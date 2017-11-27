Encyclopedia of Cardiovascular Research and Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Encyclopedia of Cardiovascular Research and Medicine offers researchers over 200 articles covering every aspect of cardiovascular research and medicine, including fully annotated figures, abundant color illustrations and links to supplementary datasets and references. With contributions from top experts in the field, this book is the most reputable and easily searchable resource of cardiovascular-focused basic and translational content for students, researchers, clinicians and teaching faculty across the biomedical and medical sciences. The panel of authors chosen from an international board of leading scholars renders the text trustworthy, contemporary and representative of the global scientific expertise in these domains.
The book's thematic structuring of sections and in-depth breakdown of topics encourages user-friendly, easily searchable chapters. Cross-references to related articles and links to further reading and references will further guide readers to a full understanding of the topics under discussion. Readers will find an unparalleled, one-stop resource exploring all major aspects of cardiovascular research and medicine.
Key Features
- Presents comprehensive coverage of every aspect of cardiovascular medicine and research
- Offers readers a broad, interdisciplinary overview of the concepts in cardiovascular research and medicine with applications across biomedical research
- Includes reputable, foundational content on genetics, cancer, immunology, cell biology and molecular biology
- Provides a multi-media enriched color-illustrated text with high quality images, graphs and tables.
Readership
Students at upper undergraduate and graduate level. Established academics and clinicians involved in the research and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Students and professionals engaged in biomedical research or training in/practicing clinical medicine. Students, researchers, clinicians, and teaching faculty across the biomedical and medical sciences
Table of Contents
Basic cardiovascular anatomy, physiology, pathology and pharmacology
Basic vascular biology
Molecular biology and genetics/genomics in cardiovascular medicine
Cardiovascular epidemiology and preventive cardiology
Evaluative and treatment of cardiovascular disease, and clinical research methods
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
Heart failure and cardiomyopathies
Cardiac electrophysiology, arrhythmias and sudden death
Diseases of pericardium, great vessels, pulmonary circulation and miscellaneous cardiovascular disorders
Heart disease in special populations and cardiac involvement in systemic diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 27th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128051542
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128096574
About the Editor-in-Chief
Douglas Sawyer
Physician-scientist with focus on heart failure leading research and training program developing novel insights into pathophysiology of cardiovascular disease and innovative strategies to prevent and treat advanced heart failure.
Affiliations and Expertise
Maine Medical Center
Ramachandran Vasan
Vasan is a noninvasive cardiologist with specialization in cardiovascular epidemiology, and a senior investigator at the Framingham Heart Study. He is the co-director of the echocardiography and vascular testing laboratory at the Framingham Heart Study and he directs its fellowship training program. His epidemiological research has focused on 4 inter-related areas: a. the epidemiology of congestive heart failure, including identifying risk factors for the disease, characterizing the subgroups with diastolic heart failure, asymptomatic LV systolic and diastolic dysfunction, and evaluating the role of LV remodeling; b. population-based vascular testing and echocardiography, including identifying biological, environmental, and genetic determinants (correlates) of cardiac structure and function; normative standards; detailed assessment of biomarkers of the process of LV remodeling; c. epidemiology of high blood pressure, including characterizing the lifetime risk, rates of progression and risks associated with various degrees of elevation; and, d. exercise physiology, and exercise test responses in asymptomatic individuals and prognostic information; relations to endothelial function.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Investigator and Co-Director, Echocardiography and Vascular Testing Laboratory, Framingham Heart Study