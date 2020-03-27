Encyclopedia of Infant and Early Childhood Development
2nd Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The second edition of the Encyclopedia of Infant and Early Childhood Development retains its unique focus on early development. Infancy is a unique period in that at no other state is there greater growth and development. During this time, growth is occurring at a physical level but equally impressive are the socio-emotional and cognitive developments as well.
Intended for university and public libraries, the second edition of the Encyclopedia of Infant and Early Childhood Development, provides a comprehensive entry point into all of the existing literature on child development from the fields of psychology, genetics, neuroscience, and sociology. The scope of the work is to understand these developmental changes, when they occur, why they occur, how they occur, and the factors that influence that development. Although some medical information is included, the emphasis is on normal growth and it is primarily from a psychological perspective.
Comprehensive and in-depth scholarly articles cover theoretical, applied and basic science topics. Taking an interdisciplinary approach, the articles of the new edition are all completely up to date and serve a wide range of readers including advanced undergraduate and graduate students, researchers and clinicians in developmental psychology, medicine, nursing, social science and early childhood education.
Key Features
- Cutting edge content encompassing the period of time from neo-nates to age three
- Organized alphabetically by topic for ease of reference
- In-depth scholarly articles covering theoretical, applied and basic science providing multiple perspectives on the subject area
- Suggested readings at the end of each article provide a resource for additional information
Readership
University and public libraries. Research laboratories and hospitals. Lay readers
Table of Contents
1. Brain and Physical/Motor Development
2. Cognition, Perception and Language
3. Social and Emotional Development
4. Clinical/Atypical
5. Applied and/or Contextual
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1962
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 27th March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128165126
About the Editor-in-Chief
Janette Benson
Janette B. Benson is an Associate Professor in the Psychology Department at the University of Denver. She served for five years as the Director of the University-wide Office of Academic Assessment and co-chaired the successful University reaccreditation. Most recently she served as the Associate Dean of the Morgridge College of Education (2014-2917). Dr. Benson’s expertise is in cognitive and sensorimotor development in infancy and early childhood, and her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, The MacArthur Foundation and the March of Dimes. Dr. Benson has published several articles, book chapters and has edited or co-edited several books, including The Encyclopedia of Infancy and Early Childhood Development. She has been the recipient of several awards and honors, including the University of Denver Scholar – Teacher of the Year (1993), the 2000 CASE Colorado Professor of the Year, a Carnegie Scholar, a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science, member of the Board of Directors of Shortridge Academy, and the serial editor of Advances in Child Development and Behavior.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Denver, CO, USA