Enclyclopedia of Public International Law

EZIO BIGLIERI was born in Aosta (Italy). He is now an Adjunct Professor with the Electrical Engineering Department of University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), and with Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain.

He was elected three times to the Board of Governors of the IEEE Information Theory Society, and in 1999 he was the President of the Society. He served as Editor in Chief for the IEEE Transactions on Communications, the IEEE Transactions on Information Theory, the IEEE Communications Letters, the European Transactions on Telecommunications, and the Journal of Communications and Networks.

Ezio is serving on the Scientic Board of the French company Sequans Communications, and, till 2012, he was a member of the Scientic Council of the "Groupe des Ecoles des Telecommunications" (GET), France. Since 2011 he has been a member of the Scientic Advisory Board of CHIST-ERA (European Coordinated

Research on Long-term Challenges in Information and Communication Sciences & Technologies ERA-Net).

He is a Life Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). In 1992 he received the IEE Benefactors Premium from the Institution of Electrical Engineers (U.K.) for a paper on trellis-coded modulation. In 2000 he received, jointly with John Proakis and Shlomo Shamai, the IEEE Donald G. Fink Prize Paper Award and the IEEE Third-Millennium Medal. In 2001 he received a Best Paper Award from WPMC01, Aalborg, Denmark, and the IEEE Communications Society Edwin Howard Armstrong Achievement Award. He received twice (in 2004 and 2012) the Journal of Communications and Networks Best Paper Award. In 2012 he received from the IEEE Information Theory Society the Aaron D. Wyner Distinguished Service Award, and from EURASIP the Athanasios Papoulis Award for outstanding contributions to education in communications and information theory.