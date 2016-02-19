Enclyclopedia of Public International Law - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444879110, 9781483294773

Enclyclopedia of Public International Law

1st Edition

Editors: Ezio Biglieri G. Prati
eBook ISBN: 9781483294773
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st February 1986
Page Count: 566
Description

Encyclopedia of Public International Law, 8: Human Rights and the Individual in International Law, International Economic Relations focuses on human rights and the individual in international law and international economic relations.

The publication takes a look at the admission of aliens, expulsion and deportation of aliens, military service of aliens, property of aliens, the American Convention on Human Rights, and international antitrust law. The text then elaborates on the uniform laws on bills of exchange and cheques, subjects and nationality rules in the British Commonwealth, international regulation on capital movements, and the charter of economic rights and duties of states. Discussions focus on the International Monetary Fund articles of agreement, capital markets, origins of British subjecthood, British Nationality Act of 1948, and historical evolution of uniform laws on cheques. The manuscript takes a look at the principles of world trade, world population, transnational enterprises, torture, technology transfer, international taxation, and international administration and control of state debts.

The book is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in human rights and the individual in international law and international economic relations.

Table of Contents


List of Entries for this Instalment (with Names of Authors)

List of Abbreviations

Articles in Alphabetical Order

List of Articles for the Entire Encyclopedia

About the Editor

Ezio Biglieri

Ezio Biglieri

EZIO BIGLIERI was born in Aosta (Italy). He is now an Adjunct Professor with the Electrical Engineering Department of University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), and with Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain.

He was elected three times to the Board of Governors of the IEEE Information Theory Society, and in 1999 he was the President of the Society. He served as Editor in Chief for the IEEE Transactions on Communications, the IEEE Transactions on Information Theory, the IEEE Communications Letters, the European Transactions on Telecommunications, and the Journal of Communications and Networks.

Ezio is serving on the Scientic Board of the French company Sequans Communications, and, till 2012, he was a member of the Scientic Council of the "Groupe des Ecoles des Telecommunications" (GET), France. Since 2011 he has been a member of the Scientic Advisory Board of CHIST-ERA (European Coordinated

Research on Long-term Challenges in Information and Communication Sciences & Technologies ERA-Net).

He is a Life Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). In 1992 he received the IEE Benefactors Premium from the Institution of Electrical Engineers (U.K.) for a paper on trellis-coded modulation. In 2000 he received, jointly with John Proakis and Shlomo Shamai, the IEEE Donald G. Fink Prize Paper Award and the IEEE Third-Millennium Medal. In 2001 he received a Best Paper Award from WPMC01, Aalborg, Denmark, and the IEEE Communications Society Edwin Howard Armstrong Achievement Award. He received twice (in 2004 and 2012) the Journal of Communications and Networks Best Paper Award. In 2012 he received from the IEEE Information Theory Society the Aaron D. Wyner Distinguished Service Award, and from EURASIP the Athanasios Papoulis Award for outstanding contributions to education in communications and information theory.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain, and University of California Los Angeles, USA

G. Prati

