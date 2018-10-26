Encyclopedia of Cancer - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780128124840, 9780128124857

Encyclopedia of Cancer

3rd Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Paolo Boffetta Pierre Hainaut
Book ISBN: 9780128124840
eBook ISBN: 9780128124857
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 2018
Page Count: 1841
Description

Encyclopedia of Cancer, Third Edition provides a comprehensive, up-to-date overview of the multiple facets of the disease, including research, treatment and societal impact. This new edition comprises 180 contributions from renown experts who present the latest in Mechanisms, Hallmarks of Cancer, Causes of Cancer, Prevention and Control, Diagnosis and Therapy, Pathology and the Genetics of specific Cancers. Readers will find a comprehensive overview of the main areas of oncology, including etiology, mechanisms, prevention, and treatments, from basic science to clinical applications and public health, all set alongside the latest advances and hot topics that have emerged since the previous edition.

Topics of interest in the field, including genomics and epigenomics, our understanding of the causes of cancer and the approaches to preventing it (e.g., HPV vaccination, role of obesity and nutrition, molecular markers of environmental exposures), new screening techniques (e.g., low-dose CT for lung cancer) and improvements in the treatment of many cancers (e.g., breast cancer, lung adenocarcinoma) are comprehensively and authoritatively presented.

Key Features

  • Comprises 180 contributions from renowned experts who present the latest in mechanisms, hallmarks of cancer, causes, prevention and control, diagnosis and therapy, pathology and genetics
  • Presents a comprehensive overview of the main areas of oncology, including etiology, mechanisms, prevention, and treatments, from basic science to clinical applications and public health

Readership

Oncologists; cancer researchers; oncology fellows in training; students and researchers in biology and epidemiology. Medical doctors other than oncologists and other cancer-related medical professionals will also benefit

Table of Contents

  1. Mechanisms (edited by Gerd Pfeifer)

    2. Ataxia Telangiectasia Syndrome

    Hereditary Risk of Breast and Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1 and BRCA2

    Li–Fraumeni Syndrome

    Carcinogenesis: Role of Reactive Oxygen and Nitrogen Species

    Carcinogen-DNA adducts

    Polyomaviruses in Human Cancer

    Single Cell Sequencing and Tumor Heterogeneity

    Driver Versus Passenger Mutations in Tumors

    Mutational signatures and the aetiology of human cancers

    Copy Number Variations in Tumors

    Lynch Syndrome

    WNT Signaling in Intestinal Cancer

    Xeroderma Pigmentosum

    Bloom's Syndrome

    Mutations in DNA Methyltransferases and Demethylases

    Mutations in Chromatin Remodeling Factors

    Mutations in Histone Lysine Methyltransferases and Demethylases

    Cataloguing DNA Methylation Changes in Tumors

    Mechanisms of DNA Methylation Changes in Cancer

    Defective 5-Methylcytosine Oxidation in Tumorigenesis

    Biological Implications of DNA Methylation Changes in Cancer

    Altered Histone Modifications in Cancer

    Environmental Exposures and Epigenetic Perturbations

    Enhancer Malfunction in Cancer

    Epigenetic Therapy

    Aberrations in the TCA Cycle

    Molecular Mechanisms of Inflammation in Cancer

    Animal Models in Cancer Research - Mechanisms

    Rearrangements and Chromosome Translocations in Cancer

    Genome Wide Association Studies (GWAS)

    Oncogenesis by Unprogrammed Gene Activation: A Critical Evaluation of Cancer Testis Genes

    Hormones and Cancer

    Retinoblastoma

    Microbiota and Colon Cancer: Orchestrating Neoplasia Through

    DNA Damage and Immune Dysregulation

    Cancer Metabolomics

  2. Hallmarks of Cancer (edited by Marco Pierotti)

Cell Responses to DNA Damage

MAP Kinases

Biphasic Role of TGF-β in Cancer Progression: From Tumor Suppressor to Tumor Promotor

TP53

Microenvironment Hallmarks

Adhesion

Tumors and Blood Vessel Interactions: a Changing Hallmark of Cancer

Warburg Effect

Glucose/Glucose Metabolism

Lactate/Lactate Transport

Glutamine Metabolism

Lipid Metabolism

Pyruvate Kinase

Mevalonate Pathway

Mitochondria

Yamanaka factors and iPS

Inflammation

Tumor-Associated Macrophages

Genetic Instability

DNA Damage Repair

Mismatch Repair: Biochemistry and Genetics

Senescence and Cellular Immortality

Telomere/Telomerase

Autophagy in Cancer

Anoikis

Epithelial to Mesenchyme Transition

Metastatic Signatures - The Tell-Tale Signs of Metastasis

Cancer Heterogeneity and Evolutionary Dynamics

Tunneling Nanotubes (TNTs)

Cancer Cell Death

Cancer System Biology

    1. Causes of Cancer (edited by Graham A. Colditz)

    Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)

    HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

    Papillomaviruses

    Radiation

    Aflatoxin

    Dietary Factors and Cancer

    Obesity

    Physical Activity (lack of)

    Ageing

    Diabetes

    Helicobacter Pylori

    Opisthorchis, Clonorchis and cholangiocarcinoma

    EBV

    Chemical Carcinogens

    Cancers as Ecosystems: From Cells to Population

    Sleep Disturbance/Misalignment

    Environmental Exposures

    　

