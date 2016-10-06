Encyclopedia of Applied Plant Sciences
2nd Edition
Description
Encyclopedia of Applied Plant Sciences, Second Edition presents both foundational and applied information on plants used by humans as sources of food, raw materials, and amenity purposes. It highlights how the underlying science and information links through to applications in practical situations.
Since the last edition was published, the role of applied science in agricultural production has been brought into greater focus as fluctuations in global food production feed through into prices and availability to consumers. At the same time, technological advances are changing the way plant science is done.
This Second Edition has been expanded to include specific chapters on the leading crops and crop-types, as well as updated chapters on plant development, photosynthesis, metabolism, nutrition, reproduction, seed biology, plant pests and diseases, weed biology, and responses to environmental stresses. The updated chapters reflect progress, particularly in genome sequencing and molecular genetics and biotechnology, including genetic modification, that have taken place since the first edition was published. In addition, the book places these developments in the wider context of biodiversity, food security, intellectual property, and ethical considerations.
Key Features
- Presents complete, up-to-date, authoritative information on over 25 separate areas of plant science, covering both theory and applications
- Edited and written by a distinguished international group of editors and contributors
- Provides concise, easy to read gateway entries to topics, each supplemented with a further reading list that allows practitioners, students, and researchers to delve deeper into each topic
Readership
Plant Scientists, Botanists, Horticulturalists, Research institutes, Academic and industrial libraries
Table of Contents
Includes: Abiotic Stresses Biology of Recalcitrant Seeds Crop Improvement and Biotechnology Environmental Regulation of Growth and Development Ethics Genetics of Crop Improvement Methods in Plant Breeding Organic Farming; Photosynthesis Phytoremediation Plant Diversity and Usage Plant Growth and Development Plant Nutrition Plant Pests and Diseases Plant Tissue Culture Plants and the Environment Pollination (including Insect and Wind Pollination Postharvest Physiology Primary Products Primary Products of Photosynthesis Production Systems/Agronomy Regulators of Growth Secondary Products Seed Development Water Relations of Plants Weeds
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1706
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 6th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123948083
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123948076
About the Editor-in-Chief
Brian Thomas
Brian Thomas obtained his first degree in Botany and a PhD in Plant Physiology at UCW Aberystwyth. He worked as a Postdoctoral Scientist in Carleton University, Ottawa, and the University of Reading before becoming a research scientist at the Glasshouse Crops Research Institute in Littlehampton, which subsequently became part of Horticulture Research International. He moved to Wellesbourne in 1995 where he was latterly a Research Director responsible for the Crop Improvement and Biotechnology Research Theme. He joined the University of Warwick in 2004 as part of Warwick HRI and became acting Head of Department 2009. He became a member of the School of Life Sciences in 2010 where he is currently Professor of Crop Development.
Affiliations and Expertise
HRI Wellesbourne, UK
Denis J Murphy
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Glamorgan, UK
Brian G Murray
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Auckland, New Zealand
Reviews
"The editors have done a fine job of keeping the language scientific enough to make this valuable for working scientists, providing abundant data, digrams of genes important in applied plant biology, and technical measurements, while keeping the text clear and simple...This is a very valuable work and libraries, especially at universities, should strongly consider its purchase." --Douglas Darnowski for Plant Science Bulletin, 2005
"This resource is timely as the interest and controversy heats up surrounding plant genetics by presenting research and information in the best scholarly tradition. The editors of this ambitious work have put together a well thought-out resource that will serve researches and students for a long time. This reference is suitable for academic collections supporting horticultural, agricultural and plant science programs." --E-Streams, 2004
"The resource consists of extensive overview articles as well as shorter articles, more typical of standard encyclopaedic resources...a well thought-out resource that will serve researchers and students for long time." --Peggy Dominy, Information Services Librarian, Drexel University Hagerty Library
"Very Specialized, this encyclopedia compiles information on ‘plants and how we make use of them’, and includes all aspects of plant growth and development as well as biotechnology, genetic engineering, ethics and related topics...Recommended." --M.S. Muskiewicz, University of Massachusetts at Lowell
"...there is no doubt that this book is a very useful source of information for students and teachers alike. This is a well-edited multi-authored book and represents a valuable source of information on plant physiology and biotechnology at the beginning of the 21st century." --Acta Physiologiae Plantarum, 2004
"Very specialized. Articles...provide extended detailed treatment...Recommended." --Choice