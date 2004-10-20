Encyclopedia of Biological Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Written for a broad, cross-disciplinary audience, the Encyclopedia of Biological Chemistry addresses the fundamental discipline of biological chemistry underlying virtually all of the life sciences. This compilation of more than 500 different entries encompasses all aspects of biochemistry, as well as the extensions of this subject into the related fields of molecular biology, cell biology, genetics and biophysics. This comprehensive encyclopedia covers all areas of biological chemistry written by more than 500 selected international experts. Articles are generously illustrated including more than 800 images in four-color. Each entry contains a clear, concise review of the topic along with illustrations, a glossary of technical terms and a section for additional reading.
Each entry further contains general background and term definitions as well as a comprehensive review of the current research in the field. Students, science journalists and scientists seeking a concise introduction to specific topics will appreciate the clear, tabular format of each entry.
Also available online via ScienceDirect – featuring extensive browsing, searching, and internal cross-referencing between articles in the work, plus dynamic linking to journal articles and abstract databases, making navigation flexible and easy. For more information, pricing options and availability visit www.info.sciencedirect.com.
Key Features
- Four-volume set with topics arranged from A to Z for easy reference
- Seven subject areas covering all areas of biological chemistry
- Over 500 full-color articles of 4-9 pages each
- Over 1300 illustrations throughout with 800 in 4-color and over 200 tables
- Glossary of specialized terms and 'Further Reading' section provided for every article
- Includes entries on the latest research techniques
- Appropriate for students, researchers, and professionals
Readership
Upper level college students, postdocs, and professionals in biochemistry, biophysics, cell biology, molecular biology, neuroscience, pharmacology, and oncology, academic and industrial libraries, and pharmaceutical companies.
Table of Contents
ABC Transporters Abscisic Acid (ABA) Actin Assembly/Disassembly Actin Capping and Severing Proteins Actin-Related Proteins Adenosine Receptors Adenylyl Cyclases Adrenergic Receptors Affinity Chromatography Affinity Tags for Protein Purification Allosteric Regulation Alternative Splicing: Regulation of Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) Alternative Splicing: Regulation of Sex Determination in Drosophila melanogaster Amine Oxidases Amino Acid Metabolism Aminopeptidases Amyloid Anaplerosis Angiotensin Receptors ara Operon ARF Family Proteins Aspartic Proteases ATP Synthesis in Plant Mitochondria: Substrates, Inhibitors, Uncouplers ATP Synthesis: Mitochondrial Cyanide-Resistant Terminal Oxidases Autophagy in Fungi and Mammals Bax and Bcl2 Cell Death Enhancers and Inhibitors B-Cell Antigen Receptor Bile Salts and Their Metabolism Biliary Cirrhosis, Primary Bioenergetics: General Definition of Principles Biotin Biotinylation of Proteins Bradykinin Receptors Branched-Chain ¨¢-Ketoacids Brassinosteroids B12-Containing Enzymes Cadherin Signaling Cadherin-Mediated Cell¨CCell Adhesion Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide and Adrenomedullin Receptors Calcitonin Receptor Calcium-Binding Proteins, Cytosolic (Annexins, Gelsolins, C2-Domain Proteins) Calcium, Biological Fitness of Calcium Buffering Proteins: Calbindins Calcium Buffering Proteins: ER Luminal Proteins Calcium/Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinases Calcium/Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II Calcium-Modulated Proteins (EF-hand) Calcium Oscillations Calcium-Sensing Receptor Calcium Signaling: Calmodulin-Dependent Phosphatase Calcium Signaling: Cell Cycle Calcium Signaling: Motility (Actomyosin-Troponin System) Calcium Signaling: NO Synthase Calcium Transport in Mitochondria Calcium Waves Calpain Carbohydrate Chains: Enzymatic and Chemical Synthesis Carnitine and ¦Â-Oxidation Caspases and Cell Death Cell Cycle: Control of Entry and Progression Through S Phase Cell Cycle: Controls in G1 and G0 Cell Cycle: DNA Damage Checkpoints Cell Cycle: Mitotic Checkpoint Cell Death by Apoptosis and Necrosis Cell¨CMatrix Interactions Cell Migration Centromeres Centrosomes and Microtubule Nucleation Chaperones for Metalloproteins Chaperones, Molecular Chaperonins Chemiluminescence and Bioluminescence Chemiosmotic Theory Chemokine Receptors Chemolithotrophy Chemotactic Peptide/Complement Receptors Chlorophylls and Carotenoids Chloroplast Redox Poise and Signaling Chloroplasts Cholesterol Synthesis Chromatin: Physical Organization Chromatin Remodeling Chromosome Organization and Structure, Overview Coenzyme A Collagenases Collagens Cyclic AMP Receptors of Dictyostelium Cyclic GMP Phosphodiesterases Cyclic Nucleotide-Dependent Protein Kinases Cyclic Nucleotide Phosphodiesterases Cyclic Nucleotide-Regulated Cation Channels Cysteine Proteases Cytochrome bc1 Complex (Respiratory Chain Complex III) Cytochrome b6f Complex Cytochrome c Cytochrome Oxidases, Bacterial Cytochrome P-450 Cytokines Cytokinesis Cytokinin Desmosomes and Hemidesmosomes Detergent Properties Diabetes Diacylglycerol Kinases and Phosphatidic Acid Phosphatases Disulfide Bond Formation DNA Base Excision Repair DNA Damage: Alkylation DNA Glycosylases: Mechanisms DNA Helicases: Dimeric Enzyme Action DNA Helicases: Hexameric Enzyme Action DNA Ligases: Mechanism and Functions DNA Ligases: Structures DNA Methyltransferases, Bacterial DNA Methyltransferases: Eubacterial GATC DNA Methyltransferases: Structural Themes DNA Mismatch Repair and the DNA Damage Response DNA Mismatch Repair and Homologous Recombination DNA Mismatch Repair Defects and Cancer DNA Mismatch Repair: E. coli Vsr and Eukaryotic G-T Systems DNA Mismatch Repair in Bacteria DNA Mismatch Repair in Mammals DNA Oxidation DNA Photolyase DNA Polymerase I, Bacterial DNA Polymerase II, Bacterial DNA Polymerase III, Bacterial DNA Polymerase α, Eukaryotic DNA Polymerase β, Eukaryotic DNA Polymerase δ, Eukaryotic DNA Polymerase ε, Eukaryotic DNA Polymerases: Kinetics and Mechanism DNA Replication: Eukaryotic Origins and the Origin Recognition Complex DNA Replication Fork, Bacterial DNA Replication Fork, Eukaryotic DNA Replication: Initiation in Bacteria DNA Replication, Mitochondrial DNA Restriction and Modification: Type I Enzymes DNA Restriction and Modification: Type II Enzymes DNA Restriction and Modification: Type III Enzymes DNA Secondary Structure DNA Sequence Recognition by Proteins DNA Supercoiling DNA Topoisomerases: Type I DNA Topoisomerases: Type II DNA Topoisomerases: Type III-RecQ Helicase Systems Dopamine Receptors Dynactin Dynein EF-G and EF-Tu Structures and Translation Elongation in Bacteria Eicosanoid Receptors Elastin Endocannabinoids Endocytosis Endoplasmic Reticulum-Associated Protein Degradation Energy Transduction in Anaerobic Prokaryotes Enzyme Inhibitors Enzyme Kinetics Enzyme Reaction Mechanisms: Stereochemistry Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Family ER/SR Calcium Pump: Function ER/SR Calcium Pump: Structure Exonucleases, Bacterial FAK Family Fat Mobilization: Perilipin and Hormone-Sensitive Lipase F1-F0 ATP Synthase Fatty Acid Oxidation Fatty Acid Receptors Fatty Acid Synthesis and Its Regulation Ferredoxin Ferredoxin-NADP+ Reductase c-fes Proto-Oncogene Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptors and Cancer Associated Perturbations Flavins Flippases Focal Adhesions Free Radicals, Sources and Targets of: Mitochondria Friedreich's Ataxia GABAA Receptor Proteins GABAB Receptors Galectins Genome-Wide Analysis of Gene Expression Gi Family of Heterotrimeric G Proteins Gq Family of Heterotrimeric G Proteins Gs Family of Heterotrimeric G Proteins G12/G13 Family of Heterotrimeric G Proteins Giant Mitochondria (Megamitochondria) GlcNAc Biosynthesis and Function, O-Linked Glucagon Family of Peptides and Their Receptors Gluconeogenesis Glucose/Sugar Transport in Bacteria Glucose/Sugar Transport in Mammals Glucosidases and Mannosidases: N-Linked Glycan Processing Glutamate Receptors, Ionotropic Glutamate Receptors, Metabotropic Glutathione Peroxidases Glycation Glycine Receptors Glycogen Metabolism Glycogen Storage Diseases Glycogen Synthase Kinase-3 Glycolipid-Dependent Adhesion Processes Glycolysis, Overview Glycoprotein Folding and Processing Reactions Glycoprotein-Mediated Cell Interactions, O-Linked Glycoproteins, N-Linked Glycosylation, Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation in Cystic Fibrosis Glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) Anchors Golgi Complex G Protein-Coupled Receptor Kinases and Arrestins G Protein Signaling Regulators Green Bacteria: The Light-Harvesting Chlorosome Green Bacteria: Secondary Electron Donor (Cytochromes) Green Sulfur Bacteria: Reaction Center and Electron Transport Heat/Stress Responses Hematopoetin Receptors Heme Proteins Heme Synthesis Hepatocyte Growth Factor/Scatter Factor Receptor Hexokinases/Glucokinases Histamine Receptors HIV Protease HIV-1 Reverse Transcriptase Structure Homologous Recombination in Meiosis HPLC Separation of Peptides Imaging Methods Immunoglobulin (Fc) Receptors Inorganic Biochemistry Inositol Lipid 3-Phosphatases Inositol Phosphate Kinases and Phosphatases Insulin and Glucagon Secreting Cells of the Pancreas Insulin Receptor Family Integrin Signaling Interferon Receptors Intermediate Filament Linker Proteins: Plectin and BPAG1 Intermediate Filaments Intracellular Calcium Channels: c-ADPr-Modulated Ryanodine Receptors Intracellular Calcium Channels: NAADP+-Modulated Ion Channel Protein Superfamily IP3 Receptors Iron-Sulfur Proteins JAK-STAT Signaling Paradigm Keratins and the Skin Ketogenesis p70 S6 Kinase/mTOR A-Kinase Anchoring Proteins Kinesins as Microtubule Disassembly Enzymes Kinesin Superfamily Proteins Kinetic Isotope Effects lac Operon Lectins Leptin LexA Regulatory System Ligand-Operated Membrane Channels: Calcium (Glutamate) Ligand-Operated Membrane Channels: GABA Light-Harvesting Complex (LHC) I and II: Pigments and Proteins Lipases Lipid Bilayer Structure Lipid Modification of Proteins: Targeting to Membranes Lipid Rafts Lipoproteins, HDL/LDL Low Barrier Hydrogen Bonds Luft's Disease Lysophospholipid Receptors MDR Membrane Proteins Meiosis Melanocortin System Membrane-Associated Energy Transduction in Bacteria and Archaea Membrane Fusion Membrane Transport, General Concepts Membrane Transporters: Na+Ca2+ Exchangers Metabolite Channeling: Creatine Kinase Microcompartments Metalloproteases Metalloproteinases, Matrix Metaphase Chromosome Methyl-CpG Binding Proteins Microtubule-Associated Proteins Mitochondrial Auto-Antibodies Mitochondrial Channels Mitochondrial DNA Mitochondrial Genes and Their Expression: Yeast Mitochondrial Genome, Overview Mitochondrial Genome Evolution Mitochondrial Inheritance Mitochondrial Membranes, Structural Organization Mitochondrial Metabolite Transporter Family Mitochondrial Outer Membrane and the VDAC Channel Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase Family Mitosis mRNA Polyadenylation in Eukaryotes mRNA Processing and Degradation in Bacteria Mucin Family of Glycoproteins Mucins in Embryo Implantation Multiple Sequence Alignment and Phylogenetic Trees Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptors Myosin Motors Natriuretic Peptides and Their Receptors N-End Rule for Protein Degradation Neoglycoproteins Neuronal Calcium Signal Neuronal Intermediate Filaments Neuropeptide Y Receptors Neurotensin Receptors Neurotransmitter Transporters Neurotrophin Receptor Signaling Nicotinamide Nucleotide Transhydrogenase Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors Nitric Oxide Signaling Non-Homologous End-Joining Non-Homologous Recombination: Bacterial Transposons Non-Homologous Recombination: Retrotransposons Nuclear Compartmentalization Nuclear Envelope and Lamins Nuclear Factor kappaB (NFκB) Nuclear Genes in Mitochondrial Function and Biogenesis Nuclear Organization, Chromatin Structure, and Gene Silencing Nuclear Pores and Nuclear Import/Export Nucleoid Organization of Bacterial Chromosomes Nucleolus, Overview Nucleotide Excision Repair and Human Disease Nucleotide Excision Repair, Bacterial: the UvrABCD System Nucleotide Excision Repair: Biology Nucleotide Excision Repair in Eukaryotes Olfactory Receptors Oligosaccharide Analysis by Mass Spectrometry Oligosaccharide Chains: Free, N-Linked, or O-Linked Oncocytes Opioid Receptors Ornithine Cycle Oxygenases Parathyroid Hormone/Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein Receptor PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Pentose Phosphate (Hexose Mono Phosphate) Pathway Pentose Phosphate Pathway, History of Peptide Amidation Periplasmic Electron Transport Systems in Bacteria Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptors Peroxisomes p53 Protein Phage Display for Protein Binding Pheromone Receptors (Yeast) PHO Regulon Phosphatidylinositol Bisphosphate and Trisphosphate Phosphatidylinositol 3-Phosphate Phosphofructokinase-2/Fructose Bisphosphatase-2 Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase Phosphoinositide 4- and 5-Kinases and Phosphatases Phosphoinositide-Dependent Protein Kinases Phospholipase A2 Phospholipase C Phospholipase D Phospholipid Metabolism in Mammals Phospholipid Synthesis in Yeast Photoreceptors Photosynthesis Photosynthetic Carbon Dioxide Fixation Photosystem I: FX, FA, and FB Iron-Sulfur Clusters Photosystem I: Structure and Function Photosystem II: Assembly and Turnover of the D1 Protein Photosystem II Light Harvesting System: Dynamic Behavior Photosystem II: Protein Components Photosystem II: Water Oxidation, Overview Plant Glycoproteins Plant Signaling: Peptides Plasma Membrane Calcium Pump: Structure and Function Plastocyanin Platelet-Activating Factor Receptor Platelet-Derived Growth Factor Receptor Family Polysialic Acid in Molecular Medicine Porphyrin Metabolism Pre-tRNA and Pre-rRNA Processing in Bacteria Pre-tRNA and Pre-rRNA Processing in Eukaryotes Prions, Overview Prions and Epigenetic Inheritance Processivity Clamps in DNA Replication: Clamp Loading Propionyl CoA-Succinyl CoA Pathway Prostaglandins and Leukotrienes Proteases in Blood Clotting Proteasomes, Overview 26S Proteasome, Structure and Function Proteinase-Activated Receptors Protein Carboxyl-Methylation Protein Data Resources Protein Degradation Protein Folding and Assembly Protein Glycosylation, Overview Protein Glycosylation Inhibitors Protein Import into Mitochondria Protein Kinase B Protein Kinase C Family Protein N-Myristoylation Protein Palmitoylation Protein Tyrosine Phosphatases Proteoglycans Pteridines P-Type Pumps: Copper Pump P-Type Pumps: H+/K+ Pump P-Type Pumps: Na+/K+ Pump P-Type Pumps: Plasma Membrane H+ Pump P2X Purinergic Receptors P2Y Purinergic Receptors Purple Bacteria: Electron Acceptors and Donors Purple Bacteria: Photosynthetic Reaction Centers Pyridoxal Phosphate Pyrimidine Biosynthesis Pyruvate Carboxylation, Transamination and Gluconeogenesis Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Pyruvate Kinase Quinones Rab Family Ran GTPase Ras Family Recombination-Dependent DNA Replication Recombination: Heteroduplex and Mismatch Repair in vitro Recombination: Strand Transferases recQ DNA Helicase Family in Genomic Stability Regulated Intramembrane Proteolysis (Rip) Respiratory Chain and ATP Synthase Respiratory Chain Complex I Respiratory Chain Complex II and Succinate:Quinone Oxidoreductases Respiratory Chain Complex IV Respiratory Processes in Anoxygenic and Oxygenic Phototrophs Retinoblastoma Protein (Rb) Retinoic Acid Receptors Reverse Transcriptase and Retroviral Replication Rho GTPases and Actin Cytoskeleton Dynamics Ribosome Assembly Ribosome Structure Ribozyme Mechanisms Ribozymes