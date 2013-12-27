Encyclopedia of Food Safety
1st Edition
Description
With the world’s growing population, the provision of a safe, nutritious and wholesome food supply for all has become a major challenge. To achieve this, effective risk management based on sound science and unbiased information is required by all stakeholders, including the food industry, governments and consumers themselves. In addition, the globalization of the food supply requires the harmonization of policies and standards based on a common understanding of food safety among authorities in countries around the world. With some 280 chapters, the Encyclopedia of Food Safety provides unbiased and concise overviews which form in total a comprehensive coverage of a broad range of food safety topics, which may be grouped under the following general categories: History and basic sciences that support food safety; Foodborne diseases, including surveillance and investigation; Foodborne hazards, including microbiological and chemical agents; Substances added to food, both directly and indirectly; Food technologies, including the latest developments; Food commodities, including their potential hazards and controls; Food safety management systems, including their elements and the roles of stakeholders. The Encyclopedia provides a platform for experts from the field of food safety and related fields, such as nutrition, food science and technology and environment to share and learn from state-of-the art expertise with the rest of the food safety community.
Key Features
- Assembled with the objective of facilitating the work of those working in the field of food safety and related fields, such as nutrition, food science and technology and environment - this work covers the entire spectrum of food safety topics into one comprehensive reference work
- The Editors have made every effort to ensure that this work meets strict quality and pedagogical thresholds such as: contributions by the foremost authorities in their fields; unbiased and concise overviews on a multitude of food safety subjects; references for further information, and specialized and general definitions for food safety terminology
- In maintaining confidence in the safety of the food supply, sound scientific information is key to effectively and efficiently assessing, managing and communicating on food safety risks. Yet, professionals and other specialists working in this multidisciplinary field are finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with developments outside their immediate areas of expertise. This single source of concise, reliable and authoritative information on food safety has, more than ever, become a necessity
Readership
The Encyclopedia will be useful for professionals and other specialists working in, but not limited to, the following institutions: Regulatory and Enforcement Agencies; Food Industry; Trade and Industry Organizations; Audit and Certification Bodies; Academic Institutions; Private and Governmental Scientific and Research Institutions; and International and Non-Governmental Organizations with an interest in food.
Table of Contents
Preface
Dedication
Foreword I
Foreword II
Further Reading
Editor-in-Chief
Co-Editors Biography
Editorial Advisory Board
Abbreviations of Technical Terms
Abbreviation of Selected Organizations Involved in Food Safety
Volume 1: History, Science and Methods
History of Food Safety and Related Sciences
History of Food Safety and Related Sciences: History of Foodborne Disease – Part I – Ancient History
Abstract
Glossary
Prehistory
The Biblical Period
See also
Further Reading
History of Food Safety and Related Sciences: History of Foodborne Disease – Part II – The Greek and Roman Periods (1200 BCE–CE 500)
Abstract
Glossary
Not-so-Funny Honey
Lead Adrift
Middle Ages (CE 500–1500)
St. Anthony's Fire
See also
Further Reading
History of Food Safety and Related Sciences: History of Foodborne Disease – Part III – The Renaissance and the Enlightenment (CE 1300–1750)
Abstract
Glossary
The Constant Menace of Mold
Royal Parasites
Part V: The Industrial Revolution (CE 1750–1900)
See also
Further Reading
History of Food Safety and Related Sciences: History of Foodborne Disease – Part IV – Modern Times (CE 1900–Present Day)
Abstract
Glossary
Mercury in Minamata
Tainted Oil in Spain
The Birth of a Beast
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
History of Food Safety and Related Sciences: History of Foodborne Disease in Asia – Examples from China, India, and Japan
Abstract
Introduction
Food Safety in Chinese Mythology
Food Safety in Ancient Times
Food Safety in Asia in Modern Times
Food Safety Legislation in Modern Times
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
See also
Further Reading
Disciplines Associated with Food Safety
Disciplines Associated with Food Safety: Food Microbiology
Abstract
Introduction
The Advent of Food Microbiology
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Disciplines Associated with Food Safety: Parasitology
Abstract
Glossary
Historical Perspectives and Introduction
Transition Parasite Ecology
Modern Quantitative Ecology
Nonquantitative Contributions
Food Webs and Trophic Dynamics
See also
Further Reading
Disciplines Associated with Food Safety: Food Virology
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The History of Food Virology
HuNoV
HAV
Rotaviruses
Emerging Foodborne Viruses
Epidemiological Surveillance and Burden of Disease
Control of Foodborne Viruses
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Disciplines Associated with Food Safety: Epidemiology
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Disease Transmission
Measures of Disease Occurrence
Measures of Excess Risk
Types of Epidemiologic Studies
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Disciplines Associated with Food Safety: Food Safety Toxicology
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Classification of the Main Groups of Foodborne Toxicants
Analytical Methods and Development of Specifications
Toxicological Preclinical and Clinical Studies
Dose–Response Assessment
Derivation of Health-Based Guidance Values
Assessment of Exposure to Foodborne Toxicants
Characterization of Risk
Principles Related to Specific Groups of Substances
Interactions of Toxic Substances
Conclusions
Further Reading
Risk Analysis
Risk Analysis: Risk Analysis of Hazards in Food: An Overview
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Background
Risk Analysis Process
Risk Assessment
Risk Management
Risk Communication
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Risk Analysis: Risk Assessment: Principles, Methods, and Applications
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Risk
Risk Assessment
Risk Assessment Principles
Defining Risk Assessment
Hazard Identification
Hazard Characterization
Exposure Assessment
Risk Characterization
Roles and Responsibilities in Risk Assessment
Qualitative and Quantitative Assessments
Uncertainty and Variability
Sensitivity Analysis
Risk Assessment Applications
Safety Assessment
Linking Risk Assessment to Food Safety Management
Who Does Risk Assessment?
See also
Relevant Websites
Risk Analysis: Estimating the Burden of Foodborne Disease
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Burden of Disease Metrics
Methodological Choices Particular to Estimation of Foodborne Burden of Disease
Global Burden of Disease
Global Burden of Foodborne Disease
National Burden of Microbial Foodborne Disease Studies
National Burden of Chemical Foodborne Disease Studies
Future Challenges
See also
Further Reading
Risk Analysis: Risk Assessment: Microbiological Hazards
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Risks and Hazards
Risk Assessment Within the Risk Analysis Paradigm
Principles of MFSRA
Codex Principles and Guidelines for the Conduct of Microbiological Risk Assessment
Hazard Identification
Exposure Assessment
Hazard Characterization
Risk Characterization
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Risk Analysis: Risk Assessment: Chemical Hazards
Introduction
Risk Assessment and Risk Management Interface
Hazard Identification
Hazard Characterization
Exposure Assessment
Risk Characterization
See also
Further Reading
Risk Analysis: Risk Management: Application to Chemical Hazards
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Chemical Hazards in Food
Generic Framework for Food Safety Risk Management
Step 1: Preliminary Risk Management Activities
Step 2: Identification and Selection of Risk Management Options
Step 3: Implementation of Risk Management Options
Step 4: Monitoring and Review
See also
Further Reading
Risk Analysis: Risk Management: Application to Biological Hazards
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Background
Definition and Concept
General Principles for Microbiological Risk Management
Public Health Goals
Managing the Risk Management Process
Microbiological Risk Management Metrics
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Risk Analysis: Risk Communication
Abstract
Glossary
The Historical Background of Risk Communication and Food Safety
Risk Perception and Communication
Future Research Needs
See also
Further Reading
Risk Analysis: Risk Communication: Chemical Hazards
Abstract
Glossary
Chemical Contamination in the Context of Food Risk Communication
The Concept of Risk Communication in Food Safety
Attributes of Chemical Hazards that Increase Concern
Multidimensionality of People's Risk Concerns
The Pronounced Role of Trust in Chemical Risk Management
Need for Further Research
See also
Further Reading
Risk Analysis: Risk Communication: Biological Hazards
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Risk Communication as an Integral Part of Risk Analysis
Risk Communication in the Context of Health Education
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Risk Analysis: Risk Communication: Novel Foods and Novel Technologies
Abstract
Glossary
Distinctive Challenges Presented by Novel Technologies and Food
The Importance of Understanding Risk Perception
Basics of Risk Communication
Common Errors of Risk Communication
How does this Apply to Novel Foods?
Conclusion: What does the Public Need to Know?
See also
Further Reading
Risk Analysis: Risk Communication: Diet, Nutrition, and Health
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Consumer Awareness and Motivation to Process Information
Potential Misinterpretations of Communication about Risks, Health, and Nutrition
Consumer Trust in Information
Changing Consumer Behavior in a Desired Direction
Concluding Remarks
See also
Further Reading
Risk Analysis: Food Safety Training and Health Education: Principles and Methods
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Understanding Food Safety Behavior
Training and Commercial Food Handlers
Health Education
Further Reading
Analytical Methods
Analytical Methods: Overview of Methods of Analysis for Chemical Hazards
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Sampling
Screening Methods (Field Tests)
Screening Methods
Instrumental Methods
Method Validation
Method Performance Characteristics
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Analytical Methods: Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy Diagnosis
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Clinical Diagnosis
Bioassay
Histology
Immunohistochemistry
Western Immunoblotting
ELISA
Lateral Flow Immunochromatography
Rapid BSE Tests as Screening Tools
Validation of Rapid BSE Screening Tests
Field Applications of Rapid BSE Tests
Diagnosis of Atypical BSE Cases
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Hazards and Diseases
Characteristics of Foodborne Hazard and Diseases
Characteristics of Foodborne Hazard and Diseases: Pathogenesis and Virulence
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Resistance to Acidic Conditions
Type III Secretion Systems
Flagellar Motility
Manipulation of the Intestinal Barrier
Survival within Vacuoles
Escape from the Phagosome
Actin-Based Movement and Actin Remodeling
Inhibition of Ribosomes
Synaptic Inhibition
N- and O-Glycosylation
Manipulation of the Host Immune Response
Epigenetic Modifications
Neurotoxicity Caused by Insoluble Proteinaceous Aggregates
See also
Further Reading
Characteristics of Foodborne Hazard and Diseases: Microbial Stress Response
Abstract
Glossary
Food-Related Stresses
Culture Production
Bacterial Stress Response
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Characteristics of Foodborne Hazard and Diseases: Sublethally Injured and Viable but Nonculturable Cells
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Properties of Sublethally Injured Cells
Resuscitation and Repair of Injury
Screening for the Presence or Absence of Pathogens
Enumeration Using the Most Probable Number Method
Enumeration Using Selective Agar Media
Preventing Death of Injured Cells from Oxidative Stress During Recovery Procedures
Viable but Nonculturable Cells
Resuscitation of Viable but Nonculturable Cells
Virulence of Viable but Nonculturable Cells
Resistance of Viable but Nonculturable Cells
Nature of the Viable but Nonculturable Condition
Spore Injury
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Characteristics of Foodborne Hazard and Diseases: Drug Resistant Pathogens
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Epidemiology of Major Foodborne Pathogens in Commercial Food
Resistant Foodborne Pathogens may Cause Intestinal and Extraintestinal Disease
Antibiotics and the Selection of Resistant Pathogens on Farms
Additional Routes to Contaminate the Food Chain
Resistant Bacteria in the Kitchen and the Potential for Cross-Contamination
Interactions Between Ecosystems: The Farm and Beyond
See also
Further Reading
Characteristics of Foodborne Hazard and Diseases: Cost of Foodborne Diseases
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Individual, Industry, and Public Sector Costs of Foodborne Disease
Why is it Important to Estimate the Costs and Burden of Foodborne Disease?
Estimation Challenges for Foodborne Disease
Valuation Methods
Examples of the Economic Costs and Burden of Foodborne Disease
Looking Ahead
See also
Further Reading
Characteristics of Foodborne Hazard and Diseases: International Classification of Diseases
Abstract
Introduction
History
Content
Structure
Maintenance
Implementation
Modifications and Adaptations
ICD and Foodborne Diseases (FBDs)
ICD-11
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Foodborne Diseases
Foodborne Diseases: Overview of Biological Hazards and Foodborne Diseases
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Epidemics and Pandemics
The Burden of Foodborne Disease
Bacteria
Viruses
Parasites
Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies (TSEs) Including Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE)
Chronic Effects of Foodborne Disease Infections
See also
Further Reading
Foodborne Diseases: Overview of Chemical, Physical, and Other Significant Hazards
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Chemical Hazards
Environmental Contaminants
Biological Toxins
Physical Hazards
Miscellaneous Hazards
See also
Further Reading
Foodborne Diseases: Overview of Emerging Food Technologies
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Genetically Modified Organisms
Animal cloning
High-Pressure Processing
Modified Atmosphere Packaging
Food Irradiation
Membrane Filtration
Ohmic Heat Processing
Pulsed Electric Field Pasteurization
Pulsed Light
Microwave Technology
Sous Vide
Nanotechnology
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Foodborne Diseases: Prevalence of Foodborne Diseases in Africa
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Bacteria
Parasites
Viruses
Mycotoxins
Street Foods
Conclusion
See also
References
Further Reading
Foodborne Diseases: Prevalence of Foodborne Diseases in North America
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Information on Foodborne Diseases
Burden of Disease
National Trends
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Foodborne Diseases: Prevalence of Foodborne Diseases in South East and Central Asia
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
South East Asia
Central Asia
See also
Further Reading
Foodborne Diseases: Prevalence of Foodborne Diseases in Australia and New Zealand
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Description of Surveillance Systems
Diseases due to Foodborne Pathogens in Australia and New Zealand
Other Foodborne Diseases
Gastroenteritis in Australia and New Zealand
Attribution
Policy Implications
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
See also
Further Reading
Foodborne Diseases: Prevalence of Foodborne Diseases in Europe
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Prevalence of Foodborne Disease in Europe: The Official Estimates
Burden of Acute Gastroenteritis
Burden of Food-Related Illness
Food-Related Illness by Food Commodity
Investigating the Unknown
Conclusion
See also
References
Further Reading
Foodborne Diseases: Prevalence of Foodborne Diseases in Western Pacific Region
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
General
Country Specific
See also
Further Reading
Foodborne Diseases: Foodborne Diseases and Vulnerable Groups
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Age-Related Physical or Physiological Susceptibility
Diseases and Therapeutics Generating Long-Term or Permanent Immunosuppression
Prevention of Foodborne Disease in Vulnerable Populations
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Foodborne Diseases: Foodborne Diseases in Travelers
Abstract
Glossary
Epidemiology
Clinical Picture and Impact
Etiology
Prevention
Therapeutic Options
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria
Bacteria: Acinetobacter
Abstract
History, Background, and Taxonomy
Epidemiology and Habitat
Clinical Profile of Acinetobacter Infections
Therapeutic Problems
Pathogenesis and Virulence Factors
Sources and Food Origins of Acinetobacter spp. Relation with Human Contamination
Other Aspects in Relation to Food and Other Conditions
Acinetobacter Metabolism
Beneficial Aspects of Acinetobacter
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Aeromonas
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Pathogen
Clinical Presentation
Importance as Food Pathogen
Prevention and Control
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Arcobacter
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics of the Organisms
Pathogenicity, Clinical Manifestations, and Virulence Factors
Epidemiology of Arcobacter spp.
Isolation, Identification, and Detection of Arcobacter spp.
Control/Preventive Measures for Arcobacter spp.
Research Needs
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Bacillus anthracis
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics of Organism
Clinical Manifestations
Pathogenesis and Virulence Factors
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Control and Prevention
Importance to the Food Industry
Research Needs
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Bacillus cereus and Other Pathogenic Bacillus Species
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Taxonomy of the Bacillus cereus Group
Foodborne Outbreaks Caused by the Bacillus cereus Group
Characteristics of Bacillus cereus Disease
Infectious Dose of Bacillus cereus Disease
Virulence Factors/Mechanisms of Pathogenicity
Foodborne Disease Potential of Other Bacillus Species
Prevention and Control of Bacillus Foodborne Illness
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Brucella
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Clinical Manifestation (Disease)
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods for Organisms
Control and Preventive Measures
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Campylobacter
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics of the Organisms
Clinical Manifestation
Pathogenesis
Virulence Factors
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Control/Preventive Measures
Research Needs
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Bacteria: Clostridium botulinum
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics of the Bacterium and Neurotoxins
Clinical Manifestation of Botulism
Epidemiology of Foodborne Botulism
Analytical Methods for C. botulinum and Its Neurotoxins
Control and Prevention of Foodborne Botulinum
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Clostridium perfringens
Abstract
Glossary
Historical Background
Characteristics
Epidemiology
Clinical Manifestation (Disease)
CPE Causes the Symptoms of C. Perfringens Type A Food Poisoning
CPE Protein
Control and Preventative Measures
Acknowledgments
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Toxigenic Corynebacteria
Abstract
Glossary
Characteristics of the Genus
The Diphtheria Toxin
Other Virulence Factors
Clinical Manifestation
Epidemiology of Infections
Occurrence in the Environment and Food
Identification and Toxigenicity Testing
Antimicrobial Susceptibility
Typing Methods
Control and Preventive Measures
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Coxiella burnetii
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Epidemiology
Clinical Manifestation
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Bacteria: Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia coli and Other Pathogenic Escherichia coli
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
STEC Virulence Factors
Genomic Plasticity and STEC Evolution
Evolution Outside the Box: The E. coli O104:H4 Example
Pathogenesis of Human Infections
Laboratory Diagnosis of Human Infections
Epidemiology of STEC
Detection of STEC in Food
Regulatory Context for STEC in Food
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Cronobacter (Enterobacter) sakazakii and Other Cronobacter spp.
