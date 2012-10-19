Encapsulation Technologies and Delivery Systems for Food Ingredients and Nutraceuticals
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Preface
Part I: Requirements for food ingredient and nutraceutical delivery systems
Chapter 1: Requirements for food ingredient and nutraceutical delivery systems
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Active components and the need for encapsulation
1.3 Fabrication and characteristics of delivery systems
1.4 Particle characteristics, physicochemical properties and functional performance
1.5 Future trends
Chapter 2: Challenges in developing delivery systems for food additives, nutraceuticals and dietary supplements
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Classes of food ingredients
2.3 Formulating and designing microencapsulation systems for food additives, nutraceuticals and dietary supplements
2.4 Encapsulated ingredients and applications
2.5 The market for encapsulated ingredients and nutraceuticals
2.6 Future trends
2.7 Acknowledgement
Chapter 3: Interaction of food ingredient and nutraceutical delivery systems with the human gastrointestinal tract
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Model systems
3.3 The human gastrointestinal tract
3.4 Bioactive delivery system design
3.5 Implications of research on functional food development
3.6 Future trends
3.7 Sources of further information
Part II: Processing technology approaches to produce encapsulation and delivery systems
Chapter 4: Spray drying, freeze drying and related processes for food ingredient and nutraceutical encapsulation
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Principles and technical considerations of spray drying encapsulation
4.3 Applications of spray drying for food ingredient and nutraceutical encapsulation
4.4 Storage stability of spray dried encapsulated products and limitations of spray drying encapsulation
4.5 Principles and technical considerations of freeze drying encapsulation
4.6 Applications of freeze drying for food ingredient and nutraceutical encapsulation
4.7 Storage stability of freeze encapsulated products and limitations of freeze drying encapsulation
4.8 Future trends and conclusions
Chapter 5: Spray cooling and spray chilling for food ingredient and nutraceutical encapsulation
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction: principles of spray chilling
5.2 Spray cooling and spray chilling technologies
5.3 Formulations and applications
5.4 Future trends
5.5 Sources of further information
Chapter 6: Coextrusion for food ingredients and nutraceutical encapsulation: principles and technology
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Principles of coextrusion
6.3 Coextrusion technologies
6.4 Formulations and applications
6.5 Future trends
6.6 Sources of further information
Chapter 7: Fluid bed microencapsulation and other coating methods for food ingredient and nutraceutical bioactive compounds
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction: principles and purposes
7.2 Definition of microencapsulation and fluidized bed coating
7.3 Technology and machine design
7.4 Particle characteristics, process parameters and applications of fluid bed microencapsulation
7.5 Future trends
Chapter 8: Microencapsulation methods based on biopolymer phase separation and gelation phenomena in aqueous media
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Candidate biopolymer shell materials
8.3 Biopolymer solution properties and microcapsule formation
8.4 Encapsulation technology
8.5 Traditional versus emerging complex coacervation encapsulation procedures
8.6 Conclusions
Part III: Physicochemical approaches to produce encapsulation and delivery systems
Chapter 9: Micelles and microemulsions as food ingredient and nutraceutical delivery systems
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Microemulsions: definitions and terminology
9.3 Water-in-oil (W/O) and oil-in-water (O/W) microemulsions
9.4 Solubilization of nutraceuticals in U-type microemulsions
9.5 Microemulsion processes and applications
9.6 Conclusions
Chapter 10: Biopolymeric amphiphiles and their assemblies as functional food ingredients and nutraceutical delivery systems
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Classification, composition, structure, properties and self-assembly of polymeric amphiphiles: proteins and peptides
10.3 Classification, composition, structure, properties and self-assemby of polymeric amphiphiles: polysaccharides, oligosaccharides and polysaccharide-protein conjugates
10.4 Binding and co-assembly of biopolymeric amphiphiles and nutraceuticals
10.5 Mechanisms of solubilization and protection of hydrophobic nutraceuticals by biopolymeric amphiphiles
10.6 Applications and future trends of biopolymeric amphiphiles for encapsulation and delivery of food ingredients and nutraceuticals
10.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 11: Liposomes as food ingredients and nutraceutical delivery systems
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Formation and structures of liposomes
11.3 Liposome preparation methods
11.4 Characterization of liposomes
11.5 Encapsulation by liposomes
11.6 Liposome stability
11.7 Liposome applications in food systems
11.8 Stability of liposomes to gastrointestinal environment
11.9 Conclusions
Chapter 12: Colloidal emulsions and particles as micronutrient and nutraceutical delivery systems
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Physico-chemical stability, texture, taste and flavour
12.3 Appearance of dispersions in food products
12.4 Bioavailability of functional ingredients
12.5 Applications: overview of minerals and vitamins
12.6 Applications: vitamin A
12.7 Applications: vitamins D, E and K
12.8 Nutraceuticals: carotenoids
12.9 Nutraceuticals: water-soluble polyphenols
12.10 Nutraceuticals: water-insoluble polyphenols
12.11 Alkaloids and other photochemicals
12.12 Conclusions and future trends
12.13 Acknowledgements
Chapter 13: Structured oils and fats (organogels) as food ingredient and nutraceutical delivery systems
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Research into organogelation as food ingredient and nutraceutical delivery systems
13.3 Nutraceuticals and their use in organogels
13.4 Delivery of carotenoids: lycopene and β-carotene
13.5 Health effects and delivery of phytosterols
13.6 Conclusions
Chapter 14: Hydrogel particles and other novel protein-based methods for food ingredient and nutraceutical delivery systems
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Food grade polysaccharides and proteins for hydrogel formation
14.3 Development of polysaccharide- and protein-based hydrogels: physical crosslinking approach
14.4 Development of polysaccharide- and protein-based hydrogels: chemical crosslinking approach
14.5 Polysaccharide- and protein-based hydrogels
14.6 Diffusion as a controlled-release mechanism
14.7 Degradation as a controlled-release mechanism
14.8 Other controlled-release mechanisms
14.9 Applications in food science
14.10 Future trends
Part IV: Characterization and applications of delivery systems
Chapter 15: An industry perspective on the advantages and disadvantages of different flavor delivery systems
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.1.2 Industrial considerations
15.2 Physical chemistry of flavor delivery systems: interfaces in emulsion-based delivery systems
15.3 Barrier properties and permeation in core/shell delivery systems
15.4 Molecular weight distributions in glassy systems
15.5 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 16: An industry perspective on the advantages and disadvantages of different fish oil delivery systems
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Health benefits associated with long chain omega-3s
16.3 Fish oil delivery systems used in industry
16.4 Future trends: emerging strategies and technologies
16.5 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 17: An industry perspective on the advantages and disadvantages of iron micronutrient delivery systems
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Delivery systems of iron
17.3 Criteria for selection of food product, iron compound and delivery system
17.4 Application of iron delivery systems in dry food products
17.5 Application of iron delivery systems as simulated rice and food sprinkles
17.6 Application of iron delivery systems in dairy products and aqueous food products
17.7 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 18: Properties and applications of different probiotic delivery systems
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Microencapsulation techniques: physical methods
18.3 Microencapsulation techniques: chemical methods (hydrocolloid gel methods)
18.4 Supporting materials
18.5 Special treatment
18.6 Application of microencapsulated probiotics in food products
18.7 Future trends
Index
Description
Improved technologies for the encapsulation, protection, release and enhanced bioavailability of food ingredients and nutraceutical components are vital to the development of future foods. Encapsulation technologies and delivery systems for food ingredients and nutraceuticals provides a comprehensive guide to current and emerging techniques.
Part one provides an overview of key requirements for food ingredient and nutraceutical delivery systems, discussing challenges in system development and analysis of interaction with the human gastrointestinal tract. Processing technologies for encapsulation and delivery systems are the focus of part two. Spray drying, cooling and chilling are reviewed alongside coextrusion, fluid bed microencapsulation, microencapsulation methods based on biopolymer phase separation, and gelation phenomena in aqueous media. Part three goes on to investigate physicochemical approaches to the production of encapsulation and delivery systems, including the use of micelles and microemulsions, polymeric amphiphiles, liposomes, colloidal emulsions, organogels and hydrogels. Finally, part four reviews characterization and applications of delivery systems, providing industry perspectives on flavour, fish oil, iron micronutrient and probiotic delivery systems.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Encapsulation technologies and delivery systems for food ingredients and nutraceuticals is an authoritative guide for both industry and academic researchers interested in encapsulation and controlled release systems.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive guide to current and emerging techniques in encapsulation technologies and delivery systems
- Chapters in part one provide an overview of key requirements for food ingredient and nutraceutical delivery systems, while part two discusses processing technologies for encapsulation and delivery systems
- Later sections investigate physicochemical approaches to the production of encapsulation and delivery systems and review characterization and applications of delivery systems
Readership
Researchers in both industry and academia; Those in R&D at companies which specialize in delivery of food compounds via encapsulation
Reviews
The two editors of the book are well known in this field and have successfully managed, together with the other contributing authors, to cover the subject in an interesting manner to the reader and demonstrate the many factors involved in this subject. The book provides an essential reading to researchers in this field and an interesting reading to all who would like to gain more information about this processing system. The book has a wealth of information with good referencing and could be recommended to researchers, technologist and students alike., International Journal of Dairy Technology
About the Editors
Nissim Garti Editor
(FROM EDIBLE OLEOGELS)
Nissim Garti obtained his B.Sc., M.Sc., and Ph.D. from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He has been a full professor since 1990 and holds the Ratner Chair of Chemistry in the Department of Chemistry and Applied Chemistry. He also serves as a Board Member Elect and Director of the Hebrew University Governors Executive Board since January 2011. Nissim is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards including the Rockefeller Award, the Israel President Award for one of the most innovative inventions in 60 years of the existence of the country, Life-Time Achievement Award of the Food Society, the Chang Award of the AOCS, the Corporate Research Achievement Award of the AOCS for 2011, and many others. His achievements include publishing over 380 original (research) refereed papers in peer reviewed journals; writing over 60 review chapters in scientific books; granted over 80 patents; edited 7 books and additional 4 in preparation; invited to over 180 conferences as keynote, session, and invited speaker; and educated and tutored 38 Ph.D. students and 84 M.Sc. students. Nissim is a member of the board of directors of several academic institutions in Israel and consults for several Israeli and global industries. Nissim’s expertise, competence, and active research is in colloid chemistry, emulsion technology, dispersed systems, delivery new vehicles, microemulsions and lyotropic liquid crystals, crystallization phenomena, interfacial reactions and reactivity, amphiphilic proteins, hydrocolloids, dendrimers, nutraceuticals, and food science.
(FROM COCOA BUTTER)
Nissim Garti is Professor of Chemistry at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. One of the founders of Adumim Chemicals Ltd., NutraLease Ltd.—a company focused on a nano-encapsulation technology for nutraceuticals, and LDS (Lyotropic Delivery Systems). He received B.Sc., M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel, in 1969, 1971 and 1974 respectively. Garti was awarded: Life Time Achievement of the Israeli Association for Food Research and Technology, Tel-Aviv, 2009; The Chung Scientific Award of the AOCS for Outstanding Scientific and Technology Achievements, Orlando, 2009; The Most Innovative Israeli Nanotechnology Award Winner of the CMNC Society, “Food Goes Nano- Liquid Nano Vehicles for Nutraceuticals solubilization and delivery,” Chicago, USA, 2005; The Japanese Award for the Promotion of Senior Foreign Scientists, Hiroshima University, Hiroshima, Japan, 2003; The Best Invention and Innovation of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem 1997; The Most Innovative Food Ingredient Award in Europe (FIE), London, 1997; and The Japan Oil Chemical Society Forum Award for Outstanding Achievement, “Polymorphism in Fats,” Nara, Japan, 1997. Professor Garti is the author of more than 400 publications and holds over 70 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Ratner Chair of Chemistry, Department of Chemistry and Applied Chemistry, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel
D. Julian McClements Editor
Professor David Julian McClements works in the Department of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He is well known for his research into lipid oxidation and antioxidants.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, USA