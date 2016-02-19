Encyclopedia of Fluid Mechanics: Supplement 3
1st Edition
Advances in Flow Dynamics
Description
This third supplement to the "Encyclopedia of Fluid Mechanics" series covers recent advances in basic fluid dynamics studies and transport mechanisms, with emphasis on heat transfer research. It extends to a number of fluid flow topics covered in greater depth in the main series volumes. Areas of research relying more heavily on numerical approaches and solutions are treated extensively. Several chapters also deal with analytical solutions to complex flow situations. This book has been compiled by a panel of 30 authors conducting research in hydrodynamics and heat transfer. It also contains the comprehensive index for series volumes 1-10 and supplements 1 and 2. This feature should enhance the usefulness and convenience of the entire series.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1994
- Published:
- 12th July 1994
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080947990
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884151258
About the Author
Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.
He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer