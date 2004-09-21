Encyclopedia of Applied Psychology
1st Edition
Description
The Encyclopedia of Applied Psychology encompasses applications of psychological knowledge and procedures in all areas of psychology. This compendium is a major source of information for professional practitioners, researchers in psychology, and for anyone interested in applied psychology. The topics included are, but are not limited to, aging (geropsychology), assessment, clinical, cognitive, community, counseling, educational, environmental, family, industrial/organizational, health, school, sports, and transportation psychology. The entries drawn from the above-referenced areas provide a clear definition of topic, a brief review of theoretical basis relevant to the topic, and emphasize major areas of application.
Also available online via ScienceDirect – featuring extensive browsing, searching, and internal cross-referencing between articles in the work, plus dynamic linking to journal articles and abstract databases, making navigation flexible and easy. For more information, pricing options and availability visit www.info.sciencedirect.com.
Readership
Academic, medical and public libraries; professional schools, mental health reference libraries; psychiatric institutes, psychological clinics, clincial social work departments, psychoanalytic institutes
Table of Contents
Advertising and Marketing:
S. Shavitt and J. Zhang, Advertising and Culture.
P.T. Vargas and S. Yoon, Advertising Psychology.
D. Trafimow, Attitude Measurement.
Assessment:
R. Fernandez-Ballesteros Garcia, Assessment and Evaluation, Overview.
I.B. Weiner, Clinical Assessment.
J.J.F. Ter Laak and M. DeGoede, Educational and Child Assessment.
R.H. Moos and C.J. Holahan, Environmental Assessment.
R. Colom, Intelligence Assessment.
G.V. Caprara and D.P. Cervone, Personality Assessment.
P. Merenda, Psychometric Tests.
J. Vila, Psychophysiological Assessment.
Clinical Psychology:
S.G. Zahm, Gestalt Therapy.
J.F. Kihlstrom, Hypnosis.
G. Margolin and A. Fauchier, Marital Therapy.
M.M. Antony, Panic.
K. Langer, Psychological Rehabilitation Therapies.
Communities:
K. Maton, Community Psychology.
C. Schwarzer and P. Buchwald, Social Support.
Counseling:
M. Heppner and P.P. Heppner, Career Counseling.
P.B. Pedersen, Counseling and Culture.
P.H. Glasser and S. Fine, Counseling Interview.
D.A. Jepsen, Developmental Counseling.
J.L. Delucia-Waak, Group Counseling.
A. Barak, Internet Counseling.
R.M. Lee and B.L. DeanMeasurement and Counseling.
K.L. Davis and P.G. Klukken, Postsecondary Education Students, Counseling of.
C.R. Ridley, E. Delgado-Romero, and D. Mollen, Racial and Ethnic Minorities, Counseling of.
T.R. Elliott and D. Miller, Rehabilitation Counseling.
Cross-Cultural Psychology:
M.H. Bond, Aggression and Culture.
C. Kagitcibasi, Child Development and Culture.
L.J. Ji and D. Messervey, Cognition and Culture.
H.C. Triandis and J.W. Berry, Cross-Cultural Psychology, Overview.
P. Greenfield and H. Keller, Cultural Psychology.
H.C. Triandis, Cultural Syndromes.
B. Mesquita and A. Haire, Emotion and Culture.
J. Georgas, Family and Culture.
D.L. Best and D. Foster, Gender and Culture.
M. Mulatu, Health Psychology, Cross-Cultural.
U. Kim and Y.S. Park, Indigenous Psychologies.
Z. Aycan, Industrial/Organizational Psychology Across Cultures.
F. van de Vijver, Intelligence and Culture.
K. Liebkind, Intergroup Relations and Culture.
J. Adamopoulos, Interpersonal Behavior and Culture.
R. Ayman, Leadership and Culture.
F. van de Vijver, Mental Measurement and Culture.
H. Helfrich, Paralinguistic Behaviors and Culture.
J. Deregowski, Perception and Culture.
H.C. Triandis, Subjective Culture.
D. Dalsky and D. Landis, Training, Cross-Cultural.
R.W. Brislin, D. Bechtold, and B. MacNab, Translation.
P.B. Smith, Values and Culture.
Economics and Consumption:
M.R. Solomon, Consumer Psychology.
S.H. Ng and M. Allen, Economic Behavior.
W.H.M. Weenig, Social Networks.
Education:
G.J. Cizek, Achievement Tests.
G.J. Cizek, Cheating in Academics.
D. Goh and H.W. Gardiner, Educational Achievement and Culture.
M. Mastropieri and T.E. Scruggs, Effective Classroom Instruction.
J. Singer-Dudek, Exceptional Students.
L. Raffaele Mendez, Gender and Education.
G.D. Phye, Learning.
N. Entwistle and E. Peterson, Learning Styles and Approaches to Studying.
R. Calfee, Literacy, Improvement of.
S.R. Williams, Mathematics, Teaching of.
V. Berninger, Reading, Teaching of.
S.D. Truscott, R.A. Wiebe Berry, and K. Lee, Special Education.
J. Andrews, Teaching Effectiveness.
M. Zeidner, Test Anxiety.
R.E. Haskell, Transfer of Learning.
V. Berninger, Writing, Teaching of.
Environments:
F.G. Kaiser, Conservation Behavior.
A. Churchman and E. Sadan, Environmental Design and Planning, Public Participation In.
M. Bonnes and G. Carrus, Environmental Psychology, Overview.
G.W. Evans and S. Cohen, Environmental Stress.
C. Vlek, Environmental versus Individual Risk Taking: Perception, Decision, Behavior.
R. Bechtel, Extreme Environments and Mental Function.
R. Sommer, Personal Space.
C.M. Werner, I. Altman, and B.B. Brown, Privacy.
H.J.A.M. Staats, Pro-environmental attitudes and behavioral change.
M.V. Giuliani, Residential Preferences and Attachment Across the Lifespan.
M. Bonaiuto, Residential Satisfaction and Perceived Urban Quality.
T. Hartig, Restorative Environments.
R. Walden, School Environments.
R. Golledge, Spatial Cognition.
R. Sommer, Territoriality.
T. Garling, Travel Behavior and the Environment.
G. Moser, Urban Environments and Human Behavior.
R. Walden, Work Environments.
Fundamental Principles:
G.Y. Bizer, Attitudes.
Y. Kashima, Connectionism.
R.J. Sternberg, Intelligence in Humans.
D. Hamilton and S. Crump, Stereotypes.
Gender:
J.C. Chrisler, Gender Role Development.
F. Denmark, Gender, Overview.
D. Kimmel, Homophobia.
B.J. Cohler and P. Hammack, Homosexuality.
B. Krahe, Rape Prevention.
V. Rabinowitz, Risk-Taking and Sexual Behavior.
J. Baldwin and J.I. Baldwin, Sexual Behavior.
E. Hatfield, L. Martel, and S. Hawk, Sexual Behavior and Culture.
J. Sigal, Sexual Harassment.
P. Sanchez, Womens Health.
Gerontology:
J.S. Jackson and E.E. Brown, Age-Related Issues Among Minority Populations.
J. Moye, Aging and Competency.
T. Antonucci, Aging and Culture.
O. Gould, Aging, Cognition, and Medication Adherence.
M.H. Verfaellie and G. LaFleche, Amnesia.
C. Carmin, J. Mohlman, and A. Buckley, Anxiety Disorders in Late Life.
B. Rybarczyk, Behavioral Medicine Issues in Late Life -- Pain, Sleep, etc.
J. Cohen-Mansfield, Cognitive and Behavioral Interventions for Persons with Dementia.
K.K. Ball, V.G. Wadley, and D.E. Vance, Cognitive Skills: Training, Maintenance, and Daily Usage.
M.E. Cowart, Dementia in Older Adults.
B.A. Edelstein, A. Shreve-Neiger, and S.A. Scheck, Depression in Late Life.
M. Rodriguez, Elder Abuse.
W.E. Haley, A.M. Burton, and J. Kwak, Elder Caregiving.
R.S. Allen, L. Phillips, and K. Payne, End of Life Issues.
P.A. Lichtenberg, Gerontology, Overview.
N.L. Alea, M.K. Diehl, and S.B. Bluck, Personality and Emotion in Late Life.
B.G. Knight and S. David, Psychotherapy in Older Adults.
Health:
N.S. Miller, Alcohol Dependence.
C.M. Aldwin and L. Yancura, Coping.
C.E. Dodgen, Drug Abuse.
J.S. Mills and J. Coleman, Eating, Psychology of.
G. Bishop, Health and Culture.
J. Rotton, Humor and Well-Being.
J.C. Quick, M.R. Macik-Frey, and D.L. Nelson, Job Stress.
L. Leith, Motivation to Diet and Exercise.
M.A. Friedman, J. Benas, and S. Kehle, Obesity.
E.B. Foa and D.S. Riggs, Post-Traumatic Disorders.
S. Segerstrom and L. Solberg Nes, Psychoneuroimmunology.
C.J. Holahan, R.H. Moos, and J.D. Ragan, Stress.
E.F. Diener and R.E. Lucas, Well-Being.
Historical Issues:
P. Ferrandiz, Classical Conditioning.
P. Tudela Garmendia, Cognitivism.
V. del Barrio, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
M.I. Winkler, Feminist Psychology.
H. Carpintero, History of Applied Psychology.
J. Rodriguez-Marin, International Classification of Diseases (WHO).
T. Cabruja I Ubach, Post Modernism in Psychology.
Human Development:
R. Roth-Hanania, Attachment.
D.H. Powell, Cognitive Aging.
P. Greenfield, H. Keller, and A. Maynard, Lifespan Development and Culture.
A.E. Kazak and M.M. Jensen, Pediatric Psychology.
C.D. Clark, Play.
Industry and Organizations:
D.A. Kravitz, Affirmative Action.
W.K. Balzer, P.C. Smith, and J. Burnfield, Boredom.
H. Thierry, Compensation.
A. DeNisi, Competence at Work.
S. Castro and M. Ryan, Conflict within Organizations.
E. Salas, C. Klein, and D.E. Sims, Cooperation at Work.
H. Jungermann, Decision Making.
W.F. Cascio, Downsizing and Outplacement.
M. Tenopyr, Employment Discrimination.
M.A. McDaniel and D.L. Whetzel, Employment Interviewing.
R.F. Silzer, Executive Development and Coaching.
S. Zedeck and I. Goldstein, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Overview.
R.D. Smither, Job Analysis, Design, and Evaluation.
P. Hom, Labor Turnover.
J.B. Vancouver, Motivational Taxonomies.
U. Kleinbeck, Motives and Goals.
J.I. Hansen and S. Stoever, Occupational Choice.
W.W. Burke, Organization Development.
M.F. Peterson and R. Fischer, Organizational Culture and Climate.
A. Bussing, Organizational Diagnosis.
F. Heller, Organizational Participation.
T. Bauer, Organizational Socialization.
L.E. Tetrick and M. Camburn, Organizational Structure.
C. Ostroff and K. Aumann, Person-Environment Fit.
D. Chan, Personnel Psychology.
L. Munduate Jaca and F.J. Medina, Power, Authority, and Leadership.
R.D. Pritchard, Productivity.
J.A. Breaugh, Recruitment.
B. Wilpert, System Safety.
D. Zohar, Work Safety.
Law:
D. Martindale and J.W. Gould, Child Custody.
J.A. Quas and B.E. Beck, Child Testimony.
C. Tredoux, C.A. Meissner, and R. Malpass, Eyewitness Identification.
L.J. Levine and E.F. Loftus, Eyewitness Testimony.
K. Heilbrun and T. Lander, Forensic Mental Health Assessment.
A. Vrij, Interrogation and Interviewing.
V. Hans, S. Albertson, and E.J. Farley, Jury Decision Making.
N. Poythress, Legal Competency.
R. Malpass, Psychology and the Law, Overview.
Media and Technology:
K.P. Timpe, H.G. Giesa, and K. Seifert, Engineering Psychology.
E. Libin and A. Libin, Robotherapy.
A. Libin and E. Libin, Robotic Psychology.
Medicine:
A. Teeter Ellison, Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorders (ADHD).
F.R. Volkmar and A. Klin, Autism and Aspergers Syndrome.
D.H. Ruben, Drug Dependence.
N.E. Grunberg and J. Phillips, Nicotine Addiction.
D.C. Turk, Pain Management.
National Development:
J.W. Berry, Acculturation.
R. Bond, Conformity across Cultures.
J. Liu and M.W. Allen, Cultural Complexity.
Occupations:
P.J. Dewe, Job Stress and Burnout.
E. Bamberg, Occupation and Gender.
N. Anderson, Occupational Psychology, Overview.
F. Patterson, Personal Initiative and Innovation.
D.S. Ones and V.C. Viswesvaran, Personnel Selection.
D. Fay and P. Tissington, Safety and Risks, Errors and Accidents in Different Occupations.
S.W.J. Kozlowski and B.S. Bell, Work Teams.
Personality/Motivation:
W.G. Graziano and B. Sheese, Agreeableness.