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics of the Organism
Reservoirs
New Classification
Clinical Manifestations and Features
Virulence Factors and Pathogenicity
Detection Methods
Preventive Measures
Conclusion
See also
References
Further Reading
Bacteria: Other Pathogenic Enterobacteriaceae – Enterobacter and Other Genera
Abstract
Glossary
Enterobacter species
Klebsiella Species
Pantoea Species
Serratia Species
Other Genera Less Often Encountered
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Francisella tularensis
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics of the Organism
Epidemiology
Pathogenesis
Clinical Manifestation and Pathology
Analytical Methods
Control/Preventive Measures
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Helicobacter pylori
Abstract
Glossary
History, Background, and Taxonomy
Bacteriology of H. pylori
Epidemiology, Contamination, and Transmission
Clinical Profile, Signs and Symptoms, and Associated Diseases
Inflammatory Factors
Structure, Genome, and Pathogenesis
H. pylori and Cancers
Detection Methods
Prevention and Control Measures
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Listeria monocytogenes
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics of Listeria monocytogenes
Listeria monocytogenes Control in the Food-Processing Environment
Listeriosis: Epidemiology and Clinical Features
Analytical Methods for Organism and Toxins
Control Measures
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Mycobacterium avium ssp. paratuberculosis
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Epidemiology of JD in Animals
Epidemiology of CD in Humans
Analytical Methods for MAP
Routes of Transmission
Prevention and Control
See also
References
Further Reading
Bacteria: Mycobacterium bovis
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Characterisitics of the Pathogen
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
00106. Bacteria: Pasteurella multocida
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics of the Organism
Epidemiology
Pathogenesis
Clinical Manifestation and Pathology
Diagnosis and Analytical Methods
Control and Preventive Measures
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Plesiomonas shigelloides
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Characteristics of the Organism
Nomenclature and Taxonomy
Physiological and Biochemical Characteristics
Ecological Distribution
Toxins and Invasive Factors
β-Hemolysis
Isolation
Serology
Epidemiology and Outbreaks
Application of the PCR
Control and Prevention of P. shigelloides Infections
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Proteus
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics of the Organisms
Clinical Manifestation, Pathogenesis, and Treatment
Virulence Factors
Analytical Methods
Prevention
Further Reading
Bacteria: Pseudomonas
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics of the Organism
Clinical Manifestation in Animals
Tetrodotoxin-Producing Pseudomonas
Possible Association with Crohn's Disease
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Control/Preventive Measures
Research Needs
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Salmonella Non-Typhi
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Historical Aspects and Current Perspectives
Characteristics
Clinical Manifestations
Epidemiology
Isolation, Identification, and Enumeration
Food Sources of Infection and Preventive measures
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Salmonella Typhi and Salmonella Paratyphi
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Clinical Manifestations
Pathogenesis
Virulence Factors
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Control/Prevention Measures
Research Needs
See also
References
Further Reading
Bacteria: Shigella
Abstract
Glossary
Family: Enterobacteriaceae
Prevalence of Shigellosis
Pathology
Mortality/Morbidity
Preventing a Shigella Infection
Outbreaks
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Clinical Manifestations
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods for Organisms and/or Toxins
Route of Transmission
Examples of Outbreaks
Staphylococcal Enterotoxin as a Bioterrorism Agent
Prevention of Staphylococcal Intoxication
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Streptococcus
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics of the Organisms
Clinical Manifestations
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Control/Preventive Measures
Research Avenues
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Vibrio cholerae
Glossary
Introduction
Historical Outline
Taxonomy and Characteristics of V. cholerae
Clinical Symptoms of V. cholerae Infection
Detection Methods
Virulence Features and Pathogenicity of V. cholerae
Risk Factors and Reservoirs
Survival Strategies
Epidemiology Cholera with Reference to Contamination of Foods
Molecular Typing Methods
Prevention and Control Measures
Further Reading
Bacteria: Vibrio parahaemolyticus
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Taxonomy and Characteristics of V. parahaemolyticus
Pandemic Strains
Clinical Symptoms of V. parahaemolyticus Infection
Detection Methods
Risk Factors and Reservoirs
Survival Strategies
Incidence and Epidemiology of V. parahaemolyticus Infection
Molecular Typing Methods
Pathogenesis
Decontamination and Other Preventive Measures
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Vibrio vulnificus
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics of the Pathogen
Ecology
Survival in the Environment and Food
Clinical Manifestations
Methods for Detection and Enumeration in Foods
Risk Assessment
Control Measures
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Other Vibrios
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics of the Organism
Clinical Manifestation
Pathogenesis
Virulence Factor
Other Infections
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Control/Preventive Measures
Vaccination Research Needs
See also
Further Reading
Bacteria: Yersinia enterocolitica and Yersinia pseudotuberculosis
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics of Yersinia enterocolitica and Yersinia pseudotuberculosis
Virulence and Pathogenesis
Clinical Manifestations
Analytical Methods
Epidemiology
Examples of Outbreaks
Control and Preventive Measures
See also
Further Reading
Volume 2: Hazards and Diseases
Prions and Agents of TSEs
Prions and Agents of TSEs: Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy in Cattle
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Nature of the Agent
Epidemiology
Pathogenesis
Controls
Diagnosis
BSE Risk – Categorization of Countries
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Prions and Agents of TSEs: Creutzfeldt–Jakob Disease
Abstract
Glossary
Characteristics
Epidemiology
Evidence of a Link Between BSE and vCJD
Clinical Features and Diagnosis of CJD
Future Prospects
See also
Further Reading
Protozoa
Protozoa: Cryptosporidium spp.
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Transmission of Cryptosporidiosis
Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
Surveillance in Foods
Foodborne Outbreaks
Control Measures
See also
Further Reading
Protozoa: Cyclospora cayetanensis
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Control and Preventive Measures
See also
Further Reading
Protozoa: Entamoeba histolytica
Abstract
Glossary
Historical Evidence
Definitions
Cultural Characteristics
Typing
Virulence Factors
Gal/GalNAc Lectin
Cysteine Proteinases
Amebapores
Iron and Infection
Genetics and Evolution
Animal Models
Detection Methods
Health Effects
Epidemiology
Outbreaks
Case–Control Studies
Routes of Transmission
Reservoirs and Environmental Occurrence
Infections in Animals
Water Treatment
Foodborne Transmission
Preventive and Control Measures
Entamoeba
Further Reading
Protozoa: Giardia lamblia
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Clinical Manifestations
Epidemiology
Control and Prevention Measures
See also
Further Reading
Protozoa: Cystoisospora belli (Syn. Isospora belli)
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Pathogen
Transmission
Epidemiology
Clinical Presentation
Diagnosis
Prevention and Control
See also
Further Reading
Protozoa: Sarcocystis
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Clinical Manifestation
Diagnosis
Treatment
Epidemiology
Prevention and Control
Acknowledgment
See also
Further Reading
Protozoa: Toxoplasma gondii
Abstract
Glossary
General Information
Foodborne Transmission
Food-Associated Risks for People
Detection in Animals, Meat and Environmental Samples, and Determination of Clonal Types
Risks from Food Animals
Prevention and Control
Conclusion
Further Reading
Helminth-Cestode
Helminth-Cestode: Echinococcus granulosus and Echinococcus mutilocularis
Glossary
Characteristics of Echinococcus and Life Cycle
Epidemiology and Transmission to Man
Economics and Societal Burden
Conclusions
Further Reading
Helminth-Cestode: Taenia saginata and Taenia solium
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
History and Biology
Chemotherapeutic Control
Immunoprophylaxis
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Helminth-Nematode
Helminth–Nematode: Anisakid Nematodes
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Clinical Manifestation
Epidemiology
Control
Further Reading
Helminth-Nematode: Ascaris
Abstract
Glossary
Characteristics of the Genus
Infectivity
Health Consequences
Epidemiology
Foodborne Transmission
Diagnosis of Infection
Analytical Aspects
Importance to the Food and Water Industries
Importance to the Consumer
Strategies for Control of Ascaris
See also
References
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Helminth-Nematode: Capillaria hepatica and Capillaria philippinensis
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Capillaria hepatica
Capillaria philippinensis
See also
Further Reading
Helminth-Nematode: Gnathostoma spinigerum
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics and Transmission
Clinical Manifestations
Pathogenesis
Diagnosis and Analytical Methods
Control/Prevention Measures
Research Needs
See also
Further Reading
Heminth-Nematode: Haplorchis
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Clinical Manifestations
Epidemiology and Preharvest Control of Fish Infections
Detection/Diagnosis Methods
Control and Prevention Measures
Research Needs
See also
Further Reading
Helminth-Nematode: Trichinella spiralis and Other Trichinella Species
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Clinical Manifestations
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Control and Prevention
See also
Further Reading
Helminth-Nematode: Trichuris trichiura
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Clinical Manifestations
Epidemiology
Diagnosis
Control and Prevention
Conclusion and Future Perspectives
See also
Further Reading
Helminth-Trematode
Helminth-Trematode: Clonorchis sinensis
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Morphology and Life Cycle
Pathology and Clinical Symptoms
Diagnosis and Treatment of Human Infections
Epidemiology of the Parasite
Detection of Metacercariae in Fish
Deactivation Methods
Food Safety and Control Measures
See also
Further Reading
Helminth-Trematode: Dicrocoelium dendriticum
Abstract
Glossary
See also
Further Reading
Helminth-Trematode: Diphyllobothrium
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Clinical Manifestation
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Control and Preventive Measures
Conclusions and Future Perspectives
See also
Further Reading
Helminth-Trematode: Echinostoma
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Morphology and Classification
