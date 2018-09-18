Encyclopedia of Biomedical Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Encyclopedia of Biomedical Engineering is a unique source for rapidly evolving updates on topics that are at the interface of the biological sciences and engineering. Biomaterials, biomedical devices and techniques play a significant role in improving the quality of health care in the developed world. The book covers an extensive range of topics related to biomedical engineering, including biomaterials, sensors, medical devices, imaging modalities and imaging processing. In addition, applications of biomedical engineering, advances in cardiology, drug delivery, gene therapy, orthopedics, ophthalmology, sensing and tissue engineering are explored.
This important reference work serves many groups working at the interface of the biological sciences and engineering, including engineering students, biological science students, clinicians, and industrial researchers.
Key Features
- Provides students with a concise description of the technologies at the interface of the biological sciences and engineering
- Covers all aspects of biomedical engineering, also incorporating perspectives from experts working within the domains of biomedicine, medical engineering, biology, chemistry, physics, electrical engineering, and more
- Contains reputable, multidisciplinary content from domain experts
- Presents a ‘one-stop’ resource for access to information written by world-leading scholars in the field
Readership
Undergraduate students and graduate students in the area of biomedicine, engineering, medical engineering, biology, chemistry, physics, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, materials science, pharmacology and toxicology, as well as governmental and industrial researchers and medical practitioners
Table of Contents
1. Biomaterials
2. Regenerative Engineering (previously titled Tissue Engineering)
3. Rehabilitation Engineering and Integrative Technologies
4. Medical Devices
5. Biomechanics
6. Medical Imaging
7. Mathematical Techniques in Biomedical Engineering
8. Bioinstrumentation and Bioinformatics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2054
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128051443
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128048290
About the Editor-in-Chief
Roger Narayan
Dr. Roger Narayan is a Professor in the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University. He is an author of more than 100 publications as well as several book chapters on nanostructured biomedical materials. Dr. Narayan has received several honors for his research activities, including the NCSU Alcoa Foundation Engineering Research Achievement Award, the NCSU Sigma Xi Faculty Research Award, the University of North Carolina Jefferson-Pilot Fellowship in Academic Medicine, the University of North Carolina Junior Faculty Development Award, the National Science Faculty Early Career Development Award, the Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award, and the American Ceramic Society Richard M. Fulrath Award. He has been elected as Fellow of the American Ceramic Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Institute for Medical & Biological Engineering, and ASM International.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, UNC/NCSU Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering, NC, USA