Encyclopedia of Behavioral Neuroscience

"An excellent resource providing detailed information on specific behavioral neuroscience topics… Some 200 articles are alphabetically presented within 24 subject areas. From the list of subject areas, readers may select an article and look at either a preview with an abstract and the article outline, or the full-text PDF. All articles, written by authorities in the field, begin with a helpful glossary that defines key terms. Headings and subheadings clearly show the structure of the articles, wich combine technical information with content that nonexperts can grasp. Articles conclude with a list of resources for further reading…. Reader who choose the preview may link to specific subsections in the HTML version of an article. Researchers may also click on links to related journal articles or to articles from reference works: these come from a variety of publications within ScienceDirect (CH, Sep’06, 44-0034). Clicking on an article’s title brings up an HTML version that includes internatl and external hyperlinks for terms and references. A search box finds all encyclopedia articles that relate to a given term. This ScienceDirect Web site is logically organized, consistent in functionality, loads quickly and features links that work. A look a the table of contents and some sample content from the Oxford Handbook of Developmental Behavioral Neuroscience, edited by M.S. Blumberg, J.H. Freeman, and S.R. Robinson (CH, Jul’10, 47-6563) reveals articles that are very physiologically oriented, compared to the more behavioral/psychological/physiological blend in EBN. This encyclopedia, which is also available in print, will be extremely useful for a wide range of readers. Summing up: Highly recommended. Lower-level undergraduates through professionals/practitioners; general readers." --CHOICE 2011