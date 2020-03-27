The second edition of the Encyclopedia of Infant and Early Childhood Development retains its unique focus on early development. Infancy is a unique period in that at no other state is there greater growth and development. During this time, growth is occurring at a physical level but equally impressive are the socio-emotional and cognitive developments as well.

Intended for university and public libraries, the second edition of the Encyclopedia of Infant and Early Childhood Development, provides a comprehensive entry point into all of the existing literature on child development from the fields of psychology, genetics, neuroscience, and sociology. The scope of the work is to understand these developmental changes, when they occur, why they occur, how they occur, and the factors that influence that development. Although some medical information is included, the emphasis is on normal growth and it is primarily from a psychological perspective.

Comprehensive and in-depth scholarly articles cover theoretical, applied and basic science topics. Taking an interdisciplinary approach, the articles of the new edition are all completely up to date and serve a wide range of readers including advanced undergraduate and graduate students, researchers and clinicians in developmental psychology, medicine, nursing, social science and early childhood education.