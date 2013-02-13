Encyclopedia of Biodiversity

LIST OF CHAPTERS:

Acid and Mercury Deposition Effects on Forest and Freshwater Aquatic Ecosystems

Adaptation

Adaptive Radiation

Aesthetic Factors

Africa, Ecosystems of

African and Asian Savannas

Agricultural Invasions

Agriculture, Industrialized

Agriculture, Nutrient Management, and Water Quality

Agriculture, Sustainable

Agriculture, Traditional

Agrobiodiversity

Air Pollution

Alpine Ecosystems

Amazon Ecosystems

Amphibians, Biodiversity of

Antarctic Ecosystems

Aquaculture

Arachnids

Archaea, Origin of

Arctic Terrestrial Ecosystems

Arthropods (Terrestrial), Amazonian

Asia, Ecosystems of

Atmospheric Gases

Australia, Biodiversity of Ecosystems

Bacterial Biodiversity

Bacterial Genetics

Beetles

Biodiversity and Cultural Ecosystem Services

Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

Biodiversity and Human Health

Biodiversity and Pest Control Services

Biodiversity as a Commodity

Biodiversity, Definition of

Biodiversity, Evolution and

Biodiversity-Friendly Farming

Biodiversity Generation, Overview

Biodiversity, Human Well-Being, and Markets

Biodiversity Informatics

Biodiversity in Logged and Managed Forests

Biodiversity in Plant Breeding

Biodiversity of Harmful Marine Algae

Biodiversity of the Succulent Karoo

Biodiversity, Origin of

Biodiversity-Rich Countries

Biodiversity State and Trends in Southeast Asia

Biofuels and Biodiversity: The Implications of Energy Sprawl

Biofuels and Biodiversity, Wildlife Habitat Restoration

Biogeochemical Cycles

Biogeographical Models

Biogeography, Overview

Bioprospecting

Birds, Biodiversity of

Boreal Forest Ecosystems

Breeding of Animals

Butterflies

Captive Breeding and Reintroduction

Captive Breeding and the Evolutionarily Significant Unit

Carbon Cycle

Carnivores

Carrying Capacity, Concept of

Cattle, Sheep, and Goats, Ecological Role of

Census of Marine Life

Central America, Ecosystems of

Cladistics

Cladogenesis

Climate Change and Ecology, Synergism of

Climate Change and Extinctions

Climate Change and Wild Species

Climate Change: Anticipating and Adapting to the Impacts on Terrestrial Species

Climate, Effects of

Coastal Beach Ecosystems

Coevolution

Commons, Concept and Theory of

Commons, Institutional Diversity of

Comparing Extinction Rates: Past, Present, and Future

Competition, Interspecific

Complementarity

Complexity Versus Diversity

Computer Systems and Models, Use of

Conservation and People

Conservation and the world's poorest of the poor

Conservation Biology, Discipline of

Conservation Efforts, Contemporary

Conservation Genetics

Conservation Movement, Historical

Conserving Biodiversity Outside Protected Areas

Convention on Biological Diversity

Cooperation, Evolution of

Corals and Coral Reefs

Countryside Biogeography

C4 Plants

Crop Mixtures and the Mechanisms of Overyielding

Crustaceans

Darwin, Charles (Darwinism)

Defenses, Ecology of

Defining, Measuring, and Partitioning Species Diversity

Deforestation and Land Clearing

Desert Ecosystems

Desertification

Development by Design: Using a Revisionist History to Guide a Sustainable Future

Differentiation

Dinosaurs, Extinction Theories for

Diseases, Conservation and

Dispersal Biogeography

Disturbance, Mechanisms of

Disturbance Regimes and the Historical Range of Variation in Terrestrial Ecosystems

Diversity and Conservation of Neotropical Mammals

Diversity, Community/Regional Level

Diversity, Ecology, and Biogeochemical Influence of N2-Fixing Microorganisms in the Sea

Diversity, Molecular Level

Diversity, Organism Level

Diversity, Taxonomic versus Functional

Domestication of Crop Plants

Dormancy and Diapause

Dynamic Global Vegetation Models

Ecogenomic Sensors

Ecological Footprint, Concept of

Ecological Genetics

Ecology, Concept and Theories in

Ecology of Agriculture

Economic Control of Invasive Species

Economic Growth and the Environment

Economics of Agrobiodiversity

Economics of the Regulating Services

Economic Value of Biodiversity, Measurements of

Ecosystem, Concept of

Ecosystem Function Measurement, Aquatic and Marine Communities

Ecosystem Function Measurement, Terrestrial Communities

Ecosystem Function, Principles of

Ecosystem Services

Ecosystems of South America

Ecotoxicology

Edible Plants

Education and Biodiversity

Effects of Ecotones on Biodiversity

Elevational Trends in Biodiversity

El Niño and Biodiversity

Endangered Amphibians

Endangered Ecosystems

Endangered Freshwater Invertebrates

Endangered Mammals

Endangered Marine Invertebrates

Endangered Plants

Endangered Reptiles

Endangered Terrestrial Invertebrates

Endemism

Energy Flow and Ecosystems

Energy Use, Human

Environmental Ethics

Environmental Impact, Concept and Measurement of

Estuarine Ecosystems

Ethical issues in biodiversity protection

Ethnobiology and Ethnoecology

Eukaryotes, Origin of

Europe, Ecosystems of

Eutrophication and Oligotrophication

Evaluation of Ecosystem Service Policies from Biophysical and Social Perspectives: The Case of China

Evolution in Response to Climate Change

Evolution, Theory of

Extinction, Causes of

Extinction in the Fossil Record

Feeding the World and Protecting Biodiversity

Fires, Ecological Effects of

Fish Conservation

Fishes, Biodiversity of

Fish Stocks

Flies, Gnats, and Mosquitoes

Food Webs

Forest Canopies, Animal Diversity

Forest Canopies, Plant Diversity

Forest Ecology

Fossil Record

Framework for Assessment and Monitoring of Biodiversity

Freshwater Ecosystems

Freshwater Ecosystems, Human Impact on

Functional Diversity

Functional Diversity Measures

Functional Groups

Fungi

Gene Banks

Genes, Description of

Genetic Diversity

Geologic Time, History of Biodiversity in

Global Declines of Amphibians

Globalization Effects on Common Plant Species

Global Species Richness

Government Legislation and Regulations in the United States

Grasshoppers and their Relatives

Grassland Ecosystems

Grazing, Effects of

Greenhouse Effect

Guilds

Habitat and Niche, Concept of

Habitat Loss and Fragmentation

Habitat Selection

Hemiparasitism

Herbaceous Vegetation, Species Richness in

Herbicides

High-Elevation Andean Ecosystems

High-Temperature Ecosystems

Historical Awareness of Biodiversity

Hotspots

Human Impact on Biodiversity, Overview

Human Impacts on Ecosystems: An Overview

Hunter-Gatherer Societies, Ecological Impact of

Hybridization in Plants

Hymenoptera

Identifying Conservation Priorities using a Return on Investment Analysis

Impact of Ecological Restoration on Ecosystem Services

Impact of Extreme and Infrequent Events on Terrestrial Ecosystems and Biodiversity

Impact of Past Global Warming on Biodiversity

Implications of Urbanization for Conservation and Biodiversity Protection

Inbreeding and Outbreeding

Indicator Species

Indicator Species: Computation

Indigenous Peoples and Biodiversity

Indigenous Strategies Used to Domesticate Plants in Brazilian Amazon

Indirect Land Use and Greenhouse Gas Impacts of Biofuels

Insecticide Resistance

Insects, Overview

In Situ, Ex Situ Conservation

International Organizations and Biodiversity

Intertidal Ecosystems

Introduced Plants, Negative Effects of

Introduced Species, Impacts and Distribution of

Invertebrates, Freshwater, Overview

Invertebrates, Marine, Overview

Invertebrates, Terrestrial, Overview

Island Biogeography

Isoptera

Justice, Equity and Biodiversity

Keystone Species

Lake and Pond Ecosystems

Landscape Corridors

Landscape Diversity

Landscape Ecology and Population Dynamics

Landscape Epidemiology

Landscape Genetics

Landscape Legacies

Landscape Modeling

Land-Use Changes and CO2 Emissions Due to US Corn Ethanol Production

Land Use Issues

Land-Use Patterns, Historic

Large-Scale Biodiversity Experiments

Latent Extinction—The Living Dead

Latitudinal and Elevational Range Shifts under Contemporary Climate Change

Latitudinal Gradients of Biodiversity

Life Cycle Analysis of Biofuels

Life History, Evolution of

Limits to Biodiversity (Species Packing)

Literary Perspectives on Biodiversity

Loss of Biodiversity, Overview

Macroscopic Patterns in Marine Plankton

Mammals, Biodiversity of

Mammals, Conservation Efforts for

Mammals (Late Quaternary), Extinctions of

Mammals (Pre-Quaternary), Extinctions of

Mangrove Ecosystems

Marine and Aquatic Communities, Stress from Eutrophication

Marine Conservation in a Changing Climate

Marine Ecosystems

Marine Ecosystems, Human Impacts on

Marine Mammals, Extinctions of

Marine Protected Areas: Static Boundaries in a Changing World

Marine Sediments

Marine Symbioses: Metazoans and Microbes

Marine Viruses

Market Economy and Biodiversity

Mass Extinctions, Concept of

Mass Extinctions, Notable Examples of

Measurement and Analysis of Biodiversity

Measuring and Estimating Species Richness, Species Diversity, and Biotic Similarity from Sampling Data

Mediterranean-Climate Ecosystems

Megaherbivores

Metapopulations

Microbial Biodiversity

Microbial Biodiversity, Measurement of

Microbial Biogeography

Microbial Diversity

Microbial Diversity of the Oceanic Surface Picoplankton: Insights from the Global Ocean Sampling (GOS) Program

Microorganisms (Microbes), Role of

Migration

Modeling Biodiversity Dynamics in Countryside and Native Habitats

Modeling Marine Ecosystem Services

Modeling Terrestrial Ecosystem Services

Modern Examples of Extinctions

Molluscs

Moths

Museums and Institutions, Role of

Myriapods

Natural Extinctions (not Human Influenced)

Natural Reserves and Preserves

Nature-Based Coastal Defenses: Can Biodiversity Help?

