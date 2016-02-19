Encyclopedia of Fluid Mechanics: Supplement 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780872015470, 9780080947839

Encyclopedia of Fluid Mechanics: Supplement 1

1st Edition

Applied Mathematics in Fluid Dynamics

Authors: Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
Hardcover ISBN: 9780872015470
eBook ISBN: 9780080947839
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 3rd May 1993
Page Count: 674
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

This supplement to the comprehensive series "Encyclopedia of Fluid Mechanics" steps back from the topical approach to fluid mechanics, and embraces the overall subject from an entirely mathematical viewpoint. Within the pure science of mathematics, the motion of particles and fluids is described and studies without the uncertainty that can accompany experimental investigations. This volume addresses the mathematical details of model formation and development, which constitutes the basis for numerical experimentation. It is intended to stimulate and report current and emerging concepts in pure research on flow dynamics.

About the Author

Nicholas P Cheremisinoff

Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.

He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."

Affiliations and Expertise

Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer

