Encyclopedia of Environmental Control Technology: Volume 1
1st Edition
Thermal Treatment of Hazardous Wastes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 828
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1989
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780872012417
About the Author
Paul Cheremisinoff
Affiliations and Expertise
The late Paul N. Cheremisinoff, P.E., was a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Professor Cheremisinoff had more than 40 years of experience in research, design, and consulting for a wide range of government and industrial organizations. He was author and co-author of numerous papers and books on energy, resources, and the environment, and was a licensed professional engineer. He was a member of Sigma Xi and Tau Beta Pi, and a Diplomate of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers.
Reviews
The authors are overwhelmingly well-known in their respective fields and speak with the voice of experience. These volumes are recommended as a library reference. (Environment International) A wealth of information on thermal treatment technologies and a must for anyone working in the hazardous wastes field. Particularly useful to those in industry. STRONGLY RECOMMENDED as a ready reference in the field and real world experience for environmental management. (Fred Ellerbusch, P.E., Manager, Environment and Energy, Bristol-Myers Corp., New Jersey) I am convinced technical and regulatory libraries should include a copy for reference. (John Iannotti, P.E., New York State Dept. of Environmental Protection, Albany, New York)