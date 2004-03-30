Enabling Relationships in Health and Social Care
1st Edition
A Guide for Therapists
Description
This book explores the provision and practice of professional support and refers to the processes of enabling relationships between participants: professionals and clients. It also invokes the power of relationships to empower and construct change.
Key Features
- Coverage of the issues surrounding the use of counseling skills provides the reader with knowledge of the processes and principles of professional support.
- Reflective practitioner approach provides ideas for individual and group activities to help relate knowledge to real-life practice.
- Wide range of personal and formal perspectives includes various diverse points of view, including that of the client.
Table of Contents
Stumbling On: An Introduction
PART ONE: IN CONTEXT
1. What’s the Story?
2. The Professional Context
3. Reflecting on Ethical Decision-Making in Therapy Practice
PART TWO: IN THEORY AND PRINCIPLE
4. Understanding Inequality and Performance
5. Understanding Empowerment and Emancipation
6. From Theory to Principles
PART THREE: IN PRACTICE
7. Enabling Relationships in Therapy Practice
8. Two-Way Communication
9. Enabling Relationships in Professional Contexts
10. Challenging Walls of Discrimination
PART FOUR: IN PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION
11. Enabling Relationships in Professional Education
12. Enabling Relationships: The Ingredients for Practice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 30th March 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038389
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750652742
About the Author
John Swain
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Lecturer (Research) and Reader in Disability Studies, Faculty of Health, Social Work and Education, University of Northumbria, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK Professor of Disability and Inclusion, Research and Enterprise Health, Community & Education Studies Northumbria University, UK
Jim Clark
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Arts Education, University of Northumbria, Newcastle upon Tyne UK
Sally French
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Management and Social Sciences, King Alfred's College of Higher Education, Winchester, UK
Karen Parry
Affiliations and Expertise
Inter Agency Development Officer, Sunderland City Council, Tyne and War, UK
Frances Reynolds
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Psychology and Rehabilitation Counselling, Department of Health Studies, Brunel University, Isleworth, UK