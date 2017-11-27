Encyclopedia of Cardiovascular Research and Medicine offers researchers over 200 articles covering every aspect of cardiovascular research and medicine, including fully annotated figures, abundant color illustrations and links to supplementary datasets and references. With contributions from top experts in the field, this book is the most reputable and easily searchable resource of cardiovascular-focused basic and translational content for students, researchers, clinicians and teaching faculty across the biomedical and medical sciences. The panel of authors chosen from an international board of leading scholars renders the text trustworthy, contemporary and representative of the global scientific expertise in these domains.

The book's thematic structuring of sections and in-depth breakdown of topics encourages user-friendly, easily searchable chapters. Cross-references to related articles and links to further reading and references will further guide readers to a full understanding of the topics under discussion. Readers will find an unparalleled, one-stop resource exploring all major aspects of cardiovascular research and medicine.