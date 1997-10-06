Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs
1st Edition
This book is the most authoritative encyclopedia ever prepared on dinosaurs and dinosaur science. In addition to entries on specific animals such as Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops, and Velociraptor, the Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs covers reproduction, behavior, physiology, and extinction. The book is generously illustrated with many detailed drawings and photographs, and includes color pictures and illustrations that feature interpretations of the best known and most important animals. All alphabetical entries are cross-referenced internally, as well as at the end of each entry. The Encyclopedia includes up-to-date references that encourage the reader to investigate personal interests.
- The most authoritative encyclopedia ever prepared on dinosaurs
- Includes many detailed drawings, photographs and illustrations in both color and black-and-white
- Contains comprehensively cross-referenced alphabetical entries with internal references, as well as references at the conclusion of each entry
- Provides in-depth references, allowing readers to pursue independent interests
- Includes sixteen plates and 35 color illustrations
Reference and college libraries, public and high school libraries, book clubs, trade distributors, and professional societies for paleontology, evolution, geology, zoology, and ecology
Table of Contents
Thematic Table of Contents. Contributors. A Guide to Using the Encyclopedia.
Michael Crichton, Foreword. Preface. Dedication.
F.E. Novas, Abelisauridae.
L.L. Jacobs, African Dinosaurs.
G. Erickson, Age Determination.
A. Chinsamy, Albany Museum.
K. Padian and J.R. Hutchinson, Allosauroidea.
P. Dodson, American Dinosaurs.
L. Dingus, American Museum of Natural History.
K. Carpenter, Ankylosauria.
J.M. Parrish, Archosauria.
J.R. Hutchinson and K. Padain, Arctometatarsalia.
R.E. Molnar, Australasian Dinosaurs.
L.M. Chiappe, Aves.
The Editors, Avetheropoda.
K. Padian, Avialae.
H. Osmólska, Barun Goyot Formation.
J.L. Sanz, Bastus Nesting Site.
The Editors, Bavarian State Collection for Paleontology and Historical Geology.
P. Currie, Bayan Mandahu.
H. Osmólska, Bayn Dzak.
J.R. Horner, Behavior.
A. Chinsamy, Bernard Price Institute for Paleontological Research.
J. Le Loeuff, Biogeography.
R.M. Alexander, Biomechanics.
R. Chapman, Biometrics.
C. Trueman, Biomineralization.
S.G. Lucas, Biostratigraphy.
K. Padian, Bipedality.
K. Padian, Bird Origins.
B. Breithaupt, Bone Cabin Quarry.
P. Currie, Braincase Anatomy.
K. Padain and J.R. Hutchinson, Bullatosauria.
M. Lockley, Cabo Espichel.
J.S. Moratalla and J.L. Sanz, Cameros Basin Megatracksite.
C. Coy, Canadian Dinosaurs.
K. Carpenter, Cañon City.
M. Lockley, Carenque.
J.S. McIntosh, Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
J.R. Hutchinson and K. Padian, Carnosauria.
J. Kirkland, Cedar Mountain Formation.
M. Norell, Central Asiatic Expeditions.
The Editors, Cerapoda.
P. Dodson, Ceratopsia.
T. Rowe, R. Tykoski, and J.R. Hutchinson, Ceratosauria.
H. Bocherens, Chemical Composition of Dinosaur Fossils.
D. Zhiming, Chinese Dinosaurs.
J.M. Parrish, Chinle Formation.
J.B. Smith, Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry.
D. Maxwell, Cloverly Formation.
J.R. Hutchinson and K. Padian, Coelurosauria.
M.J. Ryan and A.P. Russell, Color.
B. Breithaupt, Como Bluff.
R.E. Chapman and D.B. Weishampel, Computers and Related Technology.
J. Wright, Connecticut River Valley.
D.B. Weishampel, Constructional Morphology.
K. Chin, Coprolites.
L.M. Witmer, Craniofacial Air Sinus Systems. E-B. Koppelhus, Cretaceous Period.
J.M. Clark, Crocodylia.
W.A.S. Sarjeant, Crystal Palace Dinosaurs. B. Britt and K.L. Stadtman, Dalton Wells Quarry.
A. Sahni, Deccan Basalt.
The Editors, Deinonychosauria.
K. Carpenter, Denver Museum of Natural History.
C. Coy, Devil's Coulee Dinosaur Egg Historic Site.
M.J. Ryan and M.K. Vickaryous, Diet.
K. Padian, Dinosauria: Definition.
D. Chure, Dinosaur National Monument.
A.B. Arcucci, Dinosauromorpha.
C. Coy, Dinosaur Provincial Park.
M. Lockley, Dinosaur Ridge.
Don Lesson, Dinosaur Society.
M. Lockley, Dinosaur Valley.
M. Lockley, Dinoturbation.
P. Dodson, Distribution and Diversity.
T. Jerzykiewicz, Djadokhta Formation.
P.A. Murry and R.A. Long, Dockum Group.
P. Currie, Dromaeosaridae.
B. Britt and B.I. Curtice, Dry Mesa Quarry.
M.J. Ryan, Dryosauridae.
D.A. Eberth, Edmonton Group.
J.R. Horner, Egg Mountain.
K.E. Mikhailov, Eggs, Eggshells, and Nests.
P. Currie, Elmisauridae.
The Editors, Enantiornithes.
P. Currie, Erenhot Dinosaur Museum.
The Editors, Euornithopoda.
E. Buffetaut, European Dinosaurs.
J.D. Archibald, Evolution.
J.D. Archibald, Extinction, Cretaceous.
M.J. Benton, Extinction, Triassic.
P. Guangzhao, Fabrosauridae.
M. Lockley, Fatima.
P. Currie, Feathered Dinosaurs.
M. Lockley, Footprints and Trackways.
Per Christiansen, Forelimbs and Hands.
J.I. Kirkland, Fruita Paleontological Area.
M.J. Ryan, Fruitland Formation.
X-C. Wu, Functional Morphology.
L. Claessens, Gastralia.
D.D. Gillette, Gastroliths.
The Editors, Genasauria.
J.M. Parrish, Genetics.
C.C. Swisher, Geologic Time.
C. Coy, Ghost Ranch.
K. Padian, Glen Canyon Group.
D.A. Winkler, Glen Rose, Texas.
P. Currie, Graduate Studies.
D.J. Varricchio, Growth and Embryology.
K. Padian, Growth Lines.
C.A. Forster, Hadrosauridae.
K.R. Johnson, Hell Creek Flora.
D.F. Lofgren, Hell Creek Formation.
F.E. Novas, Herrerasauridae.
J.A. Long and K.J. McNamara, Heterochrony.
J.B. Smith, Heterodontosauridae.
Per Christiansen, Hind Limbs and Feet.
R.E.H. Reid, Histology of Bones and Teeth.
W.A.S. Sarjeant, History of Dinosaur Discoveries: Early Discoveries.
B. Breithaupt, History of Dinosaur Discoveries: First Golden Period.
E. Buffetaut, History of Dinosaur Discoveries: Quiet Times.
L. Psihoyos, History of Dinosaur Discoveries: Research Today.
B. Breithaupt, Howe Quarry.
H-D. Sues, Hypsilophodontidae.
C.A. Forster, Iguanodontidae.
A. Sahni, Indian Dinosaurs.
The Editors, Institute de Paléontologie, Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle, Paris, France.
D. Zhiming, Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Beijing, China.
D.A. Russell, Intelligence.
R.R. Rogers, Ischigualasto Formation.
Y. Azuma and Y. Tamida, Japanese Dinosaurs.
D.A. Eberth, Judith River Wedge.
D. Lessem and M. Schweitzer, Jurassic Park.
P. Dodson, Jurassic Period.
H. Haubold, Keuper Formation.
M. Lockley, Khodja-Pil-Ata.
M.J. Ryan, Kirtland Formation.
A. Sahni, Lameta Formation.
B. Breithaupt, Lance Formation.
S.G. Lucas, Land-Mammal Ages.
B.P. Pérez-Moreno and J.L. Sanz, Las Hoyas.
V.L. Santucci, Legislation Protecting Dinosaur Fossils.
D.B. Weishampel, Life History.
M. Lockley, Lommiswil.
E. Frey and J. Martin, Long Necks of Sauropods.
D. Zhiming, Lufeng.
K. Padian, Maniraptora.
K. Padian, Maniraptoriformes.
The Editors, Marginocephalia.
K. Padian, Megalosaurus.
M. Lockley, Megatracksites.
K. Padian, Mesozoic Era.
H-D. Sues, Mesozoic Faunas.
J. Basinger, Mesozoic Floras.
R. Hernandez-Rivera, Mexican Dinosaurs.
J.A. Schiebout, Microvertebrate Sites.
M.J. Ryan, Middle Asian Dinosaurs.
G.S. Paul, Migration.
R. Barsbold, Mongolian Dinosaurs.
K. Carpenter, Morrison Formation.
J.M. Parrish, Musculature.