and Evolution Ribozyme Structural Elements: Group I Introns Ribozyme Structural Elements: Hairpin Ribozyme RNA Editing RNA Polymerase I and RNA Polymerase III in Eukaryotes RNA Polymerase II and Basal Transcription Factors in Eukaryotes RNA Polymerase II Elongation Control in Eukaryotes RNA Polymerase II Structure in Eukaryotes RNA Polymerase Reaction in Bacteria RNA Polymerase Structure in Bacteria Secondary Structure in Protein Analysis Secretases Secretory Pathway Selenoprotein Synthesis Septins and Cytokinesis Serine/Threonine Phosphatases Serotonin Receptor Signaling Siglecs Sigma Factors Sliding Clamps in DNA Replication: E. coli B Clamp and PCNA Structures Small GTPases Somatostatin Receptors Spastic Paraplegia Spectrophotometric Assays Sphingolipid Biosynthesis Sphingolipid Catabolism Spliceosome Src Family of Protein Tyrosine Kinases Starvation Steroid/Thyroid Hormone Receptors Store-Operated Membrane Channels: Calcium Substrate Binding, Catalysis, and Product Release Sugar Nucleotide Transporters SUMO Modification Superoxide Dismutase Syk Family of Protein Tyrosine Kinases Tachykinin/Substance P Receptors Taste Receptors T-Cell Antigen Receptor Tec/Btk Family Tyrosine Kinases Telomeres: Maintenance and Replication Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone/Luteinizing Hormone/Follicle-Stimulating Hormone Receptors Tight Junctions Toll-Like Receptors Transcriptional Silencing Transcription-Coupled DNA Repair, Overview Transcription Termination Transforming Growth Factor β Receptor Superfamily Translation Elongation in Bacteria Translation Elongation in Eukaryotes Translation Initiation in Bacteria: Factors and Mechanisms Translation Initiation in Eukaryotes: Factors and Mechanisms Translation Termination and Ribosome Recycling Translesion DNA Polymerases, Eukaryotic Trehalose Metabolism Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle T7 RNA Polymerase tRNA Synthetases trp Operon and Attenuation Tubulin and Its Isoforms Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptors Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis Two-Hybrid Protein-Protein Interactions Tyrosine Sulfation Ubiquitin-Like Proteins Ubiquitin System umuC,D Lesion Bypass DNA Polymerase V Uncoupling Proteins Unfolded Protein Response Urea Cycle, Inborn Defects of Vacuoles Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptors Vasopressin/Oxytocin Receptor Family V-ATPases Vitamin B12 and B12-Proteins Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin D Receptor Vitamin E Vitamin K: Biochemistry, Metabolism, and Nutritional Aspects Vitamin K: Blood Coagulation and Use in Therapy Voltage-Dependent K+ Channels Voltage-Sensitive Ca2+ Channels Voltage-Sensitive Na+ Channels von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Protein XPV DNA Polymerase and Ultraviolet Damage Bypass X-Ray Determination of 3-D Structure in Proteins Yeast GAL1-GAL10 System Zinc Fingers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 3000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 20th October 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124437104
About the Editor
William Lennarz
WILLIAM J. LENNARZ received his B.S. in Chemistry from Pennsylvania State University and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Illinois. Subsequently he carried out postdoctoral work at Harvard with Konrad Bloch on fatty acid biosynthesis. In 1962 he was appointed Assistant Professor at Johns Hopkins in the Department of Physiological Chemistry. After promotion to Associate Professor in 1967, and full Professor in 1971, he remained at Hopkins until 1983. At that time, he was appointed Robert A. Welch Professor and Chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Texas Cancer Center, M.D. Anderson Hospital. In 1989 he became a Leading Professor and Chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Cell Biology at SUNY at Stony Brook. In 1990 he founded and became Director of the Institute for Cell and Developmental Biology at Stony Brook.
Dr. Lennarz has served on many national and international committees. He has served as President of the Biochemistry Chairman's Organization, President of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and President of the Society for Glycobiology. He was a member of the Executive Committee of the International Union of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology for almost a decade.
He has presented special lectures at the University of Notre Dame, the NIH, the University of West Virginia, Johns Hopkins University, Florida State University, the University of California at San Diego, the University of Arkansas, Indiana University and the Medical College of Virginia.
He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences. The focus of his early work was on lipids and bacterial cell surfaces. More recent efforts have been in the structure, biosynthesis and function of cell surface glycoproteins. The biosynthesis studies initially were carried out in liver and oviduct, but these efforts now are focused in yeast. The functional studies have concentrated on the role of cell surface glycoproteins in fertilization and early development in the sea urchin and, more recently, the frog. He served as Distinguished Professor and Chair of his department. He now is Distinguished Professor Emeritus.
Affiliations and Expertise
State University of New York, Department of Biochemistry and Cell Biology, Stony Brook, U.S.A.
M. Lane
M. Daniel Lane, Ph.D. is Distinguished Service Professor of Biological Chemistry at the Johns Hopkins Medical School. He received B.S. and M.S. degrees from Iowa State University, a Ph.D. degree from the University of Illinois and an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree, from Iowa State University. He did a Senior Postdoctoral Fellowship with Professor Feodor Lynen at the Max-Planck Institute Für Zellchemie in Munich. Following faculty positions at Virginia Tech and New York University School of Medicine, he joined (in 1970) the faculty at the Johns Hopkins Medical School where he served as DeLamar Professor and Director of the Department of Biological Chemistry from 1978 to 1997. He was elected to membership in the National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (1987) and as a Fellow of the American Society of Nutritional Sciences (1996). He received the Mead Johnson Award from the American Society for Nutritional Sciences and the William C. Rose Award from the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and served as President of the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. He served on numerous editorial boards including the Journal of Biological Chemistry and the Annual Reviews of Biochemistry. With William Lennarz he co-edited the first edition (2004) of the Encyclopedia of Biological Chemistry. Currently he is Associate Editor for Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications. His early work focused on enzymatic CO2 fixation reactions, notably the mechanisms by which the B-vitamin, biotin, functions in carboxylases. His research on acetyl-CoA carboxylase, key regulatory enzyme of fatty acid synthesis, led him to his present interests in the basic mechanisms of lipogenesis, adipogenesis and the hypothalamic control of energy balance.
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Paul Modrich
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA
Jack Dixon
Ernesto Carafoli
John Exton
Don Cleveland
Reviews
"There is excellent use of headings and subheadings to allow for easy scanability for relevant information. The binding is sturdy and the overall appearance of the encyclopedia is exceptional...highly recommended for academic and special libraries. The cross-disciplinary nature of this resource makes it a valuable item. It is current, comprehensive, and thoroughly researched, and will be a valuable resource for anyone looking for information in biological chemistry and its related fields." --E-STREAMS, 2005