Life Cycle
Clinical Manifestations and Pathology
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Treatment and Control Measures
See also
Further Reading
Helminth-Trematode: Fasciola hepatica and Fasciola gigantica
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Diagnosis
Clinical Manifestation
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Control and Preventive Measures
Economic Damage
See also
Reference
Further Reading
Helminth-Trematode: Fasciolopsis buski
Abstract
Glossary
Etiology: The Parasite
Parasite Biology and Life Cycle
Food-Borne Transmission
Disease Control
See also
Further Reading
Helminth-Trematode: Heterophyes heterophyes
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Important Species
H. nocens
H. dispar
Clinical Manifestations
Virulence Factors and Pathogenesis
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Control/Preventive Measures
Research Needs
See also
Further Reading
Helminth-Trematode: Metagonimus yokogawai
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Important Species
Clinical Manifestations
Virulence Factors and Pathogenesis
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Control/Preventive Measures
Research Needs
See also
Further Reading
Helminth-Trematode: Opisthorchis viverrini and Opisthorchis felineus
Abstract
Glossary
Geographical Distribution
Taxonomy and Morphology
Pathogenesis, Pathology, and Morbidity
Liver Flukes and Cancer
Prevention, Treatment, and Control
Conclusions and Future Perspectives
See also
Further Reading
Helminth-Trematode: Paragonimus westermani and Paragonimus Species
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Clinical Manifestations
Pathology and Pathogenesis
Epidemiology of Human Paragonimiasis
Molecular Phylogeny and Biogeography
Analytical Methods
Diagnosis
Treatment
Prevention and Control
Research Needs
See also
Further Reading
Spirochetes
Spirochetes: Leptospira
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
History of Disease
The Pathogen
Transmission
Biological Hazards
Epidemiology
Clinical Presentation
Prevention
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Viruses
Viruses: Hantavirus
Abstract
Glossary
Characteristics
Clinical Manifestation
Pathogenesis
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Control and Preventive Measures
Research Needs
See also
Further Reading
Viruses: Hepatitis A Virus
Abstract
Glossary
Historical Background
Characteristics of Hepatitis A Virus (Taxonomy, Structure of the Virus, Genome Organization, and Virus Strains)
Course of HAV Infection
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods for HAV Detection
Virus Survival in Food
Control and Preventive Measures for HAV Contamination of Foods
See also
Further Reading
Viruses: Hepatitis E Virus
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Characteristics of Hepatitis E Virus (HEV)
Epidemiology
Outbreaks of Foodborne Hepatitis E
Detection Methods for HEV in Foods
Lack of Information
See also
Further Reading
Viruses: Lassa Fever Virus
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Pathogenesis
Replication
Clinical Manifestation
Diagnosis
Epidemiology
Control and Preventive Measures
Conclusion
Further Reading
Viruses: Nipah Virus
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Characteristics
Clinical Manifestations
Virulence Factors
Pathogenesis
Epidemiology
Analytical Methods
Control/Preventive Measures
Research Needs
See also
Further Reading
Viruses: Norovirus
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Historical Information
Nomenclature, Taxonomy, and Classification
Nomenclature
NoV Morphology
NoV Replication
NoV Pathology
Clinical Manifestation (Disease)
NoV Immunology and Genetic Susceptibility
Epidemiology
Reservoirs for NoV, Vehicles for Transmission, and Examples of Implicated Foods
Methods for NoV Diagnosis and Detection
Prevention of Contamination of Foods
Viral Inactivation in Foods
Virus Infectivity Reducing Treatments for Surfaces
Regulatory Measures
See also
Further Reading
Organisms of Concern but not Foodborne or Confirmed Foodborne
Organisms of Concern but not Foodborne or Confirmed Foodborne: Foot-and-Mouth Disease Virus
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Etiology, and Characteristics of FMDV
Clinical Manifestation in Animals
Epidemiology and Risks of Transmission to Humans
Diagnostic Methods
Control/Preventive Measures
See also
Further Reading
Organisms of Concern but not Foodborne or Confirmed Foodborne: Classical Swine Fever Virus
Abstract
Glossary
Background and History
The Virus
The Genome
The Target Host Cell
Clinical Signs of the Disease
Prevention and Control
Public Health
Diagnosis
Epidemiology
See also
Further Reading
Organisms of Concern but not Foodborne or Confirmed Foodborne: Bolivian Hemorrhagic Fever Virus (Machupo Virus)
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Pathogen
Management, Prevention, and Control
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Organisms of Concern but not Foodborne or Confirmed Foodborne: African Swine Fever Virus
Abstract
Glossary
Background and History
The Virus
The Genome
The Target Host Cell
Clinical Signs of the Disease
Prevention and Control
Public Health
Diagnosis
Epidemiology
See also
Further Reading
Organisms of Concern but not Foodborne or Confirmed Foodborne: Spoilage Microorganisms
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Food Spoilage – Overview
Meat and Poultry
Seafood
Raw and Pasteurized Milk
Minimally Processed Vegetables
Microbial Pathogens as Spoilage Microorganisms
Interactions between Spoilage and Pathogenic Microorganisms
See also
Further Reading
Natural Toxicants
Natural Toxicants: Alkaloids
Abstract
Glossary
Alkaloids
Food Safety Issues
Analysis
Alkaloids Present Naturally in Food
Alkaloids that Contaminate Food
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Natural Toxicants: Naturally Occurring Toxins of Plant Origin
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Cyanogenic Glycosides
Saponins
Glucosinolates
Phytohemagglutinins (Kidney Bean Lectins)
Ricin
Neurotoxic Amino Acids
Oxalic Acid
Minor Plant Toxins
Nutmeg
Conclusions
Further Reading
Natural Toxicants: Mushrooms and Toadstools
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
General Safety
Toxicity
Amatoxin Poisoning
Orellanine: Cortinarius Poisoning
Monomethylhydrazine Poisoning
Antabuse Syndrome
Tryptamine Hallucinogens
Muscimol and Ibotenic Acid
Muscarine
Unsaturated Norleucine Amino Acids
Analytical Methods
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Natural Toxicants: Tetrodotoxin
Abstract
Glossary
History and Background
Occurence of Tetrodotoxin
Synthesis of Tetrodotoxin
Structure and Mode of Action
Toxicity
Clinical Manifestations
Prognosis
Hazard Characterization
Risk Management
Methods of Analysis
See also
Further Reading
Mycotoxins
Mycotoxins: Mycotoxins – General
Abstract
Glossary
Mycotoxins and History
Chemical Characterization
Hazard Identification and Characterization
Fungal Sources
Categorizing Mycotoxins
Major Mycotoxins
Minor Mycotoxins
Mycotoxins of Less Importance
Chemical Analysis
Occurrence and Control of Mycotoxins in Foods
See also
Further Reading
Mycotoxins: Aflatoxins
Abstract
Glossary
Chemical Characterization
Fungal Sources, Physiology, and Ecology
History
Hazard Identification and Characterization
Exposure Assessment
Risk Characterization
Chemical Analysis
Levels in Foods
Management Options – Limits in Foods
See also
Further Reading
Mycotoxins: Deoxynivalenol and Other Trichothecenes
Abstract
Glossary
Chemical Characterization
Fungal Sources, Physiology, and Ecology
History
Hazard Identification
Hazard Characterization
Exposure Assessment
Risk Characterization
Chemical Analysis
Levels in Foods
Management
Further Reading
Mycotoxins: Fumonisins
Abstract
Glossary
Chemical Characterization
Fungal Sources, Physiology, and Ecology
History
Hazard Identification and Characterization
Exposure Assessment
Risk Characterization
Chemical Analysis
Levels in Foods
Management Options – Limits in Foods
See also
Further Reading
Mycotoxins: Ochratoxin A
Abstract
Glossary
Chemical Characterization
Fungal Sources, Physiology, and Ecology
History
Hazard Identification and Characterization
Exposure Assessment
Risk Characterization
Chemical Analysis
Levels in Foods
Management Options
See also
Further Reading
Mycotoxins: Patulin
Abstract
Introduction
Hazard Identification
Hazard Characterization
Exposure Assessment and Risk Characterization
Chemical Analysis
Risk Management
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Mycotoxins: Zearalenone
Abstract
Chemical Characterization
Fungal Sources
History
Toxicology
Chemical Analysis
Occurrence and Regulation
Management
See also
Further Reading
Environmental Contaminants
Environmental Contaminants: Dioxins, Furans, and Dioxin-like Polychlorinated Biphenyls
Abstract
Introduction
Toxicology and Health Consequences
Analytical Methods
Treatment and Interpretation of Analytical Data
Methods for Estimating Dietary Exposure
Tolerable Intakes
Legislation
The UK TDS
Vegetables, Fruits, Pulses, and Grain
Animal Products
Fish
Miscellaneous Oils and Fats
Food Processing and Cooking
Time Trends
Animal Feeding Stuffs
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Environmental Contaminants: Environmental Estrogens – Hazard Characterization
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Molecular Basis of Estrogen Action
Phytoestrogens
Xenoestrogens
Metalloestrogens
Considerations of Exposure and Bioavailability
Consideration to Effects on Human Health
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Environmental Contaminants: Nitrate and Nitrite
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Legislation
Analytical Techniques, Occurrence in Food Sources, and Exposure Assessment
Toxicology and Health-Based Guidance Values
Conclusions and Future Perspectives
Further Reading
Environmental Contaminants: Perchlorate
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Hazard Identification and Characterization
Method of Analysis
Exposure
Risk Characterization
See also
Further Reading
Toxic Metals
Toxic Metals: Arsenic
Abstract
Glossary
Chemical
Background
Hazard Identification and Characterization
Methods of Analysis
Exposure
Risk Characterization
See also
Further Reading
Toxic Metals: Cadmium
Abstract
Glossary
Chemical Names
Background
Hazard Identification and Characterization
Methods of Analysis
Exposure
Risk Characterization
See also
Further Reading
Toxic Metals: Lead
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Hazard Identification and Characterization
Methods of Analysis
Exposure
Risk Characterization
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Toxic Metals: Mercury
Abstract
Glossary
Chemical Names
Background
Hazard Identification and Characterization
Methods of Analysis
Exposure
Risk Characterization
See also
Further Reading
Toxic Metals: Trace Metals – Chromium, Nickel, Copper, and Aluminum
Abstract
Glossary
Background and Nutritional Aspects
Hazard Identification and Characterization
Methods of Analysis
Exposure
Risk Characterization
See also
Further Reading
Processing Contaminants
Processing Contaminants: Acrylamide
Abstract
Glossary
History, Background, and Sources
Chemistry, Industrial Use, and Factors Influencing the Formation
Hazard Identification and Characterization
Methods of Analysis of Acrylamide in Foods
Levels in Foods and the Total Diet
Exposure Assessment
Risk Characterization
Managing the Risk
See also
Further Reading
Processing Contaminants: Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs)
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
What are Advanced Glycation End Products or AGEs?
