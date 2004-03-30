Enabling Relationships in Health and Social Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750652742, 9780702038389

Enabling Relationships in Health and Social Care

1st Edition

A Guide for Therapists

Authors: John Swain Jim Clark Sally French Karen Parry Frances Reynolds
eBook ISBN: 9780702038389
Paperback ISBN: 9780750652742
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th March 2004
Page Count: 224
Description

This book explores the provision and practice of professional support and refers to the processes of enabling relationships between participants: professionals and clients. It also invokes the power of relationships to empower and construct change.

Key Features

  • Coverage of the issues surrounding the use of counseling skills provides the reader with knowledge of the processes and principles of professional support.
  • Reflective practitioner approach provides ideas for individual and group activities to help relate knowledge to real-life practice.
  • Wide range of personal and formal perspectives includes various diverse points of view, including that of the client.

Table of Contents

Stumbling On: An Introduction

PART ONE: IN CONTEXT
1. What’s the Story?
2. The Professional Context
3. Reflecting on Ethical Decision-Making in Therapy Practice

PART TWO: IN THEORY AND PRINCIPLE
4. Understanding Inequality and Performance
5. Understanding Empowerment and Emancipation
6. From Theory to Principles

PART THREE: IN PRACTICE
7. Enabling Relationships in Therapy Practice
8. Two-Way Communication
9. Enabling Relationships in Professional Contexts
10. Challenging Walls of Discrimination

PART FOUR: IN PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION
11. Enabling Relationships in Professional Education
12. Enabling Relationships: The Ingredients for Practice

About the Author

John Swain

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Lecturer (Research) and Reader in Disability Studies, Faculty of Health, Social Work and Education, University of Northumbria, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK Professor of Disability and Inclusion, Research and Enterprise Health, Community & Education Studies Northumbria University, UK

Jim Clark

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Arts Education, University of Northumbria, Newcastle upon Tyne UK

Sally French

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of Management and Social Sciences, King Alfred's College of Higher Education, Winchester, UK

Karen Parry

Affiliations and Expertise

Inter Agency Development Officer, Sunderland City Council, Tyne and War, UK

Frances Reynolds

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Psychology and Rehabilitation Counselling, Department of Health Studies, Brunel University, Isleworth, UK

