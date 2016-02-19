Encyclopedia of Environmental Control Technology: Volume 4
1st Edition
Containment and Treatment
Description
Biological treatment, new designs for waste sites, computer models of pollution situations, and the latest in lining and other containment options are covered in this volume. It also discusses techniques for discovering and identifying sources of contamination.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 776
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1990
- Published:
- 15th August 1990
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780872012516
About the Author
Paul Cheremisinoff
Affiliations and Expertise
The late Paul N. Cheremisinoff, P.E., was a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Professor Cheremisinoff had more than 40 years of experience in research, design, and consulting for a wide range of government and industrial organizations. He was author and co-author of numerous papers and books on energy, resources, and the environment, and was a licensed professional engineer. He was a member of Sigma Xi and Tau Beta Pi, and a Diplomate of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers.