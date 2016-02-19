Encyclopedia of Environmental Control Technology: Volume 7 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780872012912, 9780080947815

Encyclopedia of Environmental Control Technology: Volume 7

1st Edition

High-Hazard Pollutants

Authors: Paul Cheremisinoff
eBook ISBN: 9780080947815
Hardcover ISBN: 9780872012912
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 28th November 1994
Page Count: 704
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
25000.00
21250.00
275.00
233.75
295.00
250.75
180.00
153.00
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
25000.00
21250.00
275.00
233.75
275.00
233.75
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume focuses on the effects of various toxic agents on human health. It covers advances in research, testing, remediation, and removal methods.

Details

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080947815
Hardcover ISBN:
9780872012912

About the Author

Paul Cheremisinoff

Affiliations and Expertise

The late Paul N. Cheremisinoff, P.E., was a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Professor Cheremisinoff had more than 40 years of experience in research, design, and consulting for a wide range of government and industrial organizations. He was author and co-author of numerous papers and books on energy, resources, and the environment, and was a licensed professional engineer. He was a member of Sigma Xi and Tau Beta Pi, and a Diplomate of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers.

Reviews

The authors are overwhelmingly well-known in their respective fields and speak with the voice of experience. These volumes are recommended as a library reference. (Environment International)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.