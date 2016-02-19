Encountering Aborigines
1st Edition
A Case Study: Anthropology and the Australian Aboriginal
Authors: Kenelm Burridge
Editors: Cyril S. Belshaw
eBook ISBN: 9781483181554
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 272
Description
Encountering Aborigines: A Case Study: Anthropology and the Australian Aboriginal details the concerns in contemporary anthropological research of aboriginal Australians. The title covers the various aspects of anthropological studies conducted on Australian Aboriginals. The text discusses the contemporary attitude of the modern world toward Aborigines. The selection also details the social system, cultural practices and traditions, and religion of Aborigines. The book will be of great use to anthropologists, sociologists, and behavioral scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Anthropological Man
Introduction
The Reach into Otherness
A European Signature
Chapter 2 Australian Man
Aboriginal Studies: Perspective
The Skeins of Life
"We" and "They"
Chapter 3 Transitional Man
Placing Aborigines
What Kind of Man
Rational Deceptions
Science, Morality, and Intellectual Perception
Chapter 4 Organization Man
Fixing the Purposes
Criteria of Comparison
The Logical and Empirical
Mathematics, Objectivity, and Sociological Language
Chapter 5 Religious Man
Phenomenon and Ontology
Religious Life
Totemism
Mythologies
Reality and Illusion
Chapter 6 Man Transformed
The Encounter: Action Dimensions
A Reformer's Science
The Contact Situation
Conclusion
Works Cited
Index
About the Author
Kenelm Burridge
About the Editor
Cyril S. Belshaw
