Encyclopedia of Insects

"AAP/PSP Best Single Volume Reference/Sciences for 2003" -Awarded by the Association of American Publishers' Professional Scholarly Publishing Division, February 10, 2004 "The book is incredibly rich in detail, and will be put to good use by anyone in need of a general overview of insects. For the very acceptable price one does not just get 3.5 kg of book, but also a lot of useful content. To be recommended" - Entomologischer Verein Apollo e.V., the Journal of the German Entomological Society "...Resh and Cardé have produced, with the help of some of the biggest names in entomology today, a truly spectacular book....The wealth of information this attractively illustrated book presents will make it a valued reference for any library supporting natural history. Summing Up: Essential. All levels." -P. K. Lago, University of Mississippi, for CHOICE, September 2003 "The best insect book I have come across in my career...the right balance of scholarly information, depth and engaging interest..." -Michael Majerus for NEW SCIENTIST, August 2003 "...it is a huge topic to encompass in a single volume. Yet Resh, Cardé and a team of more than 260 international experts attempt the task admirably...This comprehensive survey of the insect world will provide academic reference collections with depth well beyond the usual smattering of identification guides." -LAWRENCE LOOKS AT BOOKS, Gale Group "...this book should be on the shelf of every biologist and naturalist. It is a gold-mine of fascinating information, and an invaluable reference for the professional." -Paul R. Ehrlich, President, Center for Conservation Biology, Stanford University "This comprehensive work is a definitive account of the most diverse, arguably the most dominant in the terrestrial environment, and still among the least appreciated and understood groups of animals..." -Edward O. Wilson, University Research Professor Emeritus, Harvard University "The editors have recruited an impressive team of international experts. The resulting authoritative treatments of a wide variety of topics make this an invaluable work of reference." -Sir Richard Southwood, Emeritus Professor of Zoology, University of Oxford "More than 250 individual articles are clearly and concisely written, up to date, and with enough information to fulfill expectations but not swamp the reader with unneccessary detail...This book is a must for all biological libraries and individual biologists as well." -Peter Raven, Director, Missouri Botanical Gardens "The Encyclopedia does a remarkable job of combining basic information about taxonomy and systematics, evolution, population biology, and ecology with an engaging sense of the sheer wonder of insect diversity." -Lord Robert May, University of Oxford; President, The Royal Society