  1. Prevention and Control (edited by Carlo La Vecchia)

    2. Cancer Risk Reduction (Diet/Smoking Cessation/Lifestyle Changes)

    Nutritional Supplements and Diet as Chemoprevention Agents

    Chemoprevention Trials

    Molecular Epidemiology and Cancer Risk

    Cancer Survival and Survivorship

    Tobacco Control

    Nutrition, Obesity, and Metabolism

    Environmental and Occupational Exposures

    Cancer Disparities

    Financial Burden of Cancer Care

    Identification and Management of Hereditary Cancer Syndromes: a Public Health Priority

    Chemoprevention

    Aspirin

    Diet and Diet Supplements

    Metformin

    Statins

    Antioxidants

    Cervical Cancer; Screening

    Breast Cancer; Screening

    Cancer in East Asia

    Cancer in Sub-Saharan Africa

    Cancer in South Asia

    Cancer in Middle East

    Cancer in Latin America

    Cancer in Populations in Transition

    Cancer in Migrants

    　

  2. Diagnosis and Therapy (edited by Marco Pierotti and Thomas Tursz)

    3. Cancer Vaccines: Gene Therapy and Dendritic Cell-Based Vaccines

    Interferons: Cellular and Molecular Biology of Their Actions

    P-Glycoprotein-Mediated Multidrug Resistance

    Hormone Resistance in Prostate Cancer

    Estrogens and Antiestrogens

    Immune Deficiency: Opportunistic Tumors

    Targeting the Epigenome

    End-of-Life Support

    Symptom Control

    Childhood Cancers: Global Approaches and New Perspectives

    Oral Cancer

    New Rationales and Designs for Clinical Trials in the Era of Precision Medicine

    Thyroid Cancer

    Precision Medicine

    Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (in Adults and in Children); Diagnosis and Treatment

    Myelodysplastic Syndrome; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Esophageal Cancer; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Gastric Cancer; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Cancers of the Colorectum and Appendix; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Cancers of the Pancreas; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Cholangiocarcinoma; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Cancer of the Uterine Cervix; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Ovarian Cancer; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Non-Small Cell Cancers of the Lung; Diagnosis and Therapy

    Small Cell Cancer of the Lung; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Renal Cancer; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Pituitary Tumors; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Tumors of the Adrenal Glands; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Bladder Cancer; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Cancers of the Oral Cavity; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Cancers of the Larynx; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Squamous Cell and Basal Cell Carcinoma; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Malignant Melanomas: Diagnosis and Treatment

    Tumors of the Eye and of the Orbita

    Neuroblastoma; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Germ Cell Tumors; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Breast Cancer; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Breast Cancer: Biology and Therapeutic Consequences

    Bone and Soft Tissues Sarcomas; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Bone and Soft Tissues Sarcomas; Biology

    EBV-Related Malignancies; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Hodgkin's Disease; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma; Diagnosis and Treatment

    Naso-Pharyngeal Carcinoma

    Advances in Cancer Imaging

    Advances in Radiation Therapies

    Glioblastoma: Biology, Diagnosis and Treatment

    Immunology of Human Tumors

    Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia

    Prostate Cancer: Diagnosis and Treatment

    Hallmarks

    Non-Small Cell Cancers of the Lung; Biology and Therapeutic Consequences

  3. Pathology and Genetics of Specific Cancers (edited by Fred Bosman)

Glioblastoma: Pathology and Genetics

Medulloblastoma

Esophageal Cancer; Pathology and Genetics

Gastric Cancer; Pathology and Genetics

Colorectal Cancer; Pathology and Genetics

Cancers of the Pancreas: Pathology and Genetics

Cancer of the Uterine Cervix; Pathology and Genetics

Ovarian Cancer; Pathology and Genetics

Non-Small Cell Cancers of the Lung; Pathology and Genetics

Small Cell Cancer of the Lung; Pathology and Genetics

Pituitary Tumors; Pathology and Genetics

Tumors of the Adrenal Glands; Pathology and Genetics

Parathyroid Cancer; Pathology and Genetics

Cancers of the Oral Cavity; Pathology and Genetics

Cancers of the Jaws; Pathology and Genetics

Cancers of the Larynx; Pathology and Genetics

Melanoma; Pathology and Genetics

Malignant Skin Adnexal Tumors; Pathology and Genetics

Cancers of the Eye and Orbita; Pathology and Genetics

Anal Cancer; Pathology and Genetics

Neuroblastoma; Pathology and Genetics

Wilms Tumor; Pathology and Genetics

Integrative Molecular Pathology

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; Pathology and Genetics

Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia; Pathology and Genetics

Lymphoma, Hodgkin's; Pathology and Genetics

Lymphoma, non-Hodgkin's; Pathology and Genetics

Multiple Myeloma; Pathology and Genetics

Cancer of the Liver

Endometrial Cancer; Pathology and Genetics

Breast Cancer; Pathology and Genetics

Renal Cell Cancer; Pathology and Genetics

Prostate Cancer; Pathology and Genetics

Cancer of Bone and Joints

Germ Cell Tumors: Pathology and Genetics

