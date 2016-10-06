Encyclopedia of Applied Plant Sciences, Second Edition presents both foundational and applied information on plants used by humans as sources of food, raw materials, and amenity purposes. It highlights how the underlying science and information links through to applications in practical situations.

Since the last edition was published, the role of applied science in agricultural production has been brought into greater focus as fluctuations in global food production feed through into prices and availability to consumers. At the same time, technological advances are changing the way plant science is done.

This Second Edition has been expanded to include specific chapters on the leading crops and crop-types, as well as updated chapters on plant development, photosynthesis, metabolism, nutrition, reproduction, seed biology, plant pests and diseases, weed biology, and responses to environmental stresses. The updated chapters reflect progress, particularly in genome sequencing and molecular genetics and biotechnology, including genetic modification, that have taken place since the first edition was published. In addition, the book places these developments in the wider context of biodiversity, food security, intellectual property, and ethical considerations.