Encyclopedia of Fluid Mechanics: Supplement 2
1st Edition
Advances in Multiphase Flow
The second supplement to the comprehensive series Encyclopedia of Fluid Mechanics covers advances in multiphase flow.
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1993
- Published:
- 17th September 1993
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080947983
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884150985
Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.
He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."
Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer
"...recommended to academic teachers, students, researchers, and to industrial scientists...it is a well-produced book... highly recommended to both libraries and individuals who do serious work in fluids." --Applied Mechanics Review