AGEs' Interaction Leading to OS and Inflammation
Food-Derived AGEs
In Vitro Data
Experimental Data
Human Data
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Processing Contaminants: Benzene
Abstract
Glossary
Contaminant Definition
Toxicity
Use and Occurrence in Environment
Occurrence in Food
Analysis
Levels of Benzene in Foods
Mitigation
Exposure
Health Risk
Risk Management
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Processing Contaminants: Biogenic Amines
Abstract
Glossary
Biogenic Amines: Classification and Origin
Relevance of Biogenic Amines in Food
Legislation
Analytical Methods
Control Measures
See also
Further Reading
Processing Contaminants: Chloropropanols and Related Esters
Abstract
Glossary
Chloropropanols
Chloropropanols in Food
Food Safety Issues
Exposure
Formation
Analysis
See also
Further Reading
Processing Contaminants: Furan
Abstract
Furan
Occurrence
Food Safety Issues
Exposure
Effects of Domestic Cooking
Formation
Analysis
Control
See also
Further Reading
Processing Contaminants: Hydroxymethylfurfural
Abstract
Glossary
Description
Health Concerns
Food Sources
Mitigation
Analytical Methods
Legislation
Further Reading
Processing Contaminants: N-Nitrosamines
Abstract
Introduction
Occurrence in Food
Food Safety Issues
Exposure
Formation
Analysis
Control
See also
Further Reading
Processing Contaminants: Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs)
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Occurrence in Food
Health Concerns
Analysis
Mitigation and Biomonitoring
Guidelines to Reduce PAHs in Food
Acknowledgment
See also
Further Reading
Hazards of Food Contact Material
Hazards of Food Contact Material: Bisphenol A and Endocrine Disruption
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Overview of EDCs
Endocrine Disruptors in Food
Overview of BPA
BPA in Food and Food Packaging
Nondietary Sources of BPA
Controversies about BPA
Can Information Gained from Studying BPA Be Applied to Other EDCs?
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Hazards of Food Contact Material: Food Packaging Contaminants
Abstract
Glossary
Definition
Types of Food Packaging Materials and Market Share
Relevance of Food Packaging as Food Contaminant Source
Migration
Chemical Migrants
Release
Scalping
Detection of Chemical Contaminants from Food Packaging
Risk Assessment and Management in the EU, Japan, and USA
See also
Further Reading
Hazards of Food Contact Material: Phthalates
Abstract
Glossary
Chemical Name and Structure
Uses
Hazard Characterization
Calculation of the Reference Dose
Risk Assessment
Risk Characterization
See also
Further Reading
Hazards of Food Contact Material: Nanotechnologies and Nanomaterials
Abstract
Glossary
Description and Definitions
Historical Context
Safety Concerns
Novel Characteristics of Nanomaterials
Regulation
See also
Further Reading
Food Additives
Food Additives: Food Additives – General
Abstract
Glossary
Food Additives and History of Use
Chemical Characterization
Control of Food Additives
Hazard Identification and Characterization
Exposure Assessment
Risk Characterization
Specifications and Methods of Analysis
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Food Additives: Antioxidants
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
History of BHA and BHT
Acknowledgment
See also
Further Reading
Food Additives: Colorants
Abstract
Glossary
Overview
Ponceau 4R
Quinoline Yellow
Sunset Yellow FCF
Acknowledgment
See also
Further Reading
Food Additives: Flavors and Flavor Enhancers
Glossary
Monosodium L-glutamate
See also
Further Reading
Food Additives: Preservatives
Abstract
Introduction
History of Nitrate and Nitrite
See also
Further Reading
Food Additives: Natural Preservatives
Abstract
Glossary
Background to Food Preservatives
Natural Preservatives
See also
Further Reading
Food Additives: Sweeteners
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Aspartame
Saccharin (Including Sodium and Calcium Saccharin)
Steviol Glycosides
See also
References
Further Reading
Volume 3: Foods, Materials, Technologies and Risks
Pesticide Residues
Pesticide Residues: Conazoles
Abstract
Glossary
Chemical Group(s) and Mode of Pesticidal Action
Uses
Relevant Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion Characteristics
Relevant Toxic Effects From Acute Exposure and Repeated Exposure
Occurrence in Food
See also
Further Reading
Pesticide Residues: Dithiocarbamates
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Sources and Uses of Dithiocarbamates
See also
Further Reading
Pesticide Residues: Herbicides
Abstract
Glossary
Chemical Groups and Modes of Pesticidal Actions
Uses
Relevant absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) Characteristics
Relevant Toxic Effects: From Acute Exposure and Repeated Exposure
Occurrence in Food
See also
Further Reading
Pesticide Residues: Inorganic and Other Metal-Containing Compounds
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Chemical Groups and Modes of Pesticidal Actions
Uses
Relevant Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion Characteristics
Relevant Toxic Effects: From Acute Exposure and Repeated Exposure
Occurrence in Food
See also
Further Reading
Pesticide Residues: Organophosphates and Carbamates
Abstract
Glossary
Chemical Groups and Modes of Pesticidal Action
Uses
Relevant ADME Characteristics
Relevant Toxic Effects: From Acute Exposure and Repeated Exposure
Occurrence in Food
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Pesticide Residues: Organochlorines
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Uses of OCPs
Relevant Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion Characteristics
Occurrence in Food
Monitoring of OCPs in Food
Health Effects of OCPs
Risk Management of OCPs
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Pesticide Residues: Pyrethroids
Abstract
Glossary
Chemical Groups and Modes of Pesticidal Action
Uses
Relevant Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion Characteristics
Relevant Toxic Effects: From Acute Exposure and Repeated Exposure
Occurrence in Food
See also
Further Reading
Veterinary Drugs Residues
Veterinary Drugs Residues: Veterinary Drugs – General
Abstract
Glossary
Veterinary Drugs and History of Use
Drug Use in Food-Producing Animals
Veterinary Drug Residues and Food Safety
Toxicological Testing
Systemic Toxicity Testing
Reproduction Toxicity Testing
Developmental Toxicity Testing
Genotoxicity Testing
Carcinogenicity Testing
Testing for Effects on the Human Intestinal Flora
ADI Determination
MRL Determination
Establishing Withdrawal Periods
Risk Management at the International Level
See also
Further Reading
Veterinary Drugs Residues: Antibacterials
Abstract
Glossary
Use of Antibacterial Compounds in Food-Producing Animals
Discovery of Antibacterial Drug Classes, Their Mode of Action, and Use in Food-Animal Production
Antibacterial Resistance and Public Health
Residues of Antibacterial Drugs in Food Matrices
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Veterinary Drugs Residues: Anthelmintics
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Anthelmintic Toxicity and Legislation
Pharmacokinetics of Anthelmintics
Analytical Methodology
Conclusions and Future Trends
Acknowledgments
See also
Further Reading
Veterinary Drugs Residues: Anabolics
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Somatotropins
Steroid Hormones Used in Food-Producing Animals
Hormones in Beef Trade Controversy
International Risk Assessment and Management
Use of Ractopamine in Swine and Beef
Illegal Use of Anabolics in Food-Producing Animals
Conclusion
Disclaimer
See also
Further Reading
Veterinary Drugs Residues: Coccidiostats
Abstract
Glossary
Coccidiosis
Coccidiostats or Anticoccidials Drugs Used in Poultry
Drug Residues from Coccidiostat Use
See also
Further Reading
Veterinary Drugs Residues: Ectoparasiticides
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Summary of Each of the Individual Drug Classes
Ectoparasiticide Resistance to Drugs and Impact on Public Health
Control of Drug Residues in Food of Animal Origin
Analysis of ML Residues
See also
Further Reading
Veterinary Drugs Residues: Control of Helminths
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Summary of the Individual Drug Classes
Anthelmintic Resistance to Drugs and Impact on Public Health
Control of Anthelmintic Drug Residues in Food of Animal Origin
Residue Findings and Implications
See also
Further Reading
Nutriential Hazards
Nutriential Hazards: Micronutrients: Vitamins and Minerals
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Minerals
Vitamins
See also
Further Reading
Nutriential Hazards: Macronutrients: Essential Fatty Acids
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Dietary Evolution of PUFAs
Dietary Sources and Recommended Intake of PUFAs
Metabolism of PUFAs
The Role of PUFAs in Chronic Disease and Inflammation
LC-PUFAs, Populational Differences, and Nutrigenomics
Safety Considerations of PUFAs
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Other Significant Hazards
Other Significant Hazards: Food Allergies and Intolerances
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Nonimmune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
The Future
Risk Management Measures
See also
Further Reading
Other Significant Hazards: Food-Related Choking
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Identification of Hazard Factors for Airway Obstruction by Food
Creation of a Hazardous Condition
Direct Hazard
Mitigation of Hazard
Injury and Fatality Data
Cognitive Development
Injury Location and its Effect on Severity
Physical Development
Dental Development
