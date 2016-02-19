Encyclopedia of Environmental Control Technology: Volume 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780872012417

Encyclopedia of Environmental Control Technology: Volume 1

1st Edition

Thermal Treatment of Hazardous Wastes

Authors: Paul Cheremisinoff
Hardcover ISBN: 9780872012417
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1989
Page Count: 828
Paul Cheremisinoff

Affiliations and Expertise

The late Paul N. Cheremisinoff, P.E., was a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Professor Cheremisinoff had more than 40 years of experience in research, design, and consulting for a wide range of government and industrial organizations. He was author and co-author of numerous papers and books on energy, resources, and the environment, and was a licensed professional engineer. He was a member of Sigma Xi and Tau Beta Pi, and a Diplomate of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers.

The authors are overwhelmingly well-known in their respective fields and speak with the voice of experience. These volumes are recommended as a library reference. (Environment International) A wealth of information on thermal treatment technologies and a must for anyone working in the hazardous wastes field. Particularly useful to those in industry. STRONGLY RECOMMENDED as a ready reference in the field and real world experience for environmental management. (Fred Ellerbusch, P.E., Manager, Environment and Energy, Bristol-Myers Corp., New Jersey) I am convinced technical and regulatory libraries should include a copy for reference. (John Iannotti, P.E., New York State Dept. of Environmental Protection, Albany, New York)

