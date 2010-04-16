Encyclopedia of Behavioral Neuroscience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080447322, 9780080453965

Encyclopedia of Behavioral Neuroscience

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: George Koob Michel Le Moal Richard Thompson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080447322
eBook ISBN: 9780080453965
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th April 2010
Page Count: 1816
Description

Behavioral Neuroscientists study the behavior of animals and humans and the neurobiological and physiological processes that control it. Behavior is the ultimate function of the nervous system, and the study of it is very multidisciplinary. Disorders of behavior in humans touch millions of people’s lives significantly, and it is of paramount importance to understand pathological conditions such as addictions, anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, autism among others, in order to be able to develop new treatment possibilities.

Encyclopedia of Behavioral Neuroscience is the first and only multi-volume reference to comprehensively cover the foundation knowledge in the field. This three volume work is edited by world renowned behavioral neuroscientists George F. Koob, The Scripps Research Institute, Michel Le Moal, Université Bordeaux, and Richard F. Thompson, University of Southern California and written by a premier selection of the leading scientists in their respective fields. Each section is edited by a specialist in the relevant area. The important research in all areas of Behavioral Neuroscience is covered in a total of 210 chapters on topics ranging from neuroethology and learning and memory, to behavioral disorders and psychiatric diseases.

Key Features

  • The only comprehensive Encyclopedia of Behavioral Neuroscience on the market
  • Addresses all recent advances in the field
  • Written and edited by an international group of leading researchers, truly representative of the behavioral neuroscience community
  • Includes many entries on the advances in our knowledge of the neurobiological basis of complex behavioral, psychiatric, and neurological disorders
  • Richly illustrated in full color
  • Extensively cross referenced to serve as the go-to reference for students and researchers alike
  • The online version features full searching, navigation, and linking functionality
  • An essential resource for libraries serving neuroscientists, psychologists, neuropharmacologists, and psychiatrists

Readership

Rresearchers in academia and industry, health professionals, educators, students and scientific writers. The scope of coverage for the work means that there will be interest from an audience involved in many areas of human and animal behavioral and cognitive neuroscience, including neurologists, pharmacologists, toxicologists, physiologists, psychiatrists, psychologists, geneticists, nutritionists and ingestive behavior scientists, sensory scientists and social researchers

Table of Contents

Alcohol addiction

Anxiety

Cognition: Attention and Impulsivity

Cognition: Learning and Memory: Pavlovian

Cognition: Learning and Memory: Spatial

Cognitive decline in laboratory animals: models, measures, and validity

Depression

Drug addiction

Feeding

Invertebrate learning: Aplysia; C. Elegans; hermissenda; honey bees; Drosophila

Knock-outs: learning and memory

Knock-outs: human psychiatric disorders

Learning and Memory

Manic depression

Maternal deprivation

Motivation

Schizophrenia

Sexual behavior

The value of animal models for predicting CNS therapeutic action

Genes and Behavior: Animal Models

Genes and Languages

Genetic Studies of Personality

Human Evolutionary Genetics

Memory: Genetic Approaches

Aging and cognition

Cholinergic Systems in Aging and Alzheimer¿s disease

Parkinsons

Agnosia

Alzheimer's Disease, Neural Basis of

Amnesia

Anatomical and functional recent studies of langage and memory in epilepsy

Attention-deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, Neural Basis of

Current models and assessment of limb apraxia

Developmental dyslexia

Disorders of face processing

Hallucinations

Korsakoff's Syndrome

Memory impairments in non-Korsakoff alcoholic patients

Neuropsychological aspects of anxiety disorders

The contribution of split-brain studies to the evolution of the concept of hemispheric specialization

Transient Global Amnesia: Neuropsychology, psychopathology and neuroimaging

Brain Imaging

Consciousness/ unconscious

Evolutionary and developmental issues in cognitive neuroscience

Interface between emotion and cognition

Acute Dependence

Alcohol

Anti-social personality disorder

Brain Imaging and dependence

Comobidity - anxiety

Comobidity - depression

Conditioned cues

Drug priming

Electrophysiology of drug reward

GHB

Pain and addiction

Molecular neurobiology of addiction

Neuroplasticity and Addiction

Nicotine

Nicotine Ethanol Interactions*

opiod

psychodelics

Psychostimulants

Sensitization

Stress and drug seeking/craving;

THC

Transition to dependence

Vulnerability

Withdrawal

Aggression: Defensive

Aggression: Kinds of Agression

Aggression: Offensive

Classic and contemporary theories of emotion

Communication of emotions in animals

Fear and anxiety in people

Fear, anxiety and defensive behaviors in animals

Neural and pharmacological substrates of aggression

Neural substrates of conditioned fear, defense, and anxiety

Neural substrates of unconditioned fear, defense, and anxiety

Physical and emotional pain

Pleasure - to include predation, play fighting, among other things

Subjective experience and communication of emotions in man

The evolution of emotion

Abnormal behaviors and environmental constraints

Altruism and cooperation

Behavior adaptation and selection

Behavioral development and socialization

Brain Evolution in Vertebrates

Mating behavior

Orientation and navigation

Parasitic infection and host behavior

Parental behavior and neurohormonal determinants

Physical cognition and reasoning

Primate origins of human behavior

Social cognition and theory of mind

Social communication

Social competition and conflict resolution

Social learning and behavior transmission

Social relationships and individual recognition

Temperament and individual differences

Hemispheric Specialization: Language, Space and Sexual Differentiation

History of the field

Development and language

Language and communication - brain substrate

Avoidance Learning and Escape Learning

Birdsong and Vocal Learning during Development

Blocking, Neural Basis of

Cardiovascular Conditioning: Neural Substrates

Cerebellum: Associative Learning

Classical Conditioning: Neural Basis of

Declarative Memory, Neural Basis of

Episodic and Autobiographical Memory: Psychological and Neural Aspects

Eyelid Classical Conditioning

Fear Conditioning

Fear: Potentiation and Startle

Habituation

Implicit Leaning and Memory: Psychological and Neural Aspects

Learning and Memory: Computational Models

Memory and Aging, Neural Basis of

Memory in C. elegans

Mechanisms of Memory Formation and Storage in Hermissenda

Memory in the Bee

Memory in the Fly, Genetics of

Memory, Consolidation of

Memory: Genetic Approaches

Memory: Synaptic Mechanisms

Motor Control, Brain Systems

Plasticity in the Primary Auditory Cortex: Substrate of Specific Long-Term Memory Traces

Neural Plasticity of Spinal Reflexes

Place cells

Protein Synthesis and Memory

Recognition Memory (in Primates), Neural Basis of

Short-term Memory: Psychological and Neural Aspects

Temporaral lobe and object recognition

Gaze Stabilization and the VOR

Working Memory, Neural Basis of

Brain stimulation and addiction

Brain stimulation reward

Energy Balance

Hormonal contributions to arousal and motivation

Incentive Salience/Incentive Motivation

Neural systems of motivation

Novelty

Thermal Regulation

Basal Ganglia

Navigation in Virtual Space: Psychological and Neural Aspects

Neural Representations of Direction (Head Direction Cells)

Neural Representations of Intended Movement

Compulsive computer addiction

Compulsive sexual behaviors

Compulsive shopping

Gambling

Intermittent Explosive Disorder

Kleptomania

Obesity and binge eating disorder

Pyromania

Trichotillomania

Behavioral effects of cytokines

Biomarkers of the stress response

Gastrointestinal peptides and control of food intake

Hormones and Memory

Neuropeptides and regulation of water

Perinatal influences on behaviour and neuroendocrine functions

Psychosocial infleunces on the immune system

Sex hormones, mood and cognition

Female sexual behavior

Infant bonding and attachment

Male sexual behavior

neural basis of gender

Parental Behavior

Play Behavior

Sexual motivation

Social bonding and attachment

Attention and speed of information processing

Brain-machine interfaces

Cortical visual processing

From sensation to perception

Mirror-neuron system

Motor planning

Organisation of human locomotion: proprioception and quadrupedal organisation

Peripersonal space and body schema

Self-regulation process, control and willpower

Taste perception and behaviour in mammals and flies

The role of neuronal synchrony in normal and pathological brain

Tinnitus: processing of auditory phantom sound

TRP channels in thermo- and mechanosensation

Circadian and ultradian clocks/rhythms

Overview of sleep and dream basics

Sleep: Disorders

Sleep: EEG and Homeostasis

Sleep: Bioenergetics of Sleep

Sleep: Learning and Memory

Sleep: Neuropsychology and Imaging

Acute vs. chronic stress: homeostasis

Stress and brain morphology

Stress and emotionality

Stress and feeding behavior

Stress and learning and memory

Stress and reproductive behavior OR stress and sleep/arousal

Stress and reward

Stress and social behavior

Neurogenesis and development

Neurogenesis and exercise

Neurogenesis and memory

Neurogenesis and the environment

Neuron excitability and memory

Synapse formation and memory

Neurotransmitters and Neuromodulators

Motor learning in the VOR

Motor Function and Motivation

Psychoneureondocrinology

Deep Brain Stimulation In Psychiatric Disorders

About the Editor-in-Chief

George Koob

George Koob

George F. Koob, Ph.D., received his Bachelor of Science degree from Pennsylvania State University and his Ph.D. in Behavioral Physiology from The Johns Hopkins University. He was recently appointed (in 2014) as Director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (currently on a leave of absence as Professor at The Scripps Research Institute, Adjunct Professor in the Departments of Psychology and Psychiatry at the University of California San Diego, and Adjunct Professor in the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of California San Diego). As an authority on drug addiction and stress, he has contributed to our understanding of the neurocircuitry associated with the acute reinforcing effects of drugs of abuse and the neuroadaptations of the reward and stress circuits associated with the transition to dependence. Dr. Koob has published over 780 scientific papers. In collaboration with Dr. Michel Le Moal, he wrote the renowned book Neurobiology of Addiction (Elsevier, 2006). He was previously Director of the NIAAA Alcohol Research Center at The Scripps Research Institute, Consortium Coordinator for NIAAA's multi-center Integrative Neuroscience Initiative on Alcoholism, and Co-Director of the Pearson Center for Alcoholism and Addiction Research. He has trained 75 postdoctoral fellows and 11 predoctoral fellows. He is currently Editor-in-Chief of the journal Pharmacology Biochemistry and Behavior and Senior Editor for Journal of Addiction Medicine. Dr. Koob taught for 35 years in the Psychology Department at the University of California San Diego, including courses such as Drugs Addiction and Mental Disorders and Impulse Control Disorders, courses that regularly matriculated 400-500 students each. He also taught Contemporary Topics in Central Nervous System Pharmacology at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at UCSD for 9 years.

Dr. Koob's research interests have been directed at the neurobiology of emotion, with a focus on the theoretical constructs of reward and stress. He has made contributions to our understanding of the anatomical connections of the emotional systems and the neurochemistry of emotional function. Dr. Koob has identified afferent and efferent connections of the basal forebrain (extended amygdala) in the region of the nucleus accumbens, bed nucleus of the stria terminalis, and central nucleus of the amygdala in motor activation, reinforcement mechanisms, behavioral responses to stress, drug self-administration, and the neuroadaptation associated with drug dependence.

Dr. Koob also is one of the world's authorities on the neurobiology of drug addiction. He has contributed to our understanding of the neurocircuitry associated with the acute reinforcing effects of drugs of abuse and more recently on the neuroadaptations of these reward circuits associated with the transition to dependence. He has validated key animal models for dependence associated with drugs of abuse and has begun to explore a key role of anti-reward systems in the development of dependence.

Dr. Koob's work with the neurobiology of stress includes the characterization of behavioral functions in the central nervous system for catecholamines, opioid peptides, and corticotropin-releasing factor. Corticotropin-releasing factor, in addition to its classical hormonal functions in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, is also located in extrahypothalamic brain structures and may have an important role in brain emotional function. Recent use of specific corticotropin-releasing factor antagonists suggests that endogenous brain corticotropin-releasing factor may be involved in specific behavioral responses to stress, the psychopathology of anxiety and affective disorders, and drug addiction.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

Michel Le Moal

Michel Le Moal

Michel Le Moal, M.D., is Professor Emeritus of Neuroscience at the University of Bordeaux, France. He graduated in Medicine (1962) in Philosophy-Sociology and Natural Science and then Neurology (1967) and Psychiatry (1968). He completed a Doctoral in Science at the University of Bordeaux in 1974. In parallel with his academic life in Bordeaux, he spent time as an Associate Researcher and Professor at Caltech (1974) and at The Salk Institute and The Scripps Research Institute. At both institutions, he worked on dopamine neuron electrophysiology and investigated the roles of brain CRF and dopamine systems in behavior and drug addiction. He research interests concern behavior and adaptive processes, their biological foundations, and experimental psychopathology, a discipline he promoted. The concept of individual vulnerability to behavioral pathologies has been at the center of his working hypothesis. Dr. Le Moal has been the founder and director of several research laboratories at the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) and Institut National de la Sante et de la Recherche Medicale and finally the Magendie Institute for Neuroscience and Biological Psychiatry in Bordeaux, France. He is an elected Fellow of the French National Academy of Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bordeaux and Neurocentre Magendie Inserm U862, Bordeaux, France

Richard Thompson

Richard Thompson

Richard F. Thompson is Keck Professor of Psychology and Biological Sciences at the University of Southern California and was founding Director of the Neuroscience Program at USC (1989-2001). Prior to this he held tenured professorships at the University of Oregon Medical School; University of California, Irvine; Harvard and Stanford. He received his BA degree at Reed College in Portland, OR, his BS and Ph.D. degrees in at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and did postdoctoral research in Neurophysiology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine (with Clinton Woolsey) and the University of Göteburg School of Medicine in Sweden (with Anders Ludberg). His research has focused on neuronal substrates of learning and memory in the mammalian brain; most notably, he (1) elucidated the defining behavioral properties of habituation and sensitization and analyzed the underlying brain processes, and (2) localized and analyzed the essential memory trace for a basic form of association learning and memory in the mammalian brain (to a region in the cerebellum). He has written several texts, published some 470 research papers to date and has received many honors, including election to the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the American Philosophical Society. He was awarded the Distinguished Scientific Contribution Award from the American Psychological Association, the Warren Medal from the Society of Experimental Psychologists and the Karl Spencer Lashley Award from the American Philosophical Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Neuroscience Program, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA

"An excellent resource providing detailed information on specific behavioral neuroscience topics… Some 200 articles are alphabetically presented within 24 subject areas. From the list of subject areas, readers may select an article and look at either a  preview with an abstract and the article outline, or the full-text PDF. All articles, written by authorities in the field, begin with a helpful glossary that defines key terms. Headings and subheadings clearly show the structure of the articles, wich combine technical information with content that nonexperts can grasp. Articles conclude with a list of resources for further reading…. Reader who choose the preview may link to specific subsections in the HTML version of an article. Researchers may also click on links to related journal articles or to articles from reference works: these come from a  variety of publications within ScienceDirect (CH, Sep’06, 44-0034). Clicking on an article’s title brings up an HTML version that includes internatl and external hyperlinks for terms and references. A search box finds all encyclopedia articles that relate to a given term. This ScienceDirect Web site is logically organized, consistent in functionality, loads quickly and features links that work. A look a the table of contents and some sample content from the Oxford Handbook of Developmental Behavioral Neuroscience, edited by M.S. Blumberg, J.H. Freeman, and S.R. Robinson (CH, Jul’10, 47-6563) reveals articles that are very physiologically oriented, compared to the more behavioral/psychological/physiological blend in EBN. This encyclopedia, which is also available in print, will be extremely useful for a wide range of readers. Summing up: Highly recommended. Lower-level undergraduates through professionals/practitioners; general readers." --CHOICE 2011