The Swallowing Process
Oral Preparatory Phase
Oral Phase
Pharyngeal Phase
Esophageal Phase
Mechanism of Injuries from Food
Protective Mechanisms
Evaluation of the Hazard Levels of Foods
Prevention of Food-Related Choking
See also
Further Reading
Other Significant Hazards: Physical Hazards in Foods
Abstract
Glossary
Foreign Matter Complaints in the Food Industry
Hazards Caused by Foreign Matter
The Control of Foreign Matter
Sources of Foreign Matter
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Food Technologies
Food Technologies: Aseptic Packaging
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Significance and Advantages
Basics of Sterilization
Aseptic Processing
Product Processing
New Technologies for Product Sterilization
Packaging Technology
Packaging Materials
Composite Materials
Package Sterilization
Filling Systems
Sealing
Safety Aspects
Insufficient Plant Sterilization
Under Processing
Filling and Sealing
Risk Prevention
Further Reading
Food Technologies: Biopreservation
Abstract
Glossary
Definitions and Scope
Mechanisms of Biopreservation
Applications
Legal Aspects
Concluding Remarks
See also
Further Reading
Food Technologies: Chilling
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Chilling Process
Effect of Chilling on Food Safety
Effect of Chilling Rate
Chilling Operations
Chilling Systems
Transportation
Retail Display
Domestic Handling
Temperature Measurement and Monitoring
Conclusions
See also
References
Relevant Websites
Food Technologies: Cleaning and Disinfection Technologies (Clean-In-Place, Clean-Out-of-Place)
Abstract
Glossary
Cleaning and Sanitizing Operations in Food Processing Facilities
CIP Cleaning Background
COP Cleaning
Environmental Cleaning
Cleaning of Allergens
Cleaning of Facilities Producing Dry or Low Moisture Foods
Cleaning and Sanitizing Chemistry
Application of Sanitizers in Food Processing Facilities
Cleaning Validation and Verification Technology
Conclusions
See also
References
Further Reading
Food Technologies: Drying
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Classification of Dryers
Drying Techniques that have the Potential in Minimizing and Eliminating Microbial Load
Superheated Steam Drying
Pulse Combustor Dryers
Microwave Drying
Microwave-Assisted Convective Drying
Microwave-Assisted Freeze Drying
Microwave Vacuum Drying
High Temperature Drying
Low Temperature Drying at Subzero Condition – Sublimation Drying
Pretreatment
Coating of Photocatalyst
Good Manufacturing Practice in Drying to Avoid Contamination
Concluding Remarks
See also
References
Further Reading
Food Technologies: Fermentation
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Types of Food Fermentations
Antimicrobial Principles Formed During Fermentation, Contributing to Food Safety
Potential Hazardous Effects Related to Substandard Processing
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Food Technologies: Food Irradiation
Abstract
Glossary
Background
Applications of Food Irradiation
Quality Matters
Technical Aspects
Irradiation Costs/Economic Feasibility
Legislation of Food Irradiation
See also
Further Reading
Food Technologies: Freezing
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Freezing Process
Effect of Freezing on Food Safety
Effect of Refreezing on Food Safety
Freezing Operations
Freezing Equipment
Blast Air Freezers
Batch Air Freezers
Continuous Air Freezers
Plate Freezers
Belt Freezers
Scraped Surface Freezers
Immersion/Spray Freezers
Cryogenic Freezers
Frozen Storage
Thawing and Tempering Systems
Transportation
Overland Transport
Sea Transport
Retail Display
Domestic Handling
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Food Technologies: High Pressure Processing
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Effects of High Pressure on Microbial Cells
Factors Affecting the Microbiological Safety of Pressure-Treated Foods
Commercial Applications of HPP
Future Prospects for HPP
See also
Further Reading
Food Technologies: Microwave Heating
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Physical Principles
Microwave Heating Equipment
Microwave-Specific Safety and Quality Aspects for Foods
See also
Further Reading
Food Technologies: Nanotechnology and Food Safety
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Authenticity and Traceability of Foods
Food Contact Materials
Ingestion of Nanoparticles
Definitions, Regulation, and Labeling
Environmental Concerns
See also
Further Reading
Food Technologies: Packaging
Abstract
Glossary
Food Packaging
Packaging Materials
Special Packaging Technologies
Product-Specific Packaging Materials and Technologies – Shelf Life and Food Safety Aspects
Conclusion
See also
References
Further Reading
Food Technologies: Pasteurization
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Scope
Heat Resistance of Microorganisms
Factors Influencing Thermal Resistance
Methods and Equipment
Modes of Pasteurization
See also
Further Reading
Food Technologies: Pulsed Ultraviolet Radiation Processing
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Historical Background
UVC Source Technologies
Mechanisms of UV Disinfection
Applications of Pulsed UVC (PUVC) Radiation in Food Sanitation
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Further Reading
Food Technologies: Pulsed Electric Field Technology
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Microbial Inactivation by PEF
Technical Aspects Relevant for Safety Considerations
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Food Technologies: Sterilization
Abstract
Glossary
Scope
Fundamentals of Thermal Death of Microorganisms
Heat Resistance of Microorganisms
Factors Influencing Thermal Resistance
Determination of Heat Process Requirement
Conventional Thermal Sterilization
Equipment for Heat Sterilization
Canning
See also
Further Reading
Foods, Materials and Risks
Safety of Food and Beverages
Safety of Food and Beverages: Fruits and Vegetables
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Preharvest Contamination
Harvest and Postharvest Contamination
Outbreaks: Sources, Transmission, and Examples
Data on Incidence of Pathogenic Contamination of Produce
Microbial Attachment, Colonization, Survival, and Transmission
Risk and Control Measures
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Seafood
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Pathogens
Parasites
Decomposition
Marine Toxins
Chemical Contaminants
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Safety of Food and Beverages: Meat and Meat Products
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Contamination of Meat Products
Food Safety Concerns in Meat Products
Biological Hazards in Meat and Meat Products
Meat-Borne Illness Episodes
Control of Biological Hazards in Meat Products
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Poultry and Eggs
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Poultry Meat: Conventional Production
Poultry Meat: Organic Production
Poultry Meat Processing: Transport, Stunning, Bleeding, Scalding, Plucking, Evisceration, Meat Inspection, Cooling Technology, and Packaging
Egg Production: Laying Hens
Eggs and Egg Processing
Risk and Control Measures
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Milk and Dairy Products
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Pathogens of Special Relevance
Chemical Hazards
Possible Procedures to Minimize the Risks of Feed and Milk Contamination
Physical Hazards
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Dairy Products: Cheese
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Microbial Contamination of Cheese
The Most Threatening Pathogenic Bacteria in Cheese
Presence of Chemical Residues and Contaminants in Cheese
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Cereals and Derived Products
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Effects of Processing and Storage
Inherent Microflora
Heavy Metal in Cereal Grains
Mixed Weeds in Cereal Grains
Acrylamide
Cereal-Derived Products
Gluten versus Gluten Free
See also
Reference
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Oils and Fats
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Contaminants in Crude Oils and Fats
Refining Process Validation for Contaminant Removal
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Spices and Seasonings
Abstract
Glossary
Definition and Classification
Production and Primary Processing Methods
Antimicrobial Properties
Microbiological Contamination and Safety
Chemical Safety
Other Naturally Occurring Toxicants
Control Measures
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Oilseeds and Legumes
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Sources of Oilseed and Legume Contamination
A Food Safety Perspective on Novel Foods
Mycotoxins and Food Safety
The Safety Issue of Pesticide Residues in Food
Oilseeds
Legumes
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Nuts
Abstract
Introduction
Worldwide Tree Nut Consumption
Sources of Nut Contamination
Pistachio
Almond
Brazil Nut
Cashew
Walnut
Pecan
Hazelnut
Macadamia Nut
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Water (Bottled Water, Drinking Water) and Ice
Abstract
Chemical Safety of Drinking Water
Current Issues
Emerging Issues
Assessing the Risks
Microbial Safety of Drinking Water
Waterborne Pathogens
Influence of Industrial Processes on Waterborne Pathogens
Microbial Indicators
Assessing Microbiological Risks
Concluding Remarks
See also
References
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Soft Drinks and Fruit Juices
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
What Constitutes a Soft Drink?
What Constitutes a Fruit Juice?
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Alcoholic Beverages
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Beer
Wine
Spirits
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Coffee, Tea and Herbals, Cocoa and Derived Products
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Manufacture
Hazards and Control Measures
Tea and Herbals
Cocoa and Derived Products
Manufacture
Hazards and Control Measures
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Packaging Material and Auxiliary Items
Abstract
Glossary
Aim of Packaging and Required Features
Packaging Materials and Structures
Food Packaging Interactions
Special Applications and Perspectives
Processing of Packaging and Packaging Lines
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Safety of Food in Vending Machines
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Steps in the Vending Business
Traceability
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Promotional Material
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Lessons Learnt
Ensuring Quality, Safety, and Compliance of Promotional Items
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Risks of Food Adulteration
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Food Protection
The Food Fraud Risk
The Scope of the Food Fraud Risk
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Safety of Organic Foods
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Defining Organic Food
Certification of Organic Production Systems
Quality of Organic Produce
Safety of Organic Produce
Conclusion
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Safety Consideration in Developing Functional Foods
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Attempts to Define Functional Foods
Functional Components
Validity of Health Claims
Safety Assessment of Functional Foods
Postmarket Surveillance
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Probiotics and Prebiotics
Abstract
Glossary
Current Trends of Functional Foods
Concept and Selection Criteria
Health Benefits and Mechanisms of Action
Risks and Safety Assessment
See also
References
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Safety of Probiotics and Prebiotics
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Safety Concerns Linked to the Probiotic Microorganisms
Safety Issues Linked to Prebiotics
Discrimination between the EFSA Health Claim Regulation and Safety Issues
Use of Probiotic Bacteria/LAB to Increase the Safety of a Product
See also
References
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Safety of Irradiated Foods
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Definition of Wholesomeness
Role of Overall Average Dose
General Aspects of Chemical Changes
Particular Chemical Changes
Biological Changes
Radiological Safety
Toxicological Safety
Microbiological Safety
Nutritional Adequacy
Expert Evaluations of Wholesomeness
Concerns about Food Irradiation
An Example: The Polyploidy Issue
Regulations and Wholesomeness
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Safety of Genetically Modified Foods
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Use of GM Technology in Agriculture and Foods
GM Microorganisms
GM Animals
Products Derived from GMOs
Positions of Proponents and Critics
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Safety of Regional Specialities – Korean Fermented Foods
Abstract
Glossary
Soybean Sauce and Soybean Paste
Fermented Fish Products
Fermented Vegetable Products
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Safety of Human Milk: Microbiological Aspects
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Value of Human Milk
Bioactive Factors
The Mucous Membranes as Barriers
The Process of Human Milk Feeding
Human Milk Banking
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Safety of Human Milk: Chemical Aspects
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Hazard Identification and Characterization of POPs in Human Milk
Exposure Assessment of POPs in Human Milk
Risk Characterization of POPs in Human Milk
Risk Management of POPs in Human Milk
Risks Posed by Lead in Human Milk
Risks Posed by Mercury in Human Milk
Special Considerations When Undertaking Studies Involving Human Milk
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Halal Food Requirements
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Basis of Halal Food Laws
The Halal Market
Discussion on Halal Food Laws
Prohibited and Permitted Animals
Prohibition of Blood
Proper Slaughtering of Permitted Animals
Meat of Animals Killed by Christians or Jews
Prohibition of Alcohol and Intoxicants
Food Preparation, Processing, and Sanitation
Gelatin
Biotechnology
Dealing with Halal Supervision Agencies
Animal Welfare Issues
See also
Further Reading
Safety of Food and Beverages: Kosher Food Requirements
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Kosher Laws
The Kosher Market
Kosher
Kosher: Special Foods
Kosher: Other Processing Issues
Tithing and Other Israeli Agricultural Laws
Kosher and Allergies
Special Issues
Regulatory
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Volume 4: Food Safety Management
Public Health Measures
Public Health Measures: Modern Approach to Food Safety Management: An Overview
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction – Historical Background
Concept of Food Safety and its Definition
Food Safety Management: Shared Responsibility
Principles of Food Safety Management
Elements of Food Safety Management
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Risk Governance
Abstract
Glossary
Food Risks as a Contemporary Governance Challenge
The Concept of Risk Governance
The Relationship Between Risk Assessment and Risk Management
Stakeholder and Public Participation in Risk Governance
The Neglected Challenge of Value Conflicts
Outlook
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Challenges of Developing Countries in Management of Food Safety
Abstract
Introduction
Food Production System
Food Processing Industry
Recent Trends in International Food Safety Management
Food Safety and Domestic Market
Technical Assistance and Role of International Agencies
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Challenges of Industrialized Countries in Food Safety Management
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Essentials of a National Food Safety Program
The Ideal Inspection System
The Ideal Enforcement System
Facing Unexpected Food Safety Challenges
Public and Political Considerations
The Food Safety Imperative
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Fundamentals of Food Legislation
Abstract
Key Objectives
Written Food Legislation
The Application of Food Legislation
The Regionalization of Food Legislation
See also
References
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: International Standards and Harmonization of Food Safety Legislation
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Purpose of Food Safety Legislation
Importance of Global Harmonization
Historical Background
International Organization for Standardization (ISO)
Global Harmonization Initiative (GHI)
Safe Food International (SFI)
Future Challenges
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Food Inspections and Enforcement Systems
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Inspection Models, Past and Present
Enforcement
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Alerts and Early Warning Systems
Abstract
Glossary
Food Safety and Rapid Alert Systems
Reactive Systems
Proactive Predictive Systems
New Developments and Improvements
International Exchange of Information: FAO/WHO
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Monitoring of Contaminants
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction to Monitoring of Chemical Contaminants in Food
The Role of Monitoring in Risk Analysis
Types of Government Monitoring Activities and Other Considerations
National Government Programs for the Monitoring of Food for Contaminants
Case Studies – The Use of Research and Monitoring Data for Contaminants in the National Government Management of Food Safety Risk
Acrylamide in Certain Cooked Foods
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Assessment of Novel Foods and Ingredients
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Novel Foods Defined in Legislation
Safety Assessment of Novel Foods and Food Ingredients
Identifying Public Health Hazards
Characterizing the Identified Hazards
Estimating Exposure
Risk Characterization
Authorization Process
Postmarket Monitoring
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Food Defense: Prevention of Sabotage and Bioterrorism
Abstract
Introduction
Intentional versus Unintentional Contamination
Risk Management
Prevention Strategies
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Evaluation of the Efficacy of National Food Control Programs
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Essential Elements of an Effective National FCP
Purpose of FCP Evaluation
Measuring Output and Outcomes in Food Safety Programs
Assessment of Evaluation Outcomes and FCP Improvement
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Surveillance of Foodborne Diseases
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction to Public Health Surveillance
Routine Foodborne Disease Surveillance can Gather a Variety of Kinds of Information
General Limitations of Surveillance
Using Surveillance for Public Health Decision Making
The Power of Standardized Molecular Subtyping in Surveillance
The Future of Surveillance
See also
References
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Foodborne Disease Outbreak Investigation
Abstract
Glossary
Foodborne Outbreaks
Stages in an Outbreak Investigation
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Environmental Assessment in Outbreak Investigations
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
FBIO Environmental Investigations
General Systems Theory
Farm-to-Fork Continuum and Food Systems
Food Systems
Environmental Assessment
FBIO Environmental Assessment
Challenges Encountered in an FBIO Environmental Assessment
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Safe Use of Wastewater for Agricultural Production
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Health Risks Associated with Wastewater Use
The Stockholm Framework and Health-Based Targets
The Multiple-Barrier Approach to Achieve Health-Based Targets
Risk Assessment and Risk Management Plans
Verification Monitoring Levels
Sociocultural Considerations
Environmental Aspects
See also
References
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Food Control and Public Health Laboratories
Abstract
Introduction
What is Public Health?
Food and Health – The ‘Farm-to-Fork Life Cycle Approach’
What is Food Control?
Risk-Based Approach for Food Safety Control
Organization of a Food Control Laboratory and Inspectorate
Interactions between Food Control Services and Other Public Health Authorities, Other Governmental Bodies or Societal Institutions
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Health Education, Information, and Risk Communication
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Importance of Health Education and Information
Selection of Key Behaviors
Implementation of Health Education in Food Safety: Strategy, Plan of Action, and Evaluation
Conclusion
Disclaimer
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Management of Food Safety in Food Service Sector
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Mass Catering
Management of Food Safety in Mass Catering
Risks and Hazards Associated with Mass Catering
General Risk Management
New Technologies
Institutional Catering
Open Air Catering
Travel Catering
Banqueting
See also
Further Reading
Public Health Measures: Food Safety in Hospitals and Other Healthcare Settings
Abstract
Glossary
Vulnerability of People in Healthcare Settings
Supply of Meals in Healthcare Settings
Main Foodborne Microbiological Hazards
Examples of Outbreaks and Cases of Foodborne Disease in Healthcare Settings
Factors Leading to Foodborne Disease in Healthcare Settings
Prevention of Foodborne Disease in Vulnerable People in Healthcare Settings and in the Community
Conclusion
See also
References
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Food Safety and Quality Management Systems
Glossary
Understanding the Management System Standards
The Food Safety and Quality Management System
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Good Practices in Fisheries and Aquaculture
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Fish- and Seafoodborne Illnesses and Causative Agents
Fish and Seafood Safety and Quality Systems
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Good Animal Husbandry Practice
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
General GAHP
Future Changes in GAHP through the Use of Risk Analysis and Risk Management
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Building Design
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Regulatory Requirements
Retailer's Requirements
Site Selection
Site Layout
Building Design
See also
References
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Hygienic Design of Equipment
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Materials of Construction for Product Contact Surfaces
Elements of Hygienic Design
Design of Product Contact Surfaces
Design for Noncontact Surfaces
Designing for Ease of Maintenance
Verification of Design
Design of Key Items of Equipment
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Infestation Management in Food Production Premises
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Pests of Food Processing and Production Facilities and the Risks they Impose
Minimizing Pest Occurrence in Food Premises
Pest Detection Strategies
Pest Control Strategies
IPM
Emerging Threats for the Successful Maintenance of Pest Management
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Personal Hygiene and Employee Health
Abstract
Glossary
Food Workers as Cause of Enteric Illness
Personal Hygiene and Employee Health
See also
References
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Cleaning and Disinfection
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Wet Cleaning
Fundamentals
Cleaning
Disinfection
Application of Cleaning and Disinfection Agents
Pathogen Resistance to Disinfectants
Sanitation
Dry Cleaning
Allergen Cleaning and Validation
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point System (HACCP): Principles and Practice
Abstract
Glossary
An Introduction to the Internationally Agreed Approach to Food Safety Control
The HACCP System and Food Safety Management
The HACCP Application Process
Developing a HACCP Plan
Activities for Implementation of an HACCP Plan
Maintaining HACCP and Food Safety Management Systems
Effective HACCP-Based Food Safety Management
Disclaimer
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Management of Biofilm Risk
Abstract
Glossary
Biofilm Formation
Pathogens in Biofilms
Biofilm Detection
Biofilm Prevention
Biofilm Management
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Microbiological Testing, Sampling Plans, and Microbiological Criteria
Abstract
Glossary
Microbiological Testing
Microbiological Criteria
Two- and Three-Class Sampling Plans
Characteristic Numbers Defining a Sampling Plan
Sampling Plan Cases
Performance of Sampling Plans
Example of Different Aspects of a Sampling Plan
Statistical Aspects
Difference between a Microbiological Criterion and an FSO/PO
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Management of Allergens in Food Industry
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Food Allergy
Food Allergens as Contaminants
Food Safety Systems and Their Requirements and Limitations
Practical Application: What Needs to be Done?
Allergen Management Plans
Evaluating the Risk from Allergens
Allergen Cleaning Validation Studies
Examples of Validation Studies
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Management of Supplier and Raw Material
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
The Organization
The Personnel
The Supplier Management Tools
The Raw Material Management Tools
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Documentation and Record Keeping
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Developing a Document-Control Program
Procedures and Work Instructions
Monitoring and Record Keeping
Corrective Action Records
Record Review
Record Storage and Retention
What is Required for Food Safety
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Labeling and Information for Consumers
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Legal Requirements of Food Labeling
Claims
Additional Labeling for Consumers
Private Labeling Schemes
Exported Foods
Eating Out
Quality Assurance
Additional Information Provision
Disclaimer
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Audits of Food Safety Management Systems
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Definition and Purpose
Scope and Frequency of Audits
Competence of Auditors
Reporting Structure
The Procedure and Methodology
Conclusion
Acknowledgment
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Quality Assurance and Good Laboratory Practice
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction to Quality
The Past: GLP
The Present: QM, QA, and QC
Future
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Investigation of Incidents in Industry
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Impact of Incidents
The Incident Process
Indicators of Incidents
Incident Investigation
See also
References
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Recall Systems and Disposal of Food
Abstract
Background and Scope
Withdrawals and Recalls
The Elements of an Incident Management System
Managing Recall, Withdrawal, and Disposal of Food
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Tampering
Abstract
Introduction
The Extent of the Problem
Two Textbook Cases
Tylenol
Heinz Baby Food
Copycats
Prevention and Control Measures
Investigating the Incident
Foreign Bodies
Chemicals
Integrity of Evidence
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Essentials of Crisis Management
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Crisis Prevention
Crisis Preparedness
Crisis Management
Recovery and Rebuilding after a Crisis
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Root Cause Analysis of Incidents
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Concept of Root Cause Analysis
Tools for Root Cause Analysis
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Food Safety Assurance Systems: Food Safety and Ethics
Abstract
Glossary
Food Safety and Ethics
The Precautionary Principle
Ethical Decision Making
Other Aspects of Ethics of Relevance to Food Industry
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Institutions Involved in Food Safety
Institutions Involved in Food Safety: FAO/WHO Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC)
Abstract
Glossary
Safe, Good Food for Everyone – The Need for an International Food Code
Codex Alimentarius and Codex Alimentarius Commission
The Role of Codex Standards in International Trade
How the Codex Alimentarius Commission Works
Work on the Codex Alimentarius
Contents of the Codex Alimentarius: Standards, Guidelines, and Codes of Practice
Science base of Codex and Risk Analysis
Collaboration with Standard-Setting and Other Organizations
Ensuring Full and Effective Participation in Codex
The Codex Alimentarius Today and in the Future
See also
Further Reading
Institutions Involved in Food Safety: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)
Abstract
Introduction
Provision of Scientific Advice
Development of International Food Standards, Guidelines, and Recommendations (Codex Alimentarius)
Provision of Policy and Operational Advice
Direct Technical Assistance to Developing Countries
EMPRES Food Safety
Voluntary Standards and Schemes
See also
Further Reading
Institutions Involved in Food Safety: World Health Organization (WHO)
Abstract
Glossary
Food Safety as a Health Issue
WHO's Role in the Conceptual Development of Food Safety
Scientific Advice
Providing Scientific Advice That Has Not Been Asked For
International Standards and Guidelines
FBD Burden
Food Safety Emergency Action and Exchange of Experience over Borders
The Future of Food Safety and WHO's Role – Promoting Safer Food and Better Health
See also
Further Reading
Institutions Involved in Food Safety: World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE)
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
OIE Involvement: The Animal Production Food Safety Working Group
OIE Involvement in Food Safety with the Veterinary Services
Close Cooperation with the CAC
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Institutions Involved in Food Safety: Consumer Organizations
Abstract
Consumer Organizations Involved in Food Safety and Food-Related Issues
Consumer Organizations in a National Food Safety Context
Consumer Organizations in an International Food Safety Context
Profiles of Individual Consumer Observer Organizations
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Institutions Involved in Food Safety: National Industry Organizations – Case of UK Food and Drink Federation
Abstract
Glossary
Overview of the Food Industry Organizations
Food and Drink Federation
Member Services and Sector Groups
Food and Drink Federation Vision and How We Work
Food Safety
Informing and Consulting Members
Food Safety and Science is Key to Our Work
Link with Food Research Organizations
Compliance with Food Legislation
The Food Chain
Responding to Food Incidents
Partnership
Annex
See also
Relevant Websites
Institutions Involved in Food Safety: International Organization for Standardization (ISO)
Abstract
Glossary
About International Organization for Standardization in General
Food Standardization in International Organization for Standardization
Food Safety Standards of International Organization for Standardization
Availability of International Organization for Standardization Deliverables
Further Reading
Institutions Involved in Food Safety: International Life Sciences Institute (ILSI)
Abstract
Glossary
Purpose and Structure of International Life Sciences Institute
International Life Sciences Institute's Role in Microbial Safety
International Life Sciences Institute's Role in Chemical Food Safety
Food Safety Training and Education Activities
Harmonization across Countries/Regions
See also
Further Reading
Institutions Involved in Food Safety: FoodDrinkEurope
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction to FoodDrinkEurope (formerly CIAA)
17 Major Companies
FoodDrinkEurope Priorities
Work with Food Chain Partners
Emerging Issues
Example: Dealing with Emerging Issues
Research and Innovation
Regulation and Self-Regulation
Involvement in Global Tasks
See also
Relevant Websites
Institutions Involved in Food Safety: International Food Information Council (IFIC) and Other Food Information Organizations
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Why Do we Need Food Information Organizations?
The Fundamental Underpinnings of Food Safety
The IFIC's Food Safety Role
The Need for International Cooperation
IFIC Collaborations
How Do International Food Information Organizations Cooperate?
So Who are Other Key International Food Information Organizations?
See also
Further Reading
Institutions Involved in Food Safety: International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST)
Abstract
Glossary
What is IUFoST?
Origin
Membership
Mission and Activities
IUFoST Involvement in Food Safety Activities
Publications
Further Reading
Institutions Involved in Food Safety: Trust in Animals and Food Safety (TAFS) Forum
Abstract
Relevant Website
Institutions Involved in Food Safety: Global Harmonization Initiative (GHI)
Abstract
Glossary
Introduction
Food Security and Nutrition
Food Safety
Technology and Method Development
Historical Background
Modus Operandi and Activities
Finances and Membership
Awareness
Structure
See also
Further Reading
Glossary Of Selected Terms
Index
Author Index
About the Editor-in-Chief
Yasmine Motarjemi
Yasmine Motarjemi holds a Masters degree in Food Science and Technology from the University of Languedoc, Montpellier, France (1978) and a Doctoral degree in Food Engineering from the University of Lund, Sweden (1988). In 2003, she followed a training at the IMD business school in Lausanne, Switzerland and in 2014 a course on Human Rights at the University of Geneva Switzerland.
After her research and academic career at the University of Lund, in 1990 she joined the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva as Senior Scientist. In WHO, she was responsible for the surveillance and prevention of foodborne illnesses (including education of professional and domestic food handlers), the development of the food safety assurance system (e.g. Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point system), and for assistance to the WHO Member States in strengthening their national food safety programme and the development of the risk analysis process. She has served in the Secretariat of various sessions of the Codex Alimentarius Commissions and its Committees.
From 2000 to 2011, she held the position of Assistant Vice President in Nestlé and worked as the Corporate Food Safety Manager. In this capacity, she has, among others, developed the Nestlé Food Safety Management system and managed various emerging food safety issues and crises. She was active in several industry organizations, among others FooddrinkEuorpe (formerly Conféderation des Industries Agroalimentaires (CIAA)) where she advised management of international crisis.
She is the author, co-author or editor of numerous peer-reviewed articles, books, training manuals and other publications, including a book on food safety for children. In 2014 she published Encyclopedia on Food Safety and the book Food Safety Management: A Practical Guide for the Food Industry (both published by Elsevier/Academic Press).
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor-in-Chief, FOSA and FOSIN, Nyon, Switzerland
"...this authoritative, one-stop reference will be useful for academics, consumers, decision makers, managers, public officials, food industry professionals, and nongovernmental specialists. Summing Up: Recommended" --Choice Reviews Online, 2014
"...there is nothing like this encyclopedia for its comprehensiveness in combining as many food safety related topics as possible less than one source...If you want to expand your knowledge over the whole field of food safety you can look no further than dipping into this encyclopedia." --Journal of Food Quality & Hazards Control,Vol. 1, No. 2, 2014
"With such a collection of information, whoever needs first-hand, reliable and authoritative information on food safety does not need to consult various books, periodicals or websites. All of what is presently known in this domain can be found in this comprehensive work." --Professor Fritz Käferstein, DVM, PhD (Former Director of the Department of Food Safety and Food Aid (1980-1998) World Health Organization).