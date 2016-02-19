Encyclopedia of Environmental Control Technology: Volume 3
1st Edition
Wastewater Treatment Technology
Description
This reference examines the impact of acids, metals, oils, and other water-borne wastes on forests, crops, watersheds, lakes, rivers, and wildlife. It focuses on the key areas of treatment and disposal of wastewater and sludge, and the groundwater effects associated with the migration of wastes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 684
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1989
- Published:
- 9th August 1989
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080947792
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780872012479
About the Author
Paul Cheremisinoff
Affiliations and Expertise
The late Paul N. Cheremisinoff, P.E., was a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Professor Cheremisinoff had more than 40 years of experience in research, design, and consulting for a wide range of government and industrial organizations. He was author and co-author of numerous papers and books on energy, resources, and the environment, and was a licensed professional engineer. He was a member of Sigma Xi and Tau Beta Pi, and a Diplomate of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers.
Reviews
The authors are overwhelmingly well-known in their respective fields and speak with the voice of experience. These volumes are recommended as a library reference. (Environment International)