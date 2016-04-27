Encyclopedia of Immunobiology
1st Edition
Description
Encyclopedia of Immunobiology provides the largest integrated source of immunological knowledge currently available. It consists of broad ranging, validated summaries on all of the major topics in the field as written by a team of leading experts. The large number of topics covered is relevant to a wide range of scientists working on experimental and clinical immunology, microbiology, biochemistry, genetics, veterinary science, physiology, and hematology.
The book is built in thematic sections that allow readers to rapidly navigate around related content. Specific sections focus on basic, applied, and clinical immunology. The structure of each section helps readers from a range of backgrounds gain important understanding of the subject.
Key Features
- Contains tables, pictures, and multimedia features that enhance the learning process
- In-depth coverage allows readers from a range of backgrounds to benefit from the material
- Provides handy cross-referencing between articles to improve readability, including easy access from portable devices
Readership
University, research and medical libraries. Researchers and students in experimental and clinical immunology, microbiology, biochemistry, genetics, veterinary science, physiology and haematology
Table of Contents
Volume 1: Development and phylogeny of the Immune System, edited by Wayne Hein, John R. Gordon, Cynthia J. Guidos and Antonius Rolink
- Myeloid and B cell development
- Development of T cells and innate lymphoid cells
- Cells of the innate immune system
- Phylogeny of the immune system
Volume 2: Molecular Immunology, edited by Marco Colonna, Tim Elliott, Alberto Mantovani and Alberto Martin
- Structure and function of diversifying receptors
- MHC structure and function
- Molecular aspects of innate immunity
- Cytokines and their receptors
Volume 3: Activation of the Immune System, edited by Anthony DeFranco, Masayuki Miyasaka and Tim Mosmann
- Signal transduction
- B cell activation
- T cell activation
- Anatomy and Microanatomy of the immune system
Volume 4: Immunity to pathogens and tumors, edited by Christine A. Biron, Olivera J. Finn and Paul Kaye
- Immunity to bacterial, parasitic and fungal infections
- Immunity to viral infections
- Tumor immunology
Volume 5: Physiology and immune system dysfunction, edited by Marina Cavazzana, Anne Cooke and Michael J. H. Ratcliffe
- Physiology of the immune system
- Autoimmunity
- Transplantation
- Allergy
- Immune deficiency
Details
- No. of pages:
- 3126
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 27th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742797
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921525
About the Editor-in-Chief
Michael Ratcliffe
Professor Michael Ratcliffe trained in the United Kingdom, receiving his B.Sc. from the University of Glasgow and his Ph.D. from University College London. After holding positions at the Basel Institute for Immunology and the Imperial Cancer Research Fund in London, he was recruited to McGill University, Montreal. In 2001 Dr. Ratcliffe moved to the University of Toronto as Chair of the Department of Immunology, a position he held until 2012. He was then appointed Vice-Provost and Dean of Trinity College in the University of Toronto. Dr. Ratcliffe is a former President of the Canadian Society for Immunology and the Canadian Federation of Biological Societies and currently serves on the Council of the International Union of Immunology Societies. His research is focussed on the development of B cells and he has actively been engaged in teaching many aspects of Immunobiology at the undergraduate and graduate level for more than 30 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto and Trinity College, Toronto, ON, Canada
Awards
PROSE Awards 2017: Honorable Mention, Biological Sciences, Association of American Publishers