J. Le Loeuff, Musée des Dinosaures, Espèraza, Aude, France.
The Editors, Museum of Comparative Zoology, Harvard University.
D.K. Smith, Museum of Earth Science, Brigham Young University.
M. Schweitzer, Museum of the Rockies.
D. Chure, Museums and Displays.
A. Chinsamy, National Museum, Bloemfontein, South Africa.
P. Davis, Natual History Museum, London.
H. Osmólska, Nemegt Formation.
P. Dodson, Neoceratopsia.
The Editors, Neotetanurae.
H-D. Sues, Newark Supergroup.
K. Padian, Origin of Dinosaurs.
L.B. Tatarinov, Orlov Museum of Paleontology.
M.K. Vickaryous and M.J. Ryan, Ornamentation.
K. Padian, Ornithischia.
K. Padian, Ornithodira.
H. Osmólska, Ornithomimosauria.
The Editors, Ornithopoda.
K. Padian, Ornithosuchia.
R. Barsbold, Oviraptorosauria.
J.B. Smith, Oxford Clay.
H-D. Sues, Pachycephalosauria.
H. Haubold, Paleoclimatology.
P. Dodson, Paleoecology.
J.F. Lerbekmo, Paleomagnetic Correlation.
E.A. Buchholtz, Paleoneurology.
P.J. Currie, Paleontogical Museum, Ulaan Baatar.
P. Davis, Paleontology.
D.H. Tanke and B.M. Rothschild, Paleopathology.
K. Padian, Pectoral Girdle.
D. Rasskin-Gutman, Pelvis, Comparative Anatomy.
C. Trueman, Permineralization.
J.M. Parrish, Petrified Forest.
K. Padian, Phylogenetic System.
K. Padian, Phylogeny of Dinosaurs.
K. Padian, Physiology.
B. Tiffney, Plants and Dinosaurs.
E. Hoch, Plate Tectonics.
T.H. Rich, R.A. Gangloff, and W.R. Hammer, Polar Dinosaurs.
H. Osmólska, Polish-Mongolian Paleontological Expeditions.
D.F. Glut, Popular Culture, Literature.
P. Makovicky, Postcranial Axial Skeleton.
B. Britt, Postcranial Pneumaticity.
R.E. Molnar, Problems with the Fossil Record.
P. Upchurch, Prosauropoda.
P. Davis, Pseudofossils.
K. Padian, Pseudosuchia.
P. Sereno, Psittacosauridae.
K. Padian, Pterosauria.
K. Padian, Pterosauromopha.
M. Lockney, Purgatoire.
K. Padian, Quadrupedality.
D.A. Eberth, Radiometric Dating.
P. Currie, Raptors.
S.J. Czerkas, Reconstruction and Restoration.
G.S. Paul, Reproductive Behavior and Rates.
M.J. Benton, Reptiles.
J. Wright, Rocky Hill Dinosaur Park.
H-D. Sues, Royal Ontario Museum.
B.G. Naylor, Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology.
M. Lockley, Samcheonpo.
K. Padian, Saurischia.
J.S. McIntosh, Sauropoda.
P. Upchurch, Sauropodomorpha.
P. Currie, Sino-Canadian Dinosaur Project.
P. Currie, Sino-Soviet Expeditions.
N.J. Mateer, Sino-Swedish Expeditions.
E.H. Colbert, Size.
R.M. Alexander, Size and Scaling.
K. Padian, Skeletal Structures.
S.A. Czerkas, Skin.
The Editors, Skull, Comparative Anatomy.
M.K. Brett-Surman, Smithsonian Institution.
H. Haubold, Solnhofen Formation.
A. Chinsamy, South African Museum.
F.E. Novas, South American Dinosaurs.
E. Buffetaut, Southeast Asian Dinosaurs.
C. Coy, Soviet-Mongolian Paleontological Expeditions.
J.D. Archibald, Speciation.
J.D. Archibald, Species.
A. Milner, Spinosauridae and Baryonychidae.
The Editors, State Museum for Natural History, Stuttgart, Germany.
K. Padian, Staurikosauridae.
P. Galton, Stegosauria.
X-C. Wu and A.P. Russell, Systematics.
A.R. Fiorillo, Taphonomy.
P.M. Sander, Teeth and Jaws.
G. Maier, Tendaguru.
J.R. Hutchinson and K. Padian, Tetanurae.
K. Padian, Thecodontia.
D.A. Russell, Therizinosauria.
P.J. Currie, Theropoda.
K. Carpenter, Thyreophora.
A.R. Jacobsen, Tooth Marks.
G.M. Erickson, Tooth Replacement Patterns.
