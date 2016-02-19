Encyclopedia of Environmental Control Technology: Volume 7
1st Edition
High-Hazard Pollutants
Description
This volume focuses on the effects of various toxic agents on human health. It covers advances in research, testing, remediation, and removal methods.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1994
- Published:
- 28th November 1994
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080947815
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780872012912
About the Author
Paul Cheremisinoff
Affiliations and Expertise
The late Paul N. Cheremisinoff, P.E., was a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Professor Cheremisinoff had more than 40 years of experience in research, design, and consulting for a wide range of government and industrial organizations. He was author and co-author of numerous papers and books on energy, resources, and the environment, and was a licensed professional engineer. He was a member of Sigma Xi and Tau Beta Pi, and a Diplomate of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers.
Reviews
The authors are overwhelmingly well-known in their respective fields and speak with the voice of experience. These volumes are recommended as a library reference. (Environment International)