R. McCrae, Conscientiousness.
D. Keltner, B. Campos, and M.P. Tapias, Emotion.
G.D. Matthews, Extroversion/Introversion.
C. Cherniss, Intelligence, Emotional.
E.L. Deci, Intrinsic Motivation and Self-Determination.
M.L. Maehr, D. McInerney, and M. Dowson, Motivation and Culture.
R. McCrae, Openness to Experience.
C.M. Peterson and N.S. Park, Optimism.
K. Vohs and R.F. Baumeister, Self-Control.
J. Salgado Velo, Traits.
Politics:
B. Klandermans, Collective Action.
W. Doise, Human Rights.
H. De Witte, Ideological Orientation and Values.
H.C. Kelman, International Conflict.
P. Catellani, Political Psychology, Overview.
Professional Issues:
P.J.D. Drenth, Ethics and Social Responsibility.
D. Bartram, Psychological Assessment, Standards and Guidelines for.
School Counseling:
M.A. Rafoth, Academic Failure, Prevention of.
N.Rathvon, Academic Interventions.
G.J. DuPaul and K.E. Tresco, Attention Deficit Disorders, School-Based Interventions.
S.W. Evans, M.D. Weist, and A. Williams, Behavioral Assessment in Schools.
J.M. Hintze, Behavioral Observation in Schools.
M.J. Furlong, J. Greif, and J. Simental, Bullying and Abuse on Campus.
J. Zins and C.R. Ponti, Consultation Processes in Schools.
A.H. Miranda, Diverse Cultures, Dealing with Children and Families from.
T.J. Huberty, Emotional and Behavioral Problems, Students with.
M.E. Swerdlik and A.B. Meyers, Full Service Schools.
J.F. Feldhusen, Gifted Students.
E.P. Copeland and F. Crepeau-Hobson, Health Promotion in Schools.
S.M. Swearer, R.J. Cowan, and S.M. Sheridan, Home-School Collaboration.
W.D. Tilly, Learning Disabilities.
D.C. Miller, Neuropsychological Assessment in Schools.
S.O. Ortiz, Nondiscriminatory Assessment in Schools.
L.M. Joseph, Reading Interventions.
G. Bear, School Discipline and Behavior Management.
H.M. Knoff, School Psychology, Overview.
J.D. Larson, School Violence Prevention.
R.J. Cowan and S.M. Swearer, School-Community Partnerships.
S.M. Elliot and S.C. Lang, Social Skills Training.
M. Gettinger, Study Skills Instruction.
S. Poland, Suicide Intervention in Schools.
E.M. Levinson, A.B. Christy, and M.R. Maus, Vocational Assessment in Schools.
Social Interaction:
K. Boehnke and A. Hadjar, Authoritarianism.
J. Lillo Jover and H. Moreira Villegas, Color Blindness.
A. Xenikou and A. Hantzi, Groups, Productivity within.
R.J. Aldag and S. Fuller, Groupthink.
M. Fishbein, Intentional Behavior.
C. Yela Garcia, Interpersonal Attraction.
P. Kordoutis, Interpersonal Conflict.
D. Kenny, Interpersonal Perception.
V.M. Esses, A.H. Semenya, and M. Stelzl, Prejudice and Discrimination.
N. Eisenberg and A. Sadovsky, Prosocial Behavior, Development of.
E. Hollander, Reciprocity Norm.
T.A. Wills and D. Mendoza, Social Comparison and Subjective Well-Being.
F. Gil, Social Loafing.
A.C. Costa, Trust.
Sports:
J.S. Raglin, Anxiety and Optimal Athletic Performance.
L.D. Zaichkowsky and A.H. Naylor, Arousal in Sport.
M.S. Sagal and G.E. Miller, Assessment in Sport Psychology.
A. Moran, Attention and Concentration Training in Sport.
G.C. Roberts, Y. Ommundsen, and N. Lemyre, Cheating in Sport.
D.R. Gould and C.M.R. da Costa Rolo, Competition in Sport.
G. Tenenbaum, Decision Making in Sport.
Y. Hanin, Emotion in Sport: An Individualized Approach.
V. Krane, Fair Treatment and Discrimination in Sport.
J.L. Duda, Goal Setting and Achievement Motivation in Sport.
P. Chelladurai, Group Dynamics in Sport.
A.P. Petitpas and B.W. Brewer, Injury in Sport.
R.J. Vallerand, Intrinsic and Extrinsic Motivation in Sport.
M. Kellmann, Overtraining and Burnout in Sports.
J.R. Grove, Performance Slumps in Sport: Prevention and Coping.
