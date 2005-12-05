Encyclopedia of Heart Diseases

Preface

Ageing Heart Alcohol and the Heart Altitute and Pulmonary Edema Anatomy of the Heart and Circulation Anderson Fabry Disease Anemia Aneurysm Treatment Angina Causes Pain Pattern Stable and Unstable Angina Case History: Patient with Angina Weight Reduction Effects Exercise Smoking Tests Required Drug Treatment Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors Angioplasty/Coronary Balloon Procedure Outcome of Angioplasty Antihistamines Histamine Antagonists Antioxidants Antiplatelet Agent Arginine Artificial Heart Apririn for Heart Disease Historical Review Recognized Indications for Aspirin and Dose Atherombosis/Atherosclerosis Athletes and Sudden Cardiac Death Atrial Fibrillation Atrial Septal Defect Arterosclerosis Beriberi Heart Disease Blood Clots Causes Nondrug Treatment Drug Treatment/Blood Thinners Blood Pressure Brugada Syndrome B-type Natriuretic Peptide Bundle Branch Block Right Bundle Branch Block (RBBB) Left Bundle Branch Block (LBBB) Caffeine and the Heart Calcium Antagonists Carcinoid Heart Disease Cardiogenic Shock Cardiomyopathy Cardiopulmonary Resucitation (CPR) How to Recognize Cardiac Arrest The A-B-C Steps of CPR The Heimlich Maneuver Conclusion Chagas' Disease Chelation and Heart Disease Chemotherapy-Induced Heart Disease Cholesterol Types of Cholesterol Genetic Defect and Cholesterol Blood Tests Saturated Fats Polyunsaturates and Linolenic Acid Cholesterol and Diets Cholesterol-Lowering Drugs Prevention Strategy Cocaine and the Heart and Arteries Coenzyme Q10 Congenital Heart Disease Congenital Cyanotic Heart Disease Fallot's Tetralogy Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) Patent Ductus Arteriosus Pulmonary Valve Stenosis Coarctation of the Aorta Contraception and Cardiovascular Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery C-Reactive Protein and the Heart Cytochrome P450 Deep Vein Thrombosis Depression and the Heart Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease Diets and Heart Disease Diuretics Down Syndrome Dyslipidemia Echocardiography Electrocardiography and Heart Disease Embryology Endocrine Disorders Erectile Dysfunction Exercise and the Heart Benefits of Exercise Cardiovascular Conditioning-Training Effect Weight Reduction and Exercise Effects on Blood Pressure Effects on the Blood Exercise and Prevention of Heart Trouble Risks of Exercise How to Start and Exercise Program Exercise Stress Test Conclusion Fish/Fish Oils Heart Attacks Causes Signs and Symptoms Mimics Ambulance Drugs to Dissolve Clots Hospitalization Heart Attack and Emotional Impact Diet After a Heart Attack Rehabilitation, Retirement and Travel Sexual Activities Beta-Blockers Case History of Heart Patient Risk Factors and Prevention Heart Attack Prevention Diet Heart Failure Pathophysiology Drug Treatment Nondrug Therapy What to Expect in the Hospital and on Discharge Hemochromatosis Herbal Products HIV and the Heart Homocysteine and Cardiovascular Disease Hypertension Measurement of Blood Pressure Causes Malignant Hypertension Salt Hypothesis Other Hypothesis Effects on Arteries and Heart Symptoms Investigations Nondrug Treatment Drug Treatment Hypertrophy Kawasaki Disease Miscellaneous Disorders Murmurs Questions Posed Answered Diagnosis of Heart Murmur and Tests Required Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Pacemakers Permanent Pacemaker What a Pacemaker Will Not Do Types of Pacemakers Activities Arrhythmias/Palpitations Palpitations, Premature Beats, Irregular Beats Tachycardia Drug Treatment Patent Foramen Ovale Pericarditis and Myocraditis Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Race and Cardiovascular Disease Sleep and the Heart Stents for Coronary Artery Disease Stress and Heart Disease Stress and Sports The Symptoms and Signs of Stress How to Handle Stress Conclusion Stroke/Cerebrovascular Accident Syncope Takayasu Ateritis Tests for Heart Disease The Electrocardiogram (ECG) Stress Test Chest X-Ray Nuclear Scans Echocardiogram Holter Monitor Technique for Cardiac Catheterization Coronary Arteriography Thyroid Heart Disease High Thyroid (Hyperthyroidism) Low Thyroid (Hypothyroidism) Type A Behavior Valve Diseases Murmurs Causes of Valve Disease Consequences of Valve Disease Rheumatic Fever Mitral Stenosis Mitral Regurgitation Aortic Stenosis Aortic Regurgitation Case History Calcific Aortic Sclerosis Mitral Valve Prolapse Bacterial Endrocarditis Case History I Case History II Ventricular Fibrillation Women and Heart Disease and Stroke Strategies for Prevention

Bibliography Glossary