W.L. Abler, Tooth Serrations in Carnivorous Dinosaurs.
A.R. Fiorillo and D.B. Weishampel, Tooth Wear.
K. Padian, Trace Fossils.
J.M. Parrish, Triassic Period.
D.J. Varricchio, Troodontidae.
J.O. Farlow, Trophic Groups.
D.B. Weishampel, Trossingen.
R.R. Rogers, Two Medicine Formation.
K. Carpenter, Tyrannosauridae.
M. Norell, Ukhaa Tolgod.
The Editors, University of California Museum of Paleontology.
S.D. Sampson and M.J. Ryan, Variation.
M.J. Benton, Vertebrata.
P. Davis, Vertebrate Paleontology.
G.M. Erickson, Von Ebner Incremental Growth Lines.
D. Norman, Wealden Group.
J.R. Horner, Willow Creek Anticline.
M.A. Turner, Yale Peabody Museum.
D. Zhiming, Zigong Museum.\ Resources. Index.
- No. of pages:
- 869
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 6th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080494746
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122268106
Philip Currie
Philip Currie is noted for many expeditions to sites in North and South America and Asia, particularly in China where he and others unearthed the "feathered" dinosaurs. He is currently the Curator of Dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology in Drumheller, Alberta, Canada, and an adjunct professor at the University of Calgary. He holds a doctorate from McGill University and is the author or co-author of nine earlier books on dinosaurs, as well more than 100 papers and articles. His work has been reported on by The New York Times, National Geographic, the PBS Nova series, Canadian Geographic, a CBS special on dinosaurs, and various other media.
Royal Tyrell Museum of Paleontology, Drumheller, Alberta, Canada
Kevin Padian
Kevin Padian is Professor of Integrative Biology and Curator of Lower Vertebrates in the Museum of Paleontology, University of California, Berkeley. His doctorate is from Yale University. He is a frequently quoted authority in both the scientific and popular press on the subject of dinosaurs, particularly on the relationship of birds and dinosaurs. His previous publications include seven books as well as 60 technical papers and 60 general articles, and his research findings have been described in Time, National Geographic, The New York Times, Discover, Scientific American, and other media.
University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.
"Anyone who is truly curious about the reptiles that ruled the world... will find answers to every possible question about them in the definitive Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs, compiled by two of the world's foremost dinosaur experts... Every public library and every school in America should own it, for it is the most valuable and up-to-date reference work on the intriguing subject ever published." --David Perlman, Science Editor in the SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE
"Currie is well known for unearthing the "feathered dinosaur" in China, and Padian has written extensively on the relationship of birds and dinosaurs. Their book features 275 original articles, heavily illustrated with photographs, paintings, drawings, and diagrams, many in color. Given the enduring interest among the general population in dinosaurs, this will prove to be a very popular reference source." --LIBRARY JOURNAL
"Although this is definitely an adult reference book, libraries with young dinosaur aficionados should prick up their ears. What most recommends this densely written volume is that it brings readers straight to the facts, fresh from the scientists' mouths, instead of filtering the information through an intermediary writer." --SCHOOL LIBRARY JOURNAL
"The Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs is quite possibly the most valuable and comprehensive volume ever published on dinosaurs, and it is sure to become the reference work in the field. Edited by two of the world's foremost dinosaur experts, it includes hundreds of contributions from virtually every luminary in the field. The Encyclopedia not only embraces the very latest research, but it also includes copious entries on fossil sites, geological periods and formations, dinosaur discoveries, collections, paleontologists, methodology, and much, much more--all profusely illustrated. No topic in science generates more interest than dinosaurs, and this volume is an absolutely essential addition to any public library, educational institution, or museum. I can't imagine anyone with an interest in dinosaurs--laymen, student, or scientist--not wanting to own this magnificent book." --DOUGLAS PRESTON, Author of Dinosaurs in the Attic and Relic.
"Here's the 'Who's Who' and 'What's What' about dinosaurs that we've been waiting for. An easy-to-get-around-in definitive compilation of general information about fossils, the theory, the scientists, the history--just about everything you'd like to know about--written by the finest scholars in the field. On top of the superb (and heavily cross-referenced) text, the Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs is wonderfully and profusely illustrated. I know I'm going to get a lot of use out of this book, and so would any teacher or parent with a dinosaur-nutty kid. (I think that's all of us....)"