M.J. Mahoney and B.P. Chapman, Psychological Skills Training in Sport.
R.S. Vealey, Self-Confidence in Athletes.
Y. Hanin and N. Stambulova, Sport Psychology, Overview.
P. Wylleman, D. Lavallee, and M. Theeboom, Successful Athletic Careers.
Transportation:
S. Dekker and C. Björklund, Accidents in Transportation.
E. Byrne, Aviation.
F.M. Streff, Driving Safety.
D.W. Eby, Driving, Risky.
J.D. Lee, Models for Transportation.
K. Rumar, Traffic Safety Assessment.
B. Kantowitz and J. Sullivan, Transportation Psychology, Overview.
Vocations:
W.B. Walsh, Hollands Theory (Vocational Personality Types).
P.J. Hartung, Indecision, Vocational.
A. Saks, Job Search.
H.E.A. Tinsley and D.J. Tinsley, Leisure and Work, Relationship Between.
J.E.A. Russell, Mentoring.
P.E. Levy and C. Norris-Watts, Organizational Justice.
D.T. Hall and A. Karaevli, Organizations, Careers in.
N. Conway, Part-Time Work.
D.L. Blustein, J.C. Perry, and D.B. DeWine, School-to-Work Transition.
T.J. Tracey and C.D. Hofsess, Structure of Interests.
F. Borgen, Vocational Interests.
M.L. Savickas, Vocational Psychology, Overview.
B. Hesketh, Work Adjustment.
J.H. Greenhaus and R. Singh, Work and Family, Relationship between.
E.A. Locke, Work Motivation.
D.G. Zytowski, Work Role, Values Sought in the.
F.W. Vondracek, Youth, Employment of.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 21st September 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126574104
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080547749
About the Editor-in-Chief
Charles Spielberger
Charles D. Spielberger is Distinguished Research Professor and Director, Center for Research in Behavioral Medicine and Health Psychology, University of South Florida, where he has been a faculty member since 1972. A Distinguished Practitioner of the US National Academies of Practice, and Diplomate in Clinical Psychology of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Spielberger served as Training Specialist in Psychology at the National Institute of Mental Health. Author, co-author or editor of more than 350 professional publications, Spielberger's current research focuses on: anxiety, depression, curiosity, and the experience, expression and control of anger; behavioral medicine and health psychology; job stress and stress management; and the role of stress, emotions and lifestyle factors in the etiology of hypertension, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer. During 1991-92 Spielberger served as the 100th President of the American Psychological Association and currently is President of the International Association of Applied Psychology until 2002.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Florida, Tampa, USA
Reviews
"Sponsored by the International Association of Applied Psychology, this encyclopedia is an excellent general guide to applied psychology. Its 300 articles range from "Academic Failure, Prevention of," through "Cognitive Aging" and "Personality Assessment," to "Youth, Employment of." The signed articles, arranged alphabetically, examine both the theoretical bases of their subjects and the application of theory and research to practical problems. Each begins with an outline, glossary of terms, and brief summary paragraph and ends with cross-references to other articles and suggestions for further reading in secondary sources, review articles, and important research papers. All are clearly written and detailed and vary in length from 4 to 16 pages. The illustrations, in black and white, include figures, tables, graphs, and examples of forms, scales, and questionnaires. The target audience ranges from research professionals and practitioners to students and general readers. Articles may be located through the table of contents or a detailed subject index. Although some topics are covered in other reference books in general psychology, Spielberger's work focuses on applied psychology. A roster of editorial advisers, section editors, and contributors from many countries, with current affiliations (largely universities) noted, is printed at the beginning of each volume. Speilberger [sic] (Univ. of South Florida) has served as president of both the International Association of Applied Psychology and the American Psychological Association. Highly recommended. General readers, students at all levels, faculty, and practitioners." --CHOICE
"...will find it to be an excellent broad-ranging reference tool..." --REFERENCE REVIEWS
"The Encyclopedia of Applied Psychology is an excellent resource for both academics and professionals. The compendium that all psychologists and libraries around the world should possess." --Qicheng Jing, Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Sciences
"What is applied psychology? In this encyclopedia authors from some 25 countries give an impressive answer, covering a wide array of topics with ample attention to cross-cultural variation. Together the 304 entries convincingly show how applied psychology has grown to be relevant in fields such as health, work, aging, sports, social interaction and many others." --Ype H. Poortinga, Tilburg University, Netherlands and University of Leuven, Belgium