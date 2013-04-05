Encyclopedia of Energy, Natural Resource, and Environmental Economics
Every decision about energy involves its price and cost. The price of gasoline and the cost of buying from foreign producers; the price of nuclear and hydroelectricity and the costs to our ecosystems; the price of electricity from coal-fired plants and the cost to the atmosphere. Giving life to inventions, lifestyle changes, geopolitical shifts, and things in-between, energy economics is of high interest to Academia, Corporations and Governments.
For economists, energy economics is one of three subdisciplines which, taken together, compose an economic approach to the exploitation and preservation of natural resources:
- energy economics, which focuses on energy-related subjects such as renewable energy, hydropower, nuclear power, and the political economy of energy
- resource economics, which covers subjects in land and water use, such as mining, fisheries, agriculture, and forests
- environmental economics, which takes a broader view of natural resources through economic concepts such as risk, valuation, regulation, and distribution
Although the three are closely related, they are not often presented as an integrated whole. This Encyclopedia has done just that by unifying these fields into a high-quality and unique overview.
- The only reference work that codifies the relationships among the three subdisciplines: energy economics, resource economics and environmental economics. Understanding these relationships just became simpler!
- Nobel Prize Winning Editor-in-Chief (joint recipient 2007 Peace Prize), Jason Shogren, has demonstrated excellent team work again, by coordinating and steering his Editorial Board to produce a cohesive work that guides the user seamlessly through the diverse topics
- This work contains in equal parts information from and about business, academic, and government perspectives and is intended to serve as a tool for unifying and systematizing research and analysis in business, universities, and government
Volume 1: ENERGY
Climate Change and Policy
Carbon Cap and Trade
Cap and Trade Defined
Cap and Trade Versus Tax
Cap-and-Trade Design Principles
Cap-and-Trade Experience
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Carbon Offsets
Introduction
Certifying Carbon Offsets: Challenges
Carbon Offsets from Forests Conservation
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Carbon Taxes
Introduction
Carbon Taxes in Practice
Design Issues
Incidence of a Carbon Tax
Instrument Choice
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Clean Development Mechanism
Introduction: The Organization of the Clean Development Mechanism
The Distribution of CDM Projects According to Region and Type
The CDM: Debated Issues
Conclusion: The Role of the CDM Post Kyoto
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Climate Change and Food Situation*
Food Situation
What’s Expected with Climate Change?
Climate Change Impacts on Agriculture and Food
Mitigation Policies and Their Impacts on Agriculture and Food
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary Terms
Dealing with the Uncertainty About Climate Change
Sources of Uncertainty
Addressing Uncertainty in Climate Change
The Implications of Uncertainty
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Double Dividend
Introduction
The Tax Interaction Effect
Interpreting the Tax Interaction Findings
Double Dividends for Special Cases
Summary and Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Economics of Forest Carbon Sequestration as a Climate Change Mitigation Strategy
Forest Carbon-Supply Function
Carbon Supply on the Intensive Margin
Forest Carbon Supply on the Extensive Margin
Critical Implementation Issues
Further Reading
Glossary
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)
Introduction
Establishment of the IPCC
Structure of the IPCC
IPCC Publications
IPCC Procedures
The IPCC Reform Process
The Science and Policy Interface
The AR5 – Current Challenges
Conclusions
Further Reading
Glossary
International Climate Treaties and Coalition Building
Introduction
Basic Features of International Environmental Treaties and Coalition Building
Designing the Rules of the Game
The Enlargement of Coalitions
The Full Potential of Transfers
Issue Linkage
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Markets/Technology Innovation/Adoption/Diffusion
Diffusion of Energy-Efficient Technologies
Introduction
Diffusion Theory
Determinants of the Adoption of EETs
From Adoption to Diffusion: The Time Dimension, Feedback Loops, and Diffusion Dynamics
Technology Case Studies
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Energy-Efficiency Gap*
Overview
Underlying Economic Theory
Is There Really an Energy-Efficiency Gap?