--EUGENIE C. SCOTT, Executive Director, National Center for Science Education, El Cerrito, California
"You will be amazed as we are with this incredible accomplishment. Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs is a new 875 page volume covering all aspects of diosaurs by the experts that can tackle the subject best. A nice foreword by Michael Crichton is also inside. Articles discuss museums, specific dinosaurs and dinosaur families, famous sites, a history of paleontology, dinosaur color, feathered dinosaurs, Paleopathology, tooth replacement, and so much more. Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs is reference material and fantastic reading that no dino lover can be without." --PREHISTORIC TIMES
"Written by well-known paleontologists and organized alphabetically by subject, the signed articles cover kinds of dinosaurs, biology, geology, research, and museums where dinosaurs are on display, including a worldwide list of museums and sites. Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs provides a nice link between popular and scientific dinosaurs studies." --LIBRARY JOURNAL
"Highly recommended for a wide range of libraries, this invaluable encyclopedia dictionary is accessible enough for larger public libraries, yet sufficiently technical to appeal to undergraduates, graduate students, and faculty." --CHOICE
"This exhaustive body of research authoritatively survey all of our dinosaur knowledge to date." --SCIENCE NEWS
"...they have produced a massive tome, consisting of about 280 contributions from 123 authors. The Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs is perhaps the most comprehensive treatment of almost all things dinosaurian ever to have appeared in a single volume. As a consequence, it will certainly become a standard general reference as well as a good entry into the current literature. For years to come, it will remain almost an essential addition to the library of any serious student of dinosaur whether lay or professional." --SCIENCE
"As befits an encyclopedia, it mixes short and long articles on topics ranging from African dinosaurs to the Dalton Wells Quarry - an important new fossil site in Utah. The anatomical terminology gets a bit thick in places, but the glossary should rescue you. This book is browsable, [and should be] within easy reach when your eight-year-old (or you) is in a curious mood." --NEW SCIENTIST
"For those of you who haven't liked any animal that's walked, crawled, swum, or flown since the Jurassic Period, fear not: The 1000-page Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs tells you everything you ever wanted to know about these cold-blooded creatures - including the possibility that some of them were actually warm-blooded." --EXPRESS BOOKS
"The authoritative and comprehensive Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs covers not only specific animals but also dinosaur reproduction, behavior, physiology, and extinction. The book is written, edited, and illustrated by dozens of the world's dino experts. References follow each entry, and extensive cross-references lead to other articles in the book." --EARTH
"So far as I know, this book is the first of its kind: a comprehensive encyclopedia of dinosaur lore in all its aspects. In view of current dinomania, this book should be available in all libraries catering to either adolescents or adults. I'm certain that it will be heavily used. Serious amateurs and dinosaur specialists will need a copy as well." --JOURNAL OF GEOSCIENCE EDUCATIION
"This near 900 page tome, so heavily stocked with information, is clearly the most valuable reference tool currrently available. This is an extremely worthwhile book. In fact, if you own it and Don Glut's new encyclopedia, and provide you keep up with the scientific literature, you'll have 90% of the repository knowledge necessary to understand dinosaurs in a detailed fashion." --DINOSAUR WORLD
"...this volume will become a benchmark in dinosaurian studies, vertebrate, paleontology, and biology in general for many years to come. The Encyclopedia's treatment of aspects of dinosaur biology and related biological topics is refreshingly conservative in nature. ...issues of concern a controversy in the public arena such as evolution and extinction are carefully and thoughtfully addressed. ...the total package is a remarkable contribution. No doubt, it will become even more useful in the future. Well-worn copies of this volume will no doubt be found as a standard of comparison on the bookshelves of biologist, paleontologist, students, and in interested public for many years to come." --THE AMERICAN BIOLOGY TEACHER
"In summary, this is a BIG book, with HEAPS of information, it is about DINOSAURS and for its size it is competitively priced; the message is loud and clear, 'BUY ME'. I am sure that thousands already have bought it and it is probably just what they want, so what do I know? I fear that the answer to that question is also equally loud and clear." --David Norman in GEOLOGICAL MAGAZINE (1999)
"The book is an excellent and up-to-date summary of the group, and deserves a place in any collection catering to existing or would-be paleontologists." --Bruce H. Tiffney in AMERICAN REFERENCE BOOKS ANUAL (1999)
"...a well-organized, reputable, and comprehensive resource, and a must for all academic libraries. The scope and authority... is unmatched." --Jonathan Nabe in E-STREAMS
"This encyclopedia is a comprehensive compendium of information about dinosaurs organized in a manner that expedites ease of use for the serious and scholarly study of this antural phenomenon that existed milions of years ago. This reference should be in high school, college and public libraries." --Jessie M. Stewart in TOP OF TEXAS REVIEWS (Spring 1999)