Near East Ecosystems, Animal Diversity

Near East Ecosystems, Plant Diversity

Neotropical Seasonally Dry Forests

Nest Parasitism

Neutral Theory and Beyond

Nitrogen Deposition and Terrestrial Biodiversity

Nitrogen, Nitrogen Cycle

Nomenclature, Systems of

North America, Patterns of Biodiversity in

Nucleic Acid Biodiversity: Rewriting DNA and RNA in Diverse Organisms

Ocean Ecosystems

Oceanic Islands: Models of Diversity

Oil-Palm Plantations in the Context of Biodiversity Conservation

Origin and Diversification of Angiosperms

Origin of Life, Theories of

Origins, Evolution, and Breakdown of Bacterial Symbiosis

Paleoecology

Parasitism

Parasitoids

Pelagic Ecosystems

Pesticides, Uses and Effects of

Pharmacology, Biodiversity and

Phenological Shifts in Animals Under Contemporary Climate Change

Phenotype, a Historical Perspective

Photosynthesis, Mechanisms of

Phylogeny

Plankton, Status and Role of

Plant–Animal Interactions

Plant Biodiversity, Overview

Plant Communities, Evolution of

Plant Conservation

Plant Invasions

Plant Phenology Changes and Climate Change

Plant–Soil Interactions

Plant Sources of Drugs and Chemicals

Pollinators, Role of

Pollution, Overview

Population Density

Population Diversity, Overview

Population Dynamics

Population Genetics

Population Stabilization, Human

Population Viability Analysis

Poverty and Biodiversity

Predators, Ecological Role of

Primate Populations, Conservation of

Priority Setting for Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

Property Rights and Biodiversity

Proteorhodopsins: Widespread Microbial Light-Driven Proton Pumps

Protozoa

Psychrophiles

Rainforest Ecosystems, Animal Diversity

Rainforest Ecosystems, Plant Diversity

Rainforest Loss and Change

Range Ecology, Global Livestock Influences

Rare Biosphere

Recombination

Reforestation

Religious Traditions and Biodiversity

Remote Sensing and Image Processing

Reptiles, Biodiversity of

Residents and Transients in the Fossil Record

Resource Exploitation, Fisheries

Resource Partitioning

Restoration of Animal, Plant, and Microbial Diversity

Restoration of Biodiversity, Overview

Riparian Landscapes

River Ecosystems

Role and Trends of Protected Areas in Conservation

Role of Botanic Gardens

Salmon

Scale, Concept and Effects of

Seagrasses

Slash-and-Burn Agriculture, Effects of

Social and Cultural Factors

Social Behavior

Soil Biota, Soil Systems, and Processes

Soil Conservation

South American Natural Ecosystems, Status of

Southern (Austral) Ecosystems

Speciation, Process of

Speciation, Theories of

Species–Area Relationships

Species Assemblages, Macroecology, and Global Change

Species Coexistence

Species, Concepts of

Species Distribution Modeling

Species Diversity, Overview

Species Interactions

Stability, Concept of

Stewardship, Concept of

Storage, Ecology of

Stress, Environmental

Subspecies, Semispecies, Superspecies

Subterranean Ecosystems

Succession, Phenomenon of

Sustainability and Biodiversity

Systematics, Overview

Taxonomy, Methods of

Temperate Forests

Terrestrial Ecosystems

The Global Environment Facility: Financing the Stewardship of Global Biodiversity

The Multiple Benefits of River–Floodplain Connectivity for People and Biodiversity

Thermophiles, Origin of

The Value of Biodiversity

Threatened Birds

Threatened Species: Classification Systems and Their Applications

Timber Industry

Tourism, Role of

Traditional Conservation Practices

Translocation as a Conservation Strategy

Trends in Nature Recreation: Causes and Consequences

Trophic Cascades

Trophic Levels

Tropical Forest Ecosystems

Tropical Forest Regeneration

True Bugs and Their Relatives, Diversity of

Ultraviolet Radiation

Urban–Suburban Biodiversity

Valuing Ecosystem Services

Vents

Vertebrates, Overview

Vicariance Biogeography

Water Funds: A New Ecosystem Service and Biodiversity Conservation Strategy

Wetland Creation and Restoration

Wetlands Ecosystems

Wildlife Management

Worms, Annelida

Worms, Nematoda

Worms, Platyhelminthes

Zoos and Zoological Parks