Encyclopedia of Insects
1st Edition
Description
The Encyclopedia of Insects is a comprehensive work devoted to all aspects of insects, including their anatomy, physiology, evolution, behavior, reproduction, ecology, and disease, as well as issues of exploitation, conservation, and management. Articles provide definitive facts about all insects from aphids, beetles and butterflies to weevils and yellowjackets.
Insects are beautiful and dreadful, ravenous pests and devastating disease vectors, resilient and resistant to eradication, and the source of great benefit and great loss for civilization. Important for ecosystem health, they have influenced the evolution of other life forms on our planet including humans. Anyone interested in insects, from university professors and researchers to high school students preparing a report, will find The Encyclopedia of Insects an indispensable volume for insect information.
Key Features
- An unprecedented collection in 1,276 pages covering every important aspect of insects
- Presents 270 original articles, thoroughly peer reviewed and edited for consistency
- Features 1,000 figures and tables, including 500 full-color photographs
- Includes the latest information contributed by 250 experts in 17 countries
- Designed to save research time with a full glossary, 1,700 cross-references, and 3,000 bibliographic entries
Readership
All levels of university students, researchers, and professional entomologists. Also pest management officers in agrobusiness or government. Ideal for public, academic, and government libraries.
Table of Contents
Agricultural Entomology; Biotechnology and Insects; Circadian Rhythms; Defensive Behavior; Excretory System (Structure and Function); Feeding Behavior; Forensic Entomology; Genetic Engineering of Insects; Host Seeking, by Parasitoids; Insecticide and Acaricide Resistance; Japanese Beetle; Larvae, Pupae; Mechanoreception (Touch, Sensillar Structure);Neurosecretory Cells; Nomenclature and Classification, Pheromones; Scales and Setae; Tsetse Fly; and more
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 4th April 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080546056
About the Editor
Vincent Resh
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Ring Cardé
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Entomology, University of California, Riverside, USA
Reviews
"AAP/PSP Best Single Volume Reference/Sciences for 2003" -Awarded by the Association of American Publishers' Professional Scholarly Publishing Division, February 10, 2004 "The book is incredibly rich in detail, and will be put to good use by anyone in need of a general overview of insects. For the very acceptable price one does not just get 3.5 kg of book, but also a lot of useful content. To be recommended" - Entomologischer Verein Apollo e.V., the Journal of the German Entomological Society "...Resh and Cardé have produced, with the help of some of the biggest names in entomology today, a truly spectacular book....The wealth of information this attractively illustrated book presents will make it a valued reference for any library supporting natural history. Summing Up: Essential. All levels." -P. K. Lago, University of Mississippi, for CHOICE, September 2003 "The best insect book I have come across in my career...the right balance of scholarly information, depth and engaging interest..." -Michael Majerus for NEW SCIENTIST, August 2003 "...it is a huge topic to encompass in a single volume. Yet Resh, Cardé and a team of more than 260 international experts attempt the task admirably...This comprehensive survey of the insect world will provide academic reference collections with depth well beyond the usual smattering of identification guides." -LAWRENCE LOOKS AT BOOKS, Gale Group "...this book should be on the shelf of every biologist and naturalist. It is a gold-mine of fascinating information, and an invaluable reference for the professional." -Paul R. Ehrlich, President, Center for Conservation Biology, Stanford University "This comprehensive work is a definitive account of the most diverse, arguably the most dominant in the terrestrial environment, and still among the least appreciated and understood groups of animals..." -Edward O. Wilson, University Research Professor Emeritus, Harvard University "The editors have recruited an impressive team of international experts. The resulting authoritative treatments of a wide variety of topics make this an invaluable work of reference." -Sir Richard Southwood, Emeritus Professor of Zoology, University of Oxford "More than 250 individual articles are clearly and concisely written, up to date, and with enough information to fulfill expectations but not swamp the reader with unneccessary detail...This book is a must for all biological libraries and individual biologists as well." -Peter Raven, Director, Missouri Botanical Gardens "The Encyclopedia does a remarkable job of combining basic information about taxonomy and systematics, evolution, population biology, and ecology with an engaging sense of the sheer wonder of insect diversity." -Lord Robert May, University of Oxford; President, The Royal Society