Encountering Aborigines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080170718, 9781483181554

Encountering Aborigines

1st Edition

A Case Study: Anthropology and the Australian Aboriginal

Authors: Kenelm Burridge
Editors: Cyril S. Belshaw
eBook ISBN: 9781483181554
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Encountering Aborigines: A Case Study: Anthropology and the Australian Aboriginal details the concerns in contemporary anthropological research of aboriginal Australians. The title covers the various aspects of anthropological studies conducted on Australian Aboriginals. The text discusses the contemporary attitude of the modern world toward Aborigines. The selection also details the social system, cultural practices and traditions, and religion of Aborigines. The book will be of great use to anthropologists, sociologists, and behavioral scientists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Anthropological Man

Introduction

The Reach into Otherness

A European Signature

Chapter 2 Australian Man

Aboriginal Studies: Perspective

The Skeins of Life

"We" and "They"

Chapter 3 Transitional Man

Placing Aborigines

What Kind of Man

Rational Deceptions

Science, Morality, and Intellectual Perception

Chapter 4 Organization Man

Fixing the Purposes

Criteria of Comparison

The Logical and Empirical

Mathematics, Objectivity, and Sociological Language

Chapter 5 Religious Man

Phenomenon and Ontology

Religious Life

Totemism

Mythologies

Reality and Illusion

Chapter 6 Man Transformed

The Encounter: Action Dimensions

A Reformer's Science

The Contact Situation

Conclusion

Works Cited

Index


Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181554

About the Author

Kenelm Burridge

About the Editor

Cyril S. Belshaw

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.