Arguments Against the Existence of an Energy-Efficiency Gap
Arguments Supporting the Existence of an Energy-Efficiency Gap
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Impacts of Innovation: Lessons from the Empirical Evidence
Introduction
Energy and Environment
Diffusion of Innovations
Applied Climate-Economy Models
Conclusions and Further Research
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Modeling Technological Change in Economic Models of Climate Change
Introduction
Technological Change and Economic Modeling
Exogenous Technical Change
Endogenous Technological Change
Conclusion and Suggestions for Future Research
Appendix: Models
Further Reading
Policy Incentives for Energy and Environmental Technological Innovation: Lessons from the Empirical Evidence*
Introduction
‘Pricing’ Pollution and Induced Innovation
Choosing the Instrument
Dealing with Multiple Failures and Barriers
Providing Predictable Signals
Complementing Private Research Efforts
Taking Advantage of International Opportunities
Conclusions and Further Research
See also
Further Reading
Technological Change and Climate Change Policy
Abbreviations
Overview
Technological Change and Climate Change
Market Failures in Low-Carbon Innovation
Policy Instruments to Address Market Failures
Additional Considerations for Climate Policy Design
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Technological Change and the Marginal Cost of Abatement
Introduction
Using the MAC Curve
Generating the MAC Curve
Limitations
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Technological Lock-In
Introduction
Technological Lock-In
Institutional Lock-In
Carbon Lock-In
Overcoming Carbon Lock-In
Conclusions and Future Research
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Technology and Environmental Policy
Introduction
Results from Theoretical Models
Results from Econometric Studies
Results from Technology Case Studies
Results from Surveys of Firms
Results from Mixed-Method Studies and Meta-Analysis
Synthesized Findings
Conclusions
Further Reading
Glossary
Non-Renewable Fossil/Nuclear/Electricity Markets
Coal: Prospects in the Twenty-First Century: Exhaustion Trumped by Global Warming?
Coase, Coal, and Coal Regulation
The Coase Conundrum and Global Warming
Conclusion: Festina Lente
Notes on the Literature and Data on Coal
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Economics of Peak Oil
Introduction
How Fast Should We Consume Oil?
How Fast Would Markets Use Oil?
Modeling Peak Oil
The Misplaced Emphasis on Peak Oil
Conclusion
Further Reading
Green Microaccounting for Oil Extraction*
Introduction
Natural and Technological Conditions
Accounting for Optimal Production
Interpretation
Conclusion
Appendix Algebraic Derivation
Further Reading
Modeling Reserve Growth in Natural Gas Fields
Overview
Modeling Field Growth
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Natural Gas Networks
Introduction
Elements in the Network
Optimization Horizons
Uncertainty
Concluding Remarks
Further Reading
Price Dynamics in Domestic Energy Markets
Introduction
Theory, Literature, and Baseline Scenario
Electricity Price Dynamics Under Deregulation
Conclusion
Further Reading
Renewable/Alternative Energy
Economic Implications of Wind Power Intermittency
Introduction
Wind Power Technology
Security of Supply
Reliability
Adequacy
Measuring Intermittency
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Economics of Biofuels: An Overview*
Introduction
Why Biofuels?
Research on Economics of Biofuels
Policy Issues
Conclusions
Further Reading
Economics of Technology Learning in Wind Power*
Introduction
The Single-Factor Learning Curve Approach
Addressing the Impacts of R&D and Returns-to-Scale
The Geographical Domain of Technology Learning and R&D
Endogenous Technology Learning and Diffusion
The Character of the Process of Technological Change
Concluding Remarks and Some Directions for Future Research
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Economics of Wind Power: An Introduction
Introduction
The Cost of Wind-Generated Electricity
Economic Aspects of Grid Integration and Intermittency
Measuring the Environmental Externalities of Wind Power
Final Comments
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Hydropower Economics: An Overview
Introduction
The Basic Model for Management of Hydropower
Hydro Together with Other Technologies
Additional Hydropower Issues
See also
Further Reading
Measuring the Environmental Externalities of Offshore Wind Power: The Case of Visual Disamenities
Introduction
Technical Review
The External Costs of Visual Disamenities from Offshore Wind Farms
Heterogeneity in the Visual Disamenity Costs
Conclusion
Further Reading
Glossary
Measuring the Environmental Externalities of Onshore Wind Power
Introduction
Physical Characteristics of a Wind Farm
Externalities
Methods of Measuring Externalities
Final Comments
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Residential Energy Demand
Introduction
Framework
Empirics of Residential Energy Demand
General Policy Implications
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Volume 2: RESOURCES
Media Non-Biological
Economics of Exploration for and Production of Exhaustible Resources
Introduction
Exploration, Reserves, and Resources
A Benchmark Economic Model of an Exhaustible Resource Industry
Exploration, Uncertainty, and Information
Exploration as a Stage in Project Development
Exploration and Resource Scarcity
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Economics of Groundwater
Evolution of Groundwater Resource Management
Optimal Ordering of Multiple Water Resources
Institutions and Regulatory Issues
Additional Dimensions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Economics of Market Power in the Extraction of Nonrenewable Resources
Overview
Scarcity and Market Power
Resource Dependence
Empirical Tests of Market Power
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Theory and Practice of Fisheries and Water Economics
Introduction
The Fisheries Problem
Economic Efficiency in a Fishery
Fisheries Management
Ecosystem-Based Management: Reconciling Private and Public Benefits
The Water Scarcity Problem
Water Allocation: The Economic Framework
Water Allocation: Theory and Practice
Concluding Remarks
Further Reading
Glossary
Media: Biological
Economics and Ecology of Open-Access Fisheries
Introduction
Equilibrium Models of Open-Access Fisheries
The Dynamics of an Open-Access Fishery
Ecological Extensions to Classic Open-Access Models
Stochastic Open-Access Models
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Economics of Agricultural Residuals and Overfertilization: Chemical Fertilizer Use, Livestock Waste, Manure Management, and Environmental Impacts
Introduction
The Problem of Overfertilization
Sources of Overfertilization for Crop Farmers
Livestock Waste from Animal Agriculture
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Economics of Pest Control*
Introduction
Magnitude of the Problem
Representative Agent Models
Equilibrium Implications of Pest Control Decisions
Summary Remarks
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Hunting and Exploitation of Terrestrial Animal Species
Introduction
Harvesting and Competing Use of Habitat Land
Conflicting Views on Species Values and Conservation
From Biomass Models to a Stage-Structured Hunting Model
Literature Review
Further Reading
Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation
Introduction/Background
Drivers of Deforestation and Degradation
The Economics of REDD Implementation
Changing Behavior by Changing Incentives
Beneficiaries of REDD
Leakage, Additionality, and Scale of REDD Policy/Projects
Concluding Remarks
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Microeconomics
Economic Analysis of Forest Products Markets
Introduction
Stumpage Supply
Markets for Logs and Processed Products
Characteristics and Examples of Forest Sector Models
Continued Advances in Forest Products Market Analysis
See also
Further Reading
Forest Management and Climate Change
Introduction
Impacts
Adaptation
Uncertainty of Outcomes across Space and Time
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Joint Production of Good and Bad Outputs with a Network Application
Introduction
Good versus Bad Outputs
The Production Technology
Equilibrium
Material Balance Principle
Modeling Good and Bad Outputs in a Network
Network Model versus Joint Production Model
Data
Results
Appendix
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Glossary
Spatial Management of Renewable Natural Resources
Introduction
Spatial Economics Background and Concepts
Renewable Natural Resources
Future Directions for Spatial Resource Management
See also
Further Reading
Voluntary Resource Conservation and Environmental Management in Agriculture and Forestry
Overview
Description of Voluntary Approaches
Motivations for Voluntary Behavior
Effectiveness of Voluntary Programs
Agriculture
Forestry
Summary and Lessons for Improving Effectiveness and Social Welfare
Further Reading
Glossary
Policy Tools
Conservation Easements: Tools for Conserving and Enhancing Ecosystem Services
Overview
About Land Trusts and Conservation Easements
Easements Compared to Traditional Tools
Determinants of Land Trust and Easement Growth
Public Policy Issues
Summary
Further Reading
Glossary
Deforestation and Forest Degradation: Concerns, Causes, Policies, and Their Impacts
Why Worry?
Forest Stocks and Flows
Ongoing Forest Loss
Domestic Development Causes
Domestic Conservation Policies
International Policies
Lessons for Future Policy Initiatives?
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Exclusive Economic Zone
The Exclusive Economic Zone: What It Is
A Brief History of the Law of the Sea
The UN Conferences on the Law of the Sea
The EEZ and Offshore Petroleum
The EEZ and Fisheries
High Seas Fisheries
Conclusion
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Externality Regulation in Oil and Gas
Introduction
Externalities in Oil and Gas Production
Private Responses
State Regulation
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Fishery Cooperatives as a Management Institution
Overview
The Economics of Fishery Cooperatives
Experiences with Cooperative Fishery Management
Conclusions and Research Directions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Forest Taxation
Introduction
Market Failure
Forest Taxation as a Policy Instrument
Forest Taxation in a Selection of Countries
Concluding Remarks
Further Reading
Glossary
Individual Transferable Quotas in Fisheries
Introduction
What Are ITQs?
ITQ Prices
How Do ITQs Work?
Application of ITQs Around the World
See also
Further Reading
International Trade and the Conservation of Renewable Resources*
Introduction
History of International Cooperation on Resource Conservation
The Economics of Renewable Resources and Trade
Implications for Policy
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Land Use Policies in the United States for Protecting Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services
Introduction
The Essential Role of Private Land in Ecosystem Services and Biodiversity
The ESA
The CRP
Wetlands Mitigation
Conservation Banks and ‘Green Infrastructure’
Conclusions
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Protecting Marine Ecosystems in Fishery Regulation
Overview
A Typology of Fisheries Management Policies to Address Ecosystem Effects of Fishing
Management of Bycatch and Habitat Impacts in Practice
Policies Outside of Fisheries Management – Theory and Practice
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Regulated Open Access and Regulated Restricted Access Fisheries
Introduction
ROA Fisheries
Regulated Restricted Access Fisheries
Rights-Based fisheries
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Taxation of Nonrenewable Resources
Resource Ownership, Licensing, and the Justification for Taxes
Types of Taxes
Other Fiscal Arrangements
Taxes in Hotelling-Type Models
Neutrality and the Scope for Distortions
Some Important Issues
Criteria and Methods for Analyzing Resource Tax Systems
Tax Reform and Political Risk
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Territorial Use Rights in Fisheries (TURFs)
Introduction
Definition and Characteristics
Types
Criteria for Effectiveness
Case Studies
Conclusion
Further Reading
Glossary
Tree Plantations and Genetics in Forestry
Plantation Forestry
Genetic Improvement and Transgenic Trees
Summary and Conclusions
Further Reading
Glossary
Water Crises, Water Rights, and Water Markets*
Water Crisis
Why the Crises?
The Role of Prices
Conditions for Water Markets
US Water Institutions, East and West
Third-Party Impacts and Transaction Costs
Water Markets at Work
Conclusion
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Theoretical Tools
Carbon Leakage
Introduction
Marginal Benefits Channel
Energy Market Channel
Terms of Trade for Nonenergy Goods
Factor Price Channel
The Role of Technological Change
The Degree of Carbon Leakage
Policy Responses
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Cartel-versus-Fringe Models
Introduction
The Model
Perfect Competition
Monopoly
Oligopoly Open-Loop Nash Equilibrium
Cartel-Versus-Fringe Open-Loop Nash Equilibrium
The Order of Extraction and Welfare Effects
The Closed-Loop Nash Equilibrium
Cartel-Versus-Fringe Open-Loop Stackelberg Equilibrium
Cartel-Versus-Fringe Closed-Loop Stackelberg Equilibrium
Conclusions
Further Reading
Glossary
Differential Games and Resources
Introduction and Overview
Differential Games: Equilibrium Concepts
Some Applications to Exhaustible Resources
Some Applications to Renewable Resources
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Diffusion and Spatial Aspects
Introduction
Modeling Spatial Movements
Optimal Control under Diffusion: The Maximum Principle
Pattern Formation
Summary and Conclusions
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Discounting
Introduction
Discounting Under Uncertainty
Extensions
Further Reading
Glossary
Experiments on Common Property Management
Overview
Laboratory Experiments on Common Property Resource Management
Institutions Sustaining Cooperation in CPR Use
The Validity of Laboratory Experiments on Common Property Management
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Games and Resources
Introduction
Public Resources
Private Resources
Private Inputs and Public Outputs
Conclusions
Acknowledgment
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Green Paradox
Introduction
Climate Policy
