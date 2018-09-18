Encyclopedia of Biomedical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128048290, 9780128051443

Encyclopedia of Biomedical Engineering

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Roger Narayan
eBook ISBN: 9780128051443
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128048290
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th September 2018
Page Count: 2054
Description

Encyclopedia of Biomedical Engineering is a unique source for rapidly evolving updates on topics that are at the interface of the biological sciences and engineering. Biomaterials, biomedical devices and techniques play a significant role in improving the quality of health care in the developed world. The book covers an extensive range of topics related to biomedical engineering, including biomaterials, sensors, medical devices, imaging modalities and imaging processing. In addition, applications of biomedical engineering, advances in cardiology, drug delivery, gene therapy, orthopedics, ophthalmology, sensing and tissue engineering are explored.

This important reference work serves many groups working at the interface of the biological sciences and engineering, including engineering students, biological science students, clinicians, and industrial researchers.

Key Features

  • Provides students with a concise description of the technologies at the interface of the biological sciences and engineering
  • Covers all aspects of biomedical engineering, also incorporating perspectives from experts working within the domains of biomedicine, medical engineering, biology, chemistry, physics, electrical engineering, and more
  • Contains reputable, multidisciplinary content from domain experts
  • Presents a ‘one-stop’ resource for access to information written by world-leading scholars in the field

Readership

Undergraduate students and graduate students in the area of biomedicine, engineering, medical engineering, biology, chemistry, physics, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, materials science, pharmacology and toxicology, as well as governmental and industrial researchers and medical practitioners

Table of Contents

1. Biomaterials
2. Regenerative Engineering (previously titled Tissue Engineering)
3. Rehabilitation Engineering and Integrative Technologies
4. Medical Devices
5. Biomechanics
6. Medical Imaging
7. Mathematical Techniques in Biomedical Engineering
8. Bioinstrumentation and Bioinformatics

About the Editor-in-Chief

Roger Narayan

Dr. Roger Narayan is a Professor in the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University. He is an author of more than 100 publications as well as several book chapters on nanostructured biomedical materials. Dr. Narayan has received several honors for his research activities, including the NCSU Alcoa Foundation Engineering Research Achievement Award, the NCSU Sigma Xi Faculty Research Award, the University of North Carolina Jefferson-Pilot Fellowship in Academic Medicine, the University of North Carolina Junior Faculty Development Award, the National Science Faculty Early Career Development Award, the Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award, and the American Ceramic Society Richard M. Fulrath Award. He has been elected as Fellow of the American Ceramic Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Institute for Medical & Biological Engineering, and ASM International.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, UNC/NCSU Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering, NC, USA

