Encyclopedia of Creativity

STEVEN R. PRITZKER, Ph.D., is Professor of Psychology at Saybrook University in San Francisco.

He is Director of The Creativity Studies Certificate and Masters in Psychology with a Specialization

in Creativity Studies. Dr. Pritzker writes both academic and popular press articles and books

concerning creativity. He is a fellow and educational coalition representative for the American

Psychological Association’s Division 10 (Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and The Arts).

He serves on the editorial board of the APA journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity and The Arts.

Dr. Pritzker is a former comedy writer-producer who worked on over 200 network television

episodes including such popular shows as The Partridge Family, Maude, Fish, The Hogan Family and

the Emmy winning Mary Tyler Moore Show and Room 222. He has received Emmy recognition

and been nominated for the Writers Guild of America Award. Dr. Pritzker is President of Creativity

Source where he consults and coaches organizations and individuals on maximizing their

creativity.