Economics of Exhaustible Resources
The Green Paradox
A Weak Green Paradox
Other Green Paradox Mechanisms
Implications for Policy
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Hartwick’s Rule
Introduction
Illustration in a One-Sector Model
Compensating Resource Depletion
Results in a General Multiple-Capital-Good Technology
Generalizations
Concluding Remarks
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Optimal Control and Resources
Introduction and Overview
Necessary and Sufficient Conditions for Finite Horizon Optimal Control Problems
Optimal Cleanup of a Hazardous Stock
Necessary and Sufficient Conditions for Autonomous and Discounted Infinite Horizon Optimal Control Problems
A Renewable Resource Extracting Model of a Firm
Summary and Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Option Value and Precaution
Introduction
Formalizing Precaution
Implementing Precaution
Summary and Discussion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Regime Shifts and Management
Overview
Understanding Regime Shifts
Impacts of Regime Shifts on Human Well-Being
The Challenges of Regime Shifts
Policies and Management Options for Dealing with Regime Shifts
Summary
See also
Further reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Regime Shifts: Early Warnings
Evolution Equations
Regime Shifts in Deterministic Systems
Regime Shifts in Stochastic Systems
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Volume 3: ENVIRONMENT
Allocation Tools
Bayesian Decision Theory and Climate Change
Introduction
Applying Bayesian Decision Theory to Climate Change
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Coasean Bargaining
Introduction
Coasean Bargaining with Friction
Coasean Bargaining in the Laboratory
Coasean Bargaining as Environmental Regulation
Concluding Remarks
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Environmental and Natural Resource Economics: Decisions Under Risk and Uncertainty
Overview
Decision Making under Risk
Other Important Concepts and Risk or Uncertainty Frameworks
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Environmental Cost–Benefit Analysis
Overview
A Short History of CBA
Stages of a CBA
An Example of CBA of Hydro Power Regulation
The Strengths and the Weaknesses of Environmental CBA
The Benefits of CBA
What are the Main Challenges to the Individual Component Parts of a CBA?
Challenges to the Overall Approach of CBA
The Future of CBA?
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Environmental Ethics for Environmental Economists
Environmental Economics – Accomplishments, but also Controversy
Ethics and the Environment
Environmental Economics and Environmental Ethics
For Environmental Economists, a Baby Step in the Right Direction – Accommodating a Little Ethical Pluralism
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Ethics, Economics, and Decision Rules for Climate Change
Introduction
The Kaldor–Hicks Criterion
Utilitarianism
Rights-Based Ethics
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Governance of Common-Pool Resources
Introduction
Conventional Theory of the Commons
Case Study Comparison
Experimental Results
Contemporary Theory of Collective Action and the Commons
Going Beyond Panaceas
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Lindahl Pricing for Public Goods and Experimental Auctions for the Environment
Public Goods Problem
Public Good Experiments
Individualized Price Auction – Example
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Managing Catastrophic Risk
Why Decision Makers Do Not Invest in Protective Measures
Impact of Interdependencies on Investing in Protective Measures
Risk Management Strategies
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Optimization Across Space
Overview
Spatial Optimization of Resource Management and Policy
Spatial Optimization in Design of Emission Taxes and Tradable Emission Permits
Spatial Variation in Stringency of Standards and Enforcement Activity
Urban Environmental Quality
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Payments for Ecosystem Services: Mechanisms to Achieve Desired Landscape Patterns
Introduction
PES Schemes for Conserving Spatially Dependent Ecosystem Services
Discussion and Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Property Rights and the Environment
Understanding Property Rights
Negative Externalities and the Lack of Property Rights
Resolving Environmental Conflicts with Property Rights
The Law and Economics of Property Rights and the Environment
Property Rights Solutions to Environmental Problems
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Media
Agricultural Sources of Water Pollution
Nature, Extent, and Cost of Agricultural Water Pollution
Economic Considerations
Policy Design
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Economics of Pesticide Use and Regulation
Background
Economics of Evaluating and Improving Agricultural Pest Management
Pesticide Regulation in the United States
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Hazardous Substances
Overview
Hazardous Waste
Accidental Releases
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Local/Regional Air Pollution from Stationary Sources
Introduction
The Effects of Environmental Regulations on Ambient Concentrations of Criteria Pollutants
Estimating the Benefits from Air Quality Improvements: Challenges and Key Results
The Distributional Impacts of Environmental Regulations
Concluding Remarks and Direction for Future Research
Further Reading
Waste Disposal and Recycling
Waste Management and Economic Development
Recent Data Trends
External Costs and External Benefits
A Summary of Policy Approaches and the Related Empirical Literature
Speculating on the Future
Further Reading
Glossary
Water Pollution from Industrial Sources
Extent of Water Pollution from Industrial Sources
Issues Related to Controlling Wastewater-Related Externalities
Types of Policy Approaches
Corporate Environmental Responsibility Efforts to Control Industrial Wastewater
Related Empirical Literature
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Water Pollution from Oil Spills
Sources of Oil Spills
Impact of Oil Spills
Costs of Oil Spills
Deterring Oil Spills
Economic Theory of Oil Spill Deterrence
Empirical Evidence on Deterring Oil Spills
See also
Further Reading
List of Relevant Websites
Wetlands and Coastal Estuaries
Introduction
Valuing Wetland Goods and Services
Overcoming Measurement Issues
Wetland Valuation and Policy Choices: An Example from Thailand
Restoring and Creating Wetlands
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Policies/Incentives
Deposit-Refund Systems in Practice and Theory
Introduction
The Deposit-Refund in Practice
The Deposit-Refund in Theory
Concluding Remarks
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Ecolabeling
Abbreviations
Introduction
Economic Considerations for Ecolabeling
Case Study: The Dolphin-Safe Ecolabel
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Economics of Nonpoint Pollution
The Nonpoint Pollution Problem
Nonpoint Pollution Control: Characterization and Efficiency
Nonpoint Policy Instruments
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Enforcement
Introduction
Fundamental Economics of Environmental Enforcement
Extensions of the Basic Enforcement Model
Enforcing Price-Based Control Policies: Emissions Taxes and Tradable Emissions Permits
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
European Union’s Emissions Trading System
Overview
EU Climate Policy Background
Design of the EU Emissions Trading System
Economic Assessment of the EU Emissions Trading System
Future Developments
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Green Tax Design in the Real (Second-Best) World
Introduction
Multiple Externality Problems
Restrictions on Tax Coverage
Market Power
Impediments to the Development and Deployment of New Technologies
Preexisting Policies
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Information Programs
Aims and Scope
An Overview of Information Disclosure Programs
The Potential Advantages of Transparency Policies
Potential Mechanisms
Empirical Evidence: The Effectiveness of Information Programs
Empirical Evidence: The Mechanisms Linking Information and Performance
Discussion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Liability Rules and the Environment
Introduction
The Unilateral Accident Regulation Model
Contemporary Topics in Environmental Liability
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Price Instruments
Introduction
An Economic View of Efficiency
The Role of Prices
Emission Taxes
Other Taxes
Subsidies for Reducing Emissions
Other Subsidy Policies
Who Should Pay for Pollution Control?
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Prices versus Quantities
Introduction
Some Basic Notation
Imperfect Information
Hybrid Policies
Further Asymmetries between Price and Quantity Policies
Summary and Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Quantity Instruments
Overview
Emissions, Ambient Concentrations, and Forms of Tradable Credit Systems
Credit Banking and Borrowing: Credit Trading Across Compliance Periods
Stock Pollutants and Tradable Credit
Point, Nonpoint Source Emission and Discharge Credits
Additional Issues
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
SO2 Program
The Pollutant
Regulatory History
Allowance Trading
Program Design
Program in Effect
Economic Assessment
Environmental Effect
The Clean Air Interstate Rule
The Clean Air Transport Rule
Conclusion
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Standards
Introduction and Definition
What Standards Are in Use
How Standards Work
Why Standards Are Used
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Superfund Program
History of the Legislation
The Superfund Process
Has the Program Worked?
Measuring Benefits Through Property Values
Environmental Equity Concerns
Legal Issues and Costs
See also
Further Reading
Voluntary Approaches to Environmental Protection
Overview
Description of Voluntary Approaches
Motivations for Voluntary Approaches
Effectiveness of Voluntary Approaches
Voluntary Approaches in Developing Countries
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Political Economy
Contest Models and Environmental Policy
Introduction
Contest Model Basics
Extending the Basic Model
Selected Environmental Applications
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Democracy, Political Institutions, and Environmental Policy
Introduction
Democracy
Political Institutions
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Empirical Methods for Political Economy Analyses of Environmental Policy
Introduction
Political Institutions and Environmental Policy
Spatial Interactions and Environmental Policy
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Environmental Conflict and Natural Resources
Introduction
What Is Conflict Economics?
Property Rights and Conflict
What Makes Natural Resources so Special in Relation to Conflict?
Expropriation and Conflict
Input Access and Conflict
Trade and Resources: A General Equilibrium Model of Conflict
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Environmental Federalism: Empirics
Introduction
Vertical Federalism
Horizontal Federalism: Environmental Free Riding
Horizontal Federalism: Interjurisdictional Competition
Conclusions and Implications
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Environmental Justice: The Experience of the United States
Introduction
Hypotheses for Environmental Justice Correlations
From Positive to Normative: Incorporating Environmental Justice Considerations into Policy Making
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Lobbying, Voting, and Environmental Policy: Theory
Introduction
Special-Interest Groups
Voting and Election
Elections and Lobbying
Concluding Remarks
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Political Economy and the Interaction Between International Trade and Environmental Policies
Introduction
Formal Framework
Reducing Barriers to International Trade
Other Policy Issues
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Political Economy of Instrument Choice
Introduction
Why Inefficient Instruments Often Win the day
Taxes and Revenue Recycling Rules
The Political Economy of Tradable Permit Markets
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Political Economy of International Environmental Agreements
Aims and Scope
Theoretical Model Approaches
International Environmental Cooperation: Findings from Empirical and Experimental Studies
Discussion and Scope for Future Research
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Public Acceptability of Incentive-Based Mechanisms
Public Acceptability and Political Feasibility
The Determinants of Public Acceptability
Designing Efficient and Acceptable Policies
Summary/Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Strategic Environmental Policy
Introduction
The Third-Market Model
Welfare Consequences of SEP
Variations of the Third-Market Model
Reciprocal Dumping Model
Policy Implications
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Valuation Tools
Averting Behavior
Introduction
Theoretical Background
Misstatement of Physical and Economic Damages
Empirical Research on Behavioral Responses to Hazards
Valuation of Marginal Changes in Hazards
Valuation of Nonmarginal Changes in Hazards
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Benefit Transfer
Introduction
Transfer Methods
Validity and Predictive Accuracy
Commodity Consistency
Market Consistency
Temporal Trends
International Transfers
Study Methodology
Selection Effects
Access to Primary Studies and Data Reporting
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Contingent Valuation Method
Overview
CVM Survey Design
Advantages of the CVM
Accuracy
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Hedonics
Introduction
Environmental Valuation with the Hedonic Price Function
Functional Form and Choice of Regressors
Endogenous Regressors
Identification of Preference Parameters Within the Hedonic Framework
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Travel Cost Methods
Introduction
Seasonal Demand Models
Site Choice Models
Kuhn–Tucker Models
Issues and Complications
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Value of a Statistical Life
Hedonic Equilibrium
The Uses and Misuses of VSLs
Estimating VSLs Using Labor Market Data
VSL Heterogeneity
Policy Implications of VSL Heterogeneity
Estimating VSLs Using Housing or Product Data
Contingent Valuation/Stated Preference Studies
Current EPA Guidelines
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Index
Author Index
Jason Shogren
Jason Shogren is the Stroock Professor of Natural Resource Conservation and Management and Chair of the Department of Economics and Finance at the University of Wyoming, his alma mater. He works on the economics of environmental and natural resource policy. Shogren is a foreign member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and has served as professor to the King of Sweden, a lead author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and as a senior economist on the Council of Economic Advisers in the White House. He likes music and fishing.
