of Cape Coast in Ghana before moving to Edinburgh, where he took his PhD in linguistics and subsequently taught in the Department of Linguistics. In 1984 he moved to the University of Essex, where he was Research Professor in the Department of Linguistics, and then to the University of Cambridge where he was Senior Research Fellow in the Research Centre for English and Applied Linguistics. He is now an Associate Lecturer in the Faculty of English at Cambridge. He has held visiting professorships at the Universities of Heidelberg, Vienna and Düsseldorf. From 1990-94 he was President of the Linguistics Association of Great Britain, and has been a member of Council of the Philological Society since 1998. He is Chairman of the linguistics committee of the Subject Centre for Languages Linguistics and Area Studies. He is co-editor of Transactions of the Philological Society and sits on other editorial boards. He is author of Linguistics Today (Fontana 1984) and co-author, with Jim Miller, of Syntax: A Linguistic Introduction to Sentence Structure and Syntax: Generative Grammar (Hutchinson 1981). He was syntax editor for the 1st edition of The Encyclopedia of Language and Linguistics and was joint editor, with Jim Miller of A Concise Encyclopedia of Linguistic Theories and A Concise Encyclopedia of Grammatical Categories (Pergamon Press 1997 & 1998). He was joint editor of Common Denominators in Art and Science (Aberdeen University Press, 1983) and Language, Reasoning and Inference (Academic Press, 1986).
Affiliations and Expertise
Affiliated Lecturer at the Research Centre for English and Applied Linguistics, University of Cambridge, UK
Keith Brown
Reviews
"An awe-inspiring project of breath-taking scope, bringing together a distinguished list of internationally recognized editors and authors."--Mark Steedman, University of Edinburgh, UK
"An extraordinary resource, encompassing a comprehensive breadth of major topics in all aspects of language and linguistics, the perspectives of leading scholars, and regional viewpoints from around the world! It does look to be an impressive undertaking, allright." -- Alister Cumming, Professor and Head, Modern Language Centre Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto, Canada.
"With over 3,000 articles and 39,000 references, this volume is vital to all college-level libraries as the most comprehensive language resource of its kind. -- John Aiello, The Electric Review, May 2005.
From the foreword:
"From people who enjoy browsing through encyclopedias to specialists who want some basic orientation in an area near their own, readers will find ELL2 to be an outstanding source of information." -- Sarah G. Thomason, William J. Gedney Collegiate Professor of Linguistics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA