Encyclopedia of Cancer
3rd Edition
Description
Encyclopedia of Cancer, Third Edition provides a comprehensive, up-to-date overview of the multiple facets of the disease, including research, treatment and societal impact. This new edition comprises 180 contributions from renown experts who present the latest in Mechanisms, Hallmarks of Cancer, Causes of Cancer, Prevention and Control, Diagnosis and Therapy, Pathology and the Genetics of specific Cancers. Readers will find a comprehensive overview of the main areas of oncology, including etiology, mechanisms, prevention, and treatments, from basic science to clinical applications and public health, all set alongside the latest advances and hot topics that have emerged since the previous edition.
Topics of interest in the field, including genomics and epigenomics, our understanding of the causes of cancer and the approaches to preventing it (e.g., HPV vaccination, role of obesity and nutrition, molecular markers of environmental exposures), new screening techniques (e.g., low-dose CT for lung cancer) and improvements in the treatment of many cancers (e.g., breast cancer, lung adenocarcinoma) are comprehensively and authoritatively presented.
Key Features
- Comprises 180 contributions from renowned experts who present the latest in mechanisms, hallmarks of cancer, causes, prevention and control, diagnosis and therapy, pathology and genetics
- Presents a comprehensive overview of the main areas of oncology, including etiology, mechanisms, prevention, and treatments, from basic science to clinical applications and public health
Readership
Oncologists; cancer researchers; oncology fellows in training; students and researchers in biology and epidemiology. Medical doctors other than oncologists and other cancer-related medical professionals will also benefit
Table of Contents
- Mechanisms (edited by Gerd Pfeifer)
- Hallmarks of Cancer (edited by Marco Pierotti)
Ataxia Telangiectasia Syndrome
Hereditary Risk of Breast and Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1 and BRCA2
Li–Fraumeni Syndrome
Carcinogenesis: Role of Reactive Oxygen and Nitrogen Species
Carcinogen-DNA adducts
Polyomaviruses in Human Cancer
Single Cell Sequencing and Tumor Heterogeneity
Driver Versus Passenger Mutations in Tumors
Mutational signatures and the aetiology of human cancers
Copy Number Variations in Tumors
Lynch Syndrome
WNT Signaling in Intestinal Cancer
Xeroderma Pigmentosum
Bloom's Syndrome
Mutations in DNA Methyltransferases and Demethylases
Mutations in Chromatin Remodeling Factors
Mutations in Histone Lysine Methyltransferases and Demethylases
Cataloguing DNA Methylation Changes in Tumors
Mechanisms of DNA Methylation Changes in Cancer
Defective 5-Methylcytosine Oxidation in Tumorigenesis
Biological Implications of DNA Methylation Changes in Cancer
Altered Histone Modifications in Cancer
Environmental Exposures and Epigenetic Perturbations
Enhancer Malfunction in Cancer
Epigenetic Therapy
Aberrations in the TCA Cycle
Molecular Mechanisms of Inflammation in Cancer
Animal Models in Cancer Research - Mechanisms
Rearrangements and Chromosome Translocations in Cancer
Genome Wide Association Studies (GWAS)
Oncogenesis by Unprogrammed Gene Activation: A Critical Evaluation of Cancer Testis Genes
Hormones and Cancer
Retinoblastoma
Microbiota and Colon Cancer: Orchestrating Neoplasia Through
DNA Damage and Immune Dysregulation
Cancer Metabolomics
Cell Responses to DNA Damage
MAP Kinases
Biphasic Role of TGF-β in Cancer Progression: From Tumor Suppressor to Tumor Promotor
TP53
Microenvironment Hallmarks
Adhesion
Tumors and Blood Vessel Interactions: a Changing Hallmark of Cancer
Warburg Effect
Glucose/Glucose Metabolism
Lactate/Lactate Transport
Glutamine Metabolism
Lipid Metabolism
Pyruvate Kinase
Mevalonate Pathway
Mitochondria
Yamanaka factors and iPS
Inflammation
Tumor-Associated Macrophages
Genetic Instability
DNA Damage Repair
Mismatch Repair: Biochemistry and Genetics
Senescence and Cellular Immortality
Telomere/Telomerase
Autophagy in Cancer
Anoikis
Epithelial to Mesenchyme Transition
Metastatic Signatures - The Tell-Tale Signs of Metastasis
Cancer Heterogeneity and Evolutionary Dynamics
Tunneling Nanotubes (TNTs)
Cancer Cell Death
Cancer System Biology
- Causes of Cancer (edited by Graham A. Colditz)
- Prevention and Control (edited by Carlo La Vecchia)
- Diagnosis and Therapy (edited by Marco Pierotti and Thomas Tursz)
- Pathology and Genetics of Specific Cancers (edited by Fred Bosman)
Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Papillomaviruses
Radiation
Aflatoxin
Dietary Factors and Cancer
Obesity
Physical Activity (lack of)
Ageing
Diabetes
Helicobacter Pylori
Opisthorchis, Clonorchis and cholangiocarcinoma
EBV
Chemical Carcinogens
Cancers as Ecosystems: From Cells to Population
Sleep Disturbance/Misalignment
Environmental Exposures
Cancer Risk Reduction (Diet/Smoking Cessation/Lifestyle Changes)
Nutritional Supplements and Diet as Chemoprevention Agents
Chemoprevention Trials
Molecular Epidemiology and Cancer Risk
Cancer Survival and Survivorship
Tobacco Control
Nutrition, Obesity, and Metabolism
Environmental and Occupational Exposures
Cancer Disparities
Financial Burden of Cancer Care
Identification and Management of Hereditary Cancer Syndromes: a Public Health Priority
Chemoprevention
Aspirin
Diet and Diet Supplements
Metformin
Statins
Antioxidants
Cervical Cancer; Screening
Breast Cancer; Screening
Cancer in East Asia
Cancer in Sub-Saharan Africa
Cancer in South Asia
Cancer in Middle East
Cancer in Latin America
Cancer in Populations in Transition
Cancer in Migrants
Cancer Vaccines: Gene Therapy and Dendritic Cell-Based Vaccines
Interferons: Cellular and Molecular Biology of Their Actions
P-Glycoprotein-Mediated Multidrug Resistance
Hormone Resistance in Prostate Cancer
Estrogens and Antiestrogens
Immune Deficiency: Opportunistic Tumors
Targeting the Epigenome
End-of-Life Support
Symptom Control
Childhood Cancers: Global Approaches and New Perspectives
Oral Cancer
New Rationales and Designs for Clinical Trials in the Era of Precision Medicine
Thyroid Cancer
Precision Medicine
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia; Diagnosis and Treatment
Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (in Adults and in Children); Diagnosis and Treatment
Myelodysplastic Syndrome; Diagnosis and Treatment
Esophageal Cancer; Diagnosis and Treatment
Gastric Cancer; Diagnosis and Treatment
Cancers of the Colorectum and Appendix; Diagnosis and Treatment
Cancers of the Pancreas; Diagnosis and Treatment
Cholangiocarcinoma; Diagnosis and Treatment
Cancer of the Uterine Cervix; Diagnosis and Treatment
Ovarian Cancer; Diagnosis and Treatment
Non-Small Cell Cancers of the Lung; Diagnosis and Therapy
Small Cell Cancer of the Lung; Diagnosis and Treatment
Renal Cancer; Diagnosis and Treatment
Pituitary Tumors; Diagnosis and Treatment
Tumors of the Adrenal Glands; Diagnosis and Treatment
Bladder Cancer; Diagnosis and Treatment
Cancers of the Oral Cavity; Diagnosis and Treatment
Cancers of the Larynx; Diagnosis and Treatment
Squamous Cell and Basal Cell Carcinoma; Diagnosis and Treatment
Malignant Melanomas: Diagnosis and Treatment
Tumors of the Eye and of the Orbita
Neuroblastoma; Diagnosis and Treatment
Germ Cell Tumors; Diagnosis and Treatment
Breast Cancer; Diagnosis and Treatment
Breast Cancer: Biology and Therapeutic Consequences
Bone and Soft Tissues Sarcomas; Diagnosis and Treatment
Bone and Soft Tissues Sarcomas; Biology
EBV-Related Malignancies; Diagnosis and Treatment
Hodgkin's Disease; Diagnosis and Treatment
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma; Diagnosis and Treatment
Naso-Pharyngeal Carcinoma
Advances in Cancer Imaging
Advances in Radiation Therapies
Glioblastoma: Biology, Diagnosis and Treatment
Immunology of Human Tumors
Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia
Prostate Cancer: Diagnosis and Treatment
Hallmarks
Non-Small Cell Cancers of the Lung; Biology and Therapeutic Consequences
Glioblastoma: Pathology and Genetics
Medulloblastoma
Esophageal Cancer; Pathology and Genetics
Gastric Cancer; Pathology and Genetics
Colorectal Cancer; Pathology and Genetics
Cancers of the Pancreas: Pathology and Genetics
Cancer of the Uterine Cervix; Pathology and Genetics
Ovarian Cancer; Pathology and Genetics
Non-Small Cell Cancers of the Lung; Pathology and Genetics
Small Cell Cancer of the Lung; Pathology and Genetics
Pituitary Tumors; Pathology and Genetics
Tumors of the Adrenal Glands; Pathology and Genetics
Parathyroid Cancer; Pathology and Genetics
Cancers of the Oral Cavity; Pathology and Genetics
Cancers of the Jaws; Pathology and Genetics
Cancers of the Larynx; Pathology and Genetics
Melanoma; Pathology and Genetics
Malignant Skin Adnexal Tumors; Pathology and Genetics
Cancers of the Eye and Orbita; Pathology and Genetics
Anal Cancer; Pathology and Genetics
Neuroblastoma; Pathology and Genetics
Wilms Tumor; Pathology and Genetics
Integrative Molecular Pathology
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; Pathology and Genetics
Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia; Pathology and Genetics
Lymphoma, Hodgkin's; Pathology and Genetics
Lymphoma, non-Hodgkin's; Pathology and Genetics
Multiple Myeloma; Pathology and Genetics
Cancer of the Liver
Endometrial Cancer; Pathology and Genetics
Breast Cancer; Pathology and Genetics
Renal Cell Cancer; Pathology and Genetics
Prostate Cancer; Pathology and Genetics
Cancer of Bone and Joints
Germ Cell Tumors: Pathology and Genetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1841
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 26th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128124840
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128124857
About the Editor-in-Chief
Paolo Boffetta
Dr. Boffetta moved to Mount Sinai School of Medicine in 2010. He is Associate Director for Population Sciences of The Tisch Cancer Institute and Chief of the Division of Cancer Prevention and Control of the Department of Oncological Sciences. He is also the Bluhdorn Professor of International Community Medicine. Dr. Boffetta is Adjunct Professor at the Harvard School of Public Health (Boston, MA), Vanderbilt University (Nashville, TN), and the Catholic University of Rome (Italy). He is also Affiliate Member of the R. Samuel McLaughlin Centre for Population Health Risk Assessment, University of Ottawa (Ottawa, Canada), and Senior Fellow of the Hellenic Health Foundation (Athens, Greece). H-index 99; 1134 documents; publication range 1987 – present; over 150 co-authors; 42,863 citations in 29,080 documents
Affiliations and Expertise
Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, NY, USA
Pierre Hainaut
Pierre Hainaut (born 1958, Belgium) is PhD in Biology, University of Liège, Belgium, 1987. After postdocs in France and in the UK (1988-1994), he joined the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC, World Health Organization) in 1994, where he held the post of head of Molecular Carcinogenesis from 1999 to 2011. In 2012, he joined the International Prevention Research Institute as Research Director. Since 2014, has been appointed as Professor of Cancer Biology and Chair of Excellence in Translational Research at Université Grenoble Alpes, France. Since October 2014, he is Director of the Institute of Advanced Biosciences (formerly Institut Albert Bonniot), a multi-thematic research center supported dedicated to Epigenetics, Chronic Diseases and Cancer (17 research teams). His research focuses on TP53 mutations and on biomarkers of transition from chronic diseases to cancer. From 1994 to 2011, he has led the development of the international IARC database of TP53 mutations, a source of information on the causes and consequences of mutations affecting the p53 suppressor protein in cancer. His current research focuses on gain-of-function effects in lung cancer and on biomarkers for early detection of liver and lung cancers, in particular in low-resource countries. Pierre Hainaut is author of over 400 publications and 50 book chapters (h index: 72, Google Scholar). He has co-edited two books on p53 (“25 Years of p53 Research” 2005, 2007, “p53 in the Clinics”, Springer) and a textbook of Molecular Epidemiology (“Molecular Epidemiology: Principle and Practice”, IARC Press, 2011).
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Advanced Biosciences, University Grenoble-Alpes, Grenoble, France