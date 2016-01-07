Encyclopedia of Food Grains
2nd Edition
Description
The Encyclopedia of Food Grains is an in-depth and authoritative reference covering all areas of grain science. Coverage includes everything from the genetics of grains to the commercial, economic and social aspects of this important food source. Also covered are the biology and chemistry of grains, the applied aspects of grain production and the processing of grains into various food and beverage products. With the paramount role of cereals as a global food source, this Encyclopedia is sure to become the standard reference work in the field of science.
Key Features
- Written from an international perspective the Encyclopedia concentrates on the food uses of grains, but details are also provided about the wider roles of grains
- Well organized and accessible, it is the ideal resource for students, researchers and professionals seeking an authoritative overview on any particular aspect of grain science
- This second edition has four print volumes which provides over 200 articles on food grains
- Includes extensive cross-referencing and "Further Reading" lists at the end of each article for deeper exploration into the topic
- This edition also includes useful items for students and teachers alike, with Topic Highlights, Learning objectives, Exercises for Revision and exercises to explore the topic further
Readership
Students, researchers and professionals who are seeking an authoritative source of information about any particular aspect of grain science, food and nutritional science faculties; public and private agricultural, food and nutrition research institutes; and major commercial firms engaged in trading, breeding or processing cereal commodities especially those involved in food processing
Table of Contents
Responses to the environment; physiology disorders; physiology and development; grain composition; grain technology; food production and nutrition; cereal breeding technology; storage of food grain.
About the Editor
Colin W Wrigley
Colin Wrigley’s 54 years in grain-science research have earned him international recognition, in the form of several international and Australian research awards. His work is described in about 600 research publications, including several patents, a series of eight books on Australian cereal varieties and many edited books. He was Editor-in-Chief of the first edition of the Encyclopedia of Grain Science (2004).
His research interests have centred on the characterisation of cereal-grain proteins in relation to processing quality. This has involved developing new methods of protein fractionation, including gel isoelectric focusing and its two-dimensional combination with gel electrophoresis, leading into proteomic mapping. Other diagnostic methods developed relate to the evaluation of grain quality in wheat and barley, such as better methods for variety identification and for characterizing quality in starch and sprouted grain (as co-patentee of the Rapid ViscoAnalyser). Research involvement has also included elucidation of grain-quality variation due to environmental factors (heat stress, fertiliser use, CO2 levels and storage conditions).
In 2009, Dr Wrigley was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) “for service to primary industry, particularly to grain science as a researcher, and to the development of methods for improving wheat quality.”
He is currently an Honorary Professor at the University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Research Fellow, Food Science Australia, Sydney, Australia
Harold Corke
Dr. Harold Corke is a professor in the Food and Nutritional Sciences program at The University of Hong Kong, and a Chutian Scholar Distinguished Foreign Professor in the Glyn O. Phillips Hydrocolloid Research Center at HUT, Hubei University of Technology, Wuhan, China. In more than 22 years in Hong Kong, he has had responsibility for teaching a diverse array of food science courses, including the major courses Grain Production and Utilization, Food Safety and Quality Management, Food Product Development, and general education courses Feeding the World, and Food: Technology, Trade and Culture. He is author or co-author of 180 refereed journal articles, and his 22 PhD graduates have gone on to successful careers in academia and industry around the world. He is on the editorial boards of Journal of Food Composition and Analysis, LWT Food Science and Technology and Journal of Cereal Science, and with Colin Wrigley and Chuck Walker was one of the editors of the first edition of Encyclopedia of Grain Science, published in 2004. Dr. Corke is active in consulting in grain processing and food safety in Asia and Eastern Europe.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biological Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Koushik Seetharaman
Jonathan Faubion
Dr. Jon Faubion is the Charles Singleton Professor of Baking and Cereal Science in the Department of Grain Science, Kansas State University. Over his 35+ year career, he has had the sole or shared responsibility for teaching 9 different cereal or food science courses at Texas A&M University, The University of Minnesota and Kansas State. In 2011, he received the Excellence in Teaching Award from the American Association of Cereal Chemists International. He is a senior editor of Cereal Chemistry, and a member of the Board of Directors of the American Association of Cereal Chemists International. and an executive editor of Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture. Prior to rejoining the department faculty in 2005, he directed the Applied Technology and Sensory Science Groups for the research and development arm of The Schwan Food Company.
Affiliations and Expertise
Charles Singleton Professor of Baking Science, Department of Grain Science, Kansas State University, Manhatten, KS, USA
Reviews
"One of the strengths of this book is the amount of effort put into its cross-referencing. This information is well organized making this set very easy to locate information as needed. The valuable information, authoritative answers to perplexing questions, and numerous black and white photos, illustrations, and charts are supplied for complimenting a useful and clear introduction of grain science. This book is highly recommended for academic collections with agriculture, food science, and/or nutrition departments." --Carbohydrate Polymers
"The editors bring together information about all areas of grain science, offering extensive articles (many over 15 pages) that include bibliographies and lists of useful Web sites...The encyclopedia is well written, with appropriate illustrations and additional readings…Highly recommended." --Choice
"One of the strengths of this resource, besides its comprehensive coverage, is the amount of effort put into its cross-referencing. The information is well organized making this set very easy to use. Complementing the text are a few color photographs, and numerous black and white photos, illustrations, and charts. The Index, glossary, and five appendices, are useful and clear...Highly recommended for academic collections with Agriculture, Food Science, and/or Nutrition departments." --E-Streams
"Well organized and accessible, this set is highly recommended for academic libraries as well as larger public libraries where interest warrants and budgets permit." --Library Journal
"Provides extensive coverage of all areas of grain science from the genetics of grains to the commercial, economic and social aspects of this food source." --Food Science